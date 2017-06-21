Trending

Pawlowska wins Polish time trial championship

Ratajczak is second, Skalniak is third

(Image credit: Boels Dolmans Cycling Team)

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team0:29:16
2Alicja Ratajczak (Pol) Astana Womens Team0:00:19
3Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) WM3 Energie0:00:23
4Anna Plichta (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:32
5Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol)0:00:40
6Katarzyna Wilkos (Pol)0:00:53
7Daria Pikulik (Pol)0:00:54
8Edyta Jasinska (Pol)0:01:06
9Aurela Nerlo (Pol)0:01:13
10Ewelina Szybiak (Pol)0:01:18

 

