Anna van der Breggen wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women

World champion takes solo win in Ninove, as Norsgaard takes second and Pieters third

Image 1 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

World champion Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The breakaway - Kylie Waterreus, Elizabeth Bennett, Claudia Jongerius - at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The breakaway - Kylie Waterreus, Elizabeth Bennett, Claudia Jongerius - at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Grace Brown tries to fix her bike at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

A crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 involving Grace Brown (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Lizzie Deignan at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Jesse Vandenbulcke at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Jumbo-Visma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

The breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Word champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen in the field at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen races solo toward the victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen races solo toward the victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) sprints for second (Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 29

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021

Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) sprints for second (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) secured a solo victory at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women on Saturday. Danish national champion Emma Cecile Norsgaard of Movistar took the sprint from the reduced bunch with van der Breggen’s SD Worx teammate, Amy Pieters, rounding off the podium in third.

Race favourite Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) just missed out on third after covering attacks earlier in the race.

"I'm really happy, of course, because it's the best way to start the season," Van der Breggen said in a post-race interview. "Especially when the team is riding like this, it gives a lot of confidence for the upcoming races, and also for the rest of the season."

After the cancellation of earlier races, the women’s peloton finally got their 2021 season underway at the 13th edition of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women for 126km of racing.

It was the 53rd solo win of Van der Breggen's career, after an aggressive final 50km, which saw multiple attacks from her SD Worx teammates. 

Van der Breggen established her gap on the decisive Bosberg climb, Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) were the only riders able to attempt to follow but the double world champion rode away over the top of the climb. 

More to follow...

Full Results
Pos.Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx 3:21:00
2Emma Cecilie Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team Women 0:00:23
3Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
4Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
5Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
6Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
7Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
8Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
9Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
10Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo 0:00:26
11Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
12Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
13Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
14Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
15Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
16Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
17Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
18Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing 0:00:33
19Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service 0:02:22
20Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
21Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
22Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
23Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
24Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
25Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
26Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
27Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
28Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
29Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
30Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
31Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
32Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:02:27
33Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo 0:04:40
34Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team 0:07:03
35Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
36Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:07
37Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport 0:07:08
38Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg 0:07:13
39Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
40Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
41Maria Martins (Por) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
42Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
43Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
44Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
45Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
46Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing
47Eva Buurman (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
48Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
49Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
50Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
51Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
52Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
53Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
54Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
55Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
56Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
57Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
58Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
59Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
60Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
61Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
62Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
63Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
64Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
65Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products
66Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
67Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
68Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
69Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
70Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
71Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
72Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
73Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
74Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies
75Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
76Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
77Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
78Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
79Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
80Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
81Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
82Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
83Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
84Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
85Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
86Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
87Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
88Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
89Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
90Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
91Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
92Caroline Andersson (Swe) Hitec Products
93Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
94Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
95Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
96Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
97Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
98Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
99Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
100Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies
101Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products
102Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
103Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
104Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
105Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
106Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
107Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
108Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women 0:07:28
109Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
110Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
111Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
DNFIlse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFCharlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFIsabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFAnn Helen Olsen (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFMia Griffin (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFDiana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFKristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFAntonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
DNFAntri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
DNFMarieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
DNFDemmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFClaudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFDemi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
DNFEleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
DNFFien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFCéline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFKylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFAnna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
DNFChrista Riffel (Ger) Hitec Products
DNFMarie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNFJulia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
DNFNicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
DNFTereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
DNFLuciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
DNFAlessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
DNFFinja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
DNFMartine Gjøs (Nor) Hitec Products
DNFJessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
DNFElise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFLéa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
DNSBrodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope

