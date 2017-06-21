Michal Kwiatkowski racing the final stage of the Vuelta al País Vasco (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his second Polish elite time trial title on Wednesday, covering the 39.6km course in Krokowa in 49:42, 1:15 better than runner-up Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Defending champion Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, another 16 seconds back.

"Today was one of my best days ever on a bike," said a happy Kwiatkowski after the time trial. "I felt very strong from the start, despite it beginning uphill and with a headwind. I had great support from my family and (Team Sky carer) Marek Sawicki."

Brief Results