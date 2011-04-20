Lozano victorious in Open de Espana round
Villar collects women's victory
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|David Lozano Riba (Spa)
|1:46:23
|2
|Jose Maria Sanchez Ruiz (Spa)
|0:00:18
|3
|Marc Trayter Alemany (Spa)
|0:00:33
|4
|Ismael Ventura Sanchez (Spa)
|0:03:23
|5
|Patxi Cia Apezteguia (Spa)
|0:04:44
|6
|Cristofer Bosque (Spa)
|0:05:04
|7
|Jordi Cardona (Spa)
|0:05:06
|8
|Oriol Morata Abril (Spa)
|0:05:09
|9
|Francisco Javrier Macias Bonano (Spa)
|0:05:15
|10
|José Carlos Macias Bonano (Spa)
|0:05:16
|11
|Jose Manuel Benito (Spa)
|0:05:19
|12
|Oriol Colome (Spa)
|0:07:07
|13
|Umbert Almenara Verges (Spa)
|14
|Aitor Tur (Spa)
|0:07:38
|15
|Ramon Sagues Portabella (Spa)
|0:08:03
|16
|Diego Latasa Abancens (Spa)
|0:08:28
|17
|Diego Escudero Escriba (Spa)
|0:10:49
|18
|Xavier Bosch (Spa)
|0:11:34
|19
|Xavier Mascaro Mercadal (Spa)
|0:13:30
|20
|Pablo Guerrero Bonilla (Spa)
|0:14:05
|21
|Antonio Pascual Salas (Spa)
|0:15:11
|22
|Matias Adrover (Spa)
|0:15:28
|23
|Guillem Marti (Spa)
|0:17:25
|24
|Antonio Torres (Spa)
|0:20:59
|25
|Domingo Ribas (Spa)
|26
|Juan Manuel Villalonga (Spa)
|27
|David Camacho Montes (Spa)
|28
|Boris Georges Crehuras Garcia (Fra)
|29
|Pau Alles Pons (Spa)
|30
|Alvaro Jimenez Mari (Spa)
|31
|Miguel Ángel Muñoz Gómez (Spa)
|32
|Jordi García Rodriguez (Spa)
|33
|Rafel Pallicer Bosch (Spa)
|34
|Oscar Elias Torres Torres (Spa)
|35
|Pep Garcia Artigues (Spa)
|36
|Manuel Vicente Perez Collado (Spa)
|37
|Pablo Escandell López (Spa)
|38
|Adria Noguera Soldevila
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna Villar Argente (Spa)
|1:24:08
|2
|Sandra Santanyes Murillo (Spa)
|0:01:03
|3
|Mercedes Pacios Pujalo (Spa)
|0:02:33
|4
|Cristina Mascarreras Sabria (Spa)
|0:05:43
|5
|Merce Petit (Spa)
|0:05:56
|6
|Maroa Calleja (Spa)
|0:11:14
|7
|Maria Elena Amoros (Spa)
|0:13:13
|8
|Maria Del Mar Sancho Bauza (Spa)
|0:21:21
|9
|Judith Sanchez (Spa)
|0:22:18
|10
|Rocio Gamonal Ferrera (Spa)
