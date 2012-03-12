Trending

Bideau leads French domination at Paris-Troyes

Delaplace, Bacon make up podium

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jean-Marc Bideau (Fra) Bretagne-Schuller4:09:30
2Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur Sojasun
3Romain Bacon (Fra) Auber 93
4Dimitri Le Boulch (Fra) Auber 93
5Alexander Wetterhall (Swe) Endura Racing

