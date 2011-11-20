Back-to-back victories for Berden in Hendersonville
Matter and Livermon repeat podium placings
|1
|Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
|2
|Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
|3
|Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|4
|Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
|5
|Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|6
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|7
|Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
|8
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
|9
|Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
|10
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|11
|Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team
|12
|Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|13
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|14
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|15
|Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery
|16
|Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
|17
|Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
|18
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|19
|Lucas Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|20
|Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
|21
|Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Tech Cycling
|22
|Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
|23
|Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic-Blue
|24
|Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles
|25
|Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
|26
|Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
|27
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
|28
|Michael Koballa (USA) Back to Dirt
|29
|Nathan Pfeifer (USA)
|30
|Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team
|31
|Sondre Thorbergsen (Nor)
|32
|Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
|33
|Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
|34
|Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Tyler's Tap Room
|35
|Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
|36
|Benjamin Turits (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar
