Werner wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1
Orton secures women's race victory
Day 1: Hendersonville -
Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum) took victories in the elite women's and men's races at the North Carolina Grand Prix opener held in Hendersonville on Saturday.
Orton won the elite women's race solo with a 24-second gap ahead of runner-up Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement) and an additional four seconds to Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team).
Werner won the elite men's race by a smaller margin, only five seconds ahead of Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing), However, the pair distanced themselves from the rest of the field and finished over a minute ahead of third placed Dan Timmerman (House Industries).
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair
|0:48:32
|2
|Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement
|0:00:24
|3
|Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:00:28
|4
|Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling
|0:00:30
|5
|Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing
|0:00:49
|6
|Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX
|0:01:04
|7
|Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont
|0:01:19
|8
|Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek
|0:01:26
|9
|Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:01:41
|10
|Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team
|0:02:02
|11
|Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs
|0:02:03
|12
|Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel
|0:02:35
|13
|Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop
|0:02:56
|14
|Sara Tussey (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing
|0:03:07
|15
|Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon
|0:03:11
|16
|Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
|17
|Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport
|0:03:40
|18
|Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC
|0:03:47
|19
|Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX
|0:03:57
|20
|Sarah Hill (GBr) Brevard College
|0:04:03
|21
|Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:04:09
|22
|Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery
|0:04:37
|23
|Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23
|0:04:51
|24
|Katie Arnold (USA) StanridgeThe Generals
|25
|Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals
|0:05:20
|26
|Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI
|0:05:28
|27
|Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists BRC
|0:08:26
|28
|Joanne Grogan (USA) Allys Bar
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies
|1:02:19
|2
|Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing
|0:00:05
|3
|Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs
|0:01:01
|4
|Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy
|0:01:11
|5
|Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund
|0:01:13
|6
|Eric Thompson (USA) Lees-Mcrae College
|0:01:22
|7
|Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill
|0:01:38
|8
|Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team
|0:01:49
|9
|Frank Travieso (USA) Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project
|0:01:54
|10
|Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
|11
|Tristan Cowie (USA) Brevard College
|0:01:59
|12
|Bradford Perley (USA) Champion Systems
|0:02:03
|13
|Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized
|0:02:55
|14
|Adam Myerson (USA) CycleSmart
|15
|Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC
|0:02:56
|16
|Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY
|17
|Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle
|0:03:07
|18
|Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Sollay.com
|0:03:10
|19
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:03:11
|20
|Troy Wells (USA) Cliff Bar
|0:04:23
|21
|Jonathan Hamblen (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:04:25
|22
|Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M
|0:04:39
|23
|Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
|24
|Nick Waite (USA)
|0:05:06
|25
|Robert Rimmer (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team
|0:05:28
|26
|Hunter Resek (USA) Mars Hill University
|0:05:50
|27
|Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund
|0:06:03
|28
|Brian Hill (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin
|0:06:06
|29
|Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes
|0:06:35
|30
|Lucas Livermon (USA) Triangle Velo
|31
|Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles-Dean Endurance
|32
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System
|33
|Ryan Gamm (USA) Ohio Valley Velo Sports
|34
|Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
|35
|Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
|36
|Nathaniel Morse (USA)
|37
|Joshua Whitmore (USA)
|38
|Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
|39
|David Hall (USA)
|40
|Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley Ducati Spokes
|41
|Grayson Brookshire (USA) Hendersonville, NC/Chainheart Cycling Studio
|42
|Myles Lietzke (USA)
|43
|Travis Day Werts (USA)
|44
|Nolan Tankersley (USA)
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Van Dijk aiming to recover in time for 2020 season, Olympic selectionDutch rider on her journey from wheelchair to race bike
-
Katusha-Alpecin riders still waiting for October wagesWorldTour team waiting on funding from key sponsor
-
Freeman absent from medical tribunal after adverse reaction to Sutton aggressionDr Steve Peters questioned about testosterone order
-
Arkéa-Samsic to ride Canyon bikes in 2020French squad switch from BH for a two-year deal with German manufacturer
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy