Trending

Greg Van Avermaet wins Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Sagan and Vanmarcke round out podium

Image 1 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet taking his second straight Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory

Greg Van Avermaet taking his second straight Omloop Het Nieuwsblad victory
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 2 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the winning break

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads the winning break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 3 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) after crossing the finish line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) after crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 4 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) after crossing the finish line

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) after crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 5 of 40

Sep Vanmarcke looked strong in the break

Sep Vanmarcke looked strong in the break
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 6 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins the 2017 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) wins the 2017 Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 7 of 40

Sam Bewley (Orica Scott) hits the deck

Sam Bewley (Orica Scott) hits the deck
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 8 of 40

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)

World Champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 9 of 40

Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 10 of 40

Sep Vanmarcke and Peter Sagan shake hands

Sep Vanmarcke and Peter Sagan shake hands
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 11 of 40

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017 podium: Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad 2017 podium: Peter Sagan, Greg Van Avermaet and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 12 of 40

The main break with Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale Drapac) on the front

The main break with Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale Drapac) on the front
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 13 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) racing to defend his crown

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) racing to defend his crown
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 14 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads Vanmarcke and Van Avermaet

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) leads Vanmarcke and Van Avermaet
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 15 of 40

Team Sky lead the chase but they couldn't bring back the leaders

Team Sky lead the chase but they couldn't bring back the leaders
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 16 of 40

Zdenek Stybar chases for (Quick-Step Floors)

Zdenek Stybar chases for (Quick-Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 17 of 40

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in full descent mode

Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) in full descent mode
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 18 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 19 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the podium after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) on the podium after winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 20 of 40

Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors)

Philippe Gilbert (Quick Step Floors)
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 21 of 40

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Floors) has a mechanical

Zdenek Stybar (Quick Step Floors) has a mechanical
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 22 of 40

Greg Van Avermaet winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ahead of Peter Sagan and Sep Vanmarcke

Greg Van Avermaet winning Omloop Het Nieuwsblad ahead of Peter Sagan and Sep Vanmarcke
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 23 of 40

Oliver Naesen rolled across the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line in seventh place.

Oliver Naesen rolled across the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad finish line in seventh place.
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 24 of 40

Crowds begin filing in at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentaiton

Crowds begin filing in at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentaiton
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 25 of 40

Sky at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation

Sky at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 26 of 40

BMC presented at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

BMC presented at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 27 of 40

Tom Boonen ahead of his final Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start

Tom Boonen ahead of his final Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 28 of 40

The bunch rolling through West Flanders at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The bunch rolling through West Flanders at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 29 of 40

A compact group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

A compact group at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 30 of 40

Riders headed to the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start line

Riders headed to the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 31 of 40

BMC Racing about to be presented at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

BMC Racing about to be presented at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 32 of 40

Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation

Peter Sagan and Bora-Hansgrohe at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 33 of 40

Quick-Step Floors ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Quick-Step Floors ahead of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 34 of 40

Cannondale-Drapac with new signee Sep Vanmarcke at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation

Cannondale-Drapac with new signee Sep Vanmarcke at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 35 of 40

Riders rolling out at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Riders rolling out at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 36 of 40

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start line

The Omloop Het Nieuwsblad start line
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 37 of 40

Sky starting a long day of racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Sky starting a long day of racing at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 38 of 40

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad underway

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad underway
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 39 of 40

Quick-Step Floors appears at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation

Quick-Step Floors appears at the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad team presentation
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)
Image 40 of 40

A lined out peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

A lined out peloton at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
(Image credit: Tim de Waele/TDWSport.com)

Greg Van Avermaet (BMC Racing) successfully defended his Omloop Het Nieuwsblad crown when he saw off world champion Peter Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) and Sep Vanmarcke (Cannondale-Drapac) with a powerful sprint in Ghent.

Related Articles

Sagan: I didn't have the legs to beat Van Avermaet

Crashes ruin Boonen's final tilt at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Van Avermaet: 'I was the smartest rider rather than the strongest'

Sidewalk riding sparks anger at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

Omloop Het Nieuwsblad highlights - Video

Felline impresses with fourth at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad

The winning move was formed in installments, beginning with Sagan’s fierce accelerations on the climb of the Wolvenberg and the cobbles that followed at Haaghoek, efforts that helped peg back the early leaders and whittle down an already reduced group of favourites.

Only Sagan and Van Avermaet could then respond when Vanmarcke attacked on the final climb of the Molenberg, and the trio quickly established a lead of 30 seconds over the chasers. They would scarcely hand back an inch of that advantage thereafter, despite the efforts of Sky and Quick-Step in the group of twelve riders that formed behind them.

In truth, the three leaders looked a rung or two above everyone else in the opening race of the Belgian season, though it must be noted that a number of contenders, including Tom Boonen (Quick-Step) and Alexander Kristoff (Katusha), were eliminated by a crash ahead of the Taaienberg, traditionally the true starting point of hostilities among the favourites.

Sagan was forced to lead the break into the final kilometre, though it was Vanmarcke, winner of Omloop in 2012, who opened the sprint from distance. Van Avermaet was quick to respond. He swiftly moved past Vanmarcke and put a length into Sagan, and the world champion was never able to get back on terms.

Van Avermaet once had the reputation as a nearly man, but he began to shake off that tag following his victory in similar circumstances at Omloop a year ago. After winning Olympic gold in Rio last summer, Van Avermaet clearly no longer has any inhibitions in the biggest races, and he will be encouraged, too, by his fine head-to-head record against Sagan.

“It’s an amazing feeling. Last year I started my year with a big victory. It’s always nice to come back and win your first race on home ground. For me it’s the perfect start of the season," Van Avermaet said. Asked if it was a good omen for the Tour of Flanders, he added: “Hopefully, it’s my biggest goal, but it will be a hard race.”

Fabio Felline (Trek-Segafredo) clipped off the front of the chase group to finish fourth, 44 seconds down, while just behind him, Oscar Gatto (Astana) won the sprint for fifth ahead of Luke Rowe (Sky).

Felline’s directeur sportif Dirk Demol complained afterwards that the three leaders had ignored a directive that threatened riders with exclusion if they rode along the pavements at the side of the road instead of along the course proper. He was joined in his protest by Lotto Soudal manager Marc Sergeant, but the commissaires quickly confirmed that the result of the race stood. Van Avermat was the winner.

There was no celebration for Tom Boonen, meanwhile, in his final tilt at Omloop, the one major cobbled race that has eluded him during his illustrious career. The Belgian crashed twice, and his race was effectively ended by the second incident on the cobbles at Donderij. Although he gamely gave chase, Boonen eventually abandoned inside the final 50 kilometres, but is expected to start Sunday's Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

Race video highlights

How it unfolded

After a fast first hour of racing, Justin Jules (Veranclassic) and Gediminas Bagdonas (AG2R La Mondiale) managed to get away. The pace in the peloton picked up when approaching the first passage over the cobbles of the Haaghoek. A first crash occurred soon afterwards, with Tom Boonen being one of the casualties, though the Belgian star was quickly able to bridge back up to the peloton. Lukas Spengler (Veranclassic) had less luck and was transferred to the hospital.

Brian van Goethem (Roompot), Mike Teunissen (Team Sunweb), former Belgian champion Preben Van Hecke (Sport Vlaanderen-Baloise) and Leigh Howard (Aqua Blue Sport) caught the two leaders right after tackling the Eikenmolen climb, with 127 kilometres still to race. The pace in the peloton slackened, meanwhile, and by the Muur van Geraardsbergen, the six leaders suddenly had a lead of eight minutes.

Katusha-Alpecin accelerated in the peloton when approaching the Haaghoek for the second time, and on the cobbles there was a crash that took out Sam Bewley (Orica-Scott). A few moments later Zakk Dempster (Israel Cycling Academy) crashed out of the race after riding against the sidewalk.

On returning into the province of East Flanders, the battle for positions started in earnest in the peloton. The ascent of the cobbled Kruisberg and the cobbles of the Donderij preceded the always important climb of the Taaienberg, and this was where the race really took shape. Alexis Gougeard (AG2R La Mondiale), Andrei Grivko (Astana) and track specialist Thomas Boudat (Direct Energie) anticipated the big moves with a counter-attack, while the bunch trailed the break by four minutes.

On the cobbles at Donderij, there was a massive crash in the first rows of the peloton, and the biggest names involved in the incident were Alexander Kristoff, Tony Martin (Katusha), Jens Debusschere, Tiesj Benoot, (Lotto-Soudal), Jens Keukeleire (Orica-Scott) and Tom Boonen. Although Boonen changed bikes and gave chase, it was a doomed effort, and he abandoned soon afterwards, meaning that the Omloop will remain a rare gap on his palmarès. The Belgian will retire after Paris-Roubaix on April 9.

At the Taaienberg, usually the scene of Boonen’s first major effort, Jasper Stuyven (Trek-Segafredo) unleashed an acceleration. Greg Van Avermaet marked his wheel, with Edward Theuns (Trek-Segafredo), Sep Vanmarcke and Peter Sagan coming up soon afterwards. The group later swelled as Matti Breschel, Oscar Gatto (Astana), Stefan Küng (BMC), Oliver Naesen (AG2R La Mondiale) closed the gap, while Luke Rowe and Ian Stannard (Team Sky) joined them on the following ascent of the Eikenberg, where the main group also picked up Gougeard, Grivko and Boudat.

At 50 kilometres from the finish, on the Wolvenberg, Sagan accelerated again, and this time only Vanmarcke, Van Avermaet, Grivko, Gougeard and Boudat were able to keep up. At that point, they were one minute behind the five remaining leaders, as Howard had been dropped. In the main chase group Sky kept the pace high with Gianni Moscon but they quickly lost half a minute on the Sagan-Van Avermaet group.

When tackling the cobbles of the Haaghoek for the third and final time, Sagan’s powerful effort saw him link up with the five survivors from the early break, with only Vanmarcke, Van Avermaet and Gougeard left on his wheel. This group of nine riders had forty seconds on the Moscon-led peloton.

At 35 kilometres from the finish, the cobbled Molenberg was the final climb of the day, and Vanmarcke, Sagan and Van Avermaet showed their class by forging clear at the head of the race and forming an elite group of three. Further back, Zdenek Stybar (Quick-Step Floors) attacked on the Molenberg, an effort that eventually saw a twelve-man group form and give chase to Sagan, Vanmarcke and Van Avermaet.

Through the cobbles of Lippenhovestraat and the Lange Munte, Van Avermaet, Sagan and Vanmarcke continued to collaborate smoothly, and they maintained a lead of 30 seconds over the chasing group, where Quick-Step had Stybar, Matteo Trentin and Philippe Gilbert forcing the pace. Try as they might, they barely clawed back so much as a second of the leaders’ advantage, which then stretched out towards a minute on the fast run-in to Ghent.

In the final 10 kilometres, it was clear that the winner would come from the three leaders, but despite some tactical manoeuvring from Vanmarcke, no attack was forthcoming and they fought out a keenly-contested sprint.

As in 2016, Van Avermaet had Sagan’s number in the slightly uphill sprint, but on this evidence, it won’t be the last time the Olympic and world champions lock horns on the cobbles this spring.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Greg Van Avermaet (Bel) BMC Racing Team4:55:06
2Peter Sagan (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
3Sep Vanmarcke (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac
4Fabio Felline (Ita) Trek-Segafredo0:00:45
5Oscar Gatto (Ita) Astana Pro Team0:00:52
6Luke Rowe (GBr) Team Sky
7Oliver Naesen (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale
8Jasper Stuyven (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
9Matteo Trentin (Ita) Quick-Step Floors0:00:56
10Adrien Petit (Fra) Direct Energie0:00:58
11Frederik Backaert (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
12Mike Teunissen (Ned) Team Sunweb
13Philippe Gilbert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
14Zdenek Stybar (Cze) Quick-Step Floors
15Jurgen Roelandts (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:01:02
16Magnus Cort Nielsen (Den) Orica-Scott0:02:41
17Marcus Burghardt (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
18Timo Roosen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo0:02:44
19Matti Breschel (Den) Astana Pro Team
20Arnaud Demare (Fra) FDJ
21Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
22Michael Schär (Swi) BMC Racing Team
23Justin Jules (Fra) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
24Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) AG2R La Mondiale
25Dylan Groenewegen (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
26Søren Kragh Andersen (Den) Team Sunweb
27Yoann Offredo (Fra) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
28Kristijan Koren (Slo) Cannondale-Drapac
29Jasper De Buyst (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:02:59
30Michael Valgren Andersen (Den) Astana Pro Team
31Benoit Jarrier (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
32Kevin Ista (Bel)WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
33Taco Van Der Hoorn (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
34Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) BMC Racing Team
35Sonny Colbrelli (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
36Florian Senechal (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
37Alexis Gougeard (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
38Sebastian Langeveld (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
39Bert Van Lerberghe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
40Luke Durbridge (Aus) Orica-Scott
41Jesper Asselman (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
42Ignatas Konovalovas (Ltu) FDJ
43Brian Van Goethem (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
44Jos Van Emden (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
45Francisco Ventoso (Spa) BMC Racing Team
46Gianni Moscon (Ita) Team Sky
47Edward Theuns (Bel) Trek-Segafredo
48Andrey Grivko (Ukr) Astana Pro Team
49Christopher Juul Jensen (Den) Orica-Scott
50Mathew Hayman (Aus) Orica-Scott
51Niki Terpstra (Ned) Quick-Step Floors
52Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise0:03:07
53Sylvain Chavanel (Fra) Direct Energie
54Stijn Vandenbergh (Bel) AG2R La Mondiale0:04:36
55Maarten Wynants (Bel) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
56Quentin Jauregui (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
57Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Katusha-Alpecin0:04:37
58Peter Koning (Ned) Aqua Blue Sport0:04:42
59Jelle Wallays (Bel) Lotto Soudal0:05:26
60Stijn Devolder (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
61Stefan Küng (Swi) BMC Racing Team0:07:45
62Jimmy Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
63Christoph Pfingsten (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
64Maxime Farazijn (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
65Bert De Backer (Bel) Team Sunweb
66Stijn Steels (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
67Thomas Sprengers (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
68Huub Duyn (Ned) Veranda's Willems-Crelan
69Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Astana Pro Team0:07:49
70Christian Knees (Ger) Team Sky
71Pim Ligthart (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
72Martin Elmiger (Swi) BMC Racing Team
73Gregory Rast (Swi) Trek-Segafredo
74Olivier Pardini (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
75Maciej Bodnar (Pol) Bora-Hansgrohe
76Hugo Houle (Can) AG2R La Mondiale
77Frederik Frison (Bel) Lotto Soudal
78Ian Stannard (GBr) Team Sky
79Thomas Boudat (Fra) Direct Energie
80Franck Bonnamour (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
81Dylan Van Baarle (Ned) Cannondale-Drapac
82Tom Van Asbroeck (Bel) Cannondale-Drapac0:09:09
83Ramon Sinkeldam (Ned) Team Sunweb
84Marco Coledan (Ita) Trek-Segafredo
85Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Israel Cycling Academy
86Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
87Roy Curvers (Ned) Team Sunweb
88Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Bora-Hansgrohe
89Lawrence Naesen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
90Sander Cordeel (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
91Ivan Garcia (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
92Ryan Mullen (Irl) Cannondale-Drapac
93Julien Morice (Fra) Direct Energie
94Olivier Le Gac (Fra) FDJ
95Maxime Vantomme (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
96Gijs Van Hoecke (Bel) Team LottNl-Jumbo
97Yves Lampaert (Bel) Quick-Step Floors0:09:16
98Jérôme Baugnies (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert0:09:17
99Bram Tankink (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
100Florian Vachon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
101Lukasz Wisniowski (Pol) Team Sky0:11:37
102Tony Martin (Ger) Katusha-Alpecin
103Sven Erik Bystrøm (Nor) Katusha-Alpecin
104Boris Vallee (Bel) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
105Danny Van Poppel (Ned) Team Sky
106Arman Kamyshev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
107Lasse Norman Hansen (Den) Aqua Blue Sport
108Daniel Hoelgaard (Nor) FDJ
109Adam Blythe (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
110Maxime Daniel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
111Julien Vermote (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
112Svein Tuft (Can) Orica-Scott
113Guillaume Boivin (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
114Wesley Kreder (Ned) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
115Tom Scully (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
116Pierre Luc Perichon (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept0:13:01
DNFMatthew Brammeier (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFConor Dunne (Irl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFPatrick Bevin (NZl) Cannondale-Drapac
DNFAndrew Fenn (GBr) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFDaniel Oss (Ita) BMC Racing Team
DNFZakkari Dempster (Aus) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBryan Coquard (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFChristophe Laporte (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFRomain Cardis (Fra) Direct Energie
DNFRyan Anderson (Can) Direct Energie
DNFAaron Gate (NZl) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFFloris Gerts (Ned) BMC Racing
DNFLeigh Howard (Aus) Aqua Blue Sport
DNFTruls Korsaeth (Nor) Astana Pro Team
DNFRuslan Tleubayev (Kaz) Astana Pro Team
DNFAntoine Duchesne (Can) Direct Energie
DNFAviv Yechzkel (Isr) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFTom Boonen (Bel) Quick-Step Floors
DNFAleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFMihkel Räim (Est) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFBenjamin Perry (Can) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMarc Fournier (Fra) FDJ
DNFLukas Pöstlberger (Aut) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFTyler Williams (USA) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFDimitri Claeys (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFTiesj Benoot (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFHugo Hofstetter (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJens Debusschere (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFKenneth Vanbilsen (Bel) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFNikolas Maes (Bel) Lotto Soudal
DNFAnthony Turgis (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFJames Shaw (GBr) Lotto Soudal
DNFCyril Lemoine (Fra) Cofidis, Solutions Credits
DNFHamish Schreurs (NZl) Israel Cycling Academy
DNFMichal Kolár (Svk) Bora-Hansgrohe
DNFPieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFLuka Pibernik (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFChristophe Prémont (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFDries De Bondt (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFGaetan Bille (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFTom Stamsnijder (Ned) Team Sunweb
DNFLukas Spengler (Swi) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFZico Waeytens (Bel) Team Sunweb
DNFMax Walscheid (Ger) Team Sunweb
DNFAlex Kirsch (Lux) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFStef Van Zummeren (Bel) Veranda's Willems Crelan
DNFJens Mouris (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij
DNFLars Boom (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFKevin Van Melsen (Bel) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFMatthias Brändle (Aut) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMads Pedersen (Den) Trek-Segafredo
DNFMichal Golas (Pol) Team Sky
DNFSimone Antonini (Ita) Wanty - Groupe Gobert
DNFSalvatore Puccio (Ita) Team Sky
DNFKevin Deltombe (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFEdward Planckaert (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFAime De Gendt (Bel) Sport Vlaanderen - Baloise
DNFNico Denz (Ger) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJulien Stassen (Bel) WB Veranclassic Aqua Protect
DNFErwann Corbel (Fra) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFBorut Bozic (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDomen Novak (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFIon Insausti (Spa) Bahrain-Merida
DNFDavid Per (Slo) Bahrain-Merida
DNFMarkel Irizar (Spa) Trek-Segafredo
DNFDaniel Mclay (GBr) Fortuneo - Vital Concept
DNFJulien Duval (Fra) AG2R La Mondiale
DNFJacopo Guarnieri (Ita) FDJ
DNFMatthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
DNFThomas Leezer (Ned) Team LottoNl-Jumbo
DNFJens Keukeleire (Bel) Orica-Scott
DNFAntonio Nibali (Ita) Bahrain-Merida
DNFCoen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Roompot - Nederlandse Loterij

Latest on Cyclingnews