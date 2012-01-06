Image 1 of 5 Women's Podium Jamie Nielson (Waikato BOP), Lauren Ellis (Mid South Canterbury) and Alison Shanks (Otago) (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 2 of 5 Long distance Duathlon World Champion Mel Burke from Auckland competes in the women's event (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 3 of 5 Lauren Ellis (Mid South Canterbury) completed the 25km course in a time of 35 minutes and 21 seconds to take the gold medal (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 4 of 5 Jamie Nielson (Waikato Bay of Plenty) finished second in a time of 35 minutes and 48 seconds (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman) Image 5 of 5 Alison Shanks (Otago) had to settle for third, just 2 seconds down on Nielson (Image credit: Pete Bruggeman)

BikeNZ's leading women's track pursuit team of Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Alison Shanks filled the podium positions in the women's contest over 25kms, with Ellis, competing for Mid South Canterbury, winning the bragging rights over her team pursuit colleagues with the day's fastest time.

There was only 29 seconds separating the trio with Ellis winning in 35:21, from Nielsen second in 35:48 and Shanks third in 35:50. All three will head to Invercargill later tomorrow to prepare for a week of training on the track.

The 123km women's road race tomorrow comprising eight laps around the Hoon Hay circuit starting at noon with the winner expected by 3.30pm.