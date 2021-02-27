Anna van der Breggen wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women

Image 1 of 29 Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 2 of 29 Annemiek van Vleuten (Movistar) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 3 of 29 World champion Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 4 of 29 Anna van der Breggen at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 5 of 29 The breakaway - Kylie Waterreus, Elizabeth Bennett, Claudia Jongerius - at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 6 of 29 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 7 of 29 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 8 of 29 The breakaway - Kylie Waterreus, Elizabeth Bennett, Claudia Jongerius - at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 9 of 29 Grace Brown tries to fix her bike at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 10 of 29 A crash at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 involving Grace Brown (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 11 of 29 Lizzie Deignan at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 12 of 29 Jesse Vandenbulcke at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 13 of 29 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 14 of 29 The peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 15 of 29 Jumbo-Visma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 16 of 29 Teniel Campbell (Team BikeExchange) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 17 of 29 The breakaway at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 18 of 29 Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 19 of 29 Word champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 20 of 29 Italian Champion Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 21 of 29 Grace Brown (Team BikeExchange) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 22 of 29 Anna van der Breggen in the field at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Women 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 23 of 29 Anna van der Breggen races solo toward the victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 24 of 29 Anna van der Breggen races solo toward the victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 25 of 29 Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 26 of 29 Anna van der Breggen takes a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2021 (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 27 of 29 Kasia Niewiadoma (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 28 of 29 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) sprints for second (Image credit: Getty Images) Image 29 of 29 Emma Cecilie Norsgaard (Movistar) sprints for second (Image credit: Getty Images)

World champion Anna van der Breggen (SD Worx) secured a solo victory at the 1.Pro Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women on Saturday. Danish national champion Emma Cecile Norsgaard of Movistar took the sprint from the reduced bunch with van der Breggen’s SD Worx teammate, Amy Pieters, rounding off the podium in third.

Race favourite Lotte Kopecky (Liv Racing) just missed out on third after covering attacks earlier in the race.

"I'm really happy, of course, because it's the best way to start the season," Van der Breggen said in a post-race interview. "Especially when the team is riding like this, it gives a lot of confidence for the upcoming races, and also for the rest of the season."

After the cancellation of earlier races, the women’s peloton finally got their 2021 season underway at the 13th edition of the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad Elite Women for 126km of racing.

It was the 53rd solo win of Van der Breggen's career, after an aggressive final 50km, which saw multiple attacks from her SD Worx teammates.

Van der Breggen established her gap on the decisive Bosberg climb, Kopecky and Elisa Longo Borghini (Trek-Segafredo) were the only riders able to attempt to follow but the double world champion rode away over the top of the climb.

More to follow...