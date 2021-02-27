Anna van der Breggen wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women
By Amy Jones
World champion takes solo win in Ninove, as Norsgaard takes second and Pieters third
World champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) secured a solo victory at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women on Saturday. Danish national champion Emma Cecile Norsgaard of Movistar took the sprint from the reduced bunch with van der Breggen’s SD Worx teammate, Amy Pieters, rounding off the podium in third.
Race favourite Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) just missed out on third after covering attacks earlier in the race.
"I'm really happy, of course, because it's the best way to start the season," Van der Breggen said in a post-race interview. "Especially when the team is riding like this, it gives a lot of confidence for the upcoming races, and also for the rest of the season."
After the cancellation of earlier races, the women’s peloton finally got their 2021 season underway at the 13th edition of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women for 126km of racing.
It was the 53rd solo win of Van der Breggen's career, after an aggressive final 50km, which saw multiple attacks from her SD Worx teammates.
Van der Breggen established her gap on the decisive Bosberg climb, Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) were the only riders able to attempt to follow but the double world champion rode away over the top of the climb.
More to follow...
|Pos.
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Team SD Worx
|3:21:00
|2
|Emma Cecilie Jørgensen (Den) Movistar Team Women
|0:00:23
|3
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team SD Worx
|4
|Lotte Kopecky (Bel) Liv Racing
|5
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|6
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|7
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|8
|Grace Brown (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|9
|Marta Cavalli (Ita) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|10
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
|0:00:26
|11
|Chantal van den Broek-Blaak (Ned) Team SD Worx
|12
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|13
|Demi Vollering (Ned) Team SD Worx
|14
|Marlen Reusser (Swi) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|15
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|16
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Liv Racing
|17
|Cecilie Uttrup Ludwig (Den) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|18
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|0:00:33
|19
|Elisa Balsamo (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|0:02:22
|20
|Anna Henderson (GBr) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|21
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Movistar Team Women
|22
|Sofia Bertizzolo (Ita) Liv Racing
|23
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|24
|Elise Chabbey (Swi) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|25
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo
|26
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Team SD Worx
|27
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) Liv Racing
|28
|Jolien D'Hoore (Bel) Team SD Worx
|29
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team DSM
|30
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|31
|Jelena Eric (Srb) Movistar Team Women
|32
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:02:27
|33
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo
|0:04:40
|34
|Marta Lach (Pol) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:03
|35
|Liane Lippert (Ger) Team DSM
|36
|Mischa Bredewold (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:07
|37
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Women Cycling Sport
|0:07:08
|38
|Amber van der Hulst (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:07:13
|39
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|40
|Maria Van 'T Geloof (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|41
|Maria Martins (Por) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|42
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Team DSM
|43
|Femke Markus (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|44
|Abby-Mae Parkinson (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|45
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|46
|Catalina Anais Soto Campos (Chi) NXTG Racing
|47
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|48
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|49
|Maike Van der Duin (Ned) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|50
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|51
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|52
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|53
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Liv Racing
|54
|Shari Bossuyt (Bel) NXTG Racing
|55
|Marit Raaijmakers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|56
|Maria Giulia Confalonieri (Ita) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|57
|Laura Tomasi (Ita) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|58
|Stine Borgli (Nor) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|59
|Gladys Verhulst (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|60
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|61
|Fien Van Eynde (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|62
|Teuntje Beekhuis (Ned) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|63
|Typhaine Laurance (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|64
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|65
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products
|66
|Amelia Sharpe (GBr) NXTG Racing
|67
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|68
|Pfeiffer Georgi (GBr) Team DSM
|69
|Natalie van Gogh (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|70
|Lisa Klein (Ger) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|71
|Elizabeth Bennett (GBr) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|72
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team DSM
|73
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|74
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|75
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|76
|Lucie Jounier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|77
|Greta Richioud (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|78
|Susanne Andersen (Nor) Team DSM
|79
|Julie Leth (Den) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|80
|Tanja Erath (Ger) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|81
|Sara Penton (Swe) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|82
|Sara Van De Vel (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|83
|Marijke De Smedt (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|84
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|85
|Svenja Betz (Ger) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|86
|Leah Thomas (USA) Movistar Team Women
|87
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|88
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|89
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Team BikeExchange
|90
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|91
|Teniel Campbell (TTo) Team BikeExchange
|92
|Caroline Andersson (Swe) Hitec Products
|93
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|94
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Liv Racing
|95
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|96
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Ceratizit-WNT Pro Cycling Team
|97
|Eugénie Duval (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|98
|Nina Buijsman (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|99
|Femke Gerritse (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|100
|Anna Plichta (Pol) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|101
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Hitec Products
|102
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|103
|Leah Dixon (GBr) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|104
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Trek-Segafredo
|105
|Mavi Garcia (Spa) Ale' BTC Ljubljana
|106
|Alena Amialiusik (Blr) Canyon-SRAM Racing
|107
|Pernille Mathiesen (Den) Jumbo-Visma Women Team
|108
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|0:07:28
|109
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Movistar Team Women
|110
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Trek-Segafredo
|111
|Elizabeth Deignan (GBr) Trek-Segafredo
|DNF
|Ilse Pluimers (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Charlotte Kool (Ned) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Ann Helen Olsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Mia Griffin (Irl) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Kristen Faulkner (USA) Team Tibco-Silicon Valley Bank
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Antonia Gröndahl (Fin) Team Rupelcleaning-Champion Lubricants
|DNF
|Antri Christoforou (Cyp) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Marieke van Witzenburg (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck-Proximus Continental Team
|DNF
|Demmy Druyts (Bel) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Claudia Jongerius (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Demi De Jong (Ned) Bingoal Casino-Chevalmeire
|DNF
|Eleonora Camilla Gasparrini (Ita) Valcar-Travel & Service
|DNF
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Céline van Houtum (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Anna Badegruber (Aut) Multum Accountants Ladies Cycling Team
|DNF
|Christa Riffel (Ger) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Marie Morgane Le Deunff (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNF
|Julia Borgström (Swe) NXTG Racing
|DNF
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Tereza Neumanová (Cze) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Luciana Roland (Arg) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Women Cycling Sport
|DNF
|Finja Smekal (Ger) Drops-le Col Supported by Tempur
|DNF
|Martine Gjøs (Nor) Hitec Products
|DNF
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Team BikeExchange
|DNF
|Elise Vander Sande (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Léa Curinier (Fra) Arkea Pro Cycling Team
|DNS
|Brodie Chapman (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
Anna van der Breggen wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women
