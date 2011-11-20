Trending

Back-to-back victories for Berden in Hendersonville

Matter and Livermon repeat podium placings

Results
1Ben Berden (Bel) Ops Ale-Stoemper
2Brian Matter (USA) Gear Grinder - Clif Bar
3Travis Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
4Mike Garrigan (Can) Lapierre Canada
5Ryan Knapp (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
6Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
7Travis Woodruff (USA) Trek-Boulder/MomentumEndurance
8Robert Marion (USA) American Classic - Blue
9Jake Wells (USA) Stan's NoTubes Elite Cyclocross Team
10Jonathan Hamblen (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
11Thomas Turner (USA) Jamis Factory Team
12Mitchell Kersting (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
13Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
14Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
15Eric Muehl (USA) Industry Nine-Highland Brewery
16Alex Ryan (USA) Champion System-Cannondale
17Nathan Wyatt (USA) Carolina Fatz Cycling Center p/b Industry Nine
18Andrew Reardon (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
19Lucas Livermon (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
20Joseph Welsh (USA) Raleigh All Stars
21Justin Crawford (USA) Virginia Tech Cycling
22Eric Wondergem (USA) Hup United
23Chase Dickens (USA) American Classic-Blue
24Chris Larsen (USA) Industry Nine/Youngblood Bicycles
25Shawn Harshman (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport
26Shaun Adamson (Can) Cycle-Smart
27Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
28Michael Koballa (USA) Back to Dirt
29Nathan Pfeifer (USA)
30Charlie Storm (USA) Storm Racing Team
31Sondre Thorbergsen (Nor)
32Noah Niwinski (USA) Carroll Composites Factory
33Andrew Bailey (USA) MSG Cyclocross
34Joshua Stevens (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Tyler's Tap Room
35Clayton Omer (USA) Bob's Red Mill Cyclocross
36Benjamin Turits (USA) Garneau Custom p/b Powerbar

