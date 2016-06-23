Trending

Edvald Boasson Hagen defends Norwegian time trial title

Vegard Stake Laengen second, Andreas Vangstad third

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Edvald Boasson Hagen (Nor) Dimension Data1:02:37
2Vegard Stake Laengen (Nor) IAM Cycling0:00:20
3Andreas Vangstad (Nor) Team Sparebanken Sør0:00:43

