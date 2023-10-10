Tour of Turkey: Alexey Lutsenko climbs into GC lead with stage 3 mountaintop victory
Ben Zwiehoff second, Harold Tejada third as race splinters on vicious ascent
Alexey Lutsenko (Astana Qazaqstan) took a stunning solo win on stage 3 of the Tour of Turkey finishing alone on the brutally-difficult summit finish at Babadag, ahead of German Ben Zwiehoff (Bora-Hansgrohe).
The Kazakh National Champion and former Tour de France stage winner dropped Zwiehoff near to the finish of the mammoth 18-kilometre ascent to seize both the day’s honours and the overall lead.
Zwiehoff came home around 20 seconds back while Harold Tejada (Astana Qazaqstan) finished third on the toughest single climb of the eight-day race, which took around an hour to tackle.
Astana and Bora shredded the remnants of the peloton by half way up the Babadag, with Lutsenko biding his time for one major, stage-winning acceleration less than one kilometre from the line.
More to come ...
Results
Results powered by FirstCycling
