Trending

Siggaard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women

Ryan second and Confalonieri third

Image 1 of 29

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 29

Chantal Blaak wears rainbow jersey for the first time in 2018 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak wears rainbow jersey for the first time in 2018 at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 29

Christine Majerus leads the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christine Majerus leads the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 29

Ellen Van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Ellen Van Dijk and Elisa Longo Borghini at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 29

Christina Siggaard wins the sprint at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard wins the sprint at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 29

Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 29

Lucinda Brand, last year's winner, at 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Lucinda Brand, last year's winner, at 2018 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 29

Skylar Schneider in her first race with Boels Dolmans at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Skylar Schneider in her first race with Boels Dolmans at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 29

Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) climbing ahead of her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Christina Malling Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) climbing ahead of her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 29

Chantal Blaak, world champion, climbing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak, world champion, climbing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 Women

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2018 Women
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 29

Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 29

Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christine Siggaard celebrates her win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 29

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) second at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 29

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 29

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 29

World champion Chantal Blaak lines up at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

World champion Chantal Blaak lines up at the start of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 29

World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

World Champion Chantal Blaak (Boels-Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite breakaway

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite breakaway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 29

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) in the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 29

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Amanda Spratt (Mitchelton-Scott) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 29

Over the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Over the cobbles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 29

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Tiffany Cromwell (Canyon-Sram) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 29

Mitchelton-Scott at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Mitchelton-Scott at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 29

Canyon-SRAm at the head of the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Canyon-SRAm at the head of the breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 29

Danielle Rowe at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Danielle Rowe at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 29

Christina Siggaard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Christina Siggaard wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women Elite
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

In a huge surprise, Danish rider Christina Siggaard (Team Virtu Cycling) won Saturday's re-vamped Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, sprinting clear of a group of 30 women. The 23-year-old finished ahead of Alexis Ryan (Canyon-SRAM) and Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Valcar-PBM).

"It's a dream come true," Siggaard said. "Sometimes everything just comes together; riders, team and sponsors, that's what makes this great."

Despite their presence in that front group, Siggaard beat favourites the calibre of Chloe Hosking (Alé-Cipollini), Coryn Rivera (Sunweb) and Jolien D'hoore (Mitchelton-Scott) to take undoubtedly the best result of her career.

Siggaard herself could barely believe her success, and was comforted by other riders after bursting into tears and sobbing just over the finish line in Meerbeke.

She had survived a tough final half of the race, remaining with many of the sport's top names through the new final which included the climbs of Kapelmuur and the Bosberg in the final 20km.

How It Unfolded

The 122.1km race began in Ghent, with both start and finish the same as the men's event, which ran concurrently.

The opening kilometres were raced in combative fashion, with plenty of attacks neutralised by the bunch. Only a group of eight, who gained 15 seconds after just 21km got away, though were soon neutralised by a hungry peloton fresh from their winter break.

Even when British rider Keira McVitty, riding for the Isorex Cycling Team, escaped alone ten kilometres from the Katteberg - after 59km, the first of eight climbs - the peloton were in no mood to let her.

Despite continued aggression and a short lived break of three riders, the race entered the final 35km with a group of 70 at the front, and it was only here, after the Berendries that a notable nine woman group escaped.

Consisting of Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), Dani Rowe (Waowdeals), Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM), Elisa Longo Borghini (Wiggle High5), Amanda Spratt (Mitchleton Scott), Chloe Hosking (Alé Cippolini), Polona Batagelj and the Boels-Dolmans duo of Christine Majerus and Karol-Ann Canuel, the break built 50 seconds advantage in just ten kilometres, and it seemed this was the race winning combination, especially as all the major teams were represented.

However, with Geraardsbergen and its feared Kapelmuur looming, the gap inexplicably tumbled, the group caught before the climb, with just over 15km to ride.

The Muur caused chaos, splitting the recently re-formed peloton, leaving the final group of 25 for the four-kilometre lead in to the final climb, the Bosberg.

While Lucinda Brand's 2017 win set the tone for the spring, it is unlikely Siggaard's Virtu team will dominate this year like Brand's Sunweb outfit did. It is, however, a major success for the Danish outfit who have strengthened over the winter in what is only their second year.

With former world champion Amalie Dideriksen and Women's WorldTour best young rider already at the top of the sport, Siggaard's win is further evidence of the strength of Danish women's cycling.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling3:35:20
2Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
3Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Valcar PBM
4Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
5Coryn Rivera (USA) Team Sunweb Women
6Nina Kessler (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
7Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
8Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Mitchelton-Scott Women
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) Valcar PBM
10Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Wiggle High6
11Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Wiggle High5
12Valerie Demey (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
13Janneke Ensing (Ned) Ale Cipollini
14Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
15Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
16Julie Leth (Den) Wiggle High8
17Lauren Stephens (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
18Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Experza-Footlogix
20Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
21Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
22Martina Ritter (Aut) Wiggle High10
23Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
24Polona Batagelj (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
25Danielle Rowe (GBr) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
26Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:00:05
27Moniek Tenniglo (Ned) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Riejanne Markus (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
29Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM Racing
30Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
31Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
32Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
33Anouska Koster (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team0:00:09
34Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
35Karol-Ann Canuel (Can) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
36Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
37Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM Racing
38Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:00:28
39Amanda Spratt (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
40Marjolein van 'T Geloof (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:32
41Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
42Roxane Fournier (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
43Chanella Stougje (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Experza-Footlogix0:01:32
45Jelena Eric (Srb) Cylance Pro Cycling
46Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
47Lucy Garner (GBr) Wiggle High9
48Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar PBM
49Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
50Trixi Worrack (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
51Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing0:01:38
52Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana0:04:59
53Anna Plichta (Pol) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:05:07
54Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
55Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport0:07:26
56Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:09:41
57Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana0:09:45
58Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women0:05:07
59Anne De Ruiter (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
60Lone Meertens (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team0:09:45
61Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
62Kirsten Peetoom (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
63Kaat Hannes (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
64Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Fien Delbaere (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
66Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
67Laura Vainionpää (Fin) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
68Sara Penton (Swe) Team Virtu Cycling
69Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
70Monique van de Ree (Ned) Waowdeals Pro Cycling Team
71Stine Borgli (Nor) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
72Sara Mustonen Lichan (Swe) Experza-Footlogix
73Marta Tagliaferro (Ita) Cylance Pro Cycling
74Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
75Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
76Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
77Louise Norman Hansen (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
78Greta Richioud (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
79Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
80Demi de Jong (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
81Susanne Andersen (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
82Allegra Arzuffi (Ita) Valcar PBM
83Mia Radotic (Cro) BTC City Ljubljana
84Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar PBM0:09:49
85Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar PBM
86Ilona Hoeksma (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
87Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:09:52
88Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFLaura Van Geyt (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFLisa Vermeire (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFShana Van Glabeke (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFMaxime Roes (Bel) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFKarolina Perekitko (Pol) Wielerclub de Sprinters Malderen
DNFLensy Debboudt (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
DNFTrine Holmsgaard (Den) Experza-Footlogix
DNFQuinty Van De Guchte (Ned) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFAlexandra Nessmar (Swe) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFFrida Knutsson (Swe) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFClaudia Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
DNFOlena Pavlukhina (Aze) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFArianne Pruijsser (Ned) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFVibeke Dybwad (Nor) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
DNFAgnieszka Skalniak (Pol) Experza-Footlogix
DNFSusanna Zorzi (Ita) Experza-Footlogix
DNFMalin Eriksen (Nor) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
DNFEvy Roelen (Bel) Keuken Redants Cycling Team
DNFCaren Commissaris (Bel) Jos Feron Lady Force
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFAlicia Helderweirt (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFHolly Breck (USA) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFMarcella Toldi (Bra) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFSarah Borremans (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFMaelle Grossetete (Fra) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMartine Fon (Nor) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFJanine van der Meer (Ned) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFSheyla Gutierrez (Spa) Cylance Pro Cycling
DNFDelphine Brits (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFKeira Mc Vitty (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFLara Defour (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFKarlijn Swinkels (Ned) Ale Cipollini
DNFKim Kohlmeyer (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFGrace Garner (GBr) Wiggle High7
DNFTara Gins (Bel) Health Mate-Cyclelive Team
DNFChayenne Vranken (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFSarah Inghelbrecht (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFSaartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFKim De Baat (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMieke Leeman (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFJulie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFKim Van Den Steen (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
DNFAnisha Vekemans (Bel) Ale Cipollini
DNFTherese Belfors (Swe) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFSoetkin Vertenten (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFNaïka Deneef (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFGaia Tortolina (Ita) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFIlse Temmerman (Bel) quano-Wase Zon Cycling Team
DNFKerry Jonker (Aus) Isorex Cycling Team
DNSPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNSLauren Kitchen (Aus) DJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNSChantal Hoffmann (Lux) Lotto Soudal Ladies

 

Latest on Cyclingnews