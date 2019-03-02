Blaak wins women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Bastianelli second and Van den Bos third from chase-group sprint
Chantal Blaak brought her Boels-Dolmans team their first victory of the season with a solo victory at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Marta Basitanelli (Team Virtu Cycling) was among the large chase group behind Blaak, and she sprinted to second place ahead of Jip van den Bos in third, which gave Boels-Dolmans two spots on the podium.
Blaak went solo off the front and raced over the final summit of the Bosberg with a 28-second advantage over a chase group that appeared to lack the organisation needed to catch the current Dutch champion and former world champion.
Among the large chase group were Black’s teammates; world champion Anna van der Breggen and van den Bos (Boels-Dolmans), along with Marta Bastianelli (Virtu Cycling), Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (CCC Liv), Kasia Niewiadoma (Canyon-SRAM), Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott), Floortje Mackaij (Sunweb), and Trek-Segafredo teammates Elisa Longo Borghini and Ellen van Dijk.
As the race stretched into the final kilometres, Van Dijk put forth several counter attacks in an attempt to bridge across to Blaak, but the group would not let her go clear and her efforts only served to distance teammate Longo Borghini at times.
With seven kilometres to the finish, Blaak pushed her lead out to 45 seconds and then to 50 seconds a kilometre later, signifying that the chasing riders behind would not catch her. Blaak had twice placed second in previous editions (2016 and 2017) of Omloop Het Nieuwsbald and did not give way to the chasers behind as she saw the victory in her grasp.
How it unfolded
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad kicked off the European classics season for the elite women with the UCI 1.1 one-day race offering the peloton a 123km race from Gent to Ninove. The race included five cobble sectors: Haaghoek (39km), Ruiterstraat (54km), Kerkgate (57km), Jagerij (60km) and Paddestraat (71km).
There were also 10 hills to contend with that included the Leberg (42km), Wolvenberg (54km), Molenberg (66km), Rekelberg (80km), Berendries (84km), Elverenberg-Vossenhol (86km), Tenbosse (91km), Eikenmolen (94km), and the decisive Muur-Kapelmuur (106km) and the final climb over the Bosberg (110km).
Bigla kicked off the race with a solo breakaway in Nicole Hanselmann, who built her lead out of one minute in the opening kilometres of the race. Officials were forced to neutralize the women's race after 35km, however, as they were too close to the back of the elite men's peloton. The elite men's race had started first in the early morning with the elite women's race started under 10 minutes later.
Omloop Het Nieuwsblad organisers provided a statement on their official Twitter feed regarding the neutralisation of the women's race saying that it was due to the slower speeds of the men's field. "Neutralisation of our women race at railroad crossing in Sint-Denijs-Boekel in #OHNWomen #ohn19 due to a very slow mens race. riders will restart with same timings."
Once the race restarted, Hanselmann approached the cobbles of the Haaghoek with a 15-second lead on the field, while all other chasers were reeled back into the bunch.
The race began to split apart at the halfway point while significant lead groups formed over the Molenberg. Five riders emerged over the top to include Bastianelli, van Vleuten, along with Canyon-SRAM riders Niewiadoma, Ryan and Hannah Barnes. They were soon joined by a larger chase group that included van der Breggen.
The splits among the front of the peloton closed when Blaak launched an attack. She was quickly joined by Niewiadoma and the pair gained a small lead. The advantage didn't stick as the chase group caught up, but Blaak had enough left in the tank to make another attack over the top of the Muur, and this time she was alone in pursuit of her first Omloop victory.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Chantal Blaak (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|3:20:58
|2
|Marta Bastianelli (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|0:01:09
|3
|Jip van den Bos (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|4
|Annemiek van Vleuten (Ned) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|5
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Canyon-SRAM
|6
|Jeanne Korevaar (Ned) CCC-Liv
|7
|Aude Biannic (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|8
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|9
|Christina Malling Siggaard (Den) Team Virtu Cycling
|10
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|11
|Anna van der Breggen (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|12
|Elena Cecchini (Ita) Canyon-SRAM
|13
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|14
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Ale Cipollini
|15
|Stine Borgli (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|16
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Team Virtu Cycling
|17
|Katarzyna Niewiadoma (Pol) Canyon-SRAM
|18
|Soraya Paladin (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|19
|Eugenia Bujak (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|20
|Leah Thomas (USA) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|21
|Ellen van Dijk (Ned) Trek-Segafredo Women
|22
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|23
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|24
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) CCC-Liv
|25
|Marlen Reusser (Sui) WCC Team
|26
|Valerie Demey (Bel) CCC-Liv
|27
|Shara Gillow (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|28
|Hannah Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|29
|Riejanne Markus (Ned) CCC-Liv
|30
|Eri Yonamine (Jpn) Ale Cipollini
|31
|Danielle Christmas (GBr) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|0:01:25
|32
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Movistar Team Women
|33
|Lotta Pauliina Lepistö (Fin) Trek-Segafredo Women
|34
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Canyon-SRAM
|35
|Bryony van Velzen (Ned) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|36
|Grace Brown (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|0:01:29
|37
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:01:31
|38
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|39
|Malgorzata Jasinska (Pol) Movistar Team Women
|40
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:02:02
|41
|Audrey Cordon Ragot (Fra) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:02:19
|42
|Tayler Wiles (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|0:04:23
|43
|Barbara Guarischi (Ita) Team Virtu Cycling
|44
|Juliette Labous (Fra) Team Sunweb Women
|45
|Leah Kirchmann (Can) Team Sunweb Women
|46
|Alice Barnes (GBr) Canyon-SRAM
|47
|Daniela Reis (GBr) DoltciniVan Eyck Sport
|0:05:32
|48
|Agnieszka Skalniak (Pol) CCC-Liv
|0:06:24
|49
|Jesse Vandenbulcke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|50
|Maria Vittoria Sperotto (Ita) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|51
|Elizabeth Banks (GBr) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|0:07:55
|52
|Danique Braam (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|53
|Alana Castrique (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|54
|Marion Norbert Riberolle (Fra) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|55
|Rozemarijn Ammerlan (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|56
|Jessica Allen (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|57
|Ruth Winder (USA) Trek-Segafredo Women
|58
|Kathrin Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|59
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) CCC-Liv
|60
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Ale Cipollini
|61
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|62
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|0:12:01
|63
|Nicole Steigenga (Ned) BePink
|64
|Mikayla Harvey (NZl) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|65
|Lone Meertens (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|66
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|67
|Teniel Campbell (Tto) WCC Team
|0:12:57
|68
|Jade Wiel (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|69
|Anastasiya Kolesava (Blr) WCC Team
|70
|Agua Marina Espinola (Par) WCC Team
|71
|Marion Sicot (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|0:12:59
|72
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Team Virtu Cycling
|73
|Mieke Kröger (Ger) Team Virtu Cycling
|74
|Nicole Hanselmann (Swi) Bigla Pro Cycling Team
|75
|Eva Buurman (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|76
|Saartje Vandenbroucke (Bel) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|77
|Diana Carolina Peñuela Martinez (Col) Ale Cipollini
|78
|Fien Delbaere (Bel) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|79
|Georgia Williams (NZl) Mitchelton-Scott Women
|80
|Antonia Grondahl (Fin) Isorex Cycling Team
|81
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Sunweb Women
|82
|Christina Schweinberger (Aut) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|83
|Julie Solvang (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|84
|Urska Zigart (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|85
|Alicia Gonzalez Blanco (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|0:13:03
|86
|Ilaria Sanguineti (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:13:04
|87
|Nadia Quagliotto (Ita) Ale Cipollini
|88
|Tatiana Guderzo (Ita) BePink
|0:13:07
|89
|Alessia Vigilia (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|0:14:17
|90
|Skylar Schneider (USA) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|0:15:14
|91
|Birgitte Ravandal (Nor) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|0:15:49
|DNF
|Laura Süßemilch (Ger) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Rachele Barbieri (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Sara Mustonen (Swe) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Alice Sharpe (Irl) WCC Team
|DNF
|Thi That Nguyen (Vie) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Severine Eraud (Fra) Doltcini-Van Eyck Sport
|DNF
|Maria Yapura Plaza (Arg) WCC Team
|DNF
|Kylie Waterreus (Ned) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Puck Moonen (Ned) Lotto Soudal Ladies
|DNF
|Aiko Uyttenhove (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Lauren Kitchen (Aus) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Marjolein Moreau (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Camille Delestrait (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Quinty van de Guchte (Ned) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Katie van Geyte (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Amber Lacompte (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|DNF
|Chloë Turblin (Fra) Health Mate-Ladies Team
|DNF
|Kim van den Steene (Bel) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Silvia Pollicini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Josefine Huitfeldt (Ita) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Silvia Persico (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Nathalie Bex (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Cathalijne Hoolwerf (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Eva Jonkers (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Britt Knaven (Bel) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Ingrit Verhoeff (Ned) Rogelli-Gyproc
|DNF
|Emily Meakin (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Crystal Lane-Wright (GBr) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Silvia Zanardi (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Lauren Creamer (Irl) Multum Accountants Ladies Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Charlotte Bravard (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Chiara Perini (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cyclingteam
|DNF
|Urska Pintar (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Maaike Boogaard (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Anja Longyka (Slo) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Monique van de Ree (Ned) BTC City Ljubljana
|DNF
|Maëlle Grossetete (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Greta Richioud (Fra) FDJ Nouvelle-Aquitaine Futuroscope
|DNF
|Femke Verstichelen (Bel) Isorex Cycling Team
|DNF
|Gloria Rodriguez Sanchez (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Katia Ragusa (Ita) BePink
|DNF
|Chanella Stougje (Ned) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Amalie Lutro (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products-Birk Sport
|DNF
|Sheyla Gutierrez Ruiz (Spa) Movistar Team Women
|DNF
|Esther van Veen (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Lorena Wiebes (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Meike Uiterwijk Winkel (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg
|DNF
|Chiara Consonni (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNF
|Vittoria Guazzini (Ita) Valcar-Cylance Cycling
|DNS
|Julie Van de Velde (Bel) Lotto Soudal Ladies
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Oscar Sevilla renews with MedellinSpaniard to keep racing to age 44
-
Brand wins season-start in JaarmarktcrossDutchwoman tops Compton, Riberolle in Niel
-
Black Friday Specialized bike sale: The best deals on Specialized road and gravel bikes for Black FridayLooking for a new Specialized road or gravel bike? Many retailers are running a Black Friday Specialized bike sale, so now's the time to take advantage and snap up a deal
-
Van der Poel wins Jaarmarktcross 2019World champion dominates in muddy race
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy