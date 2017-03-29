Edmondson wins Pajot Hills Classic
Guarischi second, followed by Sanguineti
Annette Edmondson (Wiggle High5) won the second edition of the Pajot Hills Classic in Gooik, Belgium, on Wednesday with a dominant sprint on the uphill finishing straight. Edmondson crossed the line several bike lengths ahead of Barbara Guarischi (Canyon-SRAM) in second and Ilaria Sanguineti (BePink-Cogeas) in third.
"I knew with this type of uphill finish that it was all about power, so you just had to be in a good position when it was long and strung out," Edmondson said. "It wasn’t a big bunch kick really, it was more of a big grovel really, I had a lot of anger and energy, and it just all exploded up that hill. It was awesome."
The day's racing in Belgium included cobbled classics, punchy climbs and plenty of road furniture for the former double track world champion to navigate as she transitions to road, but the 25-year-old Australian handled it with aplomb.
"It was a bit of a course with everything really; a small lap, a big lap and then two small laps to finish," she said. "There were probably about 7-8km of cobbles in it, and a couple of big hills. In the middle of the race was the Muur, and then a few kilomteres later was the Bosberg, so we were just hoping that it was going to come back into a reduced bunch kick like it did last year.
"Looking at the teams there we felt that we could challenge the teams there, in the sprint, but because it was small race we gave everybody the opportunity to make a move, or to be in a group, or to try to win the race for themselves somehow," Edmondson said.
Despite the bunch finish, there was no shortage of attacking throughout the day as opportunists hoped to beat the sprinters' teams. Edmondson praised her teammates for keeping the race in check until she could launch her winning effort in the finale.
"We just covered all the moves and tried to be in a good position going over the hills and, if it was going to come down to a bunch kick, they were going to give me a lead out," Edmondson said. "It pretty much went to plan, which was cool."
The biggest challenge for Edmondson was getting over the Muur close enough to the front to be in position at the end of the race.
"The Muur is more of a power climb. It’s sort of short and sharp," Edmondson said. "I raced up it four years ago, and I felt pretty good up it, so it’s never been one that I’ve hated. So I thought that if I was in a good position at the bottom I should be able to get over it. It was just a matter of whether I’d be able to recover in time for the Bosberg. The girls were great. They put me in a great position, and I managed to get up in the top five, which was a surprise."
Once over the Muur, Edmondson said, she knew she was in with a chance for victory.
“There were a lot of attacks in the last couple of laps, and Julie [Leth] and Amy [Roberts] covered everything really well, then put me in a really good position in the last few kilometres," Edmondson said. "I know that going over the Muur that the legs were good, so there was no excuse there. I’m just lucky to have a really strong team that believed in me and gave it everything."
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Annette Edmondson (Aus) Wiggle High5
|3:16:31
|2
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Canyon SRAM Racing
|3
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|4
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|5
|Christina Siggaard (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|6
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon SRAM Racing
|7
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|8
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|9
|Amalie Dideriksen (Den) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|10
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|11
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Team Veloconcept Women
|12
|Katrin Garfoot (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|13
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|14
|Anna Zita Maria Stricker (Ita) BTC City Ljubljana
|15
|Aurore Verhoeven (Fra)
|16
|Joelle Numainville (Can) Cylance Pro Cycling
|17
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|18
|Anouska Koster (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|19
|Kelly Druyts (Bel) SVG
|20
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|21
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|22
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|23
|Camilla Pedersen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|24
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) SVG
|25
|Annelies Dom (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|26
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned)
|27
|Elizabeth Holden (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|28
|Valentina Scandolara (Ita) WM3 Pro Cycling
|29
|Henrietta Colborne (GBr)
|30
|Nina Buysman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|31
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb Women
|32
|Clara Koppenburg (Ger) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|33
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) SVG
|34
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Drops Cycling Team
|35
|Elise Maes (Lux) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|36
|Christina Perchtold (Aut) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|37
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|38
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|39
|Jelena Eric (Srb) BTC City Ljubljana
|40
|Urša Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|41
|Rotem Gafinovitz (Isr) WM3 Pro Cycling
|42
|Daniela Reis (Por) Lares-Waowdeals
|43
|Ganna Solovei (Ukr) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|44
|Dani King (GBr) Cylance Pro Cycling
|45
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|46
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Cylance Pro Cycling
|47
|Yara Kastelijn (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|48
|Omer Shapira (Isr) Giusfredi Bianchi
|49
|Katarzyna Pawlowska (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|50
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Rossella Ratto (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|52
|Jenelle Crooks (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|53
|Claudia Lichtenberg (Ger) Wiggle High5
|54
|Annabel Simpson (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|55
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) SVG
|56
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Orica Scott Women
|57
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|58
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|59
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:17
|60
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:46
|61
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:00:57
|62
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:01:13
|63
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|64
|Hayley Jones (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|65
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|0:02:34
|66
|Mieke Kroeger (Ger) Canyon SRAM Racing
|0:02:42
|67
|Alison Jackson (Can) BePink Cogeas
|0:02:50
|68
|Tetiana Riabchenko (Ukr) Lensworld-Kuota
|69
|Pauline Allin (Fra)
|0:02:55
|70
|Irena Ossola (USA) SAS - MACOGEP
|71
|Rebecca Durrell (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|0:03:24
|72
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|73
|Nancy Van Der Burg (Ned)
|0:03:26
|74
|Melissa Lowther (GBr)
|75
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) SVG
|76
|Viktoria Alieksieieva (Ukr)
|77
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|78
|Aafke Soet (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|79
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned)
|80
|Laura Gorter (Ned)
|81
|Esther Van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|82
|Coralie Demay (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|83
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|84
|Olena Demydova (Ukr)
|85
|Trine Schmidt (Den) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:03:31
|86
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:03:32
|87
|Shani Bloch-Davidov (Isr) Team Veloconcept Women
|88
|Lucie Lahaye (Fra)
|89
|Bryony Van Velzen (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|90
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned)
|91
|Nina Hruzevych (Ukr)
|0:03:34
|92
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|0:03:35
|93
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|94
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) BePink Cogeas
|0:04:56
|95
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) WM3 Pro Cycling
|0:07:06
|96
|Victorie Guilman (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|97
|Dani Christmas (GBr) Bizkaia-Durango
|98
|Laura Massey (GBr) Drops Cycling Team
|99
|Genevieve Whitson (GBr)
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den)
|DNF
|Sara Olsson (Swe)
|DNF
|Kimberly Nieuwerth (Ned)
|DNF
|Ingrid Tempert (Ned)
|DNF
|Kristine Kofman (Ned)
|DNF
|Bonne Knibbe (Ned)
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|DNF
|Nathalie Verschelden (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Alice Maria Arzuffi (Ita) Lensworld-Kuota
|DNF
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned)
|DNF
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gabrielle Pilote-Fortin (Can) Cervelo Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Rosa Törmänen (Fin)
|DNF
|Angelique Wammes-Bouman (Ned)
|DNF
|Leah Thorvilson (USA) Canyon SRAM Racing
|DNF
|Roos Anneveldt (Ned)
|DNF
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|DNF
|Naïka Deneef (Bel)
|DNF
|Judith Van Maanen (Ned)
|DNF
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor)
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|DNF
|Estefania Pilz (Arg)
|DNF
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel)
|DNF
|Pernilla Van Rozelaar (Ned)
|DNF
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|DNF
|Alicja Verhagen (Ned)
|DNF
|Keira Mcvitty (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Kelly Kalm (Est)
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Amy Roberts (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Sophie Almeida (Fra)
|DNF
|Elodie Belz (Fra)
|DNF
|Delore Stougje (Ned)
|DNF
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned)
|DNF
|Simone De Vries (Ned)
|DNF
|Robin Driehuijs (Ned)
|DNF
|Maaike Brandwagt (Ned)
|DNF
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|DNF
|Gabriella Shaw (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Rebecca Carter (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Hannah Walker (GBr) Team WNT Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Milagro Mena (CRc) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Natalie Kerwin (NZl) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Mieke Docx (Bel) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Lares-Waowdeals
|DNF
|Regina Stegvilaité (Ltu)
|DNF
|Sharon Dommanschet (Ned)
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Veloconcept Women
|DNF
|Gilke Croket (Bel) SVG
|DNF
|Bianca Lust (Ned)
|DNF
|Jacqueline Postma (Ned)
|DNF
|Ingrid Stolwijk (Ned)
|DNF
|Rebecca Raybould (GBr)
|DNF
|Mie Bjørndal Ottestad (Nor)
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Justina Jovaišyté (Ltu)
|DNF
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg-Destil Cycling Team
|DNF
|Khrystyna Radionova (Ukr)
|DNF
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Orica Scott Women
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin)
|DNF
|Chane Jonker (RSA)
|DNF
|Andrea Terjesen (Nor)
|DNF
|Anabelle Dreville (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Annasley Park (GBr)
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor)
|DNF
|Abigail Dentus (GBr)
|DNF
|Sanne Bamelis (Bel)
|DNF
|Amanda Jamieson (NZl)
|DNF
|Sari Saarelainen (Fin)
|DNF
|Tsubasa Makise (Jpn)
|DNF
|Christel Van Loo (Ned)
|DNF
|Jessica Lane (Aus)
|DNF
|Olga Zabelinskaya (Rus) BePink Cogeas
|DNF
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Fenna Vanhoutte (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Marjolaine Bazin (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Iris Sachet (Fra) SAS - MACOGEP
|DNF
|Ine Allaert (Bel)
|DNF
|Stefanie Deceuninck (Bel)
|DNF
|Megan Barker (GBr)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Zwift Academy announce 2019 finalistsSix riders to compete for spots on Canyon-SRAM and NTT Pro Cycling U23
-
Cavendish crashes in opening night of Gent Six DayManxman sits out Madison
-
USA Cycling launches 'In Our Own Words' platform for athletesFirst submissions come from Gaimon, Compton and an anonymous contributor who writes about being sexually assaulted by her coach
-
Shane Sutton disputes bullying accusations in Freeman tribunal'Nothing evidence based' in Tuesday's hearing says Australian
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy