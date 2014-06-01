Reijnen repeats as Philly Classic champion
UnitedHealthcare rider victorious on Manayunk Wall
Elite Men: Philadelphia - Philadelphia
Kiel Reijnen (UnitedHealthcare) celebrated his birthday with a second consecutive win at the UCI 1.1 Philadelphia Cycling Classic on Sunday in Pennsylvania. He sprinted to the top of Manayunk Wall ahead of Jure Kocjan (Team SmartStop) and Dion Smith (Hincapie Sportswear Development).
"My teammates dragged me all the way round the last lap and dropped me off at the bottom of the climb," said Reijnen, who won the sprint to the top of the climb by multiple bike lengths. "I didn't know that I had won by such a big gap, I didn't look back. It's nice to win on my birthday but the goal coming into the race was to win for the team."
Joseph Rosskopf (HIncapie Sportswear Development) won the King of the Mountain (KOM) award, Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) earned the sprint award and Jacob Rathe (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis) the young rider competition.
Birthday boy wins on Manayunk Wall
Newly crowned national road champion, Eric Marcotte (Team SmartStop) rolled up to the Manayunk Wall start line in all smiles and wearing a brand new stars-and-stripes kit that he won a week prior at the USA Cycling Professional Championships in Chattanooga, positioning himself beside defending champion, Reijnen.
The men competed 10 laps of a 19.2km circuit for a total of 192km. The course included attractions such as Strawberry Mansion, Lemon Hill, Kelly Drive and the start-finish line on the wild Manayunk Wall.
An early breakaway set off that included Jonny Clarke (UnitedHealthcare), Rosskopf and Robin Carpenter (Hincapie Sportswear Development), Tom Zirbel (Optum presented by Kelly Benefit Strategies), Blaz Jarc (Team NetApp-Endura), Clay Murfet (Astellas), Alex Wohler (Team Budget ForkLifts), who later fell out of the breakaway, and David Williams (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda).
The gap held at just under two minutes for the first five laps.
Rosskopf, who was third in the race last year and won the Redlands Bicycle Classic earlier this year, picked up the bulk of KOM points on Lemon Hill and Manayunk Wall on each lap and eventually locked up that award.
"I like Manayunk," Rosskopf said. "It's steep and good for my abilities. The first lap some people were thinking about points but I made it clear that I was going to do whatever I had to do to get the points. It was a good break to go for the KOM points because we didn't have any chance of staying away to the end, we didn't have the numbers and some teams were missing."
Temperatures started to rise mid-race and the peloton welcomed an annually featured watering hole on Manayunk Wall that sprayed over the riders. Fans crowded the sides of the streets and draped over the fencing with the race-symbolic plastic red beer cups in hand, ringing bells, many of them who had been cheering for the women's peloton earlier that morning.
The gap continuously drop from four laps to go, down to a minute and then 30 seconds as teams Drapac, Team SmartStop and Jamis-Hagens Berman set a quick pace from the front of the peloton while UnitedHealthcare sat close behind waiting for its moment in the finale.
The pace continued to pick up, and the main field shattered into smaller groups along the course each time over Manayunk and Lemon Hill. Rosskopf picked up his last KOM points on Manayunk before the breakaway was caught with two laps to go.
A counter move went on the "fall off the wall" with Isaac Bolivar (UnitedHealthcare), Joseph Smalz (Hincapie Sportswear Development), Serghei Tvetcov (Jelly Belly p/b Maxxis), Joshua Berry (Team SmartStop) and Bruno Langlois (5-Hour Energy p/b Kenda).
Langlois made the most of what was left of the late-race breakaway and attacked on Manayunk into the start of the last lap, though he thought it was the finish and threw his arms in the air in a mistaken victory salute, as the main field hurled themselves over the steep climb in pursuit.
A 40-rider main peloton approached the last climb over Lemon Hill intact and led by UnitedHealthcare. Jacob Kauffmann (Garneau-Quebecor) jumped ahead of the field for a short-lived move along Kelly Drive on the return to main street Manayunk. The field stormed into the base of Manayunk Wall all together with UnitedHealthcare working for Reijnen.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kiel Reijnen (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|4:28:35
|2
|Jure Kocjan (SLO) Team SmartStop
|3
|Dion Smith (NZL) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|4
|Luca Benedetti (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|5
|Daniel Alexander Jaramillo Diez (COL) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|6
|Toms Skujins (LAT) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|7
|Javier Megias Leal (ESP) Team Novo Nordisk
|8
|Ryan Roth (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|9
|Jacob Rathe (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|10
|Will Routley (CAN) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|11
|Jonathan McEvoy (GBR) Team Netapp - Endura
|12
|Frantisek Padour (CZE) Team Netapp - Endura
|13
|Jesse Anthony (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:00:16
|14
|Michael Olheiser (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|15
|Serghei Tvetcov (ROU) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|16
|Adam Matthew Farabaugh (USA) Garneau - Québecor
|17
|Bernard Sulzberger (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|18
|Ryan Anderson (CAN) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|19
|Leonardo Pinizzotto (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|20
|Matteo Dal-Cin (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Steve Fisher (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|22
|Taylor Sheldon (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|23
|Jon Hornbeck (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|24
|Eric Marcotte (USA) Team SmartStop
|0:00:30
|25
|Brodie Talbot (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:00:33
|26
|Viesturs Luksevics (LAT) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|27
|Elliot Doyle (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Joseph Lewis (AUS) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|29
|Sam Bassetti (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|0:00:41
|30
|Robbie Hucker (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|31
|Joseph Schmalz (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|32
|Griffin Easter (USA) Airgas Cycling
|33
|Robbie Squire (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|34
|Michael Vink (NZL) Team Budget Forklifts
|35
|David Lozano Riba (ESP) Team Novo Nordisk
|36
|Benjamin Chaddock (CAN) Garneau - Québecor
|0:00:52
|37
|Chad Beyer (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|38
|Joshua Berry (USA) Team SmartStop
|39
|Brecht Dhaene (BEL) Astellas Cycling Team
|40
|Tommy Nankervis (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|0:01:01
|41
|Aurélien Passeron (FRA) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|42
|Fred Rodriguez (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:01:10
|43
|Robin Carpenter (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:01:17
|44
|Travis Mccabe (USA) Team SmartStop
|45
|Ian Crane (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|46
|Carson Miller (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|47
|John Anderson (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|48
|Stephen Leece (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|49
|Ralf Matzka (GER) Team Netapp - Endura
|50
|John Murphy (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:01:29
|51
|Jacob Kauffmann (AUS) Garneau - Québecor
|0:01:43
|52
|Oscar Clark (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:02
|53
|Joseph Rosskopf (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|54
|Gregory Obando Brenes (CRC) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:13
|55
|Tyler Wren (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|0:02:17
|56
|Martijn Verschoor (NED) Team Novo Nordisk
|0:02:22
|57
|Tyler Magner (USA) Hincapie Sportswear Development Team
|0:02:26
|58
|Jeffry Louder (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|59
|Christopher Jones (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|60
|Sean Mazich (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|0:02:48
|61
|Alexander Candelario (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|0:02:57
|62
|James Stemper (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|0:03:16
|63
|Ken Hanson (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|0:04:35
|64
|Nicolas Lefrancois (FRA) Team Novo Nordisk
|65
|Rob Britton (CAN) Team SmartStop
|66
|Bruno Langlois (CAN) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|67
|Tom Zirbel (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|68
|Gregory Ratzell (USA) Airgas Cycling
|69
|Benjamin Johnson (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|70
|Daniel Summerhill (USA) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|71
|Wesley Sulzberger (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|72
|Connor McCutcheon (USA) Airgas Cycling
|73
|Isaac Bolivar Hernandez (COL) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|74
|Calixto Manuel Bello (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|75
|Zack Noonan (USA) Airgas Cycling
|76
|Stephen Clancy (IRL) Team Novo Nordisk
|77
|Patrick Kos (NED) Airgas Cycling
|78
|Christopher Uberti (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|79
|Erick Rowsell (GBR) Team Netapp - Endura
|80
|Blaz Jarc (SLO) Team Netapp - Endura
|81
|Matt Cooke (USA) Jamis - Hagens Berman
|82
|Scott Zwizanski (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|83
|Charles Bradley Huff (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|84
|Joonas Henttala (FIN) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Michael Woods (CAN) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Jonathan Clarke (AUS) UnitedHealthcare Professional Cycling Team
|DNF
|Matt Green (GBR) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Cortlan Brown (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Clay Murfet (AUS) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|David Williams (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|DNF
|Jimmi Sorensen (DEN) Christina Watches - Kuma
|DNF
|Christopher Meacham (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Sebastian Forke (GER) Christina Watches - Kuma
|DNF
|Eric Young (USA) Optum P/B Kelly Benefit Strategies
|DNF
|Johnathan Freter (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|DNF
|Kirk Carlsen (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|DNF
|Jonathan Cantwell (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Christian Parrett (USA) 5-Hour Energy P/B Kenda
|DNF
|Joshua Lucas Galloway Prete (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Darren Lapthorne (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|Enrico Rossi (ITA) Christina Watches - Kuma
|DNF
|Stephen Hall (AUS) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|DNF
|Orlando Trinidad Garibay Contreras (MEX) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kristofer Dahl (CAN) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Ryan Aitcheson (CAN) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Jake Tanner (GBR) Christina Watches - Kuma
|DNF
|Ian Burnett (USA) Jelly Belly P/B Maxxis
|DNF
|Antonio Di Battista (ITA) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|James Gene Piccoli (CAN) Amore & Vita - Selle Smp
|DNF
|Jesse Kerrison (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Timothy Roe (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Simon-Pierre Gauthier (CAN) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Alex Wohler (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Thomas Palmer (AUS) Drapac Professional Cycling
|DNF
|William Goodfellow (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julian Kyer (USA) Team SmartStop
|DNF
|Benjamin Chartrand (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Charles Planet (FRA) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Sam Witmitz (AUS) Team Budget Forklifts
|DNF
|Stefan Schumacher (GER) Christina Watches - Kuma
|DNF
|Stephen Hyde (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|Samuel Hunter Snipe Grove (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kevin Gottlieb (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Dean Hass (USA) Airgas Cycling
|DNF
|Robert Ralph (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Aaron Perry (NZL) Team Novo Nordisk
|DNF
|Jacob Rytlewski (USA) Astellas Cycling Team
|DNF
|William Blackburn (CAN) Silber Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Luke Ockerby (AUS) Garneau - Québecor
|DNF
|Jonah Joseph Tannos (USA) Incycle-Predator Components Cycling Team
