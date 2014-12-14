Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Team) climbing with one lap to go (Image credit: David McElwaine)

Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum) took victories in the elite women's and men's races at the North Carolina Grand Prix opener held in Hendersonville on Saturday.

Orton won the elite women's race solo with a 24-second gap ahead of runner-up Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement) and an additional four seconds to Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team).

Werner won the elite men's race by a smaller margin, only five seconds ahead of Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing), However, the pair distanced themselves from the rest of the field and finished over a minute ahead of third placed Dan Timmerman (House Industries).

Full Results

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair 0:48:32 2 Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement 0:00:24 3 Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team 0:00:28 4 Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling 0:00:30 5 Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing 0:00:49 6 Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX 0:01:04 7 Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont 0:01:19 8 Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek 0:01:26 9 Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop 0:01:41 10 Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team 0:02:02 11 Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs 0:02:03 12 Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel 0:02:35 13 Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop 0:02:56 14 Sara Tussey (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing 0:03:07 15 Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon 0:03:11 16 Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders 17 Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport 0:03:40 18 Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC 0:03:47 19 Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX 0:03:57 20 Sarah Hill (GBr) Brevard College 0:04:03 21 Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U23 0:04:09 22 Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery 0:04:37 23 Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U23 0:04:51 24 Katie Arnold (USA) StanridgeThe Generals 25 Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals 0:05:20 26 Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI 0:05:28 27 Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists BRC 0:08:26 28 Joanne Grogan (USA) Allys Bar