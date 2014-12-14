Trending

Werner wins North Carolina Grand Prix Day 1

Orton secures women's race victory

Kerry Werner (Optum Pro Team) climbing with one lap to go

(Image credit: David McElwaine)

Beth Ann Orton (Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair) and Kerry Werner (Optum) took victories in the elite women's and men's races at the North Carolina Grand Prix opener held in Hendersonville on Saturday.

Orton won the elite women's race solo with a 24-second gap ahead of runner-up Laurel Rathbun (Raleigh-Clement) and an additional four seconds to Allison Arensman (K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team).

Werner won the elite men's race by a smaller margin, only five seconds ahead of Travis Livermon (Mock Orange Racing), However, the pair distanced themselves from the rest of the field and finished over a minute ahead of third placed Dan Timmerman (House Industries).

 

Full Results

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Beth Ann Orton (USA) Team S&M Sellwood Cycle Repair0:48:32
2Laurel Rathbun (USA) Raleigh-Clement0:00:24
3Allison Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team0:00:28
4Nicole Thiemann (USA) Rare Disease Cycling0:00:30
5Laura Winberry (USA) Speedvagen Family Racing0:00:49
6Jane Burlew (USA) AVLCX0:01:04
7Elizabeth White (USA) University of Vermont0:01:19
8Carol Jeane Sansome (USA) County Cycles Masters CX p/b Trek0:01:26
9Katherine Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:01:41
10Hannah Arensman (USA) K-Edge/Felt Cyclocross Team0:02:02
11Brittlee Bowman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs0:02:03
12Rebecca Blatt (USA) Van Dessel0:02:35
13Emily Shields (USA) Kens Bike Shop0:02:56
14Sara Tussey (USA) Mellow Mushroom Racing0:03:07
15Ally Stacher (USA) Specialized-Lululemon0:03:11
16Victoria Steen (USA) Lady Gnar Shredders
17Jenna Blandford (USA) VO2 Multisport0:03:40
18Christina Birch (USA) JAM Fund / NCC0:03:47
19Corey Coogan Cisek (USA) PowerFix CX0:03:57
20Sarah Hill (GBr) Brevard College0:04:03
21Katherine Santos (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:04:09
22Avanell Schmitz (USA) Tradewinds Racing p/b Mermaid Winery0:04:37
23Mackenzie Green (USA) Red Zone Elite U230:04:51
24Katie Arnold (USA) StanridgeThe Generals
25Kimberly Flynn (USA) The Generals0:05:20
26Elizabeth So (USA) Team TATI0:05:28
27Susan Helm-Murtagh (USA) TriCyclists BRC0:08:26
28Joanne Grogan (USA) Allys Bar

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Kerry Werner (USA) Optum p/b Kelly Benefit Strategies1:02:19
2Travis Livermon (USA) Mock Orange Racing0:00:05
3Dan Timmerman (USA) House Industries - Simplehuman - Richard Sachs0:01:01
4Ben Frederick (USA) Hefler Performance Coaching pb Bicy0:01:11
5Anthony Clark (USA) JAM Fund0:01:13
6Eric Thompson (USA) Lees-Mcrae College0:01:22
7Andrew Dillman (USA) Bob's Red Mill0:01:38
8Robert Marion (USA) American Classic Pro Team0:01:49
9Frank Travieso (USA) Team UnitedHealthCare / The 706 Project0:01:54
10Lewis Gaffney (USA) American Classic Pro Cyclocross Tea
11Tristan Cowie (USA) Brevard College0:01:59
12Bradford Perley (USA) Champion Systems0:02:03
13Kevin Bradford-Parish (USA) SET coaching/Specialized0:02:55
14Adam Myerson (USA) CycleSmart
15Philip Short (USA) Ken's Bike Shop - Hearts RC0:02:56
16Josh Kelley (USA) Bailey Bikes SPY
17Westley Richards (USA) Clemmons Bicycle0:03:07
18Weston Schempf (USA) C3-Sollay.com0:03:10
19Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:03:11
20Troy Wells (USA) Cliff Bar0:04:23
21Jonathan Hamblen (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:04:25
22Andrew Reardon (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red M0:04:39
23Brendan Rhim (USA) KMS-Start House Cycling Team
24Nick Waite (USA)0:05:06
25Robert Rimmer (USA) American Classic Pro CX Team0:05:28
26Hunter Resek (USA) Mars Hill University0:05:50
27Scott Smith (USA) JAM Fund0:06:03
28Brian Hill (USA) Stan's NoTubes P/b Proferrin0:06:06
29Alex Ryan (USA) Mock Orange Bikes0:06:35
30Lucas Livermon (USA) Triangle Velo
31Andrew Bailey (USA) Piney Flats Bicycles-Dean Endurance
32Gunnar Bergey (USA) Champion System
33Ryan Gamm (USA) Ohio Valley Velo Sports
34Elliott Baring (USA) Reality Bikes Ambassador
35Trent Blackburn (USA) Mock Orange Bikes Pro CX Team
36Nathaniel Morse (USA)
37Joshua Whitmore (USA)
38Dan Wolf (USA) Pro Tested Gear
39David Hall (USA)
40Christopher Rabadi (USA) Battley Ducati Spokes
41Grayson Brookshire (USA) Hendersonville, NC/Chainheart Cycling Studio
42Myles Lietzke (USA)
43Travis Day Werts (USA)
44Nolan Tankersley (USA)

 

