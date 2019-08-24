Trending

Tour of Denmark: De Buyst wins stage 4

Larsen continues in race lead

Jasper De Buyst (Lotto Soudal)

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Brief Results

Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal4:09:38
2Amaury Capiot (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise
3Huub Duijn (Ned) Roompot-Charles
4Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:03
5Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
6Alexander Kamp (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team
7Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick
8Roy Goldstein (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy0:00:05
9Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) W52-FC Porto
10Charles Planet (Fra) Team Novo Nordisk

General classification after stage 4
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Niklas Larsen (Den) Team Coloquick13:10:56
2Jonas Vingegaard (Den) Team Jumbo-Visma0:00:06
3Rasmus Christian Quaade (Den) Riwal Readynez Cycling Team0:00:07
4Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Corendon-Circus0:00:12
5Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:00:23
6Mikkel Bjerg (Den) Hagens Berman Axeon0:00:34
7Brent van Moer (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:05
8Koen Bouwman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:01:08
9Christoffer Lisson (Den) BHS-Almeborg Bornholm0:01:16
10Johan Le Bon (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:01:19

