Greipel fastest in Finike

Visconti goes close to stage win, retains overall lead

Image 1 of 34

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 2 of 34

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano) nearly held off the peloton after being off the front since kilometre nine.

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano) nearly held off the peloton after being off the front since kilometre nine.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) climbs during stage six.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) climbs during stage six.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 34

Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD - Neri) sets tempo at the front of the field.

Paolo Longo Borghini (ISD - Neri) sets tempo at the front of the field.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 34

The field in hot pursuit of the two-man break.

The field in hot pursuit of the two-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 6 of 34

Former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch (Team HTC - Columbia) works to reel in the two-man break.

Former world time trial champion Bert Grabsch (Team HTC - Columbia) works to reel in the two-man break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in stage six, the German's fourth win at the Tour of Turkey.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprinted to victory in stage six, the German's fourth win at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 8 of 34

The ISD - Neri team on the front in pursuit of the break.

The ISD - Neri team on the front in pursuit of the break.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 9 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) won for the fourth time at the Tour of Turkey.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) won for the fourth time at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 10 of 34

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprinted Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) for the win in Finike.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprinted Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) for the win in Finike.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 11 of 34

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) now leads the Turkish beauties sprints classification.

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) now leads the Turkish beauties sprints classification.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 12 of 34

Top 3 in Finike: Davide Cimolai, André Greipel and Manuel Belletti.

Top 3 in Finike: Davide Cimolai, André Greipel and Manuel Belletti.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 13 of 34

Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) is the king of the mountains after six stages in the Tour of Turkey.

Rémi Pauriol (Cofidis) is the king of the mountains after six stages in the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 14 of 34

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gave directeur sportif Luca Scinto the inside scoop of stage six.

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gave directeur sportif Luca Scinto the inside scoop of stage six.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 15 of 34

Cofidis teammates Rémi Pauriol and Christophe Kern pass on stage as they both lead classifications at the Tour of Turkey.

Cofidis teammates Rémi Pauriol and Christophe Kern pass on stage as they both lead classifications at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 16 of 34

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano) stayed away for 185km but got caught in the last kilometre.

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil - Shimano) stayed away for 185km but got caught in the last kilometre.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 17 of 34

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) puts race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) under pressure.

David Moncoutié (Cofidis) puts race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) under pressure.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 18 of 34

The Tour of Turkey peloton enjoyed spectacular scenery during stage six.

The Tour of Turkey peloton enjoyed spectacular scenery during stage six.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 19 of 34

Turkish pride en route to Finike.

Turkish pride en route to Finike.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 20 of 34

A cactus-eye view of the Tour of Turkey peloton in stage six.

A cactus-eye view of the Tour of Turkey peloton in stage six.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 21 of 34

The peloton races along Turkey's southern coast during stage six.

The peloton races along Turkey's southern coast during stage six.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 22 of 34

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) climbs on stage six of the Tour of Turkey

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) climbs on stage six of the Tour of Turkey
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 23 of 34

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) follows David Moncoutié (Cofidis)

Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) follows David Moncoutié (Cofidis)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 24 of 34

Amael Moinard (Cofidis) pushes the pace on stage six

Amael Moinard (Cofidis) pushes the pace on stage six
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 25 of 34

The breakaway group make their way past a farm

The breakaway group make their way past a farm
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 26 of 34

Sunny skies above for Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)

Sunny skies above for Andre Greipel (HTC-Columbia)
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 27 of 34

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gets a shoe shine prior to stage six.

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD - Neri) gets a shoe shine prior to stage six.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 28 of 34

It's a beautiful day for racing as the peloton travels along Turkey's southern coast during stage six.

It's a beautiful day for racing as the peloton travels along Turkey's southern coast during stage six.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 29 of 34

Tejay Van Garderen enjoys some Turkish food before the start of stage six in Fethiye.

Tejay Van Garderen enjoys some Turkish food before the start of stage six in Fethiye.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 30 of 34

Skil-Shimano riders Frederik Wilmann and David Deroo adopted local garb at the start in Finike.

Skil-Shimano riders Frederik Wilmann and David Deroo adopted local garb at the start in Finike.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 31 of 34

Aleksej Saramotins (right) and the good organisation of HTC-Columbia in Turkey.

Aleksej Saramotins (right) and the good organisation of HTC-Columbia in Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 32 of 34

Mark Renshaw makes sure he's properly prepared for the Turkish sun.

Mark Renshaw makes sure he's properly prepared for the Turkish sun.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 33 of 34

Polish rider Adrian Honkisz was amazed by a local bread carrier in Fethyie.

Polish rider Adrian Honkisz was amazed by a local bread carrier in Fethyie.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 34 of 34

Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch doesn't notice that the bar is...on!

Former time trial world champion Bert Grabsch doesn't notice that the bar is...on!
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) claimed his fourth win at the 2010 Tour of Turkey, outsprinting Italians Davide Cimolai (Liquigas-Doimo) and Manuel Belletti (Colnago - CSF Inox) in the bunch gallop at the conclusion of stage six.

Greipel's teammates spent the final 40 kilometres of stage six into Finike in desperate pursuit of a two man break containing Christophe Kern (Cofidis) and Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), the survivors of a five-man escape which had formed nine kilometres into the 194 kilometre stage.

The Category 1 climb at 67 kilometres to go shattered the peloton and, as a result, Greipel did not have his full lead-out train at his disposal to bring back the escapees. Nevertheless, his HTC-Columbia teammates steadily ate into the lead of Kern and Wilmann, dashing their hopes for a stage victory inside the final kilometre.

Race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) immediately counter-attacked in a bid to steal the stage but was swept up by Greipel at 200m, as the German jumped off the wheel of Belletti to earn his 10th victory of the season. Visconti narrowly missed out on grabbing bonus seconds to pad his lead as he finished fourth on the stage, just shy of the top three in which bonuses are awarded.

"To be honest I didn't think that today was going to end in a sprint, it was so hilly in the first part of the stage, and then the roads were really undulating in the last part along the coast," said Team HTC-Columbia sports director Jan Schaffrath. "Finally, though, we managed to bring the break back in the nick of time. The whole team, particularly the younger riders, did an exceptionally good job today.

"Getting that break back was a little bit like a game of poker. It was complicated to calculate because there were so many little climbs. But we got it right and André's got his fourth stage and tenth win of the season. He's having a great week of racing here."

General classification remains unchanged with two stages remaining as Visconti maintained his lead over Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia), who lost seven seconds on the day, and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), who lies 27 seconds in arrears.

Cofidis on the offensive

After a flurry of attacks to open the stage, a five-rider early break formed after nine kilometres. Included in the lead quintet were Vladimir Isaychev (Xacobeo Galicia), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Frederik Wilmann (Skil-Shimano), Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Footon-Servetto) and Yukihiro Doi (Skil-Shimano).

Riding into a three-quarter headwind, the five leaders stretched their advantage to one minute after an hour of racing and then steadily increased their lead over the peloton. Doi suffered a mechanical and was dropped from the escape, but the remaining escapees pressed onwards to a 2:20 lead at 50 kilometres.

Isaychev led the break over the first of two KOMs at 78.7km, a second category ascent, as the break stretched the gap out to 4:30.

After a lengthy descent off the KOM summit, Cofidis went on the attack to try and put race leader Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) under pressure. In advance of the Category 1 climb, with its summit at 117km, the French team sent Amael Moinard and Remi Pauriol up the road. The Cofidis pair were joined by Gian-Paolo Cheula (Footon-Servetto), fourth on GC, Maciej Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo), Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christiano Salerno (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) and Skil-Shimano teammates Dominique Cornu and Yukihiro Doi.

Behind the eight chasers another group formed containing the top three GC riders: Visconti, Tejay Van Garderen (HTC-Columbia) and David Moncoutié (Cofidis), plus Gert Dockx (HTC-Columbia) and Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Xacobeo Galicia). Visconti was now isolated as he marked the two riders closest to him overall.

At the head of the race, the break split in two on the climb with Kern and Wilmann going clear of Isaychev and Duran. Kern led Wilmann over the KOM line with a lead of 4:53 over the Visconti group. Kern started the day 5:00 down on GC to Visconti and began to flirt with leadership virtuel.

With 56 kilometres remaining to the finish in Finike, the Pauriol and Visconti groups joined together as only Kern and Wilmann remained off the front.

The lead duo pushed their lead out to 5:20 with 50 kilometres remaining as four ISD-Neri riders set tempo in the 20-rider chase group to defend Visconti's lead. The chase group swelled slightly in numbers and with 40 kilometres to go ISD-Neri surrendered pace-making duties to HTC-Columbia, whose sprinter André Greipel made his way back to the main group.

Under the impetus of Team HTC-Columbia the leading duo's lead steadily decreased. As the pair no longer posed a GC threat, their mission became one of breaking the Greipel/Visconti monopoly on stage wins at the Tour of Turkey.

At 15-to-go the Frenchman and Norwegian's lead dipped below two minutes and further decreased to 1:30 with 10 kilometres remaining. Kern and Willman, off the front for nearly the entire stage, desperately tried to hold the chasing peloton at bay as they maintained a tenuous 26-second lead with three kilometres to race. Despite not having its full lead-out contingent present in the chase group, HTC-Columbia still had the horsepower to dash the hopes of the escapees inside the flamme rouge.

Just as the juncture took place at a 180-degree turn 800m from the finish, Visconti attacked for a bid at another stage win, but Greipel jumped off the wheel of Manuel Belletti (Colnago-CSF Inox) at 200m to go to pass Visconti and claim his fourth stage win in the Presidential Cycling Tour of Turkey.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia5:01:22
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
5René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
7Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
8Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
9Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
10Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
11Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
13Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
14Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
16Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
17Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
18Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
19Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
20Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
21David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
22Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
23Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
24Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
25Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
26Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:06
27Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:07
28Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
29Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:00:09
30Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:10
31Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:14
32Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:22
33Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:24
34Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:28
35Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
36Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:55
37Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:01:18
38Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:56
39Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:59
40Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:02:17
41Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:03:09
42Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
43Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
44Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:05
45Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:03
46Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
47Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:11:06
48Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:11:45
49Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:14:48
50Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:19:47
51Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
52Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
54Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
56Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
57Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
58Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
59Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
60Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
61Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
62Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
63Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
64David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
65Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
66Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
67Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
68Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:26:32
69Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:29:26
70Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
71Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
72Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
73Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
74Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
75Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
76Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
77Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
78Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
79Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
80Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
81Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
82Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
83Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
84Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
85Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
86Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
87Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
88Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
89Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
90Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
91Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:29:32
DNFMark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
DNSSilvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNSRein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
DNSTiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo

Turkish Beauties Prime (Patara)
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3
3Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano1

Sprint Prime (Santa Claus)
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne5pts
2Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano3
3Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1

Points Finish
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
3Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox13
4Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri12
5René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec11
6Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri10
7Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
8Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
9Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
10Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
11Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
12Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo4
13Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
14Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto2
15Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1

Mountain 1
1Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia5pts
2Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano3
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto1

Mountain 2
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne10pts
2Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano7
3Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
4Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3
5Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Teams
1ISD - Neri15:04:06
2Vorarlberg - Corractec
3Xacobeo - Galicia
4Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
5Skil - Shimano0:00:09
6Liquigas - Doimo0:00:24
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:28
8Team HTC - Columbia0:00:35
9CCC Polsat Polkowice0:19:47
10De Rosa - Stac Plastic
11Footon-Servetto
12Lampre - Farnese Vini0:20:11
13Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos0:25:48
14Carmiooro - NGC0:51:12

General Classfication after stage 6
1Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri26:08:30
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:23
3David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:27
4Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:48
5Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:42
6Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:02:46
7Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:03:42
8André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:04:20
9Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:04:59
10Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:07
11Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
12Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
13Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:05:11
14Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:05:15
15Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:20
16Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
17Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:05:21
18Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:05:23
19Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
20Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:05:28
21Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:05:34
22Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:06:01
23Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:06:04
24Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia0:06:15
25Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia0:07:00
26Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:07:05
27Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:07:30
28Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:55
29Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:08:15
30Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:09:03
31Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:23
32Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:09:32
33Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:09:43
34Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:09:48
35Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:09:50
36Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:12:06
37Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:12:36
38Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:15:37
39Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:19:08
40Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:20:01
41Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri0:23:16
42Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:24:14
43Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:25:45
44Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:26:23
45Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:26:29
46René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:27:08
47Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:27:16
48Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:28:45
49Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:31:39
50Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:31:49
51Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:32:02
52Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:32:47
53Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:33:03
54Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:34:23
55Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:22
56Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:35:24
57Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:35:48
58Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:37:09
59Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:39:39
60Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:40:27
61Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:40:38
62Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia0:41:50
63Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:42:27
64Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:42:38
65David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:42:43
66Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:43:48
67Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:43:49
68Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:43:51
69Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:48:25
70Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:20
71Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:51:22
72Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:51:28
73David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano0:51:39
74Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:51:51
75Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:55:05
76Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:57:07
77Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:59:23
78Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:59:50
79Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox1:01:00
80Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:01:06
81Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC1:01:23
82Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1:01:38
83Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto1:05:51
84Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice1:06:07
85Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec1:09:00
86Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:14:35
87Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo1:14:53
88Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:19:09
89Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano1:20:38
90Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey1:22:57
91Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos1:26:03

Points Classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia53pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri47
3Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri36
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox33
5Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini26
6David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne24
7Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic20
8Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne19
9Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox19
10Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC19
11René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec18
12Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto18
13Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto16
14Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia15
15Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic15
16Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
17Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia14
18Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic14
19Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo14
20Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
21Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano13
22Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano12
23Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto11
24Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic10
25Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo9
26Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto9
27Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo9
28Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice9
29Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
30Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano9
31Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec8
32Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice8
33Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne6
34Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri6
35Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox6
36Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC5
37Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri5
38Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto4
39Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano3
40Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
41Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri3
42Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini3
43Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
44David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
45Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia1
46Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia1
47Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia1
48Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic1
49Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Mountains Classification
1Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne21pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne14
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri14
4Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano10
5Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia10
6Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano10
7Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice10
8Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia10
9Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec10
10Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia8
11Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec7
12Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto6
13Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini6
14Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo5
15Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia5
16Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic5
17Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
18Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri1
19Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri1
20Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC1

Combination Classfication
1Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne8pts
2Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri6
3Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec5
4Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia3
5Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia3
6Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri3
7David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
8Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano1
9Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1
10Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey-5

Teams Classfication
1ISD - Neri78:34:33
2Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:58
3Team HTC - Columbia0:01:55
4Skil - Shimano0:04:01
5Vorarlberg - Corractec0:06:42
6Xacobeo - Galicia0:06:49
7Colnago - CSF Inox0:07:37
8Liquigas - Doimo0:11:21
9Footon-Servetto0:23:46
10De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:25:22
11Lampre - Farnese Vini0:27:21
12Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos1:02:41
13CCC Polsat Polkowice1:11:47
14Carmiooro - NGC1:25:59

