Greipel fastest in Finike
Visconti goes close to stage win, retains overall lead
André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed his fourth win at the 2010 Tour of Turkey, outsprinting Italians Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) in the bunch gallop at the conclusion of stage six.
Greipel's teammates spent the final 40 kilometres of stage six into Finike in desperate pursuit of a two man break containing Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), the survivors of a five-man escape which had formed nine kilometres into the 194 kilometre stage.
The Category 1 climb at 67 kilometres to go shattered the peloton and, as a result, Greipel did not have his full lead-out train at his disposal to bring back the escapees. Nevertheless, his HTC-Columbia teammates steadily ate into the lead of Kern and Wilmann, dashing their hopes for a stage victory inside the final kilometre.
Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) immediately counter-attacked in a bid to steal the stage but was swept up by Greipel at 200m, as the German jumped off the wheel of Belletti to earn his 10th victory of the season. Visconti narrowly missed out on grabbing bonus seconds to pad his lead as he finished fourth on the stage, just shy of the top three in which bonuses are awarded.
"To be honest I didn't think that today was going to end in a sprint, it was so hilly in the first part of the stage, and then the roads were really undulating in the last part along the coast," said Team HTC-Columbia sports director Jan Schaffrath. "Finally, though, we managed to bring the break back in the nick of time. The whole team, particularly the younger riders, did an exceptionally good job today.
"Getting that break back was a little bit like a game of poker. It was complicated to calculate because there were so many little climbs. But we got it right and André's got his fourth stage and tenth win of the season. He's having a great week of racing here."
General classification remains unchanged with two stages remaining as Visconti maintained his lead over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), who lost seven seconds on the day, and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), who lies 27 seconds in arrears.
Cofidis on the offensive
After a flurry of attacks to open the stage, a five-rider early break formed after nine kilometres. Included in the lead quintet were Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon-Servetto) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano).
Riding into a three-quarter headwind, the five leaders stretched their advantage to one minute after an hour of racing and then steadily increased their lead over the peloton. Doi suffered a mechanical and was dropped from the escape, but the remaining escapees pressed onwards to a 2:20 lead at 50 kilometres.
Isaychev led the break over the first of two KOMs at 78.7km, a second category ascent, as the break stretched the gap out to 4:30.
After a lengthy descent off the KOM summit, Cofidis went on the attack to try and put race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) under pressure. In advance of the Category 1 climb, with its summit at 117km, the French team sent Amael Moinard and Remi Pauriol up the road. The Cofidis pair were joined by Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), fourth on GC, Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Skil-Shimano teammates Dominique Cornu and Yukihiro Doi.
Behind the eight chasers another group formed containing the top three GC riders: Visconti, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), plus Gert Dockx (HTC-Columbia) and Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Xacobeo Galicia). Visconti was now isolated as he marked the two riders closest to him overall.
At the head of the race, the break split in two on the climb with Kern and Wilmann going clear of Isaychev and Duran. Kern led Wilmann over the KOM line with a lead of 4:53 over the Visconti group. Kern started the day 5:00 down on GC to Visconti and began to flirt with leadership virtuel.
With 56 kilometres remaining to the finish in Finike, the Pauriol and Visconti groups joined together as only Kern and Wilmann remained off the front.
The lead duo pushed their lead out to 5:20 with 50 kilometres remaining as four ISD-Neri riders set tempo in the 20-rider chase group to defend Visconti's lead. The chase group swelled slightly in numbers and with 40 kilometres to go ISD-Neri surrendered pace-making duties to HTC-Columbia, whose sprinter André Greipel made his way back to the main group.
Under the impetus of Team HTC-Columbia the leading duo's lead steadily decreased. As the pair no longer posed a GC threat, their mission became one of breaking the Greipel/Visconti monopoly on stage wins at the Tour of Turkey.
At 15-to-go the Frenchman and Norwegian's lead dipped below two minutes and further decreased to 1:30 with 10 kilometres remaining. Kern and Willman, off the front for nearly the entire stage, desperately tried to hold the chasing peloton at bay as they maintained a tenuous 26-second lead with three kilometres to race. Despite not having its full lead-out contingent present in the chase group, HTC-Columbia still had the horsepower to dash the hopes of the escapees inside the flamme rouge.
Just as the juncture took place at a 180-degree turn 800m from the finish, Visconti attacked for a bid at another stage win, but Greipel jumped off the wheel of Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) at 200m to go to pass Visconti and claim his fourth stage win in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|5:01:22
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|5
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|7
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|9
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|11
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|13
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|17
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|18
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|19
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|20
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|21
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|22
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|23
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|24
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|25
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|26
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:06
|27
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:07
|28
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|29
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:09
|30
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:10
|31
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:14
|32
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:22
|33
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:24
|34
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:28
|35
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|36
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:55
|37
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:01:18
|38
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:56
|39
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:59
|40
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:02:17
|41
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:03:09
|42
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|43
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:04:05
|45
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:03
|46
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|47
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:11:06
|48
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:11:45
|49
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:14:48
|50
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:19:47
|51
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|52
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|54
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|56
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|57
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|58
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|59
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|60
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|61
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|62
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|64
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|65
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|66
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|67
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|68
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:26:32
|69
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:29:26
|70
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|71
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|72
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|73
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|74
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|75
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|76
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|77
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|78
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|79
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|80
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|81
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|82
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|83
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|84
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|85
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|86
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|87
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|88
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|89
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|90
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|91
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:29:32
|DNF
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|DNS
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNS
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|DNS
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|3
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|1
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|3
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|13
|4
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|12
|5
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|11
|6
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|10
|7
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|8
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|9
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|10
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|11
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|12
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|4
|13
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|2
|15
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|1
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|pts
|2
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|3
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|1
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|10
|pts
|2
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|7
|3
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|4
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|5
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|ISD - Neri
|15:04:06
|2
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|3
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|4
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|5
|Skil - Shimano
|0:00:09
|6
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:24
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:28
|8
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:35
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:19:47
|10
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|11
|Footon-Servetto
|12
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:20:11
|13
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|0:25:48
|14
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:51:12
|1
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|26:08:30
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:23
|3
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:27
|4
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:48
|5
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:42
|6
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:02:46
|7
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:03:42
|8
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:04:20
|9
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:04:59
|10
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:07
|11
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|13
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:05:11
|14
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:05:15
|15
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:20
|16
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|17
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:21
|18
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:05:23
|19
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|20
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:05:28
|21
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:05:34
|22
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:06:01
|23
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:06:04
|24
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:06:15
|25
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:07:00
|26
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:07:05
|27
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:07:30
|28
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:55
|29
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:08:15
|30
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:09:03
|31
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:23
|32
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:09:32
|33
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:09:43
|34
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:09:48
|35
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:09:50
|36
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:12:06
|37
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:12:36
|38
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:15:37
|39
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:19:08
|40
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:20:01
|41
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:23:16
|42
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:24:14
|43
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:25:45
|44
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:26:23
|45
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:26:29
|46
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:27:08
|47
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:27:16
|48
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:28:45
|49
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:31:39
|50
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:31:49
|51
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:32:02
|52
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:32:47
|53
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:33:03
|54
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:34:23
|55
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:22
|56
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:35:24
|57
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:35:48
|58
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:37:09
|59
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:39:39
|60
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:40:27
|61
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:40:38
|62
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|0:41:50
|63
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:42:27
|64
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:38
|65
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:42:43
|66
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:43:48
|67
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:43:49
|68
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:43:51
|69
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:48:25
|70
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:20
|71
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:22
|72
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:51:28
|73
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|0:51:39
|74
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:51:51
|75
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:55:05
|76
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:57:07
|77
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:59:23
|78
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:59:50
|79
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|1:01:00
|80
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:01:06
|81
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|1:01:23
|82
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1:01:38
|83
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|1:05:51
|84
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:06:07
|85
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1:09:00
|86
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:14:35
|87
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|1:14:53
|88
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:19:09
|89
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|1:20:38
|90
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|1:22:57
|91
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|1:26:03
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|53
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|47
|3
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|36
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|33
|5
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|6
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|24
|7
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|20
|8
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|19
|9
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|19
|10
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|19
|11
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|18
|12
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|18
|13
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|16
|14
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|15
|15
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|15
|16
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|17
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|14
|18
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|14
|19
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|14
|20
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|21
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|22
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|12
|23
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|11
|24
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|10
|25
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|26
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|9
|27
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|9
|28
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|9
|29
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|30
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|9
|31
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|8
|32
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|8
|33
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|6
|34
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|35
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|6
|36
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|5
|37
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|5
|38
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|4
|39
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|3
|40
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|41
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|42
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|43
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|44
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|45
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|46
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|1
|47
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|1
|48
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|1
|49
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|1
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|21
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|14
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|14
|4
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|10
|5
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|6
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|10
|7
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|8
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|10
|9
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|10
|10
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|11
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|7
|12
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|6
|13
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|6
|14
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|5
|15
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|5
|16
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|5
|17
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|18
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|19
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|1
|20
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|1
|1
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|pts
|2
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|3
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|5
|4
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|3
|5
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|3
|6
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|7
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|8
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|1
|9
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|10
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|-5
|1
|ISD - Neri
|78:34:33
|2
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:58
|3
|Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:55
|4
|Skil - Shimano
|0:04:01
|5
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:06:42
|6
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:06:49
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:07:37
|8
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:11:21
|9
|Footon-Servetto
|0:23:46
|10
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:25:22
|11
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:27:21
|12
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|1:02:41
|13
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|1:11:47
|14
|Carmiooro - NGC
|1:25:59
