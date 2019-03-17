Bernal wins Paris-Nice
Ion Izagirre takes final stage ahead of Naesen and Kelderman
Stage 8: Nice - Nice
Egan Bernal (Team Sky) secured overall victory at Paris-Nice after a tense final stage which saw his yellow jersey come under attack by Nairo Quintana (Movistar).
Ion Izagirre (Astana) took the stage win in Nice, attacking on the final climb of the day to leave behind the remains of the elite break group led by Quintana. The Spaniard quickly built a stage-winning gap, staying upright on the descent to secure the win, 19 seconds ahead of Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) and Wilco Kelderman (Team Sunweb).
Quintana, meanwhile, attacked 50km out, echoing similar moves against Team Sky by Alberto Contador in 2016 and 2017. But like the legendary Spaniard, Quintana would fall short. He was the virtual leader at several points, but ended up only taking four seconds on Bernal at the finish.
The Movistar man attacked on the Côte de Peille to link up with the remnants of a strong breakaway group, including three teammates. Despite their best efforts, he was alone for the final 30 kilometres, while Bernal enjoyed the work of several teammates further back.
In the end, his efforts weren’t enough to overhaul his fellow Colombian at the top of the overall classification, but the battle ended up as the latest in a long line of dramatic final stages at Paris-Nice.
For Bernal, it’s his second WorldTour stage race win after the Tour of California last year. It’s the first win of the season for the 22-year-old, who is set to be a team leader at the Giro d’Italia.
“I can’t believe that I just won Paris-Nice. It’s incredible for me. I’m really happy. I just can’t believe it yet," Bernal told the Team Sky website after the race. “When some GC riders started to attack I knew I could follow them, but also I know that I have a really good, strong team, and my team can control these races.
“So it wasn’t too difficult to be calm because I really believe in my team. They did a really, really good job. We knew it was the last day so they pulled really hard.
“Nairo was really strong but I had a really good team - Kwiatkowski, Sosa, Tao [Geoghegan Hart]. When Quintana attacked I thought if I followed then after I may be alone. I preferred to wait a little bit, stay calm."
How it happened
Once again, a very large break got away early on, and for another day Thomas De Gendt (Lotto-Soudal) was out there looking to hoover up some mountain classification points in order to seal the polka-dot jersey.
Ilnur Zakarin (Katusha-Alpecin) was the main GC threat in the group, lying eighth 2:52 down on Bernal. Stage 7 winner Daniel Martínez was also there, while other notable names in the break included Bob Jungels (Deceuninck-QuickStep), Lilian Calmejane (Direct Énergie)
Matteo Trentin (Mitchelton-Scott), Héctor Carretero, Marc Soler, Winner Anacona (all Movistar), Izagirre, Luis León Sánchez, Miguel Ángel Lopez (all Astana), Domenico Pozzovivo (Bahrain-Merida) and Martínez’s EF Education First teammate Tejay van Garderen.
The break swelled over the first two climbs of the day, up to a total of 37 men. Meanwhile, De Gendt added another 12 points to his total on the Côtes de Levens and Chateauneuf.
Trentin was out front on the second climb and was soon joined by van Garderen, who himself was the lone leader as the short 110km stage reached the final 50 kilometres. It was at that point that the action really started as Quintana went on the attack on the Côte de Peille.
The Colombian lay 46 seconds down on race leader Bernal at the start of the day, so a long-range attack over the final three climbs of the stage was pretty much a necessity if he was to have any hope of overhauling his compatriot.
Quintana linked up with his Movistar teammates and was swiftly in the virtual race lead as they caught van Garderen. A minute down the road, Sky were put to work in aid of Bernal. They would have 40km to salvage the race.
Over the top of the Peille, the lead group was an elite collection of riders, including the Astana trio, the EF duo, Yates, Pozzovivo, Naesen, Kelderman and Felix Großschartner (Bora-Hansgrohe). Quintana only had Soler for company, while 50 seconds back, Bernal had five Sky men at his disposal.
What ensued was a mini team time trial, though Quintana was forced to work at the front alone for the final 30km, with little co-operation from his companions. The gap swung from 35-55 seconds during this time, with yet another nail-biting Paris-Nice finish looking to be on the cards.
The final climb of the Col de Quatre Chemins saw Izagirre go on the attack, leaving van Garderen behind and going it alone in search of the stage victory. Despite an attempt from Yates towards the top of the climb, nobody came close to the Spaniard, who had the win in hand so long as he stayed upright on the descent.
Further back, the work from Team Sky saw Bernal close in on Quintana enough so that, on the descent into Nice, the destination of the yellow jersey was more or less set.
Bernal and teammate Michał Kwiatkowski were part of a small group that crossed the line just four seconds behind Quintana, confirming the makeup of the final podium and another Team Sky victory at Paris-Nice – their sixth in eight years.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2:41:10
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:00:18
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:00:20
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:22
|11
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:00:26
|12
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|13
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|14
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|15
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|17
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|18
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|19
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|20
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:17
|21
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:23
|22
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:01:41
|23
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:01:43
|24
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:45
|25
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:01:55
|26
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:01:57
|27
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:41
|28
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:04:05
|29
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|30
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|31
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:04:40
|33
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:06:00
|34
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|35
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|36
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|37
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|38
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|40
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|41
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|42
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|44
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|45
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:07:32
|46
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:08:38
|47
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|48
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|49
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|50
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:09:15
|51
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|52
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:10:30
|53
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|54
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|55
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|56
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:11:01
|57
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:12:02
|58
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|59
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|60
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|61
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|62
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|63
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|64
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|65
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|66
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|67
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|68
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|69
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|70
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|71
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|72
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|73
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:14:12
|74
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|75
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:46
|76
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:16:40
|77
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|78
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|79
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|80
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|81
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|82
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|83
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|84
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|85
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|86
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|87
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|88
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|89
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|90
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|91
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|92
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|93
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|94
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|95
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|96
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|97
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|98
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|99
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|101
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|102
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|103
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|104
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|105
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|106
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|107
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|108
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|109
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|110
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|111
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|112
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|113
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|114
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|115
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|117
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:18:39
|118
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|0:21:58
|DNF
|Luka Mezgec (Slo) Mitchelton-Scott
|DNF
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Lotto Soudal
|DNF
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNF
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
|DNS
|Tony Gallopin (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|DNS
|Alexander Kristoff (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|DNF
|Florian Senechal (Fra) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|DNF
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team Jumbo-Visma
|DNS
|Daniel McLay (GBr) EF Education First
|DNF
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNS
|Christophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|DNF
|Damien Gaudin (Fra) Direct Energie
|DNF
|Kevin Reza (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|DNF
|Ramunas Navardauskas (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|pts
|2
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|2
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|3
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|2
|3
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|15
|pts
|2
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|12
|3
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|4
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|7
|5
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|6
|6
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|7
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|8
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|3
|9
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|2
|10
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|7
|pts
|2
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|5
|3
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|3
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|2
|5
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|pts
|2
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|5
|3
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|4
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|5
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|7
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|5
|3
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|3
|4
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|2
|5
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|8
|3
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|3
|6
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|7
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|10
|pts
|2
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|8
|3
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|6
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|4
|5
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|6
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|7
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|7
|pts
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|5
|3
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|2:41:28
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:00:08
|3
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|4
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:01:05
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:01:27
|6
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:02:23
|7
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:05:42
|8
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|9
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:08:20
|10
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|0:10:12
|12
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:10:43
|13
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:11:44
|14
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|0:14:28
|15
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:16:22
|16
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|17
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|18
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|19
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|20
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|21
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|22
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|8:06:07
|2
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:02:14
|3
|Astana Pro Team
|0:03:41
|4
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:04:07
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|6
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:08:45
|7
|CCC Team
|0:09:11
|8
|EF Education First
|0:10:03
|9
|Direct Energie
|0:12:37
|10
|Movistar Team
|0:15:01
|11
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:15:27
|12
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|0:16:48
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:17:15
|14
|Delko Marseille Provence
|0:19:04
|15
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:19:30
|16
|Deceuninck - QuickStep
|0:20:29
|17
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|0:23:08
|18
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|0:26:03
|19
|Team Sunweb
|0:29:07
|20
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|0:31:09
|21
|UAE Team Emirates
|0:36:35
|22
|Lotto Soudal
|0:40:17
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|0:47:23
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|29:17:02
|2
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|0:00:39
|3
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|0:01:03
|4
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:01:21
|5
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:01:45
|6
|George Bennett (NZl) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:02:20
|7
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:03:02
|8
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:03:06
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:03:12
|10
|Ilnur Zakarin (Rus) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:04:07
|11
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|12
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:04:10
|13
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:05:36
|14
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|0:05:57
|15
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:06:19
|16
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:07:28
|17
|Dylan Teuns (Bel) Bahrain-Merida
|0:07:37
|18
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:27
|19
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|0:12:31
|20
|Cyril Gautier (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:14:23
|21
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|0:14:52
|22
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:14:56
|23
|Hugo Houle (Can) Astana Pro Team
|0:15:20
|24
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:19:32
|25
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:22:30
|26
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:22:42
|27
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|0:22:59
|28
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:44
|29
|Amaro Antunes (Por) CCC Team
|0:24:38
|30
|Maxime Monfort (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:25:41
|31
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|0:26:12
|32
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:23
|33
|Winner Anacona (Col) Movistar Team
|0:27:34
|34
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:13
|35
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|0:29:52
|36
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:29:57
|37
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:21
|38
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:24
|39
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:30:34
|40
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:31:56
|41
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:57
|42
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:34:24
|43
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|0:35:02
|44
|Laurens ten Dam (Ned) CCC Team
|0:35:29
|45
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|0:36:20
|46
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:47
|47
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|0:36:56
|48
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:22
|49
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|0:37:54
|50
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|0:38:55
|51
|Esteban Chaves (Col) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:39:00
|52
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:41:50
|53
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|0:43:12
|54
|Jarlinson Pantano (Col) Trek-Segafredo
|0:43:54
|55
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:45:53
|56
|Mikel Nieve Ituralde (Spa) Mitchelton-Scott
|0:47:36
|57
|Sebastian Henao (Col) Team Sky
|0:48:04
|58
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|0:48:15
|59
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:49:19
|60
|Heinrich Haussler (Aus) Bahrain-Merida
|61
|Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|0:50:12
|62
|Marco Marcato (Ita) UAE Team Emirates
|0:51:15
|63
|Niki Terpstra (Ned) Direct Energie
|0:52:08
|64
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|0:52:57
|65
|Bert-Jan Lindeman (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|0:54:24
|66
|Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:54:49
|67
|Jesper Hansen (Den) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:56:00
|68
|Adam Hansen (Aus) Lotto Soudal
|0:56:15
|69
|Kristijan Koren (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
|0:57:03
|70
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:57:27
|71
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|0:59:00
|72
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:19
|73
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:23
|74
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:59:40
|75
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|0:59:57
|76
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|1:01:24
|77
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:39
|78
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:41
|79
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:26
|80
|Imanol Erviti (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:02:30
|81
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|1:03:13
|82
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:04:22
|83
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|1:04:29
|84
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|1:06:01
|85
|Koen de Kort (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|1:07:01
|86
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:07:06
|87
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:34
|88
|Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) Groupama-FDJ
|1:08:17
|89
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team
|1:08:43
|90
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:09:07
|91
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) EF Education First
|1:09:09
|92
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:09:29
|93
|Marco Haller (Aut) Katusha-Alpecin
|1:09:38
|94
|Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Movistar Team
|1:09:45
|95
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|1:09:58
|96
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:10:02
|97
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|1:10:33
|98
|Jan Bakelants (Bel) Team Sunweb
|1:10:46
|99
|Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) UAE Team Emirates
|1:11:18
|100
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|1:11:55
|101
|Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie
|1:13:47
|102
|Jacopo Guarnieri (Ita) Groupama-FDJ
|1:14:38
|103
|Fabio Sabatini (Ita) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:14:49
|104
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|1:14:53
|105
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|1:15:27
|106
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:16:52
|107
|Bernhard Eisel (Aut) Dimension Data
|1:17:16
|108
|Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Groupama-FDJ
|1:19:12
|109
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|1:20:01
|110
|Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:21:16
|111
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:22:56
|112
|Geoffrey Soupe (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:25:59
|113
|Rory Sutherland (Aus) UAE Team Emirates
|1:27:06
|114
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:29:19
|115
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1:29:34
|116
|Kris Boeckmans (Bel) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:31:19
|117
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:37:17
|118
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Dimension Data
|1:37:27
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|33
|pts
|2
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|28
|3
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|25
|4
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|24
|5
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|24
|6
|Arnaud Demare (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|22
|7
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|18
|8
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|18
|9
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|16
|10
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|16
|11
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|16
|12
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|13
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|14
|14
|Bryan Coquard (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|14
|15
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|13
|16
|John Degenkolb (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|13
|17
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|12
|18
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|12
|19
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|10
|20
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|10
|21
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|9
|22
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|9
|23
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|9
|24
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|7
|25
|Lilian Calmejane (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|26
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|27
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|6
|28
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|5
|29
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|5
|30
|Niccolò Bonifazio (Ita) Direct Energie
|5
|31
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|4
|32
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|4
|33
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|4
|34
|Pawel Poljanski (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
|3
|35
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|3
|36
|Sergio Henao (Col) UAE Team Emirates
|3
|37
|Tom Scully (NZl) EF Education First
|3
|38
|Romain Bardet (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|39
|Rudy Molard (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|40
|Victor De La Parte (Spa) CCC Team
|2
|41
|André Greipel (Ger) Arkéa Samsic
|2
|42
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|43
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|44
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|45
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
|1
|46
|Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1
|47
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1
|48
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-2
|49
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-3
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Thomas De Gendt (Bel) Lotto Soudal
|76
|pts
|2
|Alessandro De Marchi (Ita) CCC Team
|43
|3
|Nairo Quintana (Col) Movistar Team
|25
|4
|Matteo Trentin (Ita) Mitchelton-Scott
|16
|5
|Ion Izagirre Insausti (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|16
|6
|Tejay Van Garderen (USA) EF Education First
|16
|7
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|15
|8
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|14
|9
|Luis León Sanchez (Spa) Astana Pro Team
|12
|10
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|12
|11
|Marc Soler (Spa) Movistar Team
|11
|12
|Jack Bauer (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|13
|Simon Yates (GBr) Mitchelton-Scott
|10
|14
|Eduard-Michael Grosu (Rom) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|9
|15
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|9
|16
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|8
|17
|Jonathan Hivert (Fra) Direct Energie
|8
|18
|Romain Combaud (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|8
|19
|Mauro Finetto (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|7
|20
|Nicolas Edet (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|7
|21
|Julien El Fares (Fra) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|5
|22
|Julien Bernard (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|5
|23
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|5
|24
|Laurent Pichon (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|5
|25
|Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
|5
|26
|Bob Jungels (Lux) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|4
|27
|Domenico Pozzovivo (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|4
|28
|Michal Kwiatkowski (Pol) Team Sky
|3
|29
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|3
|30
|Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
|3
|31
|Magnus Cort (Den) Astana Pro Team
|3
|32
|Amael Moinard (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|3
|33
|Alex Kirsch (Lux) Trek-Segafredo
|3
|34
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|35
|Felix Großschartner (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|2
|36
|Wilco Kelderman (Ned) Team Sunweb
|2
|37
|Mikael Cherel (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|2
|38
|Quentin Pacher (Fra) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|2
|39
|Simon Spilak (Slo) Katusha-Alpecin
|2
|40
|Olivier Le Gac (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|2
|41
|Evaldas Siskevicius (Ltu) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|2
|42
|Jack Haig (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott
|1
|43
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
|1
|44
|Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|1
|45
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|1
|46
|Patrick Konrad (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
|1
|47
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Deceuninck-QuickStep
|-1
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Egan Bernal (Col) Team Sky
|29:17:02
|2
|Valentin Madouas (Fra) Groupama-FDJ
|0:04:07
|3
|Daniel Martinez (Col) EF Education First
|0:09:27
|4
|Miguel Angel Lopez (Col) Astana Pro Team
|0:23:44
|5
|Tao Geoghegan Hart (GBr) Team Sky
|0:26:23
|6
|Giulio Ciccone (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:30:21
|7
|Elie Gesbert (Fra) Arkéa Samsic
|0:30:24
|8
|Ivan Sosa (Col) Team Sky
|0:31:57
|9
|Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
|0:36:47
|10
|Nils Politt (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
|0:37:22
|11
|Scott Davies (GBr) Dimension Data
|0:41:50
|12
|Mathias Le Turnier (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|0:59:19
|13
|Anthony Turgis (Fra) Direct Energie
|0:59:23
|14
|Hector Carretero (Spa) Movistar Team
|1:01:39
|15
|Pascal Eenkhoorn (Ned) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:01:41
|16
|Benoit Cosnefroy (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
|1:02:26
|17
|Jhonatan Manuel Narvaez Prado (Ecu) Team Sky
|1:03:13
|18
|Amund Grøndahl Jansen (Nor) Team Jumbo-Visma
|1:07:34
|19
|Patrick Müller (Swi) Vital Concept-B&B Hotel
|1:09:07
|20
|Casper Pedersen (Den) Team Sunweb
|1:10:02
|21
|Alessandro Fedeli (Ita) Delko Marseille Provence KTM
|1:22:56
|22
|Will Barta (USA) CCC Team
|1:29:19
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Team Sky
|87:57:51
|2
|Astana Pro Team
|0:09:46
|3
|AG2R La Mondiale
|0:10:25
|4
|Mitchelton - Scott
|0:15:27
|5
|Bahrain - Merida
|0:17:18
|6
|Movistar Team
|0:33:16
|7
|Direct Energie
|0:40:19
|8
|Groupama - FDJ
|0:41:41
|9
|Trek - Segafredo
|0:42:18
|10
|Deceuninck - QuickStep
|0:43:46
|11
|EF Education First
|0:46:00
|12
|CCC Team
|0:53:01
|13
|Bora - Hansgrohe
|0:53:52
|14
|Team Katusha Alpecin
|1:12:50
|15
|Team Jumbo - Visma
|1:20:32
|16
|Cofidis, Solutions Credits
|1:20:55
|17
|Vital Concept - B&B Hotels
|1:23:15
|18
|Lotto Soudal
|1:25:18
|19
|Delko Marseille Provence
|1:45:23
|20
|UAE Team Emirates
|1:46:46
|21
|Team Sunweb
|1:56:06
|22
|Team Arkea - Samsic
|2:03:38
|23
|Team Dimension Data
|2:50:41
