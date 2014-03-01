Trending

Pieters wins elite women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Johansson and Armitstead round out top three

Image 1 of 19

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano)

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 19

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) soaks up the win

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) soaks up the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 19

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) on the podium

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) on the podium
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 19

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) takes the win

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) takes the win
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 19

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) was several lengths ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) was several lengths ahead of Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 19

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 7 of 19

Team USA at the startline

Team USA at the startline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 19

The peloton ready to start the race

The peloton ready to start the race
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 19

Michelle Geoghegan and Jade Wilcoxson (USA) pick themselves up with some assistance

Michelle Geoghegan and Jade Wilcoxson (USA) pick themselves up with some assistance
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 19

Jade Wilcoxson (USA) hit the ground

Jade Wilcoxson (USA) hit the ground
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 19

Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) on a berg

Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) on a berg
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 19

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) formed a break that stayed away to the finishline

Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team) formed a break that stayed away to the finishline
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 19

The peloton passes by a field of flowers

The peloton passes by a field of flowers
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 19

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) claimed a nice trophy

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) claimed a nice trophy
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 19

Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)

Mayuko Hagiwara (Wiggle Honda Pro Cycling)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 16 of 19

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Amy Pieters (Giant-Shimano) wins the women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 17 of 19

Riders after a crash

Riders after a crash
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 18 of 19

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)

Carmen Small (Specialized-lululemon)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)
Image 19 of 19

Elite women's podium: Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)

Elite women's podium: Emma Johansson (Orica - AIS), Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) and Elizabeth Lizzie Armitstead (Boels - Dolmans Cycling Team)
(Image credit: Bettini Photo)

Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) won the women’s edition Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday beating Emma Johansson (Orica – AIS) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) into second and third, respectfully.

The trio broke clear midway through the race and despite a concentrated effort to reel in the break they survived with Liesbet De Vocht (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leading home the bunch in fourth.

The win was Pieters second triumph of the season so far after she also won a stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar last month.

“Four of us got away on the Paterberg and then on the Paderstraat it dropped to three. I knew they were good sprinters too but I was confident in myself and knew that if it came back together we had Kirsten [Wild] behind.

“I started the sprint from the front and it really was all or nothing. What a start to the season. The team work was fantastic again today. It’s great to be part of such a good group and to have the support that we do.

With Wild in such strong form following her overall success and dominance in Qatar, (Team Giant-Shimano) played the perfect tactic with Pieters in the move and Wild covering from behind.

“The tactics for today were for Amy to be the leader. It worked out really well and when she was in front we were in the great situation of having Kirsten Wild and Maaike Polspoel behind to keep the pressure on the other teams,” said their team coach.

“We expected that the break would go early but we didn’t think that such a small group would make it all the way to the finish. The gap went out to 1’50″ at which point we put some pressure on behind to make sure that we still had other cards to play. It worked out perfectly and it’s amazing that we still have a 100% win record. It’s like a dream.”

 

Results

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano3:30:15
2Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
3Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
4Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies0:00:06
5Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
6Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
7Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
8Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
9Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
10Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
11Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa)
12Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
13Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
14Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
15Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
16Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
17Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
18Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
19Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
20Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
21Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
22Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products0:00:11
23Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
24Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:00:13
25Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team0:00:22
26Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:03:53
27Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
28Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products0:06:22
29Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
30Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
31Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
32Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
33Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
34Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
35Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
36Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
37Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
38Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
39Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
40Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
41Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
42Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
43Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant-Shimano
44Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
45Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
46Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
47Ines Klok (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
48Mary Rose Postma (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
49Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
50Femke Van Kessel (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
51Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
52Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
53Alexis Ryan (USA) Usa National Team
54Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
55Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
56Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
57Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
58Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
59Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
60Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
61Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
62Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
63Lauren Komanski (USA) Usa National Team
64Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
65Maura Kinsella (USA) Usa National Team
66Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
67Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team0:06:29
68Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
69Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
70Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
71Jeanne Koorevaar (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
72Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team0:06:32
73Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren0:06:38
74Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
75Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen0:08:50
76Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger0:08:52
77Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
78Nathasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
79Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco / To The Top
80Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
81Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
82Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
83Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
84Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
85Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
86Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
87Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
88Tamina Oliver (GBr) Endura Lady Force
89Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
90Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
91Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
92Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
93Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
94Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
95Marjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
96Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
97Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
98Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
99Rikke Lønne (Den) Team Rytger0:10:30
100Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
101Mieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
102Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
103Melanie Späth (Irl) Team Rytger
104Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Scotland
105Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
106Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
107Hilde Oudman (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
108Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda

Latest on Cyclingnews