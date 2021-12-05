Nuss wins elite women's Pan-Am Cyclo-cross title

Raylyn Nuss (Steve Tilford Foundation Racing) rode solo across the line to win the elite women’s Pan-American Cyclo-cross Championship on Saturday in Garland, Texas. Canadian Ruby West, who captured the women’s U23 Pan-Am title in 2019, battled for a second place result.

The final spot on the podium went to Caitlin Bernstein (Easton Overland/ McGovern Cycles) as she was able to hold off a charging Hannah Arensman (Sycamore Cycles).

The Pan-Am Cyclo-cross Championships returned to the US for the first time since 2016, which was followed by two consecutive years in Ontario, Canada and a year off due to COVID-19. Racing took place on a sunny, dry day at Winters Park Amphitheater in Texas, a course which also held events on the weekend for the 10th edition of the Resolution Cross Cup.

West led out the 17-rider field with a blistering pace, the lead group including Crystal Anthony (Liv Racing Collective), Erica Zaveta (The Pony Shop P/B KPMG), and Sunny Gilbert (Blue Competition Cycles P/B Build), Bernstein, Nuss and Arensman.

On the second lap moving through the chicane into an uphill sandpit, Nuss moved to the front, while from the leaders Bernstein went down in a turn. Nuss was able to create a gap with the move.

West launched an attack to close the gap to Nuss with three to go, and the duo set out to begin to distance the riders behind, which would soon dwindle down to a battle for third between Bernstein and Arensman.

Nuss, who had returned to the US from racing in Czech Republic where she took second in the C2 Toi Toi Cup, would ride strong and clean through the sand sections to gain an edge over West. Headed to the bell lap, Nuss had no one in sight and would hold the lead for the victory.