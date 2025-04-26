‘It's easy to make plans, but less easy to carry them out’ - Kévin Vauquelin on Liege-Bastogne-Liege

Vauquelin, Romain Grégoire and Romain Bardet aim to continue streak of having French rider on the podium

French Kevin Vauquelin of Arkea-BB Hotels pictured in action during the men&#039;s race of the &#039;La Fleche Wallonne&#039;, one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 205,2 km from Ciney to Huy, Wednesday 23 April 2025. BELGA PHOTO DIRK WAEM (Photo by DIRK WAEM / BELGA MAG / Belga via AFP)
Kévin Vauquelin’s impressive race at La Flèche Wallonne has firmly placed him among the favourites for Liège-Bastogne-Liège. The Frenchman pulled away from riders such as Tom Pidcock, Ben Healy and Remco Evenepoel to take second place behind Tadej Pogačar.

In the last four editions of Liège-Bastogne-Liège, three French riders have climbed onto the podium: Julian Alaphilippe (second in 2021), David Gaudu (third in 2021), and Romain Bardet (second in 2024). 

