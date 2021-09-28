2021 Paris-Roubaix map
By Cyclingnews
Riders to encounter 55km of cobbles across 30 sectors on the 257.7km route of 118th edition of Paris-Roubaix
Image 1 of 2
Image 2 of 2
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Wilier refreshes entry-level Garda road bikeNew bike features internal cable routing, increased tyre clearance, and both disc and rim brake options
-
CRO Race: Bauhaus wins stage 1Bahrain Victorious rider holds off Kooij and Halvorsen on longest day of six-day race
-
Best bike bells for commuting, road riding, mountain biking and moreThe best bike bells will alert others to your presence politely and effectively while fitting securely and within easy reach
-
Molano claims Giro di Sicilia openerUAE rider mows down Albanese in frantic final
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy
Thank you for signing up to Cycling News. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.