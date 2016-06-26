Heine wins Norwegian women's road race title
Bjornsrud second and Aalerud third
Road Race - Women: Bodø -
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products
|3:13:15
|2
|Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:01:09
|3
|Katrine Aalerud (Nor)
|0:01:29
|4
|Julie Solvang (Nor)
|5
|Emilie Moberg (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:27
|6
|Stine Andersen Borgli (Nor)
|7
|Vibeke Dybwad (Nor)
|0:02:29
|8
|Kirsti Ruud (Nor)
|0:02:30
|9
|Line Marie Gulliksen (Nor)
|10
|Ingrid Moe (Nor)
|11
|Caroline Thorvik Olsen (Nor)
|12
|Tone Hatteland Lima (Nor) Hitec Products
|13
|Elise Andreassen (Nor)
|14
|Martine Fon (Nor)
|15
|Birgitte Ravndal (Nor)
|16
|Ingvild Brattekleiv (Nor)
|17
|Ingvild Tangen (Nor)
|18
|Andrea Terjesen (Nor)
|19
|Thrude Karlsen (Nor)
|0:02:34
|20
|Thea Jacobsen (Nor)
|21
|Kirsti Kolseth (Nor)
|22
|Kristin Bærland (Nor)
|23
|Camilla Horneman (Nor)
|24
|Emma Skjerstad (Nor)
|25
|Thea Thorsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|26
|Berit Gjelten (Nor)
|0:02:37
|27
|Ingrid Lorvik (Nor) Hitec Products
|0:02:44
|28
|Janicke Gunvaldsen (Nor) Hitec Products
|29
|Turid Korshavn (Nor)
|0:03:40
|30
|Marie Flataas (Nor)
|0:05:39
|31
|Karina Birkenes (Nor)
|0:07:22
|32
|Malin Eriksen (Nor)
|0:08:08
|OTL
|Tiril Mohr (Nor)
|OTL
|Erika Lyngsnes (Nor)
|OTL
|Karoline Røste Omdahl (Nor)
|OTL
|Camilla Sørgjerd (Nor)
|OTL
|Kristin Krogstad (Nor)
|OTL
|Merethe Gabrielsen (Nor)
|OTL
|Karen Marie Robinson Bugge (Nor)
|OTL
|Solrun Sæther (Nor)
|OTL
|Mie Ottestad (Nor)
|OTL
|Tine Thomasli (Nor)
|OTL
|Marie Ommundsen (Nor)
|OTL
|Karianne Kanebog (Nor)
|OTL
|Emilie Bentzon (Nor)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Carapaz ready for 'new challenges' with Team Ineos in 2020Ecuadorian bids farewell to Movistar after three years with Spanish WorldTour squad
-
Australian Paralympic champion Kieran Modra dies after collision with car'There was no such thing as 'can't'' says five-time Games gold medallist's brother
-
Aevolo looking to add European races to 2020 programFull roster for Mike Creed's US development team, which hopes to expand calendar in fourth season
-
Howes inks two-year deal to stay with EF Education FirstUS national champion turned pro with the team in 2012
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy