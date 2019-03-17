Trending

Bernal wins Paris-Nice

Ion Izagirre takes final stage ahead of Naesen and Kelderman

Image 1 of 43

The final Paris-Nice podium (L-R) Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Michal Kwiatkowski

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 43

The final podium: Nairo Quintana, Egan Bernal, Michał Kwiatkowski (L-R)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 43

Egan Bernal won the white young rider's jersey too, being just 22 years old

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 43

Polka dot jersey winner Thomas De Gendt on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 43

Team Sky took home the team prize as well as the yellow, white and green jerseys

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 43

Stage winner Ion Izagirre on the podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 43

Paris-Nice 2019 winner Egan Bernal

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 43

Michał Kwiatkowski won the green points jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 43

The final podium plus polka dot jersey winner Thomas De Gendt

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 43

Nairo Quintana on the front of the breakaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 43

The peloton cuts through the countryside

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 43

The riders round a corner on a descent

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 43

Egan Bernal in the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 43

Tongues out for Oliver Naesen

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 43

Nairo Quintana tried a long-range move on the final day of Paris-Nice

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 43

Ion Izagirre attacked to win the final stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 43

Ion Izagirre attacks

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 43

Egan Bernal wears the yellow jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 43

Ion Izagirre wins the final stage of Paris-Nice 2019

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 43

A happy Ion Izagirre

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 43

Egan Bernal hugs Ivan Sosa

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 43

A happy and relieved Egan Bernal

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 43

Hugs all around

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 43

Egan Bernal atop the Paris-Nice podium

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 43

Ion Izagirre (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 43

John Degenkolb (Trek-Segafredo)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 43

Yellow jersey Egan Bernal with Esteban Chaves

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 43

Michal Kwiatkowski wears the green jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 43

Egan Bernal poses for a photo with a fan

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 43

The peloton wizzes by

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 43

Simon Yates (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 32 of 43

Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 33 of 43

Esteban Chaves (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 34 of 43

Daniel Martinez (EF Education First)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 35 of 43

Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 36 of 43

Philippe Gilbert at the start of stage 8

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 37 of 43

Miguel Angel Lopez rides to sign on

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 38 of 43

Thomas De Gendt in the polka dot jersey

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 39 of 43

Fabio Sabatini (Deceuninck-QuickStep)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 40 of 43

Laurens De Vreese (Astana)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 41 of 43

Luke Rowe (Team Sky)

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 42 of 43

Mikael Cherel brings his children on stage

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 43 of 43

The peloton sets off

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Egan Bernal (Team Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice after a tense final stage which saw his yellow jersey come under attack by Nairo Quintana (Movistar). 

Ion Izagirre (Astana) took the stage win in Nice, attacking on the final climb of the day to leave behind the remains of the elite break group led by Quintana. The Spaniard quickly built a stage-winning gap, staying upright on the descent to secure the win, 19 seconds ahead of Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).

Quintana, meanwhile, attacked 50km out, echoing similar moves against Team Sky by Alberto Contador in 2016 and 2017. But like the legendary Spaniard, Quintana would fall short. He was the virtual leader at several points, but ended up only taking four seconds on Bernal at the finish.

The Movistar man attacked on the Côte de Peille to link up with the remnants of a strong breakaway group, including three teammates. Despite their best efforts, he was alone for the final 30 kilometres, while Bernal enjoyed the work of several teammates further back.

In the end, his efforts weren’t enough to overhaul his fellow Colombian at the top of the overall classification, but the battle ended up as the latest in a long line of dramatic final stages at Paris-Nice.

For Bernal, it’s his second WorldTour stage race win after the Tour of California last year. It’s the first win of the season for the 22-year-old, who is set to be a team leader at the Giro d’Italia.

“I can’t believe that I just won Paris-Nice. It’s incredible for me. I’m really happy. I just can’t believe it yet," Bernal told the Team Sky website after the race. “When some GC riders started to attack I knew I could follow them, but also I know that I have a really good, strong team, and my team can control these races.

“So it wasn’t too difficult to be calm because I really believe in my team. They did a really, really good job. We knew it was the last day so they pulled really hard.

“Nairo was really strong but I had a really good team - Kwiatkowski, Sosa, Tao [Geoghegan Hart]. When Quintana attacked I thought if I followed then after I may be alone. I preferred to wait a little bit, stay calm."

How it happened

Once again, a very large break got away early on, and for another day Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was out there looking to hoover up some mountain classification points in order to seal the polka-dot jersey.

Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the main GC threat in the group, lying eighth 2:52 down on Bernal. Stage 7 winner Daniel Martínez was also there, while other notable names in the break included Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Héctor Carretero, Marc Soler, Winner Anacona (all Movistar), Izagirre, Luis León Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Lopez (all Astana), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Martínez’s EF Education First teammate Tejay van Garderen.

The break swelled over the first two climbs of the day, up to a total of 37 men. Meanwhile, De Gendt added another 12 points to his total on the Côtes de Levens and Chateauneuf.

Trentin was out front on the second climb and was soon joined by van Garderen, who himself was the lone leader as the short 110km stage reached the final 50 kilometres. It was at that point that the action really started as Quintana went on the attack on the Côte de Peille.

The Colombian lay 46 seconds down on race leader Bernal at the start of the day, so a long-range attack over the final three climbs of the stage was pretty much a necessity if he was to have any hope of overhauling his compatriot.

Quintana linked up with his Movistar teammates and was swiftly in the virtual race lead as they caught van Garderen. A minute down the road, Sky were put to work in aid of Bernal. They would have 40km to salvage the race.

Over the top of the Peille, the lead group was an elite collection of riders, including the Astana trio, the EF duo, Yates, Pozzovivo, Naesen, Kelderman and Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe). Quintana only had Soler for company, while 50 seconds back, Bernal had five Sky men at his disposal.

What ensued was a mini team time trial, though Quintana was forced to work at the front alone for the final 30km, with little co-operation from his companions. The gap swung from 35-55 seconds during this time, with yet another nail-biting Paris-Nice finish looking to be on the cards.

The final climb of the Col de Quatre Chemins saw Izagirre go on the attack, leaving van Garderen behind and going it alone in search of the stage victory. Despite an attempt from Yates towards the top of the climb, nobody came close to the Spaniard, who had the win in hand so long as he stayed upright on the descent.

Further back, the work from Team Sky saw Bernal close in on Quintana enough so that, on the descent into Nice, the destination of the yellow jersey was more or less set.

Bernal and teammate Michał Kwiatkowski were part of a small group that crossed the line just four seconds behind Quintana, confirming the makeup of the final podium and another Team Sky victory at Paris-Nice – their sixth in eight years.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team2:41:10
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:00:18
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:00:20
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:22
11Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:00:26
12Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
13Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
14George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
15Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
16Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
17Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
18Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
19Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
20Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:17
21Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:23
22Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:01:41
23Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:01:43
24Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:45
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:01:55
26Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:01:57
27Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:02:41
28Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:04:05
29Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
30Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
31Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:04:40
33Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:06:00
34Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
35Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
36Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
37Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
38Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
40Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
41Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
42Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
44Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
45Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:07:32
46Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:08:38
47Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
48Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
49Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
50Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:09:15
51Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
52Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:10:30
53Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
54Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
55Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
56Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:11:01
57Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:12:02
58Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
59Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
60Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
61Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
62Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
63Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
64Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
65Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
66Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
67Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
68Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
69Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
70Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
71Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
72Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
73Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:14:12
74Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
75Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:46
76Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:16:40
77Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
78Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
79John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
80Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
81Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
82Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
83Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
84Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
85Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
86Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
87Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
88Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
89Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
90Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
91Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
92Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
93Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
94Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
95Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
96Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
97Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
98Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
99Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
101Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
102Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
103Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
104Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
105Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
106Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
107Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
108Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
109Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
110Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
111Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
112Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
113André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
114Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
115Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
117Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott0:18:39
118Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ0:21:58
DNFLuka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
DNFRoger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
DNFJean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFChristoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMichael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNSTony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNSAlexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
DNFFlorian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
DNFMaarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
DNSDaniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
DNFRoy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNSChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFDamien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFKevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
DNFRamunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM

Sprint 1 - Levens - 24 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3pts
2Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team2
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First1

Sprint 2 - La Turbie - 78.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team3pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team2
3Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team1

Sprint 3 - Nice - 110 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team15pts
2Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale12
3Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb9
4Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First7
5Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe6
6Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
7Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
8Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott3
9Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First2
10Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team1

KOM 1 - Côte de Levens - 20.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal7pts
2Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep5
3Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team3
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team2
5Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1

KOM 2 - Côte de Châteauneuf - 36.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott7pts
2Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal5
3Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
4Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
5Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1

KOM 2 - Col de Calaïson - 51 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott7pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First5
3Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM3
4Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida2
5Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin1

KOM 3 - Côte de Peille - 67.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team8
3Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team4
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team3
6Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
7Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida1

KOM 4 - Col d'Eze - 83.5 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team10pts
2Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First8
3Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team6
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team4
5Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
6Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1

KOM 5 - Col des Quatre Chemins - 101 km
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team7pts
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team5
3Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First3

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First2:41:28
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:00:08
3Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
4Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:01:05
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:01:27
6Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:02:23
7Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:05:42
8Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
9Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:08:20
10Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
11Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky0:10:12
12Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:10:43
13Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:11:44
14Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb0:14:28
15Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:16:22
16Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
17Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
18Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
19Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
20Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
21Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
22Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky8:06:07
2Mitchelton - Scott0:02:14
3Astana Pro Team0:03:41
4AG2R La Mondiale0:04:07
5Bahrain - Merida
6Groupama - FDJ0:08:45
7CCC Team0:09:11
8EF Education First0:10:03
9Direct Energie0:12:37
10Movistar Team0:15:01
11Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:15:27
12Team Arkea - Samsic0:16:48
13Bora - Hansgrohe0:17:15
14Delko Marseille Provence0:19:04
15Trek - Segafredo0:19:30
16Deceuninck - QuickStep0:20:29
17Team Katusha Alpecin0:23:08
18Vital Concept - B&B Hotels0:26:03
19Team Sunweb0:29:07
20Team Jumbo - Visma0:31:09
21UAE Team Emirates0:36:35
22Lotto Soudal0:40:17
23Team Dimension Data0:47:23

Final general classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky29:17:02
2Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team0:00:39
3Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky0:01:03
4Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott0:01:21
5Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:01:45
6George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma0:02:20
7Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:03:02
8Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:03:06
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:03:12
10Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:07
11Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
12Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:04:10
13Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:05:36
14Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb0:05:57
15Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:06:19
16Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie0:07:28
17Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida0:07:37
18Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:09:27
19Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First0:12:31
20Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:14:23
21Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team0:14:52
22Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale0:14:56
23Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team0:15:20
24Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:19:32
25Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott0:22:30
26Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:22:42
27Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team0:22:59
28Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:44
29Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team0:24:38
30Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:25:41
31Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates0:26:12
32Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:26:23
33Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team0:27:34
34Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo0:29:13
35Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo0:29:52
36Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe0:29:57
37Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:21
38Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:30:24
39Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott0:30:34
40Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:31:56
41Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:31:57
42Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie0:34:24
43Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team0:35:02
44Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team0:35:29
45Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel0:36:20
46Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:36:47
47Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe0:36:56
48Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:22
49Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida0:37:54
50Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team0:38:55
51Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott0:39:00
52Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:41:50
53Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM0:43:12
54Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo0:43:54
55Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:45:53
56Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott0:47:36
57Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky0:48:04
58Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:48:15
59Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin0:49:19
60Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
61Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:50:12
62Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates0:51:15
63Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie0:52:08
64Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep0:52:57
65Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma0:54:24
66Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:54:49
67Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:56:00
68Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal0:56:15
69Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida0:57:03
70Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:57:27
71Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team0:59:00
72Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:19
73Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:23
74Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:59:40
75John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo0:59:57
76Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo1:01:24
77Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:39
78Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:01:41
79Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:26
80Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team1:02:30
81Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky1:03:13
82Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin1:04:22
83Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic1:04:29
84Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ1:06:01
85Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo1:07:01
86Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:07:06
87Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:07:34
88Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ1:08:17
89Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team1:08:43
90Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:09:07
91Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First1:09:09
92Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:09:29
93Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin1:09:38
94Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team1:09:45
95André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic1:09:58
96Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:10:02
97Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott1:10:33
98Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb1:10:46
99Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates1:11:18
100Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal1:11:55
101Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie1:13:47
102Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ1:14:38
103Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:14:49
104Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky1:14:53
105Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie1:15:27
106Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:16:52
107Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data1:17:16
108Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ1:19:12
109Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First1:20:01
110Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:21:16
111Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:22:56
112Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:25:59
113Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates1:27:06
114Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1:29:19
115Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1:29:34
116Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:31:19
117Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:37:17
118Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data1:37:27

Points Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky33pts
2Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First28
3Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott25
4Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team24
5Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott24
6Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ22
7Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team18
8Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team18
9Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep16
10Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale16
11Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal16
12Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
13Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo14
14Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel14
15Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky13
16John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo13
17Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida12
18Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin12
19Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida10
20Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First10
21Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb9
22Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team9
23Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits9
24Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe7
25Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie6
26Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie6
27Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie6
28Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ5
29Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida5
30Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie5
31Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team4
32Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM4
33Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team4
34Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe3
35Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ3
36Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates3
37Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First3
38Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
39Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
40Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team2
41André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic2
42Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
43Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
44Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo1
45Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo1
46Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1
47Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1
48Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-2
49Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep-3

Mountains Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal76pts
2Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team43
3Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team25
4Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott16
5Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team16
6Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First16
7Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team15
8Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First14
9Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team12
10Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo12
11Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team11
12Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott10
13Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott10
14Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM9
15Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic9
16Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida8
17Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie8
18Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM8
19Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM7
20Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits7
21Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM5
22Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo5
23Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits5
24Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic5
25Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky5
26Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep4
27Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida4
28Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky3
29Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin3
30Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida3
31Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team3
32Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic3
33Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo3
34Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
35Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe2
36Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb2
37Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale2
38Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel2
39Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin2
40Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ2
41Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM2
42Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott1
43Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale1
44Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep1
45Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky1
46Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe1
47Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep-1

Youth Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky29:17:02
2Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ0:04:07
3Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First0:09:27
4Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team0:23:44
5Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky0:26:23
6Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:30:21
7Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic0:30:24
8Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky0:31:57
9Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida0:36:47
10Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin0:37:22
11Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data0:41:50
12Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits0:59:19
13Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie0:59:23
14Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team1:01:39
15Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma1:01:41
16Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale1:02:26
17Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky1:03:13
18Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma1:07:34
19Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel1:09:07
20Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb1:10:02
21Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM1:22:56
22Will Barta (USA) CCC Team1:29:19

Team Classification
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Team Sky87:57:51
2Astana Pro Team0:09:46
3AG2R La Mondiale0:10:25
4Mitchelton - Scott0:15:27
5Bahrain - Merida0:17:18
6Movistar Team0:33:16
7Direct Energie0:40:19
8Groupama - FDJ0:41:41
9Trek - Segafredo0:42:18
10Deceuninck - QuickStep0:43:46
11EF Education First0:46:00
12CCC Team0:53:01
13Bora - Hansgrohe0:53:52
14Team Katusha Alpecin1:12:50
15Team Jumbo - Visma1:20:32
16Cofidis, Solutions Credits1:20:55
17Vital Concept - B&B Hotels1:23:15
18Lotto Soudal1:25:18
19Delko Marseille Provence1:45:23
20UAE Team Emirates1:46:46
21Team Sunweb1:56:06
22Team Arkea - Samsic2:03:38
23Team Dimension Data2:50:41

 

