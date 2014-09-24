Trending

Wallays wins Omloop van het Houtland

Schorn, Vermeltfoort round out podium in Lichtervelde

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) wins the World Ports Classic opener.

Jelle Wallays (Topsport Vlaanderen-Mercator) wins the World Ports Classic opener.
(Image credit: AFP Photo)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jelle Wallays (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise4:32:58
2Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team Netapp - Endura0:00:02
3Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke0:00:03
4Tosh Van Der Sande (Bel) Lotto Belisol
5Julien Vermote (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
6Bram Tankink (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
7Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:00:37
8Phil Bauhaus (Ger) Team Stölting
9Jens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Belisol
10Yoeri Havik (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
11Tom Veelers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
12Baptiste Planckaert (Bel) Roubaix Lille Metropole
13Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
14Mickael Delage (Fra) FDJ.fr
15Oliver Naesen (Bel) Lotto Belisol
16Dennis Coenen (Bel) Leopard Development Team
17Michael Schwarzmann (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
18Egidijus Juodvalkis (Ltu) Team 3M
19Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
20Theo Bos (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
21Remco Te Brake (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
22Emiel Vermeulen (Bel) Team 3M
23Dex Groen (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
24Frederique Robert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
25Antoine Demoitie (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
26Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
27Robin Stenuit (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
28Truls Engen Korsaeth (Nor) Team Joker
29Angelo De Clercq (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
30Tijmen Eising (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
31Emiel Wastyn (Bel) Verandas Willems
32Xandro Meurisse (Bel) Lotto Belisol
33Jonas Van Genechten (Bel) Lotto Belisol
34Jarl Salomein (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
35Stef Van Zummeren (Bel) Team 3M
36Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
37Tim Vanspeybroeck (Bel) Team 3M
38Kevin Peeters (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
39Kobus Hereijgers (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
40Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole
41Tom Thill (Lux) Leopard Development Team
42Jonas Tenbrock (Ger) Team Stölting
43Gerry Druyts (Bel) Team 3M
44Boris Vallee (Bel) Lotto Belisol0:00:44
45Julien Stassen (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
46Tom Goovaerts (Bel) Veranclassic - Doltcini
47Alphonse Vermote (Bel) Vastgoedservice - Golden Palace Continental Team
48Jéröme Gilbert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
49Jonathan Dufrasne (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
50Yoann Offredo (Fra) FDJ.fr
51Bjorn Leukemans (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
52Graeme Brown (Aus) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
53Maximilian Walscheid (Ger) Team Stölting0:00:47
54Niels Goeree (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
55Barry Markus (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
56Nils Politt (Ger) Team Stölting
57Jetse Bol (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
58Matthias Plarre (Ger) Leopard Development Team
59Niels Reynvoet (Bel) Josan - To Win Cycling Team
60Joel Zangerle (Lux) Leopard Development Team
61Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
62Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Metec - TKH Continental Cyclingteam
63Sjoerd Kouwenhoven (Ned) Cyclingteam De Rijke
64Frederik Veuchelen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
65Quentin Bertholet (Bel) Wallonie - Bruxelles
66Daan Olivier (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
67Ralf Matzka (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
68Arnaud Courteille (Fra) FDJ.fr
69Gianni Meersman (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
70Nikolas Maes (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
71Maarten Wynants (Bel) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
72Sean De Bie (Bel) Lotto Belisol
73Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
74Pit Schlechter (Lux) Leopard Development Team
75Serge Pauwels (Bel) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team
76Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:00:59
77Danilo Napolitano (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:01:09
78Rudy Barbier (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:11
79Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
80Moreno Hofland (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
81Nick Van Der Lijke (Ned) Belkin Pro Cycling Team
82Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:27
83Tim Declercq (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise
84Thomas Koep (Ger) Team Stölting
85Tom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano0:01:31
86Edward Theuns (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:01:43
87Pim Ligthart (Ned) Lotto Belisol0:01:49
88Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
89Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp - Endura
90Blaz Jarc (Slo) Team Netapp - Endura
91Andrew Fenn (GBr) Omega Pharma - Quick-Step Cycling Team0:01:54
92Jean-Lou Paiani (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:01:56
93Julien Duval (Fra) Roubaix Lille Metropole0:02:12
94Kenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:02:19
95Anders Skaarseth (Nor) Team Joker0:02:56

Latest on Cyclingnews