Kwiatkowski wins Polish time trial

Bialoblocki is runner up, followed by Bodnar

Michal Kwiatkowski racing the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco

(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his second Polish elite time trial title on Wednesday, covering the 39.6km course in Krokowa in 49:42, 1:15 better than runner-up Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Defending champion Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, another 16 seconds back.

"Today was one of my best days ever on a bike," said a happy Kwiatkowski after the time trial. "I felt very strong from the start, despite it beginning uphill and with a headwind. I had great support from my family and (Team Sky carer) Marek Sawicki."

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:49:42
2Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:01:15
3Maciej Bodnar (pol) BORA - hansgrohe0:01:31
4Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:01:47
5Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling0:02:30
6Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling0:02:31
7Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:37
8Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice0:02:52
9Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech 7r Fuji0:04:25
10Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster Uniwheels Team0:04:54

 

