Lang gets another win for Team Jayco AIS
Haas, Smith take minor placings
Team Jayco AIS rider Richard Lang out-sprinted his rivals to claim the combined elite and under 23 road race at the 2011 Oceania Road Championships in Dookie, Victoria.
Lang sprinted home at the end of the 162.4km race in a time of 3:59:47 with breakaway partners Nathan Hass (Genesys Wealth Advisers) second and Victoria’s Stuart Smith close behind in third place.
The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to the year, finishing second in the under 23 criterium at the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.
A tremendous field of 123 riders set off from Dookie in one of the biggest spectacles the small township has seen. It was a frantic start, when after only three kilometres into the race a clip of wheels sent fifteen riders tumbling to the bitumen.
The first attack of the day came early with Patrick Lane (Team Jayco AIS) and Jason Rigg trying their luck out in front, but their solo rider efforts were easily reeled in by peloton.
Towards the end of the race, a decisive move was made by a group of seven riders that included Lang and Team Jayco AIS team mate Damien Howson. The breakaway group established a lead of two minutes over the chasing peloton coming into the final stages of the race.
On the final journey into town, Lang found something extra in the final sprint of three riders as he celebrated in jubilation as he crossed the line.
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Richard Lang
|3:59:47
|2
|Nathan Haas
|3
|Stuart Smith
|4
|Damien Howson
|0:00:08
|5
|Luke Davison
|0:00:41
|6
|Malcolm Rudolph
|7
|Glenn O'Shea
|0:01:34
|8
|Scott Law
|0:02:14
|9
|Alex Carver
|10
|Joel Stearnes
|11
|Eric Sheppard
|12
|Patrick Lane
|0:02:30
|13
|Thomas Palmer
|0:06:09
|14
|James Boal
|0:08:47
|15
|Lachlan Ambrose
|16
|Blair Windsor
|0:14:04
|DNF
|Aaron Donnelly
|DNF
|Nick Aitken
|DNF
|Edward Bissaker
|DNF
|Michael Baker
|DNF
|Benjamin Hill
|DNF
|Kane Walker
|DNF
|Danny Pulbrook
|DNF
|Stephen Bomball
|DNF
|Andrew Christie
|DNF
|Oliver Kent-Spark
|DNF
|Callum Fagg
|DNF
|Campbell Flakemore
|DNF
|Nathan Elliot
|DNF
|Vaughn Allan
|DNF
|Peter Braunsteins
|DNF
|Brendan J Cole
|DNF
|Steven Del Gallo
|DNF
|Ben Dyball
|DNF
|Aaron Eynaud
|DNF
|Luke Fetch
|DNF
|Joel Finucane
|DNF
|Callum Fryer
|DNF
|Phillip Grenfell
|DNF
|James Herd
|DNF
|Ben Hilleard
|DNF
|Blake Hose
|DNF
|Jonathan Lovelock
|DNF
|Brian Mcleod
|DNF
|Scott Mcphee
|DNF
|Trent Morey
|DNF
|Shannon O'Brien
|DNF
|Allan Satchell
|DNF
|Merlin Spranz
|DNF
|Josh Taylor
|DNF
|Brodie Talbot
|DNF
|David Abraham
|DNF
|Cameron Bayly
|DNF
|Matthew Benson
|DNF
|Timothy Cameron
|DNF
|Julian Hamill
|DNS
|Jamie Crass
|DNS
|Reuben Donati
|DNS
|James Quinton
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Steve Peters offers no answers on testosterone delivery in Freeman tribunalFormer Sky, British Cycling medical head says GMC accusations of doping are "a leap"
-
Poulidor in his own words: L'Equipe publishes moving interview with the Tour legend'I'm an old man who is afraid that no one recognises me anymore,' he told French newspaper before his death
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy