Jasper Philipsen wins Omloop van het Houtland
Belgian claims one-day home Classic ahead of De Lie and Groenewegen
Jasper Philipsen (Alpecin-Deceuninck) outsprinted Arnaud De Lie (Lotto Soudal) to win Omloop van het Houtland on Wednesday. Dylan Groenewegen (Team BikeExchange-Jayco) rolled across the line in third.
Alpecin-Deceuninck worked at the front of the peloton with Bora-Hansgrohe and Intermarché across the final 20km to reel back the leaders and position Philipsen for an eighth victory of the season.
Once on the finishing circuit with 15km to go, there was a 27-second gap for the breakaway: Iver Skaarseth (Uno-X), Tom Sexton (Bolton Equities Black Spoke), Warre Vangheluwe (Team Elevate p/b Home Solution Soenens), Gianni Marchand (Tarteletto-Isorex), Jens Reynders and Aaron Verwilst (Sport Flanders-Baloise) and Samuel Leroux and Tom Mainguenaud (Go Sport - Roubaix Lille Métropole). Among that group, Vangheluwe, Verwilst and Sexton made the catch of the original break of five with under 30km to go.
The break dissolved on the final pass in Lichtervelde with 2km to go and the big sprinters took aim at the finish after the final corner with 800 metres to go. De Lie accelerated at the front early and Philipsen then moved from off his wheel to take the win.
“For a long time I thought I got it, but then Philipsen beat me on the line. Maybe I went a bit too early, but I am here on the podium between two stage winners in the Tour de France. I think I can be satisfied,” De Lie admitted at the finish.
Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)
Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*
Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets
After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59
Join now for unlimited access
Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Cyclingnews is the world's leader in English-language coverage of professional cycling. Started in 1995 by University of Newcastle professor Bill Mitchell, the site was one of the first to provide breaking news and results over the internet in English. The site was purchased by Knapp Communications in 1999, and owner Gerard Knapp built it into the definitive voice of pro cycling. Since then, major publishing house Future PLC has owned the site and expanded it to include top features, news, results, photos and tech reporting. The site continues to be the most comprehensive and authoritative English voice in professional cycling.
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
UCI confirms Dublin Cyclo-cross World Cup but not LondonBoxing Day round moves to Gavere, Rucphen replaced by Maasmechelen
-
Jasper Philipsen wins Omloop van het HoutlandBelgian claims one-day home Classic ahead of De Lie and Groenewegen
-
How to lock a bike: Tips on proper practice to prevent bike theftThe question of how to lock a bike might sound simple, but it gets done badly all too often
-
Elisa Balsamo blog: The rainbow jersey was beyond all expectations'It was an experience that I will carry with me for the rest of my life' says Italian ahead Worlds defence