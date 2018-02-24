Siggaard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women
Ryan second and Confalonieri third
In a huge surprise, Danish rider Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, sprinting clear of a group of 30 women. The 23-year-old finished ahead of Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar-PBM).
"It's a dream come true," Siggaard said. "Sometimes everything just comes together; riders, team and sponsors, that's what makes this great."
Despite their presence in that front group, Siggaard beat favourites the calibre of Chloe Hosking (Alé-Cipollini), Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) to take undoubtedly the best result of her career.
Siggaard herself could barely believe her success, and was comforted by other riders after bursting into tears and sobbing just over the finish line in Meerbeke.
She had survived a tough final half of the race, remaining with many of the sport's top names through the new final which included the climbs of Kapelmuur and the Bosberg in the final 20km.
How It Unfolded
The 122.1km race began in Ghent, with both start and finish the same as the men's event, which ran concurrently.
The opening kilometres were raced in combative fashion, with plenty of attacks neutralised by the bunch. Only a group of eight, who gained 15 seconds after just 21km got away, though were soon neutralised by a hungry peloton fresh from their winter break.
Even when British rider Keira McVitty, riding for the Isorex Cycling Team, escaped alone ten kilometres from the Katteberg - after 59km, the first of eight climbs - the peloton were in no mood to let her.
Despite continued aggression and a short lived break of three riders, the race entered the final 35km with a group of 70 at the front, and it was only here, after the Berendries that a notable nine woman group escaped.
Consisting of Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), Dani Rowe (Waowdeals), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Amanda Spratt (Mitchleton Scott), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cippolini), Polona Batagelj and the Boels-Dolmans duo of Christine Majerus and Karol-Ann Canuel, the break built 50 seconds advantage in just ten kilometres, and it seemed this was the race winning combination, especially as all the major teams were represented.
However, with Geraardsbergen and its feared Kapelmuur looming, the gap inexplicably tumbled, the group caught before the climb, with just over 15km to ride.
The Muur caused chaos, splitting the recently re-formed peloton, leaving the final group of 25 for the four-kilometre lead in to the final climb, the Bosberg.
While Lucinda Brand's 2017 win set the tone for the spring, it is unlikely Siggaard's Virtu team will dominate this year like Brand's Sunweb outfit did. It is, however, a major success for the Danish outfit who have strengthened over the winter in what is only their second year.
With former world champion Amalie Dideriksen and Women's WorldTour best young rider already at the top of the sport, Siggaard's win is further evidence of the strength of Danish women's cycling.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|3:35:20
|2
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|3
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
|4
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|5
|Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
|6
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|7
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
|10
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High6
|11
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
|12
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|13
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|14
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|15
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|16
|Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High8
|17
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|18
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|19
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
|20
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|21
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|22
|Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High10
|23
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|24
|Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|25
|Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|26
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:00:05
|27
|Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|29
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|30
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|31
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|32
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|33
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|0:00:09
|34
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|35
|Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|36
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|37
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|38
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:00:28
|39
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|40
|Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:32
|41
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|42
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|43
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix
|0:01:32
|45
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
|46
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|47
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High9
|48
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
|49
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|50
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|51
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:01:38
|52
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:04:59
|53
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:05:07
|54
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|55
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|0:07:26
|56
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:09:41
|57
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|0:09:45
|58
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|0:05:07
|59
|Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|60
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
|0:09:45
|61
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|62
|Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|63
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|64
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|66
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|67
|Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|68
|Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
|69
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|70
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
|71
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|72
|Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
|73
|Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
|74
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|75
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|76
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|77
|Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|78
|Greta Richioud (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|79
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|80
|Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|81
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|82
|Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
|83
|Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
|84
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM
|0:09:49
|85
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
|86
|Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|87
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:09:52
|88
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Laura Van Geyt (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Lisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Shana Van Glabeke (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Maxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Karolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
|DNF
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
|DNF
|Trine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Quinty Van De Guchte (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Alexandra Nessmar (Swe) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Frida Knutsson (Swe) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Claudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|DNF
|Olena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Arianne Pruijsser (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
|DNF
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Susanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
|DNF
|Malin Eriksen (Nor) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
|DNF
|Evy Roelen (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
|DNF
|Caren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Alicia Helderweirt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Holly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Marcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Sarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Maelle Grossetete (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Martine Fon (Nor) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Janine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
|DNF
|Delphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Keira Mc Vitty (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Lara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Karlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Kim Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Grace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High7
|DNF
|Tara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
|DNF
|Chayenne Vranken (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Sarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Kim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Kim Van Den Steen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
|DNF
|Therese Belfors (Swe) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Soetkin Vertenten (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Naïka Deneef (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gaia Tortolina (Ita) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Ilse Temmerman (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kerry Jonker (Aus) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNS
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNS
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNS
|Chantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies
