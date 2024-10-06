Paris-Tours: Christophe Laporte gets better of Mathias Vacek in two-up sprint at mud-soaked classic

TOURS FRANCE OCTOBER 06 Christophe Laporte of France and Team VismaLease A Bike celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 118th Paris Tours 2024 a 2138km one day race from Chartres to Tours on October 06 2024 in Tours France Photo by Bruno BadeGetty Images
Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) wins Paris-Tours 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Christophe Laporte (Visma-Lease a Bike) won a cagey two-up sprint at the close of a wet, mud-soaked 118th edition of Paris-Tours.

The Frenchman beat breakaway companion Mathias Vacek (Lidl-Trek) on the Avenue de Grammont, while Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) was best of a reduced bunch of sprinters, who failed to reel in the leading duo in the closing stages.

