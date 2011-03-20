Trending

Lang gets another win for Team Jayco AIS

Haas, Smith take minor placings

Image 1 of 4

Richard Lang out in front of the peloton

Richard Lang out in front of the peloton
(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Image 2 of 4

Lang shows his excitement at his win as he crosses the finish line

Lang shows his excitement at his win as he crosses the finish line
(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Image 3 of 4

Lang shows his excitement at his win as he crosses the finish line

Lang shows his excitement at his win as he crosses the finish line
(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)
Image 4 of 4

Lang with his gold medal

Lang with his gold medal
(Image credit: www.jxpphotography.com.au)

Team Jayco AIS rider Richard Lang out-sprinted his rivals to claim the combined elite and under 23 road race at the 2011 Oceania Road Championships in Dookie, Victoria.

Lang sprinted home at the end of the 162.4km race in a time of 3:59:47 with breakaway partners Nathan Hass (Genesys Wealth Advisers) second and Victoria’s Stuart Smith close behind in third place.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a successful start to the year, finishing second in the under 23 criterium at the Mars Cycling Australia Road National Championships in January.

A tremendous field of 123 riders set off from Dookie in one of the biggest spectacles the small township has seen. It was a frantic start, when after only three kilometres into the race a clip of wheels sent fifteen riders tumbling to the bitumen.

The first attack of the day came early with Patrick Lane (Team Jayco AIS) and Jason Rigg trying their luck out in front, but their solo rider efforts were easily reeled in by peloton.

Towards the end of the race, a decisive move was made by a group of seven riders that included Lang and Team Jayco AIS team mate Damien Howson. The breakaway group established a lead of two minutes over the chasing peloton coming into the final stages of the race.

On the final journey into town, Lang found something extra in the final sprint of three riders as he celebrated in jubilation as he crossed the line.

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Richard Lang3:59:47
2Nathan Haas
3Stuart Smith
4Damien Howson0:00:08
5Luke Davison0:00:41
6Malcolm Rudolph
7Glenn O'Shea0:01:34
8Scott Law0:02:14
9Alex Carver
10Joel Stearnes
11Eric Sheppard
12Patrick Lane0:02:30
13Thomas Palmer0:06:09
14James Boal0:08:47
15Lachlan Ambrose
16Blair Windsor0:14:04
DNFAaron Donnelly
DNFNick Aitken
DNFEdward Bissaker
DNFMichael Baker
DNFBenjamin Hill
DNFKane Walker
DNFDanny Pulbrook
DNFStephen Bomball
DNFAndrew Christie
DNFOliver Kent-Spark
DNFCallum Fagg
DNFCampbell Flakemore
DNFNathan Elliot
DNFVaughn Allan
DNFPeter Braunsteins
DNFBrendan J Cole
DNFSteven Del Gallo
DNFBen Dyball
DNFAaron Eynaud
DNFLuke Fetch
DNFJoel Finucane
DNFCallum Fryer
DNFPhillip Grenfell
DNFJames Herd
DNFBen Hilleard
DNFBlake Hose
DNFJonathan Lovelock
DNFBrian Mcleod
DNFScott Mcphee
DNFTrent Morey
DNFShannon O'Brien
DNFAllan Satchell
DNFMerlin Spranz
DNFJosh Taylor
DNFBrodie Talbot
DNFDavid Abraham
DNFCameron Bayly
DNFMatthew Benson
DNFTimothy Cameron
DNFJulian Hamill
DNSJamie Crass
DNSReuben Donati
DNSJames Quinton

 

