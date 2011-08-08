Trending

Spesny wins Ostravsky Chachar

Stevkova victorious in women's race

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Milan Spesny (Cze)1:37:39
2Jiri Novak (Cze)0:00:31
3Marek Konwa (Pol)0:01:09
4Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)0:01:46
5Ola Kjören (Nor)0:02:27
6Jiri Friedl (Cze)0:03:40
7Matous Ulman (Cze)0:03:47
8Ondrej Cink (Cze)0:04:41
9Filip Eberl (Cze)0:06:17
10Michal Lami (Svk)0:07:21
11Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)0:07:48
12Matej Nepustil (Cze)0:08:09
13Adrian Brzozka (Pol)0:08:19
14Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)0:08:35
15Milan Barenyi (Svk)0:08:42

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Janka Stevkova (Svk)1:20:58
2Anna Szafraniec (Pol)0:00:37
3Pavla Havlikova (Cze)0:02:45
4Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)0:04:28
5Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)0:05:11
6Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)0:06:48
7Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)0:07:37
8Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)0:09:22
9Katherine O'neill (NZl)0:10:00
10Lelde Ardava (Lat)0:10:11
11Lenka Bulisova (Cze)0:11:15
12Lucie Vesela (Cze)0:11:34
13Hana Jezkova (Cze)0:13:44
14Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)0:14:08
15Jana Valesova (Cze)0:15:24

