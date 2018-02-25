Van Dijk wins Omloop van het Hageland
Sunweb rider takes victory with late-race attack
Ellen van Dijk (Sunweb) secured victory at Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday. The time trial specialist attacked in the final kilometres and soloed to the win ahead of a reduced bunch sprint led by Chloe Hosking (Ale Copillini) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott).
"The team was really incredible today, everyone did their job perfectly. We were constantly attacking all race and it was my job to just stay calm. The girls did a super strong lead-out onto the last climb and nobody could follow us. From then it was all or nothing and I knew I just had to keep riding to the finish and not look back," Van Dijk said.
"There was a really hard crosswind section on the open fields and I realised it would be really hard to stay away by myself, but I just carried on and it paid off. I'm really happy to finish off the team's hard work today with the win."
Tired legs lined up at the start of UCI 1.1 Omloop van het Hageland on Sunday following the previous day's Classics opener at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad.
The 131km race started in Tielt with one larger 52km loop before reaching the six smaller 13km loops in Aankomstiljn.
A two-rider breakaway formed with Marjolen Van't Geloof and Femke Geeris. The pair gained a maximum of 1:45 on the main field, and although there were several attempted chase groups, none made it across before the breakaway was completely shut down with 35km to go.
Sunweb drove the peloton into the narrow roads and crosswinds with 30km to go causing a large group to split off the front of the field. The leading group included riders from Sunweb, Ale Cipollini and Mitchelton-Scott.
The leaders lacked some organisation so close to the finish line, and although there were some accelerations from Sunweb and Mitchelton-Scott, and smaller splits happened, the group ultimately slowed and spread across the road. The two groups merged back together.
A dangerous group of six were the next to go clear with Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott), Eri Yonamine (Wiggle High5), Danielle Rowe (Waowdeals), Silvia Persico (Valcar), Natalie Van Gogh (Parkhotel Valkenburg) and Karol Ann Canual (Boels Dolmans).
Van Dijk made her winning move as soon as the peloton caught the breakaway group and she used her time trialling power to stay away for the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb
|3:36:14
|2
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|0:00:12
|3
|Jolien D'hoore (Bel) Mitchelton Scott
|4
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|5
|Giorgia Bronzini (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|6
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|7
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High5
|8
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|9
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|10
|Kaat Hannes (Bel)
|11
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|12
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|13
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned)
|14
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|15
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|16
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|17
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|18
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Stine Borgli (Nor)
|20
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|21
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|22
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High5
|23
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|25
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|26
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Wiggle High5
|27
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|28
|Jip Van Den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:00:19
|29
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|30
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team Sunweb
|31
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|32
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|33
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton Scott
|34
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|35
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|36
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|0:00:25
|37
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:00:29
|38
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|0:00:49
|39
|Marieke Van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|0:01:27
|40
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|41
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|43
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb
|44
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|0:01:29
|45
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned)
|46
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|47
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|48
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|49
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|0:01:32
|50
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|51
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza - Footlogix
|52
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|0:01:35
|53
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Btc City Ljubljana
|54
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza - Footlogix
|55
|Danique Braam (Ned)
|0:02:13
|56
|Marjolein Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|57
|Désirée Ehrler (Swi)
|58
|Marlies Van Der Lugt (Ned)
|59
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|60
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|61
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|62
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|63
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|64
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|65
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|66
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|67
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Team Sunweb
|68
|Ruth Winder (USA) Team Sunweb
|69
|Femke Geeris (Ned)
|70
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:02:23
|71
|Bente Van Teeseling (Ned)
|0:02:27
|72
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Sarah Ten Hartog (Bel)
|DNF
|Corinna Lechner (Ger) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Urška Žigart (Slo) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Mia Radotić (Cro) Btc City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita)
|DNF
|Lily Schuitemaker (Ned)
|DNF
|Therese Bellfors (Swe)
|DNF
|Mylene De Zoete (Ned)
|DNF
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Charlotte Kool (Ned)
|DNF
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Phaedra Krol (Ned)
|DNF
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton Scott
|DNF
|Minke Bakker (Ned)
|DNF
|Dorien Geertsema (Ned)
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Kirstie Van Haaften (Ned)
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Fien De Paepe (Bel) Health Mate - Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Gina Hofland (Ned)
|DNF
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Ditte Lenseclaes (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Jelena Erić (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Anna-Leeza Hull (Aus)
|DNF
|Lynn Marien (Bel)
|DNF
|Amy Hill (GBr)
|DNF
|Martine Fon (Nor)
|DNF
|Lenny Druyts (Bel) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza - Footlogix
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Doltcini - Van Eyck Sport Uci Women Cycling
|DNF
|Desiree Liegeois (Ned)
|DNF
|Arianna Pruisscher (Ned)
|DNF
|Holly Flannery (GBr)
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel)
|DNF
|Carolien Haers (Bel)
|DNF
|Laura Van Regenmortel (Ned)
|DNF
|Joyce Accoe (Bel)
|DNF
|Herlinde Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Eline Coudeville (Bel)
|DNF
|Bonnie Delanote (Bel)
|DNF
|Liena Vanderheyden (Bel)
|DNF
|Melanie Reynders (Bel)
|DNF
|Emilie Van Bellinghen (Bel)
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel)
|DNF
|Silke D'hont (Bel)
|DNF
|Senna Feron (Ned)
|DNF
|Liisa Ehrberg (Est)
|DNF
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb
|DNF
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Berdine Bakker (Ned)
|DNF
|Ingrid Van Den Wijngaard (Ned)
|DNF
|Dèvon Kuijstermans (Ned)
|DNF
|Doris De Rooij (Ned)
|DNF
|Tessa Van Der Velden (Ned)
|DNF
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar Pbm
|DNF
|Margot Dutour (Fra)
|DNF
|Sofie Van Horik (Ned)
|DNF
|Merel Hofman (Ned)
|DNF
|Lieke V.D. Draaij (Ned)
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) Fdj Nouvelle - Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Amber Van Der Hulst (Ned)
|DNF
|Paulien Rooijakkers (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Michielsen-Stevens (Bel)
|DNF
|Kathleen Sterckx (Bel)
|DNF
|Emmy Andersson (Swe)
|DNF
|Kelly Lambrechts (Bel)
|DNF
|Sara Fletcher (USA)
|DNF
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products - Birk Sport
|DNF
|Nancy Wittock (Bel)
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High5
|DNF
|Evelien Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel)
|DNF
|Katie Van Geyte (Bel)
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel)
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|DNF
|Lana Petit (Bel)
|DNF
|Keira McVitty (GBr)
|DNF
|Liliane Leenknegt (Bel)
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin)
|DNF
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol)
Latest on Cyclingnews
