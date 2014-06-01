Image 1 of 29 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon) celebrates her 2014 Philly Classic win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 2 of 29 Evelyn Stephens (Specialized-Lululemon) gets the spoils on the podium for her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 3 of 29 Evelyn Stephens (Specialized-Lululemon) gets a hug from a teammate after her win (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 4 of 29 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) hits the Lemon Hill climb (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 5 of 29 Astana comes to the front to chase (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 6 of 29 The women’s race heads down Kelly Drive (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 7 of 29 The women prepare for the start (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 8 of 29 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) takes a fast corner off by herself (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 9 of 29 The women’s field tackles the bottom section of the wall (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 10 of 29 The women head out for the day (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 11 of 29 Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare) cool and calm before her race (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 12 of 29 Todays top three for the women (Image credit: Jonathan Devich/CN) Image 13 of 29 Women’s Podium: Second place-Lex Albrecht (Twenty 16 & Company) First Place-Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Third place-Lauren Hall (Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies. Congratulations to All (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 14 of 29 Two in a row for Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) Great job Evie (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 15 of 29 Carmen “Bigger” Small (Specialized-Lululemon) does a textbook set up for teammate Stevens at the bottom of the Wall (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 16 of 29 Aimee Layton (CRCA/CityMD Racing) has a mechanical forcing her to hope for next year (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 17 of 29 Seems like all the teams have a shot on the last lap on Lemon Hill (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 18 of 29 CX racer Elle Anderson (Vanderkitten) feels right at home on the road (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 19 of 29 Time for a bit-of-shade (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 20 of 29 Astana Bepink Women’s Team goes up to the front and just drills it- trying to shake some riders off the wall (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 21 of 29 New Zealand sprinter Joanne Kiesanowski (TIBCO/To The Top) manages to stay with the main field (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 22 of 29 Mexican National Road Champion Ingrid Drexler (Forno D’Asolo-Astute) surveys the field and makes her plan (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 23 of 29 Evie (Specialized-Lululemon) gets an armchair ride courteous of her team (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 24 of 29 Allison Powers (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team) first woman in history to hold three National Titles at the same time. She currently holds Crit, TT, and Road. A M A Z I N G (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 25 of 29 Astana Bepink Women’s Team makes their presence known (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 26 of 29 Well over one hundred women from nine different countries started at the top of the Manayunk Wall (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 27 of 29 Her team decided to get that mechanical out of the way before the start (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 28 of 29 Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-Lululemon) gets a call-up because she won in 2013 (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity) Image 29 of 29 Allison Powers (Unitedhealthcare Professional Cycling Team) newly crowned National Road Champion signs in (Image credit: MarcoQuezada.com/NYVelocity)

It was a mission completed for Evelyn Stevens (Specialized-lululemon), who successful defended her title at the Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday in Pennsylvania. She climbed to victory atop Manayunk Wall ahead of a runner-up Lex Albrecht (Twenty16 Pro Cycling), who was quickly gaining ground but ran out of road before the finish line, and Lauren Hall (Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies) in third.

"My team laid it all on the line for me," Stevens said. "When I went, I knew that I had to completely empty my tank. I was not going to look back until I was over the finish line. I had an idea that I had won with 100 meters to go, but I didn't want to get cocky, so I had no victory salute because I wanted to make sure that I had it. On these kinds of courses, you can win or lose in the last 25 meters. When your team does everything for you — it's really special."

Triple national champion, Alison Powers (UnitedHealthcare), reaped the rewards of being in an all-day solo breakaway and secured both the climber and sprint competitions. Kristabel Doebel-Hickok (Tibco-To The Top) earned the event's Miji Reoch Award for being the top under-23 rider.

The more the merrier on Manayunk

Some 140 cyclists from around the world lined up at the top of Manayunk Wall for the second edition, which was upgraded to UCI 1.1 status and one of two UCI events for women in the US. Fans increasingly gathered at the top of the climb with beer in-hand and ready to celebrate the annual event.

The race started with what has been typically dubbed “the fall from the wall,” a fast and technical descent to the first intermediate sprint where Niman Song (China Chongming-Giant-Champion System) took the full points. The race went over Strawberry Mansion, descended back onto Kelly Drive and over to Lemon Hill where Alena Amialiusik (Astana) picked up the first set of QOM points. She went on to climb over Manayunk and take the second set of QOM points.

The race descended Manayunk for the start of the second lap and Anna Stricker (Astana BePink) claimed the second intermediate sprint points. Powers made an impulsive attack and ended up gaining an immediate 35-second advantage, and with little effort from the main field to close it down, her lead bloomed to 1:10 minutes heading into the second climb over Manayunk.

"It was a spur-of-the-moment move,” Powers said. “We planned to have me go later in the race. There was a gap after the sprint points and then I was by myself. I was going full gas. I wanted to stay out as long as possible and allow my teammates to save their legs. It was a super bonus to get the sprint and QOM award."

Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies made a concerted attempt to get one of their riders across to Powers, sending off attack after attack during the next two laps but their efforts were dampened without the support of other teams.

"You have to save a bullet for Manayunk but with Alison up to road, that was the race," Hall said. "You can't let somebody get up the road and just expect them to come back. We really raced our bikes today. We wanted to bridge across to her but everyone sat on and nobody wanted to let us go."

Powers continued to pick up the full points at the intermediate sprint and at the QOMs on top of Lemon Hill and Manayunk on each lap. Teams Astana, Specialized-lululemon and Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies set a quick pace at the front of the field and reduced Powers's gap until she was back in the field before the penultimate climb over Manayunk, and the start of the last lap.

"You can't give Alison too much time but four laps on this course is hard," Stevens said. "I did think maybe she could do it because she's so good right now. It made people race. This is the kind of race where you need one big bullet. The more teams used their energy the more I could save it."

The field started the fifth and final lap intact with Astana doing the bulk of the pace-setting. UnitedHealthcare set Powers up to take the full set of QOM points on Lemon Hill and secure the category win.

Several attacks along with a seven-rider breakaway were short-lived on Kelly Drive and into main street Manayunk. Specialized-lululemon secured the first lead out train heading up the initial climb and through the technical chicane followed by Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies, Twenty16 Pro Cycling and UnitedHealthcare.

"The goal was for us to stay up front and my team did a great job today," Albrecht said. "We were hungry for the win today. The last climb is like a little race in itself. It was essential to be well positioned through the chicane to have a good start to the climb."

Stevens got a jump on the climb, which was packed with cheering fans, and raced her way to her second consecutive victory. Hall, who thought she had second place sewn up, was caught and passed by Albrecht near the top. "Evie got a jump on me and I kept her the same distance up and then Lex came out of nowhere and was closing the gap to Evie. I'm happy with my results and our team did an awesome job. Optum attacked their butts off today."

