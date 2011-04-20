Trending

Lozano victorious in Open de Espana round

Villar collects women's victory

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1David Lozano Riba (Spa)1:46:23
2Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)0:00:18
3Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)0:00:33
4Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)0:03:23
5Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)0:04:44
6Cristofer Bosque (Spa)0:05:04
7Jordi Cardona (Spa)0:05:06
8Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)0:05:09
9Francisco Javrier Macias Bonano (Spa)0:05:15
10José Carlos Macias Bonano (Spa)0:05:16
11Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)0:05:19
12Oriol Colome (Spa)0:07:07
13Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
14Aitor Tur (Spa)0:07:38
15Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)0:08:03
16Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)0:08:28
17Diego Escudero Escriba (Spa)0:10:49
18Xavier Bosch (Spa)0:11:34
19Xavier Mascaro Mercadal (Spa)0:13:30
20Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)0:14:05
21Antonio Pascual Salas (Spa)0:15:11
22Matias Adrover (Spa)0:15:28
23Guillem Marti (Spa)0:17:25
24Antonio Torres (Spa)0:20:59
25Domingo Ribas (Spa)
26Juan Manuel Villalonga (Spa)
27David Camacho Montes (Spa)
28Boris Georges Crehuras Garcia (Fra)
29Pau Alles Pons (Spa)
30Alvaro Jimenez Mari (Spa)
31Miguel Ángel Muñoz Gómez (Spa)
32Jordi García Rodriguez (Spa)
33Rafel Pallicer Bosch (Spa)
34Oscar Elias Torres Torres (Spa)
35Pep Garcia Artigues (Spa)
36Manuel Vicente Perez Collado (Spa)
37Pablo Escandell López (Spa)
38Adria Noguera Soldevila

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna Villar Argente (Spa)1:24:08
2Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)0:01:03
3Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)0:02:33
4Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)0:05:43
5Merce Petit (Spa)0:05:56
6Maroa Calleja (Spa)0:11:14
7Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)0:13:13
8Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)0:21:21
9Judith Sanchez (Spa)0:22:18
10Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)

