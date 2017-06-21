Kwiatkowski wins Polish time trial
Bialoblocki is runner up, followed by Bodnar
Time Trial - Men: Krokowa -
Michal Kwiatkowski (Team Sky) took his second Polish elite time trial title on Wednesday, covering the 39.6km course in Krokowa in 49:42, 1:15 better than runner-up Marcin Bialoblocki (CCC Sprandi Polkowice). Defending champion Maciej Bodnar (Bora-Hansgrohe) was third, another 16 seconds back.
"Today was one of my best days ever on a bike," said a happy Kwiatkowski after the time trial. "I felt very strong from the start, despite it beginning uphill and with a headwind. I had great support from my family and (Team Sky carer) Marek Sawicki."
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:49:42
|2
|Marcin Bialoblocki (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:01:15
|3
|Maciej Bodnar (pol) BORA - hansgrohe
|0:01:31
|4
|Kamil Gradek (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:01:47
|5
|Karol Domagalski (Pol) One Pro Cycling
|0:02:30
|6
|Szymon Rekita (Pol) Leopard Pro Cycling
|0:02:31
|7
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:37
|8
|Patryk Stosz (Pol) CCC Sprandi Polkowice
|0:02:52
|9
|Marek Rutkiewicz (Pol) Wibatech 7r Fuji
|0:04:25
|10
|Adam Stachowiak (Pol) Voster Uniwheels Team
|0:04:54
