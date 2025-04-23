La Flèche Wallonne Live – Pogačar and Evenepoel to clash again on iconic Mur de Huy finish

Don't miss the racing action as the elite men tackle a 205km route, featuring the brutally steep finish up the Mur de Huy

La Flèche Wallonne 2025 – Route

Leknessund and Dversnes have joined Deweirdt, and the three are now riding together.

The peloton reach the top of the climb, 15 seconds behind the Uno-X pair. Leknessund in particular is a very good climber, but it's a big ask for them to close 50 seconds on the leaders.

In the break, Siebe Deweirdt has been dropped.

Andreas Leknessund and Fredrik Dversnes are the two Uno-X riders.

A couple of Uno-X riders have used the climb as a springboard to attack out of the peloton.

COTE DE PETITE SOMMES

120KM TO GO

The weather’s still nasty out there, rain jackets being adorned by most.

130KM TO GO

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Tobias Svendsen Foss of Norway and Team INEOS Grenadiers attacks during the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 2051km one day race from Ciney to Huy UCIWT on April 23 2025 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foss and Stannard have made the junction. That was a smart move - they made it at a time when the peloton had brought the break to within catchable distance, but also when the pace had slowed enough to allow them to go clear.

Foss and Stannard are getting close to the leaders now, a mere 10 seconds away.

140KM TO GO

The pack rides during the men's 'La Fleche Wallonne', one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 205,2 kms from Ciney to Huy on April 23, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Foss made similar moves to this earlier this season at Paris-Nice, and so some success, sealing himsel a top ten on GC. It’s an approach indicative to the new, more adventurous approach to racing Ineos have adopted this season.

Rob Stannard is the other rider, and he's now joined Foss.

There have been some attacks out of the peloton, despite the fast pace. Tobias Foss has gone clear, and another rider is trying to join him.

Soudal’s work is obliterating the break’s lead. They have just 45 seconds, and will be caught soon at this rate.

It’s also now raining, and the road is getting increasingly wet, adding to the race’s complications during a phase of this race which is usually so calm and settled. 

For all Evenepoel’s virtues, we don’t usually see him win in uphill sprints like Mur de Huy, but in solo attacks. Having lost out to Skjelmose and Pogačar on Sunday in a three-up sprint, is he using his team as part of a plan to set him up for an attack before the Mur today?

150KM TO GO

Soudal-QuickStep is the team who’ve upped the pace at the front of the peloton. They appear to want to make this a hard race for their man, Remco Evenepoel.

The pace has increased significantly in recent kilometres, bringing the gap down to 1-30.

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Simon Guglielmi of France and Team ArkeaBB Hotels Artem Shmidt of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Wagner Bazin WB Tom Paquot of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty and Siebe Deweirdt of Belgium and Team Flanders Baloise compete in the breakaway during the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 2051km one day race from Ciney to Huy UCIWT on April 23 2025 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

160KM TO GO

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Pierre Gautherat of France and Decathlon Ag2R La Mondiale Team competes during the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 2051km one day race from Ciney to Huy UCIWT on April 23 2025 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Bahrain-Victorious are also contributing to the chase. Their young leader Lenny Martinez has been in fine form in the early part of the season, and should be well-suited to the Mur de Huy finish.

170KM TO GO

Or could Lidl-Trek be working for Thibau Nys rather than Skjelmose? The Dane bigged up his young teammate as the one man in the peloton who could beat Pogačar on the Mur de Huy, while also saying their’s could be a two-pronged approach rather than backing a single leader.

Unsurprisingly, UAE Team Emirates-XRG have been one of the teams committing to putting men at the front of the peloton, underlining their status as race favourites with their leader Tadej Pogačar. But they’ve also been joined by Lidl-Trek and Q36.5, who are showing a great deal of faith in their respective leaders Mattias Skjelmose and Tom Pidcock.

HUY BELGIUM APRIL 23 Simon Guglielmi of France and Team ArkeaBB Hotels Artem Shmidt of The United States and Team INEOS Grenadiers Ceriel Desal of Belgium and Team Wagner Bazin WB Tom Paquot of Belgium and Team Intermarche Wanty and Siebe Deweirdt of Belgium and Team Flanders Baloise compete in the breakaway during the 89th La Fleche Wallonne 2025 a 2051km one day race from Ciney to Huy UCIWT on April 23 2025 in Huy Belgium Photo by Dario BelingheriGetty Images

(Image credit: Getty Images)

180KM TO GO

The pack rides during the men's 'La Fleche Wallonne', one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 205,2 kms from Ciney to Huy on April 23, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The peloton make their way over the summit, about 2-20 behind the break. That’s it for any official climbs for a while, though the terrain will continue to undulate.

COTE DE VER

190KM TO GO

Soudal Quick-Step's Belgian rider Remco Evenepoel (L) and UAE Team Emirates Slovenian rider Tadej Pogacar wait for the start of the men's 'La Fleche Wallonne', one day cycling race (Waalse Pijl - Walloon Arrow), 205,2 kms from Ciney to Huy on April 23, 2025. (Photo by DIRK WAEM / Belga / AFP) / Belgium OUT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Over two minutes for the break now. The peloton is happy with its formation.

Their lead is up to over a minute - this might be our break of the day already. 

200KM TO GO

The stage is set for a gripping encounter. Before Sunday’s Amstel Gold, it felt like Tadej Pogačar was untouchable on a finish like this. Now, however, having been neutralised by Remco Evenepoel, and defeated by Mathias Skjelmoae, suddenly he looks human, and the race open.

OFFICIAL START

The riders are in Ciney, which hosts La Flèche Wallonne for the first time in the race’s history, ahead of a 200km trek through the hills of the Ardennes, culminating in the famous finish on the Mur de Huy.

Hello and welcome to Cyclingnews' live coverage of the 2025 La Flèche Wallonne!

