2021 Paris-Roubaix map

Riders to encounter 55km of cobbles across 30 sectors on the 257.7km route of 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix

Map of 2021 Paris-Roubaix

Map of 2021 Paris-Roubaix (Image credit: ASO)
Profile of 2021 Paris-Roubaix

Race profile for 2021 Paris-Roubaix, featuring 30 cobbled sectors (Image credit: ASO)

