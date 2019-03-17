Image 1 of 43 The final Paris-Nice podium (L-R) Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Michal Kwiatkowski (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 43 The final podium: Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Michał Kwiatkowski (L-R) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 43 Egan Bernal won the white young rider's jersey too, being just 22 years old (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 43 Polka dot jersey winner Thomas De Gendt on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 43 Team Sky took home the team prize as well as the yellow, white and green jerseys (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 43 Stage winner Ion Izagirre on the podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 43 Paris-Nice 2019 winner Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 43 Michał Kwiatkowski won the green points jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 43 The final podium plus polka dot jersey winner Thomas De Gendt (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 43 Nairo Quintana on the front of the breakaway (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 43 The peloton cuts through the countryside (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 43 The riders round a corner on a descent (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 43 Egan Bernal in the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 43 Tongues out for Oliver Naesen (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 43 Nairo Quintana tried a long-range move on the final day of Paris-Nice (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 43 Ion Izagirre attacked to win the final stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 43 Ion Izagirre attacks (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 43 Egan Bernal wears the yellow jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 43 Ion Izagirre wins the final stage of Paris-Nice 2019 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 43 A happy Ion Izagirre (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 43 Egan Bernal hugs Ivan Sosa (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 43 A happy and relieved Egan Bernal (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 43 Hugs all around (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 43 Egan Bernal atop the Paris-Nice podium (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 43 Ion Izagirre (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 43 John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 43 Yellow jersey Egan Bernal with Esteban Chaves (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 43 Michal Kwiatkowski wears the green jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 43 Egan Bernal poses for a photo with a fan (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 30 of 43 The peloton wizzes by (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 31 of 43 Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 32 of 43 Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 33 of 43 Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 34 of 43 Daniel Martinez (EF Education First) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 35 of 43 Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 36 of 43 Philippe Gilbert at the start of stage 8 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 37 of 43 Miguel Angel Lopez rides to sign on (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 38 of 43 Thomas De Gendt in the polka dot jersey (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 39 of 43 Fabio Sabatini (Deceuninck-QuickStep) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 40 of 43 Laurens De Vreese (Astana) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 41 of 43 Luke Rowe (Team Sky) (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 42 of 43 Mikael Cherel brings his children on stage (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 43 of 43 The peloton sets off (Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice after a tense final stage which saw his yellow jersey come under attack by Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

Ion Izagirre (Astana) took the stage win in Nice, attacking on the final climb of the day to leave behind the remains of the elite break group led by Quintana. The Spaniard quickly built a stage-winning gap, staying upright on the descent to secure the win, 19 seconds ahead of Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

Quintana, meanwhile, attacked 50km out, echoing similar moves against Team Sky by Alberto Contador in 2016 and 2017. But like the legendary Spaniard, Quintana would fall short. He was the virtual leader at several points, but ended up only taking four seconds on Bernal at the finish.

The Movistar man attacked on the Côte de Peille to link up with the remnants of a strong breakaway group, including three teammates. Despite their best efforts, he was alone for the final 30 kilometres, while Bernal enjoyed the work of several teammates further back.

In the end, his efforts weren’t enough to overhaul his fellow Colombian at the top of the overall classification, but the battle ended up as the latest in a long line of dramatic final stages at Paris-Nice.

For Bernal, it’s his second WorldTour stage race win after the Tour of California last year. It’s the first win of the season for the 22-year-old, who is set to be a team leader at the Giro d’Italia.

“I can’t believe that I just won Paris-Nice. It’s incredible for me. I’m really happy. I just can’t believe it yet," Bernal told the Team Sky website after the race. “When some GC riders started to attack I knew I could follow them, but also I know that I have a really good, strong team, and my team can control these races.

“So it wasn’t too difficult to be calm because I really believe in my team. They did a really, really good job. We knew it was the last day so they pulled really hard.

“Nairo was really strong but I had a really good team - Kwiatkowski, Sosa, Tao [Geoghegan Hart]. When Quintana attacked I thought if I followed then after I may be alone. I preferred to wait a little bit, stay calm."

How it happened

Once again, a very large break got away early on, and for another day Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was out there looking to hoover up some mountain classification points in order to seal the polka-dot jersey.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the main GC threat in the group, lying eighth 2:52 down on Bernal. Stage 7 winner Daniel Martínez was also there, while other notable names in the break included Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie)

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Héctor Carretero, Marc Soler, Winner Anacona (all Movistar), Izagirre, Luis León Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Lopez (all Astana), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Martínez’s EF Education First teammate Tejay van Garderen.

The break swelled over the first two climbs of the day, up to a total of 37 men. Meanwhile, De Gendt added another 12 points to his total on the Côtes de Levens and Chateauneuf.

Trentin was out front on the second climb and was soon joined by van Garderen, who himself was the lone leader as the short 110km stage reached the final 50 kilometres. It was at that point that the action really started as Quintana went on the attack on the Côte de Peille.

The Colombian lay 46 seconds down on race leader Bernal at the start of the day, so a long-range attack over the final three climbs of the stage was pretty much a necessity if he was to have any hope of overhauling his compatriot.

Quintana linked up with his Movistar teammates and was swiftly in the virtual race lead as they caught van Garderen. A minute down the road, Sky were put to work in aid of Bernal. They would have 40km to salvage the race.

Over the top of the Peille, the lead group was an elite collection of riders, including the Astana trio, the EF duo, Yates, Pozzovivo, Naesen, Kelderman and Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe). Quintana only had Soler for company, while 50 seconds back, Bernal had five Sky men at his disposal.

What ensued was a mini team time trial, though Quintana was forced to work at the front alone for the final 30km, with little co-operation from his companions. The gap swung from 35-55 seconds during this time, with yet another nail-biting Paris-Nice finish looking to be on the cards.

The final climb of the Col de Quatre Chemins saw Izagirre go on the attack, leaving van Garderen behind and going it alone in search of the stage victory. Despite an attempt from Yates towards the top of the climb, nobody came close to the Spaniard, who had the win in hand so long as he stayed upright on the descent.

Further back, the work from Team Sky saw Bernal close in on Quintana enough so that, on the descent into Nice, the destination of the yellow jersey was more or less set.

Bernal and teammate Michał Kwiatkowski were part of a small group that crossed the line just four seconds behind Quintana, confirming the makeup of the final podium and another Team Sky victory at Paris-Nice – their sixth in eight years.

Full Results

# Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2:41:10 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:00:18 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:00:20 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:22 11 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:00:26 12 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 13 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 14 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 15 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 16 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 17 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 18 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 19 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 20 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:17 21 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:23 22 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:01:41 23 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:01:43 24 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:45 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:01:55 26 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:01:57 27 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:02:41 28 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:04:05 29 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 30 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 31 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:04:40 33 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:06:00 34 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 35 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 36 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 37 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 38 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 40 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 41 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 42 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 44 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 45 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:07:32 46 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:08:38 47 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 48 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 49 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 50 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:09:15 51 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 52 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:10:30 53 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 54 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 55 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 56 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:11:01 57 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:12:02 58 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 59 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 60 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 61 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 62 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 63 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 64 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 65 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 66 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 67 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 68 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 69 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 70 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 71 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 72 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 73 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:14:12 74 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 75 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:46 76 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:16:40 77 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 78 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 79 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 80 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 81 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 82 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 83 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 84 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 85 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 86 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 87 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 88 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 89 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 90 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 91 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 92 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 93 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 94 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 95 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 96 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 97 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 98 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 99 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 101 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 102 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 103 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 104 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 105 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 106 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 107 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 108 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 109 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 110 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 111 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 112 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 113 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 114 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 115 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 117 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 0:18:39 118 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 0:21:58 DNF Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott DNF Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal DNF Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNF Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe DNS Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale DNS Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates DNF Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep DNF Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma DNS Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First DNF Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb DNS Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits DNF Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie DNF Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel DNF Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Sprint 1 - Levens - 24 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 pts 2 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 2 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie - 78.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 3 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 2 3 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 1

Sprint 3 - Nice - 110 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 15 pts 2 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 12 3 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 4 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 7 5 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 6 6 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 7 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 8 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 3 9 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 2 10 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 1

KOM 1 - Côte de Levens - 20.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 7 pts 2 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 5 3 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 3 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 2 5 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1

KOM 2 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 36.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 pts 2 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 5 3 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 4 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 5 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1

KOM 2 - Col de Calaïson - 51 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 7 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 5 3 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 3 4 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 2 5 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 1

KOM 3 - Côte de Peille - 67.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 8 3 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 3 6 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 7 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 1

KOM 4 - Col d'Eze - 83.5 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 10 pts 2 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 8 3 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 6 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 4 5 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 6 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 7 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1

KOM 5 - Col des Quatre Chemins - 101 km # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 7 pts 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 5 3 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 3

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 2:41:28 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:00:08 3 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 4 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:01:05 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:01:27 6 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:02:23 7 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:05:42 8 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 9 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:08:20 10 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 11 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 0:10:12 12 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:10:43 13 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:11:44 14 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 0:14:28 15 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:16:22 16 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 17 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 18 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 19 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 20 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 21 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 22 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Team Sky 8:06:07 2 Mitchelton - Scott 0:02:14 3 Astana Pro Team 0:03:41 4 AG2R La Mondiale 0:04:07 5 Bahrain - Merida 6 Groupama - FDJ 0:08:45 7 CCC Team 0:09:11 8 EF Education First 0:10:03 9 Direct Energie 0:12:37 10 Movistar Team 0:15:01 11 Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:15:27 12 Team Arkea - Samsic 0:16:48 13 Bora - Hansgrohe 0:17:15 14 Delko Marseille Provence 0:19:04 15 Trek - Segafredo 0:19:30 16 Deceuninck - QuickStep 0:20:29 17 Team Katusha Alpecin 0:23:08 18 Vital Concept - B&B Hotels 0:26:03 19 Team Sunweb 0:29:07 20 Team Jumbo - Visma 0:31:09 21 UAE Team Emirates 0:36:35 22 Lotto Soudal 0:40:17 23 Team Dimension Data 0:47:23

Final general classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 29:17:02 2 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 0:00:39 3 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 0:01:03 4 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 0:01:21 5 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:01:45 6 George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:02:20 7 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:03:02 8 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:03:06 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:03:12 10 Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin 0:04:07 11 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 12 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:04:10 13 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:05:36 14 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 0:05:57 15 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:06:19 16 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 0:07:28 17 Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida 0:07:37 18 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:27 19 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 0:12:31 20 Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:14:23 21 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 0:14:52 22 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 0:14:56 23 Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team 0:15:20 24 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:19:32 25 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 0:22:30 26 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:22:42 27 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 0:22:59 28 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:23:44 29 Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team 0:24:38 30 Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:25:41 31 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 0:26:12 32 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:23 33 Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team 0:27:34 34 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:13 35 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 0:29:52 36 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:29:57 37 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:21 38 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:24 39 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 0:30:34 40 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:31:56 41 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:31:57 42 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 0:34:24 43 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 0:35:02 44 Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team 0:35:29 45 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 0:36:20 46 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:47 47 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 0:36:56 48 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:22 49 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 0:37:54 50 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 0:38:55 51 Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott 0:39:00 52 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:41:50 53 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 0:43:12 54 Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo 0:43:54 55 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:45:53 56 Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott 0:47:36 57 Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky 0:48:04 58 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 0:48:15 59 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 0:49:19 60 Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida 61 Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 0:50:12 62 Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates 0:51:15 63 Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie 0:52:08 64 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 0:52:57 65 Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 0:54:24 66 Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:54:49 67 Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:56:00 68 Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal 0:56:15 69 Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida 0:57:03 70 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:57:27 71 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 0:59:00 72 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:19 73 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:23 74 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:59:40 75 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 0:59:57 76 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 1:01:24 77 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:39 78 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:01:41 79 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:26 80 Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team 1:02:30 81 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 1:03:13 82 Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin 1:04:22 83 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 1:04:29 84 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 1:06:01 85 Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 1:07:01 86 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:07:06 87 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:07:34 88 Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ 1:08:17 89 Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team 1:08:43 90 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:09:07 91 Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First 1:09:09 92 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:09:29 93 Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin 1:09:38 94 Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team 1:09:45 95 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 1:09:58 96 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:10:02 97 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 1:10:33 98 Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb 1:10:46 99 Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates 1:11:18 100 Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal 1:11:55 101 Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie 1:13:47 102 Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ 1:14:38 103 Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:14:49 104 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 1:14:53 105 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 1:15:27 106 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:16:52 107 Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data 1:17:16 108 Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ 1:19:12 109 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 1:20:01 110 Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:21:16 111 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:22:56 112 Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 1:25:59 113 Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates 1:27:06 114 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:29:19 115 Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1:29:34 116 Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:31:19 117 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:37:17 118 Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data 1:37:27

Points Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 33 pts 2 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 28 3 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 25 4 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 24 5 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 24 6 Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 22 7 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 18 8 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 18 9 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 16 10 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 16 11 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 16 12 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 13 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 14 14 Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 14 15 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 13 16 John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo 13 17 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 12 18 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 12 19 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 10 20 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 10 21 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 9 22 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 9 23 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 9 24 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 7 25 Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie 6 26 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 6 27 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 6 28 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 5 29 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 5 30 Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie 5 31 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 4 32 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 4 33 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 4 34 Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe 3 35 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 3 36 Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates 3 37 Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First 3 38 Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 39 Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 40 Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team 2 41 André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic 2 42 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 43 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 44 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 1 45 Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo 1 46 Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1 47 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1 48 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -2 49 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep -3

Mountains Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal 76 pts 2 Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team 43 3 Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team 25 4 Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott 16 5 Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team 16 6 Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First 16 7 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 15 8 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 14 9 Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team 12 10 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 12 11 Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team 11 12 Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott 10 13 Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott 10 14 Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 9 15 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 9 16 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 8 17 Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie 8 18 Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 8 19 Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 7 20 Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 7 21 Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 5 22 Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo 5 23 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 5 24 Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 5 25 Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky 5 26 Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep 4 27 Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 4 28 Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky 3 29 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 3 30 Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida 3 31 Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team 3 32 Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 3 33 Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo 3 34 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 35 Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 2 36 Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb 2 37 Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 2 38 Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 2 39 Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin 2 40 Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 2 41 Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 2 42 Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott 1 43 Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale 1 44 Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep 1 45 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 1 46 Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe 1 47 Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep -1

Youth Classification # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky 29:17:02 2 Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ 0:04:07 3 Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First 0:09:27 4 Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team 0:23:44 5 Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky 0:26:23 6 Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:30:21 7 Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic 0:30:24 8 Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky 0:31:57 9 Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida 0:36:47 10 Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin 0:37:22 11 Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data 0:41:50 12 Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits 0:59:19 13 Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie 0:59:23 14 Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team 1:01:39 15 Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:01:41 16 Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale 1:02:26 17 Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky 1:03:13 18 Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma 1:07:34 19 Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel 1:09:07 20 Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb 1:10:02 21 Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM 1:22:56 22 Will Barta (USA) CCC Team 1:29:19