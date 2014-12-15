Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Team) climbing with one lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine)

BethAnn Orton (S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum pro CX p/b KBS) won back-to-back elite women's and men's races at the UCI C2 North Carolina Grand Prix held on Saturday and Sunday in Hendersonville.

Orton again took a solo win by 12 seconds ahead of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund) and an additional 10 seconds ahead of Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing).

In the men's race, Werner won the sprint to the line against Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes /MOB Pro CX), who was forced to settle for second place for the second day in a row. Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) rode in for third.

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 BethAnn Orton (USA) S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair 0:40:44 2 Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund/NCC 0:00:12 3 Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing 0:00:22 4 Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team 0:00:43 5 BrittLee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs 0:00:47 6 Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team 0:00:50 7 Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI 0:01:11 8 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling 0:01:16 9 Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX 0:01:20 10 Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund 0:01:35 11 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:01:44 12 Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop 0:01:52 13 Carol Jeane (USA) SansomeCounty Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek 0:01:57 14 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 0:02:03 15 Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery 0:02:09 16 Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop 0:02:24 17 Sara Tussey (SUA) Mellow Mushroom Racing 0:02:30 18 Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone 0:02:38 19 Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX 0:02:59 20 Sarah Hill (USA) Brevard College 0:03:32 21 Jennifer Malik (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders 0:03:43 22 Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone 0:04:11 23 Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport 0:04:27 24 Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders 0:04:42 25 Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals 0:05:01 26 Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing 0:05:34 27 Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists 0:07:30 28 Julie Paisant (USA) Unattached 0:07:59 29 Heather Davis (USA) Allys Bar 30 Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel 31 Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com