Blaak wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Bastianelli second and Van den Bos third from chase-group sprint

Image 1 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 2 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) tops the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) second and Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) third

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) tops the podium at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, Marta Bastianelli (Virtu) second and Jip van den Bos (Boels Dolmans) third
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 3 of 31

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Malgorzata Jasinska (Movistar) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 4 of 31

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Elena Cecchini (Canyon-SRAM) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 5 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 6 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 7 of 31

World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

World Champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 8 of 31

Teniel Campbell (WCC Team) racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Teniel Campbell (WCC Team) racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 9 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win elite titles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) and Zdenek Stybar (Deceuninck-QuickStep) win elite titles at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 10 of 31

Mieke Kroger of Germany and Team Virtu Cycling racing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Mieke Kroger of Germany and Team Virtu Cycling racing Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 11 of 31

Kasia NIewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Kasia NIewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM) and world champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 12 of 31

Thi That Nguyen of Vietnam is racing for Lotto Soudal Ladies at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Thi That Nguyen of Vietnam is racing for Lotto Soudal Ladies at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 13 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 14 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the chase group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) in the chase group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 15 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) takes solo win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) takes solo win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 16 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) attacks the lead group to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) attacks the lead group to win Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 17 of 31

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) returns to racing after injury at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) returns to racing after injury at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 18 of 31

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) makes an attack at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Lucinda Brand (Sunweb) makes an attack at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 19 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) part of the breakaway that formed at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) part of the breakaway that formed at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 20 of 31

World champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

World champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 21 of 31

World champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

World champion Anna van der Breggen (Boels Dolmans) and Canyon-SRAM's Kasia Niewiadoma at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 22 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 23 of 31

Canyon-SRAM duo attack mid-race on the Moberg

Canyon-SRAM duo attack mid-race on the Moberg
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 24 of 31

The women's race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Leah Thomas (Bigla)

The women's race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad - Leah Thomas (Bigla)
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 25 of 31

The women's race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The women's race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 26 of 31

Leah Thomas (Bigla) waits as the race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Leah Thomas (Bigla) waits as the race in neutralized at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 27 of 31

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 28 of 31

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 29 of 31

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Georgia Williams (Mitchelton-Scott) in the large group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 30 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Image 31 of 31

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Chantal Blaak (Boels Dolmans) wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chantal Blaak brought her Boels-Dolmans team their first victory of the season with a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Marta Basitanelli (Team Virtu Cycling) was among the large chase group behind Blaak, and she sprinted to second place ahead of Jip van den Bos in third, which gave Boels-Dolmans two spots on the podium.

Blaak went solo off the front and raced over the final summit of the Bosberg with a 28-second advantage over a chase group that appeared to lack the organisation needed to catch the current Dutch champion and former world champion.

Among the large chase group were Black’s teammates; world champion Anna van der Breggen and van den Bos (Boels-Dolmans), along with Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC Liv), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), and Trek-Segafredo teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk.

As the race stretched into the final kilometres, Van Dijk put forth several counter attacks in an attempt to bridge across to Blaak, but the group would not let her go clear and her efforts only served to distance teammate Longo Borghini at times.

With seven kilometres to the finish, Blaak pushed her lead out to 45 seconds and then to 50 seconds a kilometre later, signifying that the chasing riders behind would not catch her. Blaak had twice placed second in previous editions (2016 and 2017) of Omloop Het Nieuwsbald and did not give way to the chasers behind as she saw the victory in her grasp.

How it unfolded

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad kicked off the European classics season for the elite women with the UCI 1.1 one-day race offering the peloton a 123km race from Gent to Ninove. The race included five cobble sectors: Haaghoek (39km), Ruiterstraat (54km), Kerkgate (57km), Jagerij (60km) and Paddestraat (71km).

There were also 10 hills to contend with that included the Leberg (42km), Wolvenberg (54km), Molenberg (66km), Rekelberg (80km), Berendries (84km), Elverenberg-Vossenhol (86km), Tenbosse (91km), Eikenmolen (94km), and the decisive Muur-Kapelmuur (106km) and the final climb over the Bosberg (110km).

Bigla kicked off the race with a solo breakaway in Nicole Hanselmann, who built her lead out of one minute in the opening kilometres of the race. Officials were forced to neutralize the women's race after 35km, however, as they were too close to the back of the elite men's peloton. The elite men's race had started first in the early morning with the elite women's race started under 10 minutes later. 

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad organisers provided a statement on their official Twitter feed regarding the neutralisation of the women's race saying that it was due to the slower speeds of the men's field. "Neutralisation of our women race at railroad crossing in Sint-Denijs-Boekel in #OHNWomen #ohn19 due to a very slow mens race. riders will restart with same timings."

Once the race restarted, Hanselmann approached the cobbles of the Haaghoek with a 15-second lead on the field, while all other chasers were reeled back into the bunch.

The race began to split apart at the halfway point while significant lead groups formed over the Molenberg. Five riders emerged over the top to include Bastianelli, van Vleuten, along with Canyon-SRAM riders Niewiadoma, Ryan and Hannah Barnes. They were soon joined by a larger chase group that included van der Breggen.

The splits among the front of the peloton closed when Blaak launched an attack. She was quickly joined by Niewiadoma and the pair gained a small lead. The advantage didn't stick as the chase group caught up, but Blaak had enough left in the tank to make another attack over the top of the Muur, and this time she was alone in pursuit of her first Omloop victory.

 

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam3:20:58
2Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling0:01:09
3Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
4Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
5Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
6Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
7Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
8Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
9Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
10Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
11Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
12Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
13Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
14Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
15Stine Borgli (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
16Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
17Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
18Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
19Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
20Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
21Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
22Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
23Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
24Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
25Marlen Reusser (Sui) WCC Team
26Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
27Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
28Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
29Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
30Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
31Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies0:01:25
32Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
33Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
34Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
35Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
36Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women0:01:29
37Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women0:01:31
38Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
39Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
40Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:02:02
41Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women0:02:19
42Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women0:04:23
43Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
44Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
45Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
46Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
47Daniela Reis (GBr) DoltciniVan Eyck Sport0:05:32
48Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv0:06:24
49Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
50Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
51Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team0:07:55
52Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
53Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
54Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
55Rozemarijn Ammerlan (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
56Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
57Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
58Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
59Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
60Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
61Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
62Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg0:12:01
63Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
64Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
65Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
66Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
67Teniel Campbell (Tto) WCC Team0:12:57
68Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
69Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
70Agua Marina Espinola (Par) WCC Team
71Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport0:12:59
72Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
73Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
74Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
75Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
76Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
77Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
78Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
79Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
80Antonia Grondahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
81Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
82Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
83Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
84Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
85Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women0:13:03
86Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:13:04
87Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
88Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink0:13:07
89Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling0:14:17
90Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam0:15:14
91Birgitte Ravandal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team0:15:49
DNFLaura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFRachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
DNFSara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFAlice Sharpe (Irl) WCC Team
DNFThi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFSeverine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
DNFMaria Yapura Plaza (Arg) WCC Team
DNFKylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFPuck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
DNFAiko Uyttenhove (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFLauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFMarjolein Moreau (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFCamille Delestrait (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFQuinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFKatie van Geyte (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFAmber Lacompte (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
DNFChloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Ladies Team
DNFKim van den Steene (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFSilvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFJosefine Huitfeldt (Ita) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFSilvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFNathalie Bex (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFCathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFEva Jonkers (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFBritt Knaven (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFIngrit Verhoeff (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
DNFEmily Meakin (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFCrystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFSilvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
DNFLauren Creamer (Irl) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
DNFCharlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFChiara Perini (Ita) BePink
DNFChristine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
DNFUrska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFAnja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMonique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
DNFMaëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFGreta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
DNFFemke Verstichelen (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
DNFGloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFKatia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
DNFChanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFAmalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFIngrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
DNFSheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
DNFEsther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFLorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFMeike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
DNFChiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNFVittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
DNSJulie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies

