Image 1 of 15 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) sprints to victory in stage two, his second consecutive win in Turkey. (Image credit: AFP) Image 2 of 15 The Tour of Turkey peloton during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 3 of 15 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) on the podium for winning his second consecutive stage. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 4 of 15 Race leader André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) in action during stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 5 of 15 Christophe Kern (Cofidis) leads the break. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 6 of 15 The peloton races along Turkey's coast en route to Turgutreis. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 7 of 15 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) dons the leader's jersey after stage two. (Image credit: Bettini Photo) Image 8 of 15 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wears the leader's jersey for the second straight day. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 9 of 15 André Greipel (Team HTC - Columbia) outsprints Angelo Furlan (Lampre - Farnese Vini) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) to win stage two. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 10 of 15 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) wins for the second straight day at the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 11 of 15 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) after winning stage 2 in the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Tour of Turkey) Image 12 of 15 Lots of media attention around André Greipel in Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 13 of 15 Polish press getting quotes from Maciej Bodnar who is third in the Tour of Turkey after two stages. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 14 of 15 André Greipel (HTC - Columbia) and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa - Stac Plastic) finished first and third in stage 2 of the Tour of Turkey. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet) Image 15 of 15 Polish rider Thomasz Marczynski was sick but attacked and won intermediate sprints during stage 2. (Image credit: Jean-François Quénet)

André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won his second consecutive stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Turgutreis on Monday to extend his overall lead in the eight-day stage race to 16 seconds on American teammate Tejay Van Garderen.

On Sunday Greipel won the 5.8km opening time trial stage in Istanbul and has now won eight races so far this season.

The experienced German managed to survive several late attacks from Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) before his teammate Mark Renshaw gave him a perfect lead-out in the long finishing straight.

Greipel then followed Italy's Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) but switched to the wheel of Jose Ventoso (Carmiooro-NGC) before opening up his on sprint to hit the line first. Italy's Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was second and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) was third.

Thanks to the time bonus, Greipel extended his overall lead to 16 seconds on Van Garderen. Maciek Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) is third at 19 seconds.

“It was a really tough day, a lot of climbing particularly in the last 20 kilometres but André stuck in there and we finally got the win,” HTC-Columbia’s sports director Jan Schaffrath said.

“The whole team did a great job, Gert Dockx and Alexsej Saramotins were particularly strong, bringing back the attackers time after time. The stage profile looked like a heart rate monitor, there were so many little climbs. Fortunately none of them were too big, the longest was about three kilometres.

“The last sprint was a little bit dangerous though, and came after another little climb in the final kilometres, but André held on and then did a great sprint.”

Rolling roads in the finale

The rolling roads in the finale of the stage was a real test for Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates but they rode it with intelligence and came away with victory.

Earlier, Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri) and Kiendys Tomasz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) opened a four-minute lead on the bunch but were caught in the final hour of racing.

HTC-Columbia set a high tempo to dissuade attacks, then when Visconti attacked with 15km to go, Greipel went after him and stayed on his wheel until his teammates regained their composure. Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) made a strong attack with nine kilometres and got a gap but other sprinters' teams such as Colnago-CSF Inox and Liquigas-Doimo combined with HTC-Columbia to chase him down.

Visconti tried one more time with two kilometres to go but he was caught by Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) with a kilometre to go and they were both swept up in sight of the finish as the sprinters fought for position.

Renshaw played it cool in the sprint, using the huge lead-out experience he's gathered while working for Mark Cavendish to perfectly position Greipel. When he moved over, Greipel accelerated hard and won thanks to his superior speed.

However there is little chance of Greipel completing a hat trick of wins on Tuesday. The 166km third stage is from Bodrum to Marmaris and includes two climbs to over 700 metres and then two shorter climbs near the finish.

Full Results 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:40:33 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 3 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 6 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 7 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 8 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 9 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 11 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 12 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 13 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 14 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 15 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 16 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 17 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 18 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 19 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 20 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 21 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 22 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 23 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 24 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 25 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 26 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 27 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 28 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 29 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 30 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 31 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 32 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 33 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 34 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 35 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 36 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 37 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 38 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 39 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 40 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 41 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 42 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 43 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 44 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 45 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 46 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 47 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 48 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 49 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 50 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 51 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 52 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 53 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 54 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 55 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 56 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 57 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 58 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 59 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 60 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 61 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 62 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 63 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 64 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 65 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 66 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 67 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 68 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 69 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 70 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 71 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 72 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 73 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 74 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 75 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 76 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 77 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 78 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 79 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 80 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 81 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 82 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 83 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 84 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:13 85 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:26 86 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:28 87 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:37 88 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:43 89 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:04 90 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:14 91 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:26 92 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:02:43 93 Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey 94 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 95 Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey 0:04:08 96 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 97 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 98 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 99 Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 100 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey 101 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 102 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey 103 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 104 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 105 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 106 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 107 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 108 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:06:26 109 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 110 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec DNF Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey

Sprint Prime - 38.4km 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1

Finish - 178km 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 3 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 11 6 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 7 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 9 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 11 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 12 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 13 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 14 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 15 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1

Mountain 1 - 117.4km 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauties Prime ( Bafa Lake) - 73km 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Teams 1 Footon-Servetto 14:01:39 2 Xacobeo - Galicia 3 Skil - Shimano 4 ISD - Neri 5 Lampre - Farnese Vini 6 Team HTC - Columbia 7 Colnago - CSF Inox 8 De Rosa - Stac Plastic 9 CCC Polsat Polkowice 10 Vorarlberg - Corractec 11 Liquigas - Doimo 12 Carmiooro - NGC 13 Cofidis, le crédit en ligne 14 Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos 0:00:37 15 Turkish National Team 0:06:51

General classification after stage 2 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 4:49:03 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:16 3 Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:19 4 Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:20 5 Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:21 6 Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano 0:00:25 7 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 8 Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:26 9 Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 10 Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:27 11 Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 12 Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:29 13 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 14 Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto 15 David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:31 16 Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:32 17 Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 18 Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:33 19 Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano 0:00:34 20 Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 0:00:36 21 Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 22 Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia 23 Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto 0:00:37 24 Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia 25 Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:38 26 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 27 Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto 28 Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:00:39 29 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:40 30 Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 31 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 0:00:43 32 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:44 33 Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri 34 Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia 0:00:45 35 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 36 Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 37 Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 38 Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:46 39 Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:00:47 40 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 41 Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 42 Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:00:48 43 Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 44 Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:00:49 45 Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 46 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:50 47 Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:51 48 Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:00:52 49 Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano 0:00:53 50 Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri 51 Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC 52 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 53 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:00:54 54 Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 55 Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:00:55 56 Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 57 Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo 0:00:58 58 Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:00 59 Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:01 60 Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 61 Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 0:01:03 62 Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 63 Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 64 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:04 65 Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo 66 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:05 67 Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:07 68 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 69 Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto 0:01:08 70 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 71 Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:01:10 72 Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:11 73 Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 74 Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano 75 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:12 76 David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto 0:01:14 77 Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia 0:01:18 78 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 79 Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 80 Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey 0:01:24 81 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 82 Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 0:01:25 83 Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 84 Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:01:26 85 Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:32 86 Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:01:33 87 Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto 88 Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:01:34 89 Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 0:01:49 90 Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:02:11 91 Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia 0:02:49 92 Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano 0:03:57 93 Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:03:58 94 Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey 0:04:37 95 Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:04:56 96 Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri 0:05:03 97 Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 0:05:05 98 Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:05:17 99 Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:05:24 100 Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey 0:05:25 101 Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 102 Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:05:30 103 Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey 0:05:42 104 Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey 0:05:48 105 Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey 106 Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC 0:05:50 107 Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey 0:06:12 108 Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano 0:07:31 109 Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos 0:07:51 110 Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec 0:08:30

Points classification 1 André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia 15 pts 2 Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini 14 3 Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 13 4 Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox 12 5 Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC 11 6 Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto 10 7 Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia 9 8 Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic 8 9 Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 7 10 Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri 6 11 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 12 Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto 5 13 Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano 4 14 Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri 3 15 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 3 16 David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano 2 17 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 1 18 René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec 1

Mountains classification 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec 3 3 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 2 4 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1

Turkish Beauties classification 1 Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice 5 pts 2 Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne 3 3 Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri 1