Steegmans wins Nokere-Koerse
Van Dijk and Brown second and third
Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) sprinted to victory at the Nokere-Koerse ahead of Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda Willems Accent) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to underline his form ahead of the spring classics.
Steegmans was forced to abandon last week’s Paris-Nice with a fever ahead of stage 4, but he showed no ill effects in Belgium on Wednesday to secure a fine win.
The day’s action was dominated by a four-man breakaway featuring Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen–Mercator), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) and Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto). In spite of their best efforts, however, the quartet never managed to stretch their advantage beyond 2:15, and they were caught 20km from the line.
The plucky Dehaes had another go in the finale in the company of Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole), Rob Goris (Verandas Willems-Accent) and Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), but they too were shut down, and 7km from home, Dehaes’ final, solo effort was ended by Katusha’s chase.
The scene was then set for a rapid finale. In the finish straight, Steegmans was the first to launch his sprint and he had more than enough in the tank to hold off the challenges of Van Dijk and Brown to seal the win.
Full Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|2
|Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|3
|Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|4
|Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|5
|Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
|6
|Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|7
|Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|8
|Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|9
|Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|10
|Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|11
|Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
|12
|Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|13
|Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|14
|Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|15
|Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
|16
|Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
|17
|Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|18
|David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|19
|Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|20
|Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
|21
|Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|22
|Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
|23
|Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|24
|Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|25
|Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|26
|Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
|27
|Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
|28
|Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|29
|Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|30
|Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|31
|Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|32
|Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|33
|Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|34
|Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
|35
|Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|36
|Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|37
|Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|38
|Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|39
|Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
|40
|Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|41
|Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|42
|Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|43
|Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|44
|Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
|45
|Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|46
|Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|47
|Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|48
|Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
|49
|Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|50
|Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
|51
|William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|52
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
|53
|Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
|54
|Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|55
|Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
|56
|Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
|57
|Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange-Magic-SP
|58
|Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|59
|Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|60
|Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
|61
|Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|62
|Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|63
|Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
|64
|Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|65
|Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|66
|Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|67
|Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|68
|Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
|69
|Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|70
|Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|71
|Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|72
|Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|73
|Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|74
|Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|75
|James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|76
|Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
|77
|Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
|78
|Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|79
|Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|80
|James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|81
|Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
|82
|Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|83
|Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|84
|Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
|85
|Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
|86
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
|87
|Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|88
|Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
|89
|Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
|90
|Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
|91
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|92
|Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|93
|Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|94
|Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
|95
|Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
|96
|Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|97
|Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|98
|Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly
|99
|Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|100
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|101
|Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|102
|Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
|103
|Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|104
|Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
|105
|Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
|106
|Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|107
|Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|108
|Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
|109
|Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
|110
|Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|111
|Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
|112
|Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
|113
|Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
|114
|Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|115
|Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|116
|Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|117
|Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|118
|Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
|119
|Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
|120
|Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|121
|Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|122
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
|123
|William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
|124
|Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|125
|Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
|126
|Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|127
|Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|128
|Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
|129
|Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
|130
|Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
|131
|Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|132
|André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|133
|Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|134
|Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
|135
|Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
|136
|Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
|137
|Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
|138
|Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
|139
|Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
|140
|Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
|141
|Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
|142
|Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|143
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|144
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
|145
|Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
|146
|Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
|147
|Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
|148
|Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
|149
|Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly
