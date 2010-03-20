McCarthy, McDonald win hill climb titles
McArthur heads off challenge from Australian juniors
The hill climb was an intense grunt up the trails of Signal Hill from Logan High School to the summit. Gavin McCarthy is considered something of a hill climb expert and took the men's title in style, covering the climb in 13 minutes and 32 seconds.
Anja McDonald used her local knowledge to claim the women's title after a 16-minute climb.
The junior men's race contained two Austalian juniors in their first race of the Championships, but neither could head off Auckland's Locky McArthur who won in 13 minutes and 38 seconds.
Brief Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Gavin McCarthy (NZl)
|0:13:32
|2
|Scott Lytlle
|0:00:37
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Anja McDonald (NZl)
|0:16:15
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Locky McArthur (NZl)
|0:13:38
|2
|Casper Oxlee (Aus)
|0:00:30
|3
|Tane Crosby (Aus)
|0:02:20
