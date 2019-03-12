Paris-Nice: Stage 2 race highlights – Video

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) won stage 2 of Paris-Nice. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) continued his winning streak by taking victory on a chaotic stage 2 of Paris-Nice. The Dutchman beat Bahrain-Merida's Ivan Garcia Cortina and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) after a frantic day of racing in which the peloton split several times due to crosswinds and crashes.

In the end, an eight-man break moved clear of the peloton inside the final kilometres, with Team Sky best represented through Luke Rowe, Egan Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski. While a number of GC riders faltered in the conditions – and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) both crashed – Groenewegen kept himself in contention before unleashing an unstoppable sprint to solidify his position as the race leader after two stages.