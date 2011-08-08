Spesny wins Ostravsky Chachar
Stevkova victorious in women's race
Full Results
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Milan Spesny (Cze)
|1:37:39
|2
|Jiri Novak (Cze)
|0:00:31
|3
|Marek Konwa (Pol)
|0:01:09
|4
|Jan Skarnitzl (Cze)
|0:01:46
|5
|Ola Kjören (Nor)
|0:02:27
|6
|Jiri Friedl (Cze)
|0:03:40
|7
|Matous Ulman (Cze)
|0:03:47
|8
|Ondrej Cink (Cze)
|0:04:41
|9
|Filip Eberl (Cze)
|0:06:17
|10
|Michal Lami (Svk)
|0:07:21
|11
|Dmytro Titarenko (Ukr)
|0:07:48
|12
|Matej Nepustil (Cze)
|0:08:09
|13
|Adrian Brzozka (Pol)
|0:08:19
|14
|Marek Rauchfuss (Cze)
|0:08:35
|15
|Milan Barenyi (Svk)
|0:08:42
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Janka Stevkova (Svk)
|1:20:58
|2
|Anna Szafraniec (Pol)
|0:00:37
|3
|Pavla Havlikova (Cze)
|0:02:45
|4
|Nataliya Krompets (Ukr)
|0:04:28
|5
|Katarzyna Solus-Miskowiez (Pol)
|0:05:11
|6
|Pavlina Sulcova (Cze)
|0:06:48
|7
|Jitka Skarnitzlova (Cze)
|0:07:37
|8
|Yana Belomoyna (Ukr)
|0:09:22
|9
|Katherine O'neill (NZl)
|0:10:00
|10
|Lelde Ardava (Lat)
|0:10:11
|11
|Lenka Bulisova (Cze)
|0:11:15
|12
|Lucie Vesela (Cze)
|0:11:34
|13
|Hana Jezkova (Cze)
|0:13:44
|14
|Irina Slobodyan (Ukr)
|0:14:08
|15
|Jana Valesova (Cze)
|0:15:24
