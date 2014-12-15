Werner wins back-to-back races at North Carolina Grand Prix
Orton wins elite women's races two days in a row
Day 2: Hendersonville -
BethAnn Orton (S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum pro CX p/b KBS) won back-to-back elite women's and men's races at the UCI C2 North Carolina Grand Prix held on Saturday and Sunday in Hendersonville.
Orton again took a solo win by 12 seconds ahead of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund) and an additional 10 seconds ahead of Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing).
In the men's race, Werner won the sprint to the line against Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes /MOB Pro CX), who was forced to settle for second place for the second day in a row. Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) rode in for third.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|BethAnn Orton (USA) S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:40:44
|2
|Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund/NCC
|0:00:12
|3
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:00:22
|4
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:00:43
|5
|BrittLee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs
|0:00:47
|6
|Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:00:50
|7
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:01:11
|8
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:01:16
|9
|Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX
|0:01:20
|10
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund
|0:01:35
|11
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:01:44
|12
|Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:01:52
|13
|Carol Jeane (USA) SansomeCounty Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek
|0:01:57
|14
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:02:03
|15
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery
|0:02:09
|16
|Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:02:24
|17
|Sara Tussey (SUA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:02:30
|18
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone
|0:02:38
|19
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX
|0:02:59
|20
|Sarah Hill (USA) Brevard College
|0:03:32
|21
|Jennifer Malik (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:03:43
|22
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone
|0:04:11
|23
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:04:27
|24
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|0:04:42
|25
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals
|0:05:01
|26
|Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing
|0:05:34
|27
|Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists
|0:07:30
|28
|Julie Paisant (USA) Unattached
|0:07:59
|29
|Heather Davis (USA) Allys Bar
|30
|Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel
|31
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum pro CX p/b KBS
|1:03:45
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes /MOB Pro CX
|3
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing
|0:00:30
|4
|Robert Marion (USA) American Clasic Pro CX Team
|0:00:34
|5
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes / MOB Pro CX
|6
|Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar
|0:00:36
|7
|Anthony Clark (USA) Jam NCC/ squid bikes
|0:00:37
|8
|Ben Frederick (USA)Hefler Performance Coaching p/b Bicycle Outfitters
|0:00:57
|9
|Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team
|0:01:38
|10
|Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant Berry Farms p/b Specialized
|11
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale
|0:02:05
|12
|Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/ Cielo Factory Team
|0:02:09
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized
|0:02:21
|14
|Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:02:30
|15
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:03:04
|16
|Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket
|0:03:10
|17
|Frank Travieso (USA) United healthcare of Georgia
|0:03:45
|18
|Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis
|0:03:52
|19
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Team Sonic
|0:03:55
|20
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:04:26
|21
|Robert Rimmer (USA) King University/Kona
|0:04:51
|22
|Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Off-Road Factory Team
|0:04:56
|23
|Philip Short (USA) Kens Bike Shop - Hearts Racing
|0:05:23
|24
|Nicholas VanWinkle (USA) Litespeed-BMW
|0:06:16
|25
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles and Fitness
|26
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
|27
|Nolan Tankersley (USA) Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team
|28
|Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes
|29
|Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|30
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley/District Taco
|31
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Volharden
|32
|Trent Blackburn (USA)
|33
|David Hall (USA) Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing
|34
|Hunter Resek (USA) Mars Hill University
|35
|Myles Lietzke (USA) Ms Roses P/b J.Brow-ChampSys
|36
|Joshua Whitmore (USA) Greenlife-Subaru Benefiting Globalbike
|37
|Travis Werts (USA) Brent
|38
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Champion System/DCX
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy