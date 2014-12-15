Trending

Werner wins back-to-back races at North Carolina Grand Prix

Orton wins elite women's races two days in a row

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Team) climbing with one lap to go

(Image credit: David McElwaine)

BethAnn Orton (S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum pro CX p/b KBS) won back-to-back elite women's and men's races at the UCI C2 North Carolina Grand Prix held on Saturday and Sunday in Hendersonville.

Orton again took a solo win by 12 seconds ahead of Ellen Noble (Jam Fund) and an additional 10 seconds ahead of Laura Winberry (Speedvagen Family Racing).

In the men's race, Werner won the sprint to the line against Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Bikes /MOB Pro CX), who was forced to settle for second place for the second day in a row. Andrew Dillman (Cyclocross Network Racing) rode in for third.

 

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1BethAnn Orton (USA) S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:40:44
2Ellen Noble (USA) Jam Fund/NCC0:00:12
3Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:00:22
4Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team0:00:43
5BrittLee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs0:00:47
6Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team0:00:50
7Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI0:01:11
8Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:01:16
9Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX0:01:20
10Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund0:01:35
11Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:01:44
12Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:01:52
13Carol Jeane (USA) SansomeCounty Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek0:01:57
14Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:02:03
15Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery0:02:09
16Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:02:24
17Sara Tussey (SUA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:02:30
18Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone0:02:38
19Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX0:02:59
20Sarah Hill (USA) Brevard College0:03:32
21Jennifer Malik (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:03:43
22Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone0:04:11
23Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport0:04:27
24Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders0:04:42
25Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals0:05:01
26Melissa Presnell (USA) Rogue Velo Racing0:05:34
27Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists0:07:30
28Julie Paisant (USA) Unattached0:07:59
29Heather Davis (USA) Allys Bar
30Julie Hunter (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket pb Van Dessel
31Joanne Grogan (USA) Cyclocrossracing.com

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Optum pro CX p/b KBS1:03:45
2Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Bikes /MOB Pro CX
3Andrew Dillman (USA) Cyclocross Network Racing0:00:30
4Robert Marion (USA) American Clasic Pro CX Team0:00:34
5Tristan Cowie (USA) Mock Orange Bikes / MOB Pro CX
6Troy Wells (USA) Team Clif Bar0:00:36
7Anthony Clark (USA) Jam NCC/ squid bikes0:00:37
8Ben Frederick (USA)Hefler Performance Coaching p/b Bicycle Outfitters0:00:57
9Eric Thompson (USA) Mt. Borah Epic Team0:01:38
10Brendan Rhim (USA) California Giant Berry Farms p/b Specialized
11Bradford Perley (USA) Champion System/Cannondale0:02:05
12Josh Kelley (USA) Chris King/ Cielo Factory Team0:02:09
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET Coaching/Specialized0:02:21
14Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:02:30
15Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:03:04
16Weston Schempf (USA) SEAVS/Haymarket0:03:10
17Frank Travieso (USA) United healthcare of Georgia0:03:45
18Adam Myerson (USA) Team Smart Stop p/b Mountain Khakis0:03:52
19Andrew Reardon (USA) Team Sonic0:03:55
20Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:04:26
21Robert Rimmer (USA) King University/Kona0:04:51
22Joshua Johnson (USA) Giant Off-Road Factory Team0:04:56
23Philip Short (USA) Kens Bike Shop - Hearts Racing0:05:23
24Nicholas VanWinkle (USA) Litespeed-BMW0:06:16
25Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles and Fitness
26Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System Cannondale
27Nolan Tankersley (USA) Village Volkswagen Elite Cycling Team
28Elliott Baring (USA) Ridley/Reality Bikes
29Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
30Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley/District Taco
31Grayson Brookshire (USA) Volharden
32Trent Blackburn (USA)
33David Hall (USA) Myrtle Beach Bicycle Racing
34Hunter Resek (USA) Mars Hill University
35Myles Lietzke (USA) Ms Roses P/b J.Brow-ChampSys
36Joshua Whitmore (USA) Greenlife-Subaru Benefiting Globalbike
37Travis Werts (USA) Brent
38Lucas Livermon (USA) Champion System/DCX

 

