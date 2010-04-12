Trending

Greipel wins again in Turkey

Time bonus adds to German's overall lead

Image 1 of 15

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two, his second consecutive win in Turkey.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two, his second consecutive win in Turkey.
(Image credit: AFP)
Image 2 of 15

The Tour of Turkey peloton during stage two.

The Tour of Turkey peloton during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 3 of 15

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium for winning his second consecutive stage.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium for winning his second consecutive stage.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 4 of 15

Race leader André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) in action during stage two.

Race leader André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) in action during stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 5 of 15

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) leads the break.

Christophe Kern (Cofidis) leads the break.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 6 of 15

The peloton races along Turkey's coast en route to Turgutreis.

The peloton races along Turkey's coast en route to Turgutreis.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 7 of 15

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) dons the leader's jersey after stage two.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) dons the leader's jersey after stage two.
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 8 of 15

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wears the leader's jersey for the second straight day.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wears the leader's jersey for the second straight day.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 9 of 15

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Angelo Furlan (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) to win stage two.

André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Angelo Furlan (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) to win stage two.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 10 of 15

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Turkey.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 11 of 15

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) after winning stage 2 in the Tour of Turkey.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) after winning stage 2 in the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Tour of Turkey)
Image 12 of 15

Lots of media attention around André Greipel in Turkey.

Lots of media attention around André Greipel in Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 13 of 15

Polish press getting quotes from Maciej Bodnar who is third in the Tour of Turkey after two stages.

Polish press getting quotes from Maciej Bodnar who is third in the Tour of Turkey after two stages.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 14 of 15

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) finished first and third in stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.

André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) finished first and third in stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)
Image 15 of 15

Polish rider Thomasz Marczynski was sick but attacked and won intermediate sprints during stage 2.

Polish rider Thomasz Marczynski was sick but attacked and won intermediate sprints during stage 2.
(Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won his second consecutive stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Turgutreis on Monday to extend his overall lead in the eight-day stage race to 16 seconds on American teammate Tejay Van Garderen.

On Sunday Greipel won the 5.8km opening time trial stage in Istanbul and has now won eight races so far this season.

The experienced German managed to survive several late attacks from Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) before his teammate Mark Renshaw gave him a perfect lead-out in the long finishing straight.

Greipel then followed Italy's Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) but switched to the wheel of Jose Ventoso (Carmiooro-NGC) before opening up his on sprint to hit the line first. Italy's Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was second and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) was third.

Thanks to the time bonus, Greipel extended his overall lead to 16 seconds on Van Garderen. Maciek Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) is third at 19 seconds.

“It was a really tough day, a lot of climbing particularly in the last 20 kilometres but André stuck in there and we finally got the win,” HTC-Columbia’s sports director Jan Schaffrath said.

“The whole team did a great job, Gert Dockx and Alexsej Saramotins were particularly strong, bringing back the attackers time after time. The stage profile looked like a heart rate monitor, there were so many little climbs. Fortunately none of them were too big, the longest was about three kilometres.

“The last sprint was a little bit dangerous though, and came after another little climb in the final kilometres, but André held on and then did a great sprint.”

Rolling roads in the finale

The rolling roads in the finale of the stage was a real test for Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates but they rode it with intelligence and came away with victory.

Earlier, Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri) and Kiendys Tomasz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) opened a four-minute lead on the bunch but were caught in the final hour of racing.

HTC-Columbia set a high tempo to dissuade attacks, then when Visconti attacked with 15km to go, Greipel went after him and stayed on his wheel until his teammates regained their composure. Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) made a strong attack with nine kilometres and got a gap but other sprinters' teams such as Colnago-CSF Inox and Liquigas-Doimo combined with HTC-Columbia to chase him down.

Visconti tried one more time with two kilometres to go but he was caught by Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) with a kilometre to go and they were both swept up in sight of the finish as the sprinters fought for position.

Renshaw played it cool in the sprint, using the huge lead-out experience he's gathered while working for Mark Cavendish to perfectly position Greipel. When he moved over, Greipel accelerated hard and won thanks to his superior speed.

However there is little chance of Greipel completing a hat trick of wins on Tuesday. The 166km third stage is from Bodrum to Marmaris and includes two climbs to over 700 metres and then two shorter climbs near the finish.

Full Results
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:40:33
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
3Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
6Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
7Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
8Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
9Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
11Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
12Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
13Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
14David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
15René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
16Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
17Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
18Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
19Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
20Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
21Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
22Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
23Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
24Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
25Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
26Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
27Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
28Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
29Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
30Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
31Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
32Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
33Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
34Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
35Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
36Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
37Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
38Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
39Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
40Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
41Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
42Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
43Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
44Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
45Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
46Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
47Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
48Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
49Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
50Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
51Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
52Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
53Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
54Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
55Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
56Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
57Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
58Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
59Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
60Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
61Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
63Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
64Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
65Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
66Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
67Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
68David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
69Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
70Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
71Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
72Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
73Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
74Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
75Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
76David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
77Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
78Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
79Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
80Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
81Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
82Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
83Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
84Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:13
85Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:26
86Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:28
87Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:37
88Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:43
89Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:04
90Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:14
91Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:26
92Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:02:43
93Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
94Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
95Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey0:04:08
96Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
97Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
98Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
99Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
100Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
101Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
102Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
103Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
104Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
105Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
106Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
107Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
108Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:06:26
109Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
110Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFUgur Marmara (Tur) Turkey

Sprint Prime - 38.4km
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri3
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1

Finish - 178km
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
3Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC11
6Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto10
7Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
9Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri6
11Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
12Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
13Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
14David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
15René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec1

Mountain 1 - 117.4km
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauties Prime ( Bafa Lake) - 73km
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Teams
1Footon-Servetto14:01:39
2Xacobeo - Galicia
3Skil - Shimano
4ISD - Neri
5Lampre - Farnese Vini
6Team HTC - Columbia
7Colnago - CSF Inox
8De Rosa - Stac Plastic
9CCC Polsat Polkowice
10Vorarlberg - Corractec
11Liquigas - Doimo
12Carmiooro - NGC
13Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
14Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos0:00:37
15Turkish National Team0:06:51

General classification after stage 2
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia4:49:03
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:16
3Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:19
4Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:20
5Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:21
6Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano0:00:25
7Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
8Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:26
9Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
10Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:27
11Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
12Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:29
13Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
14Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
15David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:31
16Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:32
17Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
18Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:33
19Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano0:00:34
20Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne0:00:36
21Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
22Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
23Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto0:00:37
24Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
25Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:38
26Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
27Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
28Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:00:39
29Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:40
30Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
31Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC0:00:43
32Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:44
33Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
34Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia0:00:45
35Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
36Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
37Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
38Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:46
39Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:00:47
40René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
41Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
42Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:00:48
43Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
44Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri0:00:49
45Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
46Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:50
47Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:51
48Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:00:52
49Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano0:00:53
50Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
51Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
52David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
53Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:00:54
54Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
55Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:00:55
56Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
57Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo0:00:58
58Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:00
59Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:01
60Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
61Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini0:01:03
62Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
63Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
64Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:04
65Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
66Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:05
67Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:07
68Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
69Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto0:01:08
70Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
71Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:01:10
72Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:11
73Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
74Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
75Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:12
76David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto0:01:14
77Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia0:01:18
78Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
79Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
80Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey0:01:24
81Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
82Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:25
83Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
84Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:01:26
85Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:32
86Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:33
87Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
88Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:01:34
89Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:49
90Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:02:11
91Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia0:02:49
92Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano0:03:57
93Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:03:58
94Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey0:04:37
95Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:04:56
96Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri0:05:03
97Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:05:05
98Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:05:17
99Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:05:24
100Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey0:05:25
101Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
102Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:05:30
103Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey0:05:42
104Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey0:05:48
105Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
106Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC0:05:50
107Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey0:06:12
108Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano0:07:31
109Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos0:07:51
110Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:08:30

Points classification
1André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia15pts
2Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini14
3Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic13
4Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox12
5Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC11
6Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto10
7Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia9
8Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic8
9Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice7
10Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri6
11Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5
12Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto5
13Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano4
14Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri3
15Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri3
16David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano2
17Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne1
18René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec1

Mountains classification
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec3
3Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne2
4Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Turkish Beauties classification
1Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice5pts
2Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne3
3Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri1

Teams classification
1Team HTC - Columbia14:27:56
2Cofidis, le crédit en ligne0:00:29
3Liquigas - Doimo0:00:34
4ISD - Neri0:00:49
5Lampre - Farnese Vini0:00:50
6Xacobeo - Galicia0:00:53
7Footon-Servetto0:00:57
8Colnago - CSF Inox0:01:00
9Skil - Shimano0:01:05
10Vorarlberg - Corractec0:01:13
11CCC Polsat Polkowice0:01:41
12Carmiooro - NGC0:01:56
13De Rosa - Stac Plastic0:01:58
14Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos0:02:23
15Turkish National Team0:09:58

 

