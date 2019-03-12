Paris-Nice: Stage 2 race highlights – Video
Groenewegen takes his second win of the race
Dylan Groenewegen (Jumbo-Visma) continued his winning streak by taking victory on a chaotic stage 2 of Paris-Nice. The Dutchman beat Bahrain-Merida's Ivan Garcia Cortina and Philippe Gilbert (Deceuninck-QuickStep) after a frantic day of racing in which the peloton split several times due to crosswinds and crashes.
Related Articles
In the end, an eight-man break moved clear of the peloton inside the final kilometres, with Team Sky best represented through Luke Rowe, Egan Bernal and Michal Kwiatkowski. While a number of GC riders faltered in the conditions – and Rigoberto Uran (EF Education First) and Warren Barguil (Arkea-Samsic) both crashed – Groenewegen kept himself in contention before unleashing an unstoppable sprint to solidify his position as the race leader after two stages.
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy