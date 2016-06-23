Trending

Vita Heine wins women's Norweigan time trial title

Hitec Products sweep podium with Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen second, Miriam Bjørnsrud third

Brief Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vita Heine (Nor) Hitec Products0:53:44
2Cecilie Gotaas Johnsen (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:16
3Miriam Bjørnsrud (Nor) Hitec Products0:02:33

Latest on Cyclingnews