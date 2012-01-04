Trending

New Zealand Road Championships past winners

Champions from 2002-2010

Road race past winners
#
2011H Roulston
2010J Bauer
2009G McCauley
2008J Dean
2007J Dean
2006H Roulston
2005G McCauley
2004H Blackgrove
2003H Blackgrove
2002G McCauley

Elite women
#
2011C Cheatley
2010R Buchanan
2009M Holt
2008M Holt
2007A Shanks
2006C Cheatley
2005S Ulmer
2004C Sell
2003J Kiesanowski
2002A Farrell

Latest on Cyclingnews