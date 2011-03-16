Trending

Steegmans wins Nokere-Koerse

Van Dijk and Brown second and third

Image 1 of 10

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacks

David Boucher (Omega Pharma-Lotto) attacks
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 2 of 10

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step, R) wins Nokere Koerse ahead of Stefan Van Dijk and Graeme Brown

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step, R) wins Nokere Koerse ahead of Stefan Van Dijk and Graeme Brown
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 3 of 10

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) broke a two-year dry spell with a win in Nokere Koerse

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) broke a two-year dry spell with a win in Nokere Koerse
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 4 of 10

Andreas Stauff (Quick Step)

Andreas Stauff (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 5 of 10

Frederique Robert (Quick Step)

Frederique Robert (Quick Step)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 6 of 10

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)

Michael Matthews (Rabobank)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 7 of 10

Leif Hoste (Katusha)

Leif Hoste (Katusha)
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 8 of 10

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still showing the effects of a crash in Italy.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) still showing the effects of a crash in Italy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 9 of 10

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking a bit worse for the wear after his crash in Italy.

Andre Greipel (Omega Pharma-Lotto) looking a bit worse for the wear after his crash in Italy.
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)
Image 10 of 10

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) works for his team captain

Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step) works for his team captain
(Image credit: www.ispaphoto.com)

Gert Steegmans (Quick Step) sprinted to victory at the Nokere-Koerse ahead of Stefan Van Dijk (Veranda Willems Accent) and Graeme Brown (Rabobank) to underline his form ahead of the spring classics.

Steegmans was forced to abandon last week’s Paris-Nice with a fever ahead of stage 4, but he showed no ill effects in Belgium on Wednesday to secure a fine win.

The day’s action was dominated by a four-man breakaway featuring Michael Van Staeyen (Topsport Vlaanderen–Mercator), Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Quick Step), Matthieu Ladagnous (FDJ) and Kenny Dehaes (Omega Pharma-Lotto). In spite of their best efforts, however, the quartet never managed to stretch their advantage beyond 2:15, and they were caught 20km from the line.

The plucky Dehaes had another go in the finale in the company of Gaetan Bille (Wallonie Bruxelles-Crédit Agricole), Rob Goris (Verandas Willems-Accent) and Rony Martias (Saur-Sojasun), but they too were shut down, and 7km from home, Dehaes’ final, solo effort was ended by Katusha’s chase.

The scene was then set for a rapid finale. In the finish straight, Steegmans was the first to launch his sprint and he had more than enough in the tank to hold off the challenges of Van Dijk and Brown to seal the win.

Full Results

#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Gert Steegmans (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
2Stefan Van Dijk (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
3Graeme Brown (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
4Jens Keukeleire (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
5Yauheni Hutarovich (Blr) FDJ
6Benjamin Verraes (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
7Stéphane Poulhies (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
8Kevin Lacombe (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
9Bobbie Traksel (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
10Frédéric Amorison (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
11Maxime Vantomme (Bel) Katusha Team
12Niko Eeckhout (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
13Kurt Hovelynck (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
14Kevin Ista (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
15Bert De Backer (Bel) Skil - Shimano
16Alexander Porsev (Rus) Katusha Team
17Gilles Devillers (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
18David Boucher (Fra) Omega Pharma-Lotto
19Christophe Laborie (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
20Evert Verbist (Bel) Veranda's Willems-Accent
21Coen Vermeltfoort (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
22Anthony Geslin (Fra) FDJ
23Michal Golas (Pol) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
24Sylwester Janiszewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
25Laurens De Vreese (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
26Matthew Brammeier (Irl) HTC-Highroad
27Dominique Rollin (Can) FDJ
28Davy Commeyne (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
29Timothy Dupont (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
30Jonas Vangenechten (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
31Emmanuel Van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
32Tom Veelers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
33Romain Matheou (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
34Steve Chainel (Fra) FDJ
35Anthony Delaplace (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
36Martijn Verschoor (Ned) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
37Marcello Pavarin (Ita) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
38Aleksejs Saramotins (Lat) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
39Eric Baumann (Ger) Team Netapp
40Hugo Houle (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
41Robin Chaigneau (Ned) Skil - Shimano
42Timothy Vangheel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
43Sven Jodts (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
44Martin Reimer (Ger) Skil - Shimano
45Pim Ligthart (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
46Remco Broers (Ned) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
47Staf Scheirlinckx (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
48Robert Retschke (Ger) Team Netapp
49Bert Scheirlinckx (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
50Gatis Smukulis (Lat) HTC-Highroad
51William Dugan (USA) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
52Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team Netapp
53Vladimir Isaichev (Rus) Katusha Team
54Iljo Keisse (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
55Matti Helminen (Fin) Landbouwkrediet
56Bert De Waele (Bel) Landbouwkrediet
57Frank Dressler (Ger) Team Differdange-Magic-SP
58Maarten Neyens (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
59Julien Vermote (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
60Leif Hoste (Bel) Katusha Team
61Arnaud Labbe (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
62Adam Blythe (GBr) Omega Pharma-Lotto
63Ronan McLaughlin (Irl) An Post - Sean Kelly
64Gediminas Bagdonas (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
65Johan Coenen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
66Dirk Müller (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
67Michaël Van Staeyen (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
68Dirk Bellemakers (Ned) Landbouwkrediet
69Svein Tuft (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
70Benjamin Sydlik (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
71Alexey Shmidt (Rus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
72Martijn Keizer (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
73Alessandro Bazzana (Ita) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
74Rob Goris (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
75James Spragg (GBr) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
76Michaël Baer (Swi) Team Netapp
77Alexander Mironov (Rus) Katusha Team
78Pieter Vanspeybrouck (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
79Sander Cordeel (Bel) Colba - Mercury
80James Vanlandschoot (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
81Arkimedes Arguelyes Rodriges (Rus) Katusha Team
82Rudy Rouet (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
83Vytautas Kaupas (Ltu) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
84Niels Wytinck (Bel) Colba - Mercury
85Alex Rasmussen (Den) HTC-Highroad
86Patrick Bercz (Ger) Team Eddy Merckx - Indeland
87Bartlomiej Matysiak (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
88Olivier Chevalier (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles - Credit Agricole
89Jan Ghyselinck (Bel) HTC-Highroad
90Tom Vermeer (Ned) Colba - Mercury
91Steffen Radochla (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
92Sven Vandousselaere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
93Maxim Belkov (Rus) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
94Timon Seubert (Ger) Team Netapp
95Caleb Fairly (USA) HTC-Highroad
96Sander Helven (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
97Rony Martias (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
98Huub Duyn (Ned) Donckers Koffie-Jelly Belly
99Preben Van Hecke (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
100Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
101Jeroen Hoorne (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
102Michael Matthews (Aus) Rabobank Cycling Team
103Dries Hollanders (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
104Wouter Mol (Ned) Vacansoleil-DCM Pro Cycling Team
105Fabio Calabria (Aus) Team Type 1 - Sanofi Aventis
106Kristof Vandewalle (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
107Kevin Hulsmans (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
108Paul Poux (Fra) Saur - Sojasun
109Michaël Vanderaerden (Bel) Donckers Koffie - Jelly Belly
110Jens Debusschere (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
111Darijus Dzervus (Ltu) An Post - Sean Kelly
112Benoît Vaugrenard (Fra) FDJ
113Cesare Benedetti (Ita) Team Netapp
114Alex Meenhorst (NZl) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
115Romain Zingle (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
116Ryan Anderson (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
117Stef Clement (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
118Pieter Ghyllebert (Bel) An Post - Sean Kelly
119Roy Curvers (Ned) Skil - Shimano
120Sander Armee (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
121Guillaume Van Keirsbulck (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
122Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team Netapp
123William Bonnet (Fra) FDJ
124Klaas Lodewyck (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
125Michael Tronborg Kristensen (Den) Team Differdange - Magic-Sportfood.de
126Steven De Neef (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
127Rémi Cusin (Fra) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
128Dennis Van Winden (Ned) Rabobank Cycling Team
129Nico Sijmens (Bel) Cofidis, Le Credit En Ligne
130Mitchell Docker (Aus) Skil - Shimano
131Jean-Pierre Drucker (Lux) Veranda's Willems - Accent
132André Greipel (Ger) Omega Pharma-Lotto
133Bram Schmitz (Ned) Veranda's Willems - Accent
134Nikolas Maes (Bel) Quickstep Cycling Team
135Gaëtan Bille (Bel) Wallonie Bruxelles-Credit Agricole
136Frédéric Guesdon (Fra) FDJ
137Matthieu Ladagnous (Fra) FDJ
138Benjamin King (USA) Team RadioShack
139Paul Martens (Ger) Rabobank Cycling Team
140Grégory Habeaux (Bel) Veranda's Willems - Accent
141Walt De Winter (Bel) Jong Vlaanderen - Bauknecht
142Michael Schweizer (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
143Sebastian Forke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
144Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Nutrixxion Sparkasse
145Kenny De Haes (Bel) Omega Pharma-Lotto
146Craig Lewis (USA) HTC-Highroad
147Martin Gilbert (Can) Team Spidertech Powered By C10
148Steven Van Vooren (Bel) Topsport Vlaanderen - Mercator
149Andrew Fenn (GBr) An Post - Sean Kelly

Latest on Cyclingnews