Image 1 of 2 Brook Macdonald (New Zealand) (Image credit: Tour of Japan) Image 2 of 2 Emille Siegenthaler (Scott) races to a top ten finish. (Image credit: Dave McElwaine/trailwatch.net)

New Zealand's best mountain bike racers faced a Napier heatwave and world class fields at the Eskdale Mountainbike Park over the weekend. The downhill race was contested in extreme conditions on World Cup worthy race courses - winners in all categories were those who dealt with not only the competition but also the changing and challenging trail conditions the best.

The Waipunga Road downhill course was set to provide a broad technical challenge on Saturday, on a course with a 160m vertical drop. As practice progressed on Friday and into race day on Saturday, the dry race course kept throwing changing lines and unwelcome surprises to competitors trying to put down a perfect run against the clock.

In the elite men's race, Napier's 2009 Junior World Champion Brook MacDonald (MS-Evil) drew on local knowledge to crush the strong field, claiming his win by more than two seconds from world ranked number four Sam Blenkinsop (Lapierre International).

As the New Zealand MTB Cup builds, more elite athletes are joining the road show, and Mathew Scoles (Cingolani-Protone) and Kieran Bennett (Zerode) were two to get right on the pace at their first Cup outing this summer. Like MacDonald, current New Zealand National Champion Wyn Masters (Wide Open) put a less than ideal round one behind him to claim a podium fourth in Napier behind Scoles. Matt Walker was fifth.

The elite women's downhill race was taken out in style by visiting Swiss Scott 11 professional Emilie Siegenthaler, over current New Zealand National Champion Harriet Harper (Santa Cruz).

The Under 19 men's category continued to be one of the most exciting New Zealand MTB Cup races to watch at Napier. Dual BMX and Mountain Bike national team representative Daniel Franks (Yeti NZ) joined the Cup in Napier, and recovered from a heavy fall in seeding to claim a solid win over last weekend's podium top step Rueben Olorenshaw - both riders impressing with top 10 elite times.

The New Zealand MTB Cup will continue this weekend January 22-23 in Rotorua for downhill racers, at the Whakarewarewa Forest.

Elite men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Brook Macdonald 0:02:44.65 2 Sam Blenkinsop 0:00:02.14 3 Matthew Scoles 0:00:02.84 4 Wyn Masters 0:00:02.98 5 Matt Walker 0:00:03.47 6 Kiearen Bennett 0:00:04.27 7 Richard Leacock 0:00:06.53 8 James Dodds 0:00:06.71 9 Joseph Nation 0:00:08.72 10 Sam Baker 0:00:09.87 11 Rupert Chapman 0:00:09.95 12 Edward Masters 0:00:10.49 13 Gerard Wolfe 0:00:10.91 14 George Brannagan 0:00:11.02 15 Heads Daniel 0:00:12.53 16 Tom Matthews 0:00:12.62 17 Nathan Rankin 0:00:18.24 18 Adam Lawrence 0:00:19.47 19 Thomas Jeandin 0:00:20.09 20 Ewan Doherty 0:00:31.47 21 Daniel Sims 0:01:00.55 22 Freddie King 0:01:02.20 23 Ben Crandwell 0:01:19.82 DNF Daniel Mailink DNS Glenn Haden DNS Mike Davis

Elite women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Emilie Siegenthaler 0:03:19.08 2 Harriet Harper 0:00:02.74 DNF Gabby Molloy DNS Tamara Ulrich

Under 19 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Daniel Franks 0:02:49.32 2 Reuben Olorenshaw 0:00:02.09 3 Buillard Temarii 0:00:04.37 4 Zach Baker 0:00:10.31 5 Mat Prior 0:00:10.86 6 Reece Potter 0:00:10.88 7 Brandon Ransfield 0:00:15.54 8 Kirk Fisher 0:00:18.84 9 Jake Robinson 0:00:18.85 10 Brandon Jackson 0:00:20.56 11 Dan Mccombie 0:00:21.09 12 Kurt Mcdonald 0:00:21.44 13 Nick Bygate 0:00:21.69 14 Andrew Bias 0:00:26.25 15 Zachary Small 0:00:26.47 16 Kyle Weedon 0:00:28.42 17 Florian De Vries 0:00:31.67 18 Joel Tunbridge 0:00:36.41 19 Russell Archer 0:00:37.62 20 Jason Lang 0:00:38.67 21 Lloyd Jenks 0:00:39.26 22 Campbell Mercer 0:00:40.07 23 Jay Barrett 0:00:41.58 24 Harrison Redshaw 0:00:54.82 25 Alex Kennett 0:01:00.43 26 Alex Faulkner 0:01:05.68 27 Ethan Bowater 0:01:13.19 28 Jack Bayley 0:01:19.78 29 Adam Welch 0:03:13.40 DNF Louis Hamilton DNS Tom Rose DNS Richard Penney

Under 17 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Leo Sandler 0:02:54.87 2 Kurt Summerfield 0:00:13.28 3 Kieran De Grey 4 Jamahl Stringer 0:00:13.38 5 Jack Arnopp 0:00:13.92 6 Lawrence Cawte 0:00:18.43 7 Izac Anderson 0:00:21.84 8 Cameron Hancox 0:00:22.90 9 Kyle Lockwood 0:00:23.26 10 Scott Dockary 0:00:23.70 11 Josh Mccombie 0:00:24.61 12 Lee Ormsby 0:00:25.81 13 Callum Sprosen 0:00:28.32 14 Peter Gardner 0:00:31.65 15 Cam Barrett 0:00:32.13 16 Dan Lawton 0:00:32.26 17 Josh Airey 0:00:32.31 18 Benjamin Watkins 0:00:33.45 19 Jack Dodd 0:00:33.92 20 Morgan Taylor 0:00:36.32 21 Mike Mcminn 0:00:46.36 22 Marcus Slack 0:00:47.66 23 Luke Hooper 0:00:47.99 24 Bryan Schofield 0:00:50.90 25 Chris Ryder 0:00:55.41 26 Jordan Burns 0:01:07.20 27 Harry Chapman 0:01:10.25 28 Danie Kattenberg 0:01:35.26 29 Connor Hamilton 0:01:39.49 30 Lewis Mcewan 0:02:37.88 31 Aiden Pidd 0:02:38.62 DNS Dan Prior DNS Cealab Drummond DNS Brett Wilkie DNS Cole Smith DNS Michael Melles DNS Thomas Bryan

Senior men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Stefan Gardner 0:02:57.06 2 Kurt Lancaster 0:00:02.90 3 Carl Edmonson 0:00:03.72 4 Ben Tyas 0:00:05.03 5 Bryn Dickerson 0:00:06.43 6 Adrian Loo 0:00:07.82 7 Rob Farmer 0:00:08.86 8 Scott Mcgregor 0:00:09.14 9 Simon Dibben 0:00:10.98 10 Tristan Ratcliff 0:00:12.40 11 Ollie Knight 0:00:13.23 12 Asher Ellery 0:00:14.06 13 Dargl Webb 0:00:14.66 14 Cam Johnson 0:00:18.57 15 James Charlesworth 0:00:19.50 16 Tom Humphries 0:00:24.28 17 Christian Husted 0:00:25.35 18 Jarrod Bang 0:00:26.28 19 Oscar Tatom 0:00:26.78 20 Luke Brindle 0:00:26.79 21 Bambridge Raiorii 0:00:27.22 22 Kevin Warner 0:00:27.87 23 Adin Johnson 0:00:27.89 24 Ben Johnson 0:00:29.87 25 Scott Taylor 0:00:29.88 26 Paul Sykes 0:00:31.92 27 Brandon Sbordone 0:00:33.84 28 Allie Diamond 0:00:37.92 29 Micheal Challands 0:00:47.27 30 Robert Chappell 0:01:09.54 31 Weston Hill 0:01:09.91 32 Teamo Tsoo 0:01:13.69 33 Nick Mcconachie 0:03:27.89 DNF Brandon Lumsden DNS Steven Hardman DNS Jamie Lyall DNS Adam Lawence DNS Samuel Perry

Master 1 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Craig Mcginnity 0:03:05.61 2 Ricky Pincott 0:00:00.87 3 Boyd Grinstead 0:00:03.55 4 Campbell Wilson 0:00:05.10 5 Jeremy Jones 0:00:11.96 6 Liam O´Keeffe 0:00:18.02 7 Shaun Hodges 0:00:27.32 8 Tamatea Teauroa 0:00:32.69 9 Tim Warner 0:00:35.01 DNF Marty Simeon DNS Brian Tindall

Master 2 men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Dave Hamilton 0:03:18.63 2 Luke Simmons 0:00:18.54 3 Mark Simmons 0:00:27.67 4 Vaughan Love 0:00:30.37 DNS Darryn Henderson DNS Ker Smith

Hardtail men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Scott Bedford 0:03:08.29

Junior women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Madeline Taylor 0:03:17.96 2 Sarah Atkin 0:00:09.70 3 Sophie Tyas 0:00:11.05 4 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:00:18.10 5 Veronique Sandler 0:00:28.07 6 Kaytee Campbell 0:01:14.85 DNS Charlotte Clouston