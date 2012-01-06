Ellis comes up trumps in team pursuiter's battle for bragging rights
Nielsen and Shanks complete podium
Elite women time trial: Christchurch, NZL -
BikeNZ's leading women's track pursuit team of Lauren Ellis, Jaime Nielsen and Alison Shanks filled the podium positions in the women's contest over 25kms, with Ellis, competing for Mid South Canterbury, winning the bragging rights over her team pursuit colleagues with the day's fastest time.
There was only 29 seconds separating the trio with Ellis winning in 35:21, from Nielsen second in 35:48 and Shanks third in 35:50. All three will head to Invercargill later tomorrow to prepare for a week of training on the track.
The 123km women's road race tomorrow comprising eight laps around the Hoon Hay circuit starting at noon with the winner expected by 3.30pm.
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Lauren Ellis (Mid South Canterburty)
|0:35:21
|2
|Jaime Nielsen (Waikato Bay of Plenty)
|0:35:48
|3
|Alison Shanks (Otago)
|0:35:50
