Greipel wins again in Turkey
Time bonus adds to German's overall lead
André Greipel (HTC-Columbia) won his second consecutive stage at the Presidential Tour of Turkey in Turgutreis on Monday to extend his overall lead in the eight-day stage race to 16 seconds on American teammate Tejay Van Garderen.
On Sunday Greipel won the 5.8km opening time trial stage in Istanbul and has now won eight races so far this season.
The experienced German managed to survive several late attacks from Giovanni Visconti (ISD-Neri) and Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) before his teammate Mark Renshaw gave him a perfect lead-out in the long finishing straight.
Greipel then followed Italy's Francesco Chicchi (Liquigas) but switched to the wheel of Jose Ventoso (Carmiooro-NGC) before opening up his on sprint to hit the line first. Italy's Angelo Furlan (Lampre-Farnese Vini) was second and Claudio Cucinotta (De Rosa-Stac Plastic) was third.
Thanks to the time bonus, Greipel extended his overall lead to 16 seconds on Van Garderen. Maciek Bodnar (Liquigas-Doimo) is third at 19 seconds.
“It was a really tough day, a lot of climbing particularly in the last 20 kilometres but André stuck in there and we finally got the win,” HTC-Columbia’s sports director Jan Schaffrath said.
“The whole team did a great job, Gert Dockx and Alexsej Saramotins were particularly strong, bringing back the attackers time after time. The stage profile looked like a heart rate monitor, there were so many little climbs. Fortunately none of them were too big, the longest was about three kilometres.
“The last sprint was a little bit dangerous though, and came after another little climb in the final kilometres, but André held on and then did a great sprint.”
Rolling roads in the finale
The rolling roads in the finale of the stage was a real test for Greipel and his HTC-Columbia teammates but they rode it with intelligence and came away with victory.
Earlier, Hubert Schwab (Vorarlberg-Corratec), Christophe Kern (Cofidis), Diego Caccia (ISD-Neri) and Kiendys Tomasz (CCC Polsat Polkowice) opened a four-minute lead on the bunch but were caught in the final hour of racing.
HTC-Columbia set a high tempo to dissuade attacks, then when Visconti attacked with 15km to go, Greipel went after him and stayed on his wheel until his teammates regained their composure. Rein Taaramäe (Cofidis) made a strong attack with nine kilometres and got a gap but other sprinters' teams such as Colnago-CSF Inox and Liquigas-Doimo combined with HTC-Columbia to chase him down.
Visconti tried one more time with two kilometres to go but he was caught by Ermanno Capelli (Footon-Servetto) with a kilometre to go and they were both swept up in sight of the finish as the sprinters fought for position.
Renshaw played it cool in the sprint, using the huge lead-out experience he's gathered while working for Mark Cavendish to perfectly position Greipel. When he moved over, Greipel accelerated hard and won thanks to his superior speed.
However there is little chance of Greipel completing a hat trick of wins on Tuesday. The 166km third stage is from Bodrum to Marmaris and includes two climbs to over 700 metres and then two shorter climbs near the finish.
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:40:33
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|3
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|6
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|7
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|8
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|9
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|11
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|12
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|13
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|14
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|15
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|16
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|17
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|18
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|19
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|20
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|21
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|22
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|23
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|24
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|25
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|26
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|27
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|28
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|29
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|30
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|31
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|32
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|33
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|34
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|35
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|36
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|37
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|38
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|39
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|40
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|41
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|42
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|43
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|44
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|45
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|46
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|47
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|48
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|49
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|50
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|51
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|52
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|53
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|54
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|55
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|56
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|57
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|58
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|59
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|60
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|61
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|63
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|64
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|65
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|66
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|67
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|68
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|70
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|71
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|72
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|73
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|74
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|75
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|76
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|77
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|78
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|79
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|80
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|81
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|82
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|83
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|84
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:13
|85
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:26
|86
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:28
|87
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:37
|88
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:43
|89
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:04
|90
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:14
|91
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:26
|92
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:02:43
|93
|Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
|94
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|95
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:08
|96
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|97
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|98
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|99
|Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|100
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|101
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|102
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
|103
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|104
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|105
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|106
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|107
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|108
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:06:26
|109
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|110
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Ugur Marmara (Tur) Turkey
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|3
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|11
|6
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|7
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|9
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|11
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|12
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|13
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|14
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|15
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Footon-Servetto
|14:01:39
|2
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|3
|Skil - Shimano
|4
|ISD - Neri
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|6
|Team HTC - Columbia
|7
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|8
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|9
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|10
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|11
|Liquigas - Doimo
|12
|Carmiooro - NGC
|13
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|14
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|0:00:37
|15
|Turkish National Team
|0:06:51
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|4:49:03
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:16
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:19
|4
|Rein Taaramae (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:20
|5
|Frantisek Rabon (Cze) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:21
|6
|Dominique Cornu (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:25
|7
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|8
|Bert Grabsch (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:26
|9
|Tiziano Dall'antonia (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|10
|Giovanni Visconti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:27
|11
|Jose Alberto De Segovia (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|12
|Federico Canuti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:29
|13
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|14
|Arkaitz Duran Aroca (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|15
|David Moncoutié (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:31
|16
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:32
|17
|Diego Ulissi (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|18
|Adriano Malori (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:33
|19
|Frederik Wilmann (Nor) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:34
|20
|Remi Pauriol (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|0:00:36
|21
|Andreas Dietziker (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|22
|Vladimir Isaychev (Rus) Xacobeo Galicia
|23
|Gian-Paolo Cheula (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|0:00:37
|24
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|25
|Davide Cimolai (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:38
|26
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|27
|Ermanno Capelli (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|28
|Silvere Ackermann (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:00:39
|29
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:40
|30
|Gustavo Dominguez Lemos (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|31
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|0:00:43
|32
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:44
|33
|Davide Ricci Bitti (Ita) ISD - Neri
|34
|Mark Renshaw (Aus) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:00:45
|35
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|36
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|37
|Clemens Fankhauser (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|38
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:46
|39
|Giairo Ermeti (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:00:47
|40
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|41
|Kalle Kriit (Est) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|42
|Andrei Sartasov (Rus) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:00:48
|43
|Gert Dockx (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|44
|Paolo Longo Borghini (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:00:49
|45
|Elia Viviani (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|46
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:50
|47
|Marco Frapporti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:51
|48
|Dariusz Batek (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:00:52
|49
|Yukihiro Doi (Jpn) Skil - Shimano
|0:00:53
|50
|Gianluca Mirenda (Ita) ISD - Neri
|51
|Sébastien Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro NGC
|52
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|53
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:00:54
|54
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|55
|Enrico Zen (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:00:55
|56
|Gustavo Rodriguez Iglesias (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|57
|Maciej Paterski (Pol) Liquigas-Doimo
|0:00:58
|58
|Adam Sznitko (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:00
|59
|Andréa Grendene (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:01
|60
|Sergio Lagana (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|61
|Enrico Magazzini (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|0:01:03
|62
|Adrian Honkisz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|63
|Christiano Salerno (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|64
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:04
|65
|Francesco Chicchi (Ita) Liquigas-Doimo
|66
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:05
|67
|Manuel Belletti (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:07
|68
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|69
|Johnny Walker (Aus) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:08
|70
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|71
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:01:10
|72
|Alan Marangoni (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:11
|73
|Aristide Ratti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|74
|Cheng Ji (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|75
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:12
|76
|David Gutiérrez Palacios (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|0:01:14
|77
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:01:18
|78
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|79
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|80
|Mustafa Sayar (Tur) Turkey
|0:01:24
|81
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|82
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:25
|83
|Alberto Fernandez Sainz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|84
|Christoph Sokoll (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:01:26
|85
|Nilceu Aparecido Santos (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:32
|86
|Fabio Negri (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:33
|87
|Noè Gianetti (Swi) Footon-Servetto
|88
|Daniel Walter Rogelin (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:01:34
|89
|Sacha Modolo (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:49
|90
|Andrea Tonti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:02:11
|91
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Team HTC - Columbia
|0:02:49
|92
|Feng Han (Chn) Skil - Shimano
|0:03:57
|93
|Robson Ribeiro Dias (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:03:58
|94
|Selçuk Türkçetin (Tur) Turkey
|0:04:37
|95
|Jorge Giacinti (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:04:56
|96
|Emanuele Vona (Ita) ISD - Neri
|0:05:03
|97
|Oleg Berdos (Mol) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:05:05
|98
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:17
|99
|Luciano André Pagliarini Mendanca (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:05:24
|100
|Bünyamin Ozdemir (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:25
|101
|Paride Grillo (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|102
|Soelito Gohr (Bra) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:05:30
|103
|Mirac Kal (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:42
|104
|Fatih Harmanci (Tur) Turkey
|0:05:48
|105
|Ismail Aksoy (Tur) Turkey
|106
|Raffaele Ferrara (Ita) Carmiooro NGC
|0:05:50
|107
|Ahmet Akdilek (Tur) Turkey
|0:06:12
|108
|Kenny Robert Van Hummel (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|0:07:31
|109
|Francisco Chamorro Paiva (Arg) Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Jose Dos Campos
|0:07:51
|110
|Sébastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:08:30
|1
|André Greipel (Ger) Team HTC - Columbia
|15
|pts
|2
|Angelo Furlan (Ita) Lampre-Farnese Vini
|14
|3
|Claudio Cucinotta (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|13
|4
|Mattia Gavazzi (Ita) Colnago - CSF Inox
|12
|5
|Francisco José Ventoso Alberdi (Spa) Carmiooro NGC
|11
|6
|Michele Merlo (Ita) Footon-Servetto
|10
|7
|Francisco José Pacheco Torres (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|9
|8
|Giorgio Brambila (Ita) De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|8
|9
|Krzysztof Jezowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|7
|10
|Oscar Gatto (Ita) ISD - Neri
|6
|11
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|12
|Vidal Celis Zabala (Spa) Footon-Servetto
|5
|13
|Job Vissers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|4
|14
|Dmytro Grabovsky (Ukr) ISD - Neri
|3
|15
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|3
|16
|David Deroo (Fra) Skil - Shimano
|2
|17
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|1
|18
|René Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|1
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Hubert Schwab (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|3
|3
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|2
|4
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Thomasz Marczynski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|5
|pts
|2
|Christophe Kern (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|3
|3
|Diego Caccia (Ita) ISD - Neri
|1
|1
|Team HTC - Columbia
|14:27:56
|2
|Cofidis, le crédit en ligne
|0:00:29
|3
|Liquigas - Doimo
|0:00:34
|4
|ISD - Neri
|0:00:49
|5
|Lampre - Farnese Vini
|0:00:50
|6
|Xacobeo - Galicia
|0:00:53
|7
|Footon-Servetto
|0:00:57
|8
|Colnago - CSF Inox
|0:01:00
|9
|Skil - Shimano
|0:01:05
|10
|Vorarlberg - Corractec
|0:01:13
|11
|CCC Polsat Polkowice
|0:01:41
|12
|Carmiooro - NGC
|0:01:56
|13
|De Rosa - Stac Plastic
|0:01:58
|14
|Scott - Marcondes Cesar Sao Dos Campos
|0:02:23
|15
|Turkish National Team
|0:09:58
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Vuelta a España could tackle Col du Tourmalet in 2020Spanish Tour to cross into France for second consecutive year
-
Van der Poel: 'I wanted to win for grandpa'Dutchman will not defend Amstel Gold title
-
Kluge back on track after heart surgeryGerman reveals he went under the knife for congenital defect in October
-
Cyclo-cross World Cup Tabor: Van der Poel ekes out emotional victoryIserbyt, Van der Haar make it a race with world champion starting third row
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy