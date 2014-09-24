Wallays wins Omloop van het Houtland
Schorn, Vermeltfoort round out podium in Lichtervelde
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|4:32:58
|2
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura
|0:00:02
|3
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|0:00:03
|4
|Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|5
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|6
|Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|7
|Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:00:37
|8
|Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
|9
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|10
|Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|11
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|12
|Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|13
|Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|14
|Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
|15
|Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|16
|Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
|17
|Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|18
|Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
|19
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|20
|Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|22
|Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
|23
|Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|24
|Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|25
|Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|26
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|27
|Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|28
|Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
|29
|Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|30
|Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|31
|Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
|32
|Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|33
|Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|34
|Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|35
|Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
|36
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|37
|Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
|38
|Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|39
|Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|40
|Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|41
|Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|42
|Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
|43
|Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
|44
|Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|0:00:44
|45
|Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|46
|Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
|47
|Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
|48
|Jéröme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|49
|Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|50
|Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
|51
|Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|52
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|53
|Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting
|0:00:47
|54
|Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|55
|Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|56
|Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
|57
|Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|58
|Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
|59
|Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
|60
|Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|61
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|62
|Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
|63
|Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
|64
|Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|65
|Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
|66
|Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|67
|Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|68
|Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
|69
|Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|70
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|71
|Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|72
|Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
|73
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|74
|Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
|75
|Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|76
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:00:59
|77
|Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
|0:01:09
|78
|Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:11
|79
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|81
|Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
|82
|Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:27
|83
|Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|84
|Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
|85
|Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|0:01:31
|86
|Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:01:43
|87
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol
|0:01:49
|88
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|89
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
|90
|Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
|91
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
|0:01:54
|92
|Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:01:56
|93
|Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
|0:02:12
|94
|Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
|0:02:19
|95
|Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker
|0:02:56
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Durasek banned for four years for dopingCroatian caught up in Operation Aderlass
-
Thijssen in intensive care after high-speed crash at Gent Six DayLotto Soudal rider diagnosed with three small areas of bleeding in the brain
-
Sutton will not return after walking out of Freeman hearingTeam Sky and British Cycling psychiatrist Dr Steve Peters is next to be questioned
-
Wattbike Atom hits the USA just in time for winterThe dedicated indoor smart bike finally lands on US soil, more than two years after its original launch
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy