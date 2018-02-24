Image 1 of 29 Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 2 of 29 Chantal Blaak wears rainbow jersey for the first time in 2018 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 3 of 29 Christine Majerus leads the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 4 of 29 Ellen Van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 5 of 29 Christina Siggaard wins the sprint at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 6 of 29 Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 7 of 29 Lucinda Brand, last year's winner, at 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 8 of 29 Skylar Schneider in her first race with Boels Dolmans at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 9 of 29 Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) climbing ahead of her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 10 of 29 Chantal Blaak, world champion, climbing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 11 of 29 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 Women (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 12 of 29 Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 13 of 29 Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 14 of 29 Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 15 of 29 Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 16 of 29 Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 17 of 29 World champion Chantal Blaak lines up at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 18 of 29 World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 19 of 29 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite breakaway (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 20 of 29 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 21 of 29 Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 22 of 29 Over the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 23 of 29 Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 24 of 29 Mitchelton-Scott at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 25 of 29 Canyon-SRAm at the head of the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 26 of 29 Danielle Rowe at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 27 of 29 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 28 of 29 Christina Siggaard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com) Image 29 of 29 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite (Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a huge surprise, Danish rider Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, sprinting clear of a group of 30 women. The 23-year-old finished ahead of Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar-PBM).

"It's a dream come true," Siggaard said. "Sometimes everything just comes together; riders, team and sponsors, that's what makes this great."

Despite their presence in that front group, Siggaard beat favourites the calibre of Chloe Hosking (Alé-Cipollini), Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) to take undoubtedly the best result of her career.

Siggaard herself could barely believe her success, and was comforted by other riders after bursting into tears and sobbing just over the finish line in Meerbeke.

She had survived a tough final half of the race, remaining with many of the sport's top names through the new final which included the climbs of Kapelmuur and the Bosberg in the final 20km.

How It Unfolded

The 122.1km race began in Ghent, with both start and finish the same as the men's event, which ran concurrently.

The opening kilometres were raced in combative fashion, with plenty of attacks neutralised by the bunch. Only a group of eight, who gained 15 seconds after just 21km got away, though were soon neutralised by a hungry peloton fresh from their winter break.

Even when British rider Keira McVitty, riding for the Isorex Cycling Team, escaped alone ten kilometres from the Katteberg - after 59km, the first of eight climbs - the peloton were in no mood to let her.

Despite continued aggression and a short lived break of three riders, the race entered the final 35km with a group of 70 at the front, and it was only here, after the Berendries that a notable nine woman group escaped.

Consisting of Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), Dani Rowe (Waowdeals), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Amanda Spratt (Mitchleton Scott), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cippolini), Polona Batagelj and the Boels-Dolmans duo of Christine Majerus and Karol-Ann Canuel, the break built 50 seconds advantage in just ten kilometres, and it seemed this was the race winning combination, especially as all the major teams were represented.

However, with Geraardsbergen and its feared Kapelmuur looming, the gap inexplicably tumbled, the group caught before the climb, with just over 15km to ride.

The Muur caused chaos, splitting the recently re-formed peloton, leaving the final group of 25 for the four-kilometre lead in to the final climb, the Bosberg.

While Lucinda Brand's 2017 win set the tone for the spring, it is unlikely Siggaard's Virtu team will dominate this year like Brand's Sunweb outfit did. It is, however, a major success for the Danish outfit who have strengthened over the winter in what is only their second year.

With former world champion Amalie Dideriksen and Women's WorldTour best young rider already at the top of the sport, Siggaard's win is further evidence of the strength of Danish women's cycling.



