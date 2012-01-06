Image 1 of 12 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling, Canterbury) in action on the way to winning the elite men's time trial at the RaboDirect Elite National Championships in Christchurch today. (Image credit: Cycling News) Image 2 of 12 Mens Podium Sam Horgan (Subway Pro Cycling Team), Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling Team), and Jesse Sergent (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 12 Michael Vink rode the winning time of 49 minutes and 48 seconds to take the gold medal (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 12 Sam Horgan of the Subway Pro Cycling Team trailed his team mate by 20 seconds to finish second in the 40km TT (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 12 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling Team) completed the 40km circuit in a time of 49 minutes 35 seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 6 of 12 Jesse Sergent (Radioshack-Nissan-Trek) had to settle for third with a time of 50 minutes and three seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 7 of 12 Jeremy Vennell (Bissell) finished in 4th place with a time of 50 minutes and five seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 8 of 12 Under23 Podium Jason Christie (Mid South Canterbury) Michael Vink (Mico Pro Train) and Fraser Gough (East Coast North sland) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 9 of 12 Winner of the recent Tour of Southland Josh Atkins rode to fifth place today (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 10 of 12 Jason Christie (Mid South Canterbury) took the silver medal with a time of 50 minutes and 30 seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 11 of 12 Fraser Gough (East Coast North Island) finish in third spot with a time of 50 minutes and 39 seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 12 of 12 Michael Vink (Mico Protrain, Canterbury) in action on the way to winning the under-23 time trial at the RaboDirect Elite National Championships in Christchurch today. (Image credit: Cycling News)

Canterbury's Paul Odlin upset the field to win the men's time trial at the RaboDirect Elite National Championships in Christchurch today.

Odlin clocked 49 minutes 35 seconds for the 40km journey near Lincoln College to finish 21 seconds ahead of his Subway Pro Cycling teammate Sam Horgan with favourite Jesse Sergent third.

Canterbury's Michael Vink made it two wins in three years in the under-23 event.

Odlin, a father of two, mixes work with his passion, as a cycling coach in Christchurch, and he gave his clients the perfect lesson in time trialling today.

He was runner-up four years ago but went one better with a gutsy performance today.

"I'm fortunate to coach and be able to integrate my training into my work which is great," Odlin said. "And I am so grateful for the support I get from Subway Pro Cycling team with the bike, the support and the input from guys like Hayden Godfrey.

"I had some of my clients out supporting me today which was great."

The Cantabrian pushed hard over the first half but had to fight the demons on the return leg of the 40km test.

"I felt really good going out. I knew it would be hard coming back so took that into my planning. I struggled though but everyone did. It was a matter of digging deep and hanging on.

"It's quite a thrill to win this title for sure."

Odlin said the one-two finish for his Subway Pro Cycling team is a real boost ahead of Sunday's men's road race.

"This shows that Subway are here and going to be a force. This result gives us some confidence for Sunday and I am sure as a team we will have a good race."



Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Paul Odlin (Subway Pro Cycling, Canterbury) 0:49:35 2 Sam Horgan (Subway Pro cycling, Canterbury) 0:49:56 3 Jesse Sergent (East Coast North Island) 0:50:03