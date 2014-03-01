Pieters wins elite women's Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Johansson and Armitstead round out top three
Amy Pieters (Team Giant-Shimano) won the women’s edition Omloop Het Nieuwsblad in Belgium on Saturday beating Emma Johansson (Orica – AIS) and Elizabeth Armitstead (Boels Dolmans Cycling Team) into second and third, respectfully.
The trio broke clear midway through the race and despite a concentrated effort to reel in the break they survived with Liesbet De Vocht (Lotto Belisol Ladies) leading home the bunch in fourth.
The win was Pieters second triumph of the season so far after she also won a stage at the Ladies Tour of Qatar last month.
“Four of us got away on the Paterberg and then on the Paderstraat it dropped to three. I knew they were good sprinters too but I was confident in myself and knew that if it came back together we had Kirsten [Wild] behind.
“I started the sprint from the front and it really was all or nothing. What a start to the season. The team work was fantastic again today. It’s great to be part of such a good group and to have the support that we do.
With Wild in such strong form following her overall success and dominance in Qatar, (Team Giant-Shimano) played the perfect tactic with Pieters in the move and Wild covering from behind.
“The tactics for today were for Amy to be the leader. It worked out really well and when she was in front we were in the great situation of having Kirsten Wild and Maaike Polspoel behind to keep the pressure on the other teams,” said their team coach.
“We expected that the break would go early but we didn’t think that such a small group would make it all the way to the finish. The gap went out to 1’50″ at which point we put some pressure on behind to make sure that we still had other cards to play. It worked out perfectly and it’s amazing that we still have a 100% win record. It’s like a dream.”
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Amy Pieters (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|3:30:15
|2
|Emma Johansson (Swe) Orica - AIS
|3
|Elizabeth Armitstead (GBr) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|4
|Liesbet De Vocht (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|0:00:06
|5
|Kirsten Wild (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|6
|Sofie De Vuyst (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|7
|Tiffany Cromwell (Aus) Specialized - Lululemon
|8
|Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio (RSA) Hitec Products
|9
|Annemiek Van Vleuten (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|10
|Christine Majerus (Lux) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|11
|Irene San Sebastian Lasa (Spa)
|12
|Romy Kasper (Ger) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|13
|Ellen Van Dijk (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|14
|Megan Guarnier (USA) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|15
|Kaat Hannes (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|16
|Anna Van Der Breggen (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|17
|Latoya Brulee (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|18
|Jessie Daams (Bel) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|19
|Thalita De Jong (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|20
|Trixi Worrack (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|21
|Maaike Polspoel (Bel) Team Giant-Shimano
|22
|Audrey Cordon (Fra) Hitec Products
|0:00:11
|23
|Amanda Spratt (Aus) Orica - AIS
|24
|Roxane Knetemann (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:00:13
|25
|Janneke Ensing (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|0:00:22
|26
|Lucinda Brand (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:03:53
|27
|Elisa Longo Borghini (Ita) Hitec Products
|28
|Chloe Hosking (Aus) Hitec Products
|0:06:22
|29
|Daniela Gass (Ger) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|30
|Elise Delzenne (Fra) Specialized - Lululemon
|31
|Annelies Van Doorslaer (Bel) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|32
|Floortje Mackaij (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|33
|Monique Van De Ree (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|34
|Samantha Schneider (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|35
|Kaat Van Der Meulen (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|36
|Joanne Kiesanowski (NZl) Tibco / To The Top
|37
|Esra Tromp (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|38
|Evy Kuijpers (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|39
|Anouska Koster (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|40
|Hanna Nilsson (Swe) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|41
|Mascha Pijnenborg (Ned) Futurumshop.Nl - Zannata
|42
|Francesca Cauz (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|43
|Lucy Garner (GBr) Team Giant-Shimano
|44
|Jessy Druyts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|45
|Sarah Roy (Aus) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
|46
|Lauren Stephens (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|47
|Ines Klok (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
|48
|Mary Rose Postma (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
|49
|Celine Van Severen (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|50
|Femke Van Kessel (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
|51
|Bianca Van Den Hoek (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|52
|Valerie Demey (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|53
|Alexis Ryan (USA) Usa National Team
|54
|Mirthe Wagenaar (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
|55
|Lisa Brennauer (Ger) Specialized - Lululemon
|56
|Charlotte Becker (Ger) Wiggle Honda
|57
|Ann-Sophie Duyck (Bel) Autoglas Wetteren Cycling Team
|58
|Sarah Rijkes (Aut) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|59
|Anna Knauer (Ger) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|60
|Willeke Knol (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|61
|Stephanie De Croock (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|62
|Jessie Maclean (Aus) Orica - AIS
|63
|Lauren Komanski (USA) Usa National Team
|64
|Mayuko Hagiwara (Jpn) Wiggle Honda
|65
|Maura Kinsella (USA) Usa National Team
|66
|Anna Sanchis Chafer (Spa) Wiggle Honda
|67
|Iris Slappendel (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|0:06:29
|68
|Loes Gunnewijk (Ned) Orica - AIS
|69
|Sabrina Stultiens (Ned) Rabo Liv Women Cycling Team
|70
|Julia Soek (Ned) Team Giant-Shimano
|71
|Jeanne Koorevaar (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|72
|Pauliena Rooijakkers (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|0:06:32
|73
|Fabiana Luperini (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|0:06:38
|74
|Pascale Jeuland (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
|75
|Steffy Van Den Haute (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|0:08:50
|76
|Kelly Markus (Ned) Team Rytger
|0:08:52
|77
|Isabelle Beckers (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|78
|Nathasja Nieuwenhuizen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|79
|Emma Grant (GBr) Tibco / To The Top
|80
|Nina Kessler (Ned) Boels Dolmans Cycling Team
|81
|Kelly Van Den Steen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Pro - Duo
|82
|Irene Bitto (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|83
|Marion Rousse (Fra) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|84
|Roxane Fournier (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
|85
|Fiona Dutriaux (Fra) Poitou-Charentes.Futuroscope.86.
|86
|Chiara Pierobon (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|87
|Nike Beckeringh (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|88
|Tamina Oliver (GBr) Endura Lady Force
|89
|Kim De Baat (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|90
|Emilia Fahlin (Swe) Wiggle Honda
|91
|Carlee Taylor (Aus) Orica - AIS
|92
|Anisha Vekemans (Bel) Lotto Belisol Ladies
|93
|Lensy Debboudt (Bel) Keukens Redant Cycling Team
|94
|Giada Borgato (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|95
|Marjolein Claessen (Ned) Endura Lady Force
|96
|Gracie Elvin (Aus) Orica - AIS
|97
|Asja Paladin (Ita) Top Girls Fassa Bortolo
|98
|Amanda Miller (USA) Tibco / To The Top
|99
|Rikke Lønne (Den) Team Rytger
|0:10:30
|100
|Natalie Van Gogh (Ned) Parkhotel Valkenburg Continental Team
|101
|Mieke Leeman (Bel) Wielerclub De Sprinters Malderen
|102
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|103
|Melanie Späth (Irl) Team Rytger
|104
|Lucy Coldwell (GBr) Scotland
|105
|Arianna Fidanza (Ita) Estado De Mexico Faren
|106
|Judith Bloem (Ned) Jan Van Arckel
|107
|Hilde Oudman (Ned) WV Breda Ladies Team
|108
|Emily Collins (NZl) Wiggle Honda
