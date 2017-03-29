Trending

Edmondson wins Pajot Hills Classic

Guarischi second, followed by Sanguineti

Annette Edmondson wins the 2017 Pajot Hills Classic

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Annette Edmondson en route to winning the 2017 Pajot Hills Classic

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)
Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM), Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5 Pro Cycling) and Ilaria Sanguineti (BePink-Cogeas).

(Image credit: Wiggle High5)

Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) won the second edition of the Pajot Hills Classic in Gooik, Belgium, on Wednesday with a dominant sprint on the uphill finishing straight. Edmondson crossed the line several bike lengths ahead of Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Ilaria Sanguineti (BePink-Cogeas) in third.

"I knew with this type of uphill finish that it was all about power, so you just had to be in a good position when it was long and strung out," Edmondson said. "It wasn’t a big bunch kick really, it was more of a big grovel really, I had a lot of anger and energy, and it just all exploded up that hill. It was awesome."

The day's racing in Belgium included cobbled classics, punchy climbs and plenty of road furniture for the former double track world champion to navigate as she transitions to road, but the 25-year-old Australian handled it with aplomb.

"It was a bit of a course with everything really; a small lap, a big lap and then two small laps to finish," she said. "There were probably about 7-8km of cobbles in it, and a couple of big hills. In the middle of the race was the Muur, and then a few kilomteres later was the Bosberg, so we were just hoping that it was going to come back into a reduced bunch kick like it did last year.

"Looking at the teams there we felt that we could challenge the teams there, in the sprint, but because it was small race we gave everybody the opportunity to make a move, or to be in a group, or to try to win the race for themselves somehow," Edmondson said.

Despite the bunch finish, there was no shortage of attacking throughout the day as opportunists hoped to beat the sprinters' teams. Edmondson praised her teammates for keeping the race in check until she could launch her winning effort in the finale.

"We just covered all the moves and tried to be in a good position going over the hills and, if it was going to come down to a bunch kick, they were going to give me a lead out," Edmondson said. "It pretty much went to plan, which was cool."

The biggest challenge for Edmondson was getting over the Muur close enough to the front to be in position at the end of the race. 

"The Muur is more of a power climb. It’s sort of short and sharp," Edmondson said. "I raced up it four years ago, and I felt pretty good up it, so it’s never been one that I’ve hated. So I thought that if I was in a good position at the bottom I should be able to get over it. It was just a matter of whether I’d be able to recover in time for the Bosberg. The girls were great. They put me in a great position, and I managed to get up in the top five, which was a surprise."

Once over the Muur, Edmondson said, she knew she was in with a chance for victory.

“There were a lot of attacks in the last couple of laps, and Julie [Leth] and Amy [Roberts] covered everything really well, then put me in a really good position in the last few kilometres," Edmondson said. "I know that going over the Muur that the legs were good, so there was no excuse there. I’m just lucky to have a really strong team that believed in me and gave it everything."

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High53:16:31
2Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
3Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
4Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
5Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
6Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
7Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
8Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
9Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
10Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
11Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
12Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
13Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
14Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
15Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
16Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
17Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
18Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
19Kelly Druyts (Bel) SVG
20Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
21Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
22Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
23Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
24Celine Van Severen (Bel) SVG
25Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
26Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
27Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
28Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling
29Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
30Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
31Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
32Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
33Jessy Druyts (Bel) SVG
34Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
35Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
36Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
37Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
38Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
39Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
40Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
41Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
42Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
43Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
44Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
45Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
46Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
47Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
48Omer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi
49Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
50Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
52Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
53Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
54Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
55Demmy Druyts (Bel) SVG
56Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
57Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
58Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
59Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:17
60Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:46
61Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing0:00:57
62Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:01:13
63Danique Braam (Ned)
64Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
65Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women0:02:34
66Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing0:02:42
67Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas0:02:50
68Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
69Pauline Allin (Fra)0:02:55
70Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
71Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team0:03:24
72Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
73Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)0:03:26
74Melissa Lowther (GBr)
75Nathalie Bex (Bel) SVG
76Viktoria Alieksieieva (Ukr)
77Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
78Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
79Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
80Laura Gorter (Ned)
81Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
82Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
83Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
84Olena Demydova (Ukr)
85Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:03:31
86Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana0:03:32
87Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
88Lucie Lahaye (Fra)
89Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
90Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
91Nina Hruzevych (Ukr)0:03:34
92Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team0:03:35
93Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
94Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas0:04:56
95Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling0:07:06
96Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
97Dani Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
98Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
99Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den)
DNFSara Olsson (Swe)
DNFKimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
DNFIngrid Tempert (Ned)
DNFKristine Kofman (Ned)
DNFBonne Knibbe (Ned)
DNFSenna Feron (Ned)
DNFNathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFMaaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFAlice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
DNFMarieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
DNFLine Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
DNFAshleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFGabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
DNFRosa Törmänen (Fin)
DNFAngelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
DNFLeah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
DNFRoos Anneveldt (Ned)
DNFCaroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
DNFNaïka Deneef (Bel)
DNFJudith Van Maanen (Ned)
DNFKirsti Ruud (Nor)
DNFLara Defour (Bel)
DNFEstefania Pilz (Arg)
DNFSteffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
DNFPernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Est)
DNFAlicja Verhagen (Ned)
DNFKeira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFKelly Kalm (Est)
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFAmy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFLucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFSophie Almeida (Fra)
DNFElodie Belz (Fra)
DNFDelore Stougje (Ned)
DNFNike Beckeringh (Ned)
DNFSimone De Vries (Ned)
DNFRobin Driehuijs (Ned)
DNFMaaike Brandwagt (Ned)
DNFBirgitte Ravndal (Nor)
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFVibeke Dybwad (Nor)
DNFGabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFRebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFHannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
DNFMilagro Mena (CRc) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFNatalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFMieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
DNFRegina Stegvilaité (Ltu)
DNFSharon Dommanschet (Ned)
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
DNFGilke Croket (Bel) SVG
DNFBianca Lust (Ned)
DNFJacqueline Postma (Ned)
DNFIngrid Stolwijk (Ned)
DNFRebecca Raybould (GBr)
DNFMie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFJustina Jovaišyté (Ltu)
DNFEva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
DNFKhrystyna Radionova (Ukr)
DNFAmanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin)
DNFChane Jonker (RSA)
DNFAndrea Terjesen (Nor)
DNFAnabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFAnnasley Park (GBr)
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor)
DNFAbigail Dentus (GBr)
DNFSanne Bamelis (Bel)
DNFAmanda Jamieson (NZl)
DNFSari Saarelainen (Fin)
DNFTsubasa Makise (Jpn)
DNFChristel Van Loo (Ned)
DNFJessica Lane (Aus)
DNFOlga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
DNFElise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAnna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFFenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFMarjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFIris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
DNFIne Allaert (Bel)
DNFStefanie Deceuninck (Bel)
DNFMegan Barker (GBr)

 

