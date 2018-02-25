Trending

Van Dijk wins Omloop van het Hageland

Sunweb rider takes victory with late-race attack

Ellen Van Dijk (Sunweb) solos to 2018 Omloop van het Hageland victory

(Image credit: Team Sunweb)

Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) secured victory at Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The time trial specialist attacked in the final kilometres and soloed to the win ahead of a reduced bunch sprint led by Chloe Hosking (Ale Copillini) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott).

"The team was really incredible today, everyone did their job perfectly. We were constantly attacking all race and it was my job to just stay calm. The girls did a super strong lead-out onto the last climb and nobody could follow us. From then it was all or nothing and I knew I just had to keep riding to the finish and not look back," Van Dijk said.

"There was a really hard crosswind section on the open fields and I realised it would be really hard to stay away by myself, but I just carried on and it paid off. I'm really happy to finish off the team's hard work today with the win."

Tired legs lined up at the start of UCI 1.1 Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday following the previous day's Classics opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.

The 131km race started in Tielt with one larger 52km loop before reaching the six smaller 13km loops in Aankomstiljn.

A two-rider breakaway formed with Marjolen Van't Geloof and Femke Geeris. The pair gained a maximum of 1:45 on the main field, and although there were several attempted chase groups, none made it across before the breakaway was completely shut down with 35km to go.

Sunweb drove the peloton into the narrow roads and crosswinds with 30km to go causing a large group to split off the front of the field. The leading group included riders from Sunweb, Ale Cipollini and Mitchelton-Scott.

The leaders lacked some organisation so close to the finish line, and although there were some accelerations from Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott, and smaller splits happened, the group ultimately slowed and spread across the road. The two groups merged back together.

A dangerous group of six were the next to go clear with Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5), Danielle Rowe (Waowdeals), Silvia Persico (Valcar), Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Karol Ann Canual (Boels Dolmans).

Van Dijk made her winning move as soon as the peloton caught the breakaway group and she used her time trialling power to stay away for the win. 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb3:36:14
2Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini0:00:12
3Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
4Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
5Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
6Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
7Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
8Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
9Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
10Kaat Hannes (Bel)
11Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
12Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
13Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
14Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
15Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
16Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
17Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
18Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
19Stine Borgli (Nor)
20Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
21Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
22Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
23Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
25Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
26Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
27Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
28Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:00:19
29Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
30Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
31Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
32Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
33Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
34Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
35Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
36Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling0:00:25
37Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling0:00:29
38Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott0:00:49
39Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team0:01:27
40Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
41Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
42Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
43Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
44Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)0:01:29
45Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
46Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
47Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
48Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
49Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High50:01:32
50Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
51Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
52Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm0:01:35
53Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
54Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
55Danique Braam (Ned)0:02:13
56Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
57Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
58Marlies Van Der Lugt (Ned)
59Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
60Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
61Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
62Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
63Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
64Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
65Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
66Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
67Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
68Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb
69Femke Geeris (Ned)
70Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:02:23
71Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)0:02:27
72Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFSarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
DNFCorinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFUrška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFMia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita)
DNFLily Schuitemaker (Ned)
DNFTherese Bellfors (Swe)
DNFMylene De Zoete (Ned)
DNFMarion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFRomy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
DNFCharlotte Kool (Ned)
DNFKelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFLouise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFPhaedra Krol (Ned)
DNFGracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
DNFMinke Bakker (Ned)
DNFDorien Geertsema (Ned)
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFLaura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFKirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFFien De Paepe (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
DNFGina Hofland (Ned)
DNFSara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFDitte Lenseclaes (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFLauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFJelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFAnna-Leeza Hull (Aus)
DNFLynn Marien (Bel)
DNFAmy Hill (GBr)
DNFMartine Fon (Nor)
DNFLenny Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
DNFDesiree Liegeois (Ned)
DNFArianna Pruisscher (Ned)
DNFHolly Flannery (GBr)
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel)
DNFCarolien Haers (Bel)
DNFLaura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
DNFJoyce Accoe (Bel)
DNFHerlinde Coudeville (Bel)
DNFEline Coudeville (Bel)
DNFBonnie Delanote (Bel)
DNFLiena Vanderheyden (Bel)
DNFMelanie Reynders (Bel)
DNFEmilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel)
DNFSilke D'hont (Bel)
DNFSenna Feron (Ned)
DNFLiisa Ehrberg (Est)
DNFJulia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFAnne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFIlona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFBerdine Bakker (Ned)
DNFIngrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned)
DNFDèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
DNFDoris De Rooij (Ned)
DNFTessa Van Der Velden (Ned)
DNFAllegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Pbm
DNFMargot Dutour (Fra)
DNFSofie Van Horik (Ned)
DNFMerel Hofman (Ned)
DNFLieke V.D. Draaij (Ned)
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFAmber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
DNFPaulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
DNFSarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
DNFKathleen Sterckx (Bel)
DNFEmmy Andersson (Swe)
DNFKelly Lambrechts (Bel)
DNFSara Fletcher (USA)
DNFSusanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
DNFNancy Wittock (Bel)
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
DNFEvelien Debboudt (Bel)
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel)
DNFKatie Van Geyte (Bel)
DNFLara Defour (Bel)
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor)
DNFLana Petit (Bel)
DNFKeira McVitty (GBr)
DNFLiliane Leenknegt (Bel)
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin)
DNFKarolina Perekitko (Pol)

