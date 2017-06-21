Pawlowska wins Polish time trial championship
Ratajczak is second, Skalniak is third
Time Trial - Women: Krokowa -
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:29:16
|2
|Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Astana Womens Team
|0:00:19
|3
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) WM3 Energie
|0:00:23
|4
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:32
|5
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol)
|0:00:40
|6
|Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)
|0:00:53
|7
|Daria Pikulik (Pol)
|0:00:54
|8
|Edyta Jasinska (Pol)
|0:01:06
|9
|Aurela Nerlo (Pol)
|0:01:13
|10
|Ewelina Szybiak (Pol)
|0:01:18
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
-
Floyd's Pro Cycling will not return in 2020Management company that owns Landis-sponsored team is unable to find new title sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy