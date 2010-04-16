Image 1 of 34 Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 2 of 34 Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano) nearly held off the peloton after being off the front since kilometre nine. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) climbs during stage six. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 34 Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD - Neri) sets tempo at the front of the field. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 34 The field in hot pursuit of the two-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 6 of 34 Former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch (Team HTC - Columbia) works to reel in the two-man break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 7 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in stage six, the German's fourth win at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 8 of 34 The ISD - Neri team on the front in pursuit of the break. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 9 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) won for the fourth time at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 10 of 34 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprinted Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) for the win in Finike. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 11 of 34 Christophe Kern (Cofidis) now leads the Turkish beauties sprints classification. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 12 of 34 Top 3 in Finike: Davide Cimolai, André Greipel and Manuel Belletti. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 34 Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) is the king of the mountains after six stages in the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 34 Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gave directeur sportif Luca Scinto the inside scoop of stage six. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 15 of 34 Cofidis teammates Rémi Pauriol and Christophe Kern pass on stage as they both lead classifications at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 16 of 34 Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano) stayed away for 185km but got caught in the last kilometre. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 17 of 34 David Moncoutié (Cofidis) puts race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) under pressure. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 18 of 34 The Tour of Turkey peloton enjoyed spectacular scenery during stage six. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 19 of 34 Turkish pride en route to Finike. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 20 of 34 A cactus-eye view of the Tour of Turkey peloton in stage six. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 21 of 34 The peloton races along Turkey's southern coast during stage six. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 22 of 34 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) climbs on stage six of the Tour of Turkey (Image credit: AFP) Image 23 of 34 Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) follows David Moncoutié (Cofidis) (Image credit: AFP) Image 24 of 34 Amael Moinard (Cofidis) pushes the pace on stage six (Image credit: AFP) Image 25 of 34 The breakaway group make their way past a farm (Image credit: AFP) Image 26 of 34 Sunny skies above for Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia) (Image credit: AFP) Image 27 of 34 Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gets a shoe shine prior to stage six. (Image credit: AFP) Image 28 of 34 It's a beautiful day for racing as the peloton travels along Turkey's southern coast during stage six. (Image credit: AFP) Image 29 of 34 Tejay Van Garderen enjoys some Turkish food before the start of stage six in Fethiye. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 30 of 34 Skil-Shimano riders Frederik Wilmann and David Deroo adopted local garb at the start in Finike. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 31 of 34 Aleksej Saramotins (right) and the good organisation of HTC-Columbia in Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 32 of 34 Mark Renshaw makes sure he's properly prepared for the Turkish sun. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 33 of 34 Polish rider Adrian Honkisz was amazed by a local bread carrier in Fethyie. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 34 of 34 Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch doesn't notice that the bar is...on! (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed his fourth win at the 2010 Tour of Turkey, outsprinting Italians Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) in the bunch gallop at the conclusion of stage six.

Greipel's teammates spent the final 40 kilometres of stage six into Finike in desperate pursuit of a two man break containing Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), the survivors of a five-man escape which had formed nine kilometres into the 194 kilometre stage.

The Category 1 climb at 67 kilometres to go shattered the peloton and, as a result, Greipel did not have his full lead-out train at his disposal to bring back the escapees. Nevertheless, his HTC-Columbia teammates steadily ate into the lead of Kern and Wilmann, dashing their hopes for a stage victory inside the final kilometre.

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) immediately counter-attacked in a bid to steal the stage but was swept up by Greipel at 200m, as the German jumped off the wheel of Belletti to earn his 10th victory of the season. Visconti narrowly missed out on grabbing bonus seconds to pad his lead as he finished fourth on the stage, just shy of the top three in which bonuses are awarded.

"To be honest I didn't think that today was going to end in a sprint, it was so hilly in the first part of the stage, and then the roads were really undulating in the last part along the coast," said Team HTC-Columbia sports director Jan Schaffrath. "Finally, though, we managed to bring the break back in the nick of time. The whole team, particularly the younger riders, did an exceptionally good job today.

"Getting that break back was a little bit like a game of poker. It was complicated to calculate because there were so many little climbs. But we got it right and André's got his fourth stage and tenth win of the season. He's having a great week of racing here."

General classification remains unchanged with two stages remaining as Visconti maintained his lead over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), who lost seven seconds on the day, and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), who lies 27 seconds in arrears.

Cofidis on the offensive

After a flurry of attacks to open the stage, a five-rider early break formed after nine kilometres. Included in the lead quintet were Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon-Servetto) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano).

Riding into a three-quarter headwind, the five leaders stretched their advantage to one minute after an hour of racing and then steadily increased their lead over the peloton. Doi suffered a mechanical and was dropped from the escape, but the remaining escapees pressed onwards to a 2:20 lead at 50 kilometres.

Isaychev led the break over the first of two KOMs at 78.7km, a second category ascent, as the break stretched the gap out to 4:30.

After a lengthy descent off the KOM summit, Cofidis went on the attack to try and put race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) under pressure. In advance of the Category 1 climb, with its summit at 117km, the French team sent Amael Moinard and Remi Pauriol up the road. The Cofidis pair were joined by Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), fourth on GC, Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Skil-Shimano teammates Dominique Cornu and Yukihiro Doi.

Behind the eight chasers another group formed containing the top three GC riders: Visconti, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), plus Gert Dockx (HTC-Columbia) and Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Xacobeo Galicia). Visconti was now isolated as he marked the two riders closest to him overall.

At the head of the race, the break split in two on the climb with Kern and Wilmann going clear of Isaychev and Duran. Kern led Wilmann over the KOM line with a lead of 4:53 over the Visconti group. Kern started the day 5:00 down on GC to Visconti and began to flirt with leadership virtuel.

With 56 kilometres remaining to the finish in Finike, the Pauriol and Visconti groups joined together as only Kern and Wilmann remained off the front.

The lead duo pushed their lead out to 5:20 with 50 kilometres remaining as four ISD-Neri riders set tempo in the 20-rider chase group to defend Visconti's lead. The chase group swelled slightly in numbers and with 40 kilometres to go ISD-Neri surrendered pace-making duties to HTC-Columbia, whose sprinter André Greipel made his way back to the main group.

Under the impetus of Team HTC-Columbia the leading duo's lead steadily decreased. As the pair no longer posed a GC threat, their mission became one of breaking the Greipel/Visconti monopoly on stage wins at the Tour of Turkey.

At 15-to-go the Frenchman and Norwegian's lead dipped below two minutes and further decreased to 1:30 with 10 kilometres remaining. Kern and Willman, off the front for nearly the entire stage, desperately tried to hold the chasing peloton at bay as they maintained a tenuous 26-second lead with three kilometres to race. Despite not having its full lead-out contingent present in the chase group, HTC-Columbia still had the horsepower to dash the hopes of the escapees inside the flamme rouge.

Just as the juncture took place at a 180-degree turn 800m from the finish, Visconti attacked for a bid at another stage win, but Greipel jumped off the wheel of Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) at 200m to go to pass Visconti and claim his fourth stage win in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 5:01:22 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 5 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 7 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 9 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 11 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 13 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 16 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 17 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 18 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 19 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 20 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 21 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 22 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 23 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 24 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 25 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 26 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:06 27 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:07 28 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 29 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:09 30 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:10 31 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:14 32 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:22 33 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:24 34 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:28 35 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 36 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:55 37 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:01:18 38 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:56 39 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:59 40 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:02:17 41 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:03:09 42 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 43 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:05 45 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:03 46 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 47 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:11:06 48 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:11:45 49 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:14:48 50 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:19:47 51 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 52 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 53 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 54 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 56 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 57 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 58 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 59 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 60 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 61 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 62 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 63 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 64 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 65 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 66 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 67 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 68 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:26:32 69 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:29:26 70 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 71 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 72 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 73 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 74 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 75 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 76 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 77 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 78 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 79 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 80 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 81 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 82 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 83 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 84 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 85 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 86 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 87 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 88 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 89 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 90 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 91 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:29:32 DNF Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia DNS Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNS Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne DNS Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Turkish Beauties Prime (Patara) 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3 3 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 1

Sprint Prime (Santa Claus) 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 5 pts 2 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1

Points Finish 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 3 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 13 4 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 12 5 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 11 6 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 10 7 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 8 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 9 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 10 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 11 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 12 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 4 13 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 14 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 2 15 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1

Mountain 1 1 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 5 pts 2 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 3 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 1

Mountain 2 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 10 pts 2 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 7 3 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 4 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3 5 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Teams 1 ISD - Neri 15:04:06 2 Vorarlberg - Corractec 3 Xacobeo - Galicia 4 Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 5 Skil - Shimano 0:00:09 6 Liquigas - Doimo 0:00:24 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:28 8 Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:35 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:19:47 10 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 11 Footon-Servetto 12 Lampre - Farnese Vini 0:20:11 13 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos 0:25:48 14 Carmiooro - NGC 0:51:12

General Classfication after stage 6 1 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 26:08:30 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:23 3 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:27 4 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:48 5 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:42 6 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:02:46 7 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:03:42 8 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:04:20 9 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:04:59 10 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:07 11 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 12 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 13 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:05:11 14 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:05:15 15 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:20 16 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 17 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:05:21 18 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:05:23 19 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 20 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:05:28 21 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:05:34 22 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:06:01 23 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:06:04 24 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 0:06:15 25 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 0:07:00 26 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:07:05 27 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:07:30 28 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:07:55 29 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:08:15 30 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:09:03 31 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:23 32 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:09:32 33 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:09:43 34 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:09:48 35 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:09:50 36 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:12:06 37 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:12:36 38 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:15:37 39 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:19:08 40 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:20:01 41 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:23:16 42 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:24:14 43 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:25:45 44 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:26:23 45 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:26:29 46 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:27:08 47 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:27:16 48 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:28:45 49 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:31:39 50 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:31:49 51 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:32:02 52 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:32:47 53 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:33:03 54 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:34:23 55 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:22 56 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:35:24 57 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:35:48 58 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:37:09 59 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:39:39 60 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:40:27 61 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:40:38 62 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 0:41:50 63 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:42:27 64 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:42:38 65 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:42:43 66 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:43:48 67 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:43:49 68 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:43:51 69 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:48:25 70 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:20 71 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:51:22 72 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:51:28 73 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 0:51:39 74 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:51:51 75 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:55:05 76 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:57:07 77 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:59:23 78 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:59:50 79 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 1:01:00 80 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:01:06 81 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 1:01:23 82 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1:01:38 83 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 1:05:51 84 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 1:06:07 85 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1:09:00 86 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:14:35 87 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 1:14:53 88 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:19:09 89 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 1:20:38 90 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 1:22:57 91 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 1:26:03

Points Classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 53 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 47 3 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 36 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 33 5 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 6 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 24 7 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 20 8 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 19 9 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 19 10 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 19 11 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 18 12 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 18 13 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 16 14 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 15 15 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 15 16 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 17 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 14 18 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 14 19 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 14 20 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 21 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 22 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 12 23 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 11 24 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 10 25 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 9 26 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 9 27 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 9 28 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 9 29 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 30 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 9 31 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 8 32 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 8 33 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 6 34 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 35 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 6 36 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 5 37 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 5 38 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 4 39 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 3 40 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 41 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 42 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 43 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 44 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 45 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 1 46 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 1 47 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 1 48 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 1 49 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5

Mountains Classification 1 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 21 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 14 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 14 4 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 10 5 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 10 6 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 10 7 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 8 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 10 9 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 10 10 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 8 11 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 7 12 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 6 13 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 6 14 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 5 15 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 5 16 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 5 17 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 18 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 19 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 1 20 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 1

Combination Classfication 1 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 pts 2 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 3 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 5 4 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 3 5 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 3 6 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 7 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 8 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 1 9 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1 10 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey -5