Team Jayco AIS rider Richard Lang out-sprinted his rivals to claim the combined elite and under 23 road race at the 2011 Oceania Road Championships in Dookie, Victoria.

Lang sprinted home at the end of the 162.4km race in a time of 3:59:47 with breakaway partners Nathan Hass (Genesys Wealth Advisers) second and Victoria’s Stuart Smith close behind in third place.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to the year, finishing second in the under 23 criterium at the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.

A tremendous field of 123 riders set off from Dookie in one of the biggest spectacles the small township has seen. It was a frantic start, when after only three kilometres into the race a clip of wheels sent fifteen riders tumbling to the bitumen.

The first attack of the day came early with Patrick Lane (Team Jayco AIS) and Jason Rigg trying their luck out in front, but their solo rider efforts were easily reeled in by peloton.

Towards the end of the race, a decisive move was made by a group of seven riders that included Lang and Team Jayco AIS team mate Damien Howson. The breakaway group established a lead of two minutes over the chasing peloton coming into the final stages of the race.

On the final journey into town, Lang found something extra in the final sprint of three riders as he celebrated in jubilation as he crossed the line.



