Heine wins Norwegian women's road race title

Bjornsrud second and Aalerud third

Vita Heine (Hitec Products)

(Image credit: Sean Robinson/Velofocus)

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products3:13:15
2Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:01:09
3Katrine Aalerud (Nor)0:01:29
4Julie Solvang (Nor)
5Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:27
6Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor)
7Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)0:02:29
8Kirsti Ruud (Nor)0:02:30
9Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
10Ingrid Moe (Nor)
11Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
12Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
13Elise Andreassen (Nor)
14Martine Fon (Nor)
15Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
16Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor)
17Ingvild Tangen (Nor)
18Andrea Terjesen (Nor)
19Thrude Karlsen (Nor)0:02:34
20Thea Jacobsen (Nor)
21Kirsti Kolseth (Nor)
22Kristin Bærland (Nor)
23Camilla Horneman (Nor)
24Emma Skjerstad (Nor)
25Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
26Berit Gjelten (Nor)0:02:37
27Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:44
28Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
29Turid Korshavn (Nor)0:03:40
30Marie Flataas (Nor)0:05:39
31Karina Birkenes (Nor)0:07:22
32Malin Eriksen (Nor)0:08:08
OTLTiril Mohr (Nor)
OTLErika Lyngsnes (Nor)
OTLKaroline Røste Omdahl (Nor)
OTLCamilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
OTLKristin Krogstad (Nor)
OTLMerethe Gabrielsen (Nor)
OTLKaren Marie Robinson Bugge (Nor)
OTLSolrun Sæther (Nor)
OTLMie Ottestad (Nor)
OTLTine Thomasli (Nor)
OTLMarie Ommundsen (Nor)
OTLKarianne Kanebog (Nor)
OTLEmilie Bentzon (Nor)

