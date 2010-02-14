Sunday's cross country race at Hamilton's Pukete Mountainbike Trails saw competitors give the high intensity race course the thumbs up as a large crowd of spectators were served up a treat of tactical, attacking cross country racing.

The afternoon saw two elite riders grasped their opportunities today to claim podium top steps. Eloise Fry recorded a start-to-finish victory as she headed off constant pressure from Katherine O'Neill and a fast finishing Monique Avery.

In the elite men's event, Patrick Avery diced for the lead Hamilton rider Scott Thorne during their six-lap race. However, Avery attacked on the last lap to finally open a slim gap on Thorne who had set the pace for most of the race.

For Avery, victory marked a watershed - still an under 23 rider, it was Avery's first big win in the elite ranks and his confidence will be boosted no end for the New Zealand MTB Cup final next weekend, and the National and Oceania Championship events which follow.

Auckland's Lachlan McArthur rode an aggressive race in the under 19 category and was never in danger as built a steady lead over Rotorua's Sam Shaw during their five lap race. Likewise for McArthur, this was his first major national-level win and shows his potential. Alexa Peters also rode a strong tactical race to win the under 19 women's race.

The morning's age group categories had given a taste of what was to come during the afternoon elite, under 23 and under 19 race starts. Waikato locals showed the benefit of local knowledge with James Gurney (Master 1) and Josh Parkin (Under 17) attacking late to claim their respective events.



Elite Men 1 Patrick Avery 2:05:17 2 Scott Thorne 0:00:10 3 Mathew Gorter 0:00:50 4 Dirk Peters 0:02:48 5 Scott Green 0:03:44 6 Adrian Retief 0:05:52 7 Carl Jones 0:05:53 8 Gavin McCarthy 0:06:31 9 Ash Hough 0:07:02 10 Darry Stevens 0:09:20 11 Cameron Wood 0:15:55 12 Nick Miller 0:16:57 DNF Josh Page

Elite Women 1 Eloise Fry 1:58:30 2 Katherine O Neill 0:00:40 3 Monique Avery 0:01:48 4 Samara Sheppard 0:02:10 5 Michelle Bellamy 0:03:58 6 Sara Taylor 0:04:15 7 Adrienne Hooper 0:09:11 8 Sasha Smith 0:11:03 DNF Raewyn Morrison DNS Lisa Morgan

Under 14 Men 1 Locky McArthur 1:45:32 2 Samuel Shaw 0:02:34 3 Jack Chapman 0:03:19 4 Tom Bradshaw 0:03:31 5 Conor Corbett 0:09:24 6 Ian Burgess 0:09:50 7 Dominic Furkert 0:10:46 8 Campbell Tannock 0:11:26 9 Gareth Owen 0:19:19 DNF Josh Russell-Gibbs DNF Simon Blanchett DNF Daniel Harris DNF Luke Weston DNS Reuben Horn

Under 14 Women 1 Alexa Peters 1:42:44 2 Sophiemarie Bethell 0:07:05 3 Charlotte Clouston 0:09:20 4 Natalie Retief 0:23:45

Junior Men 1 Kurt Standen 1:13:48 2 Tom Coombes 0:01:59 3 Jordan Castle 0:02:37 4 Peter Bethell 0:03:12 5 Gareth Cannon 0:04:35 6 Jack Compton 0:05:35 7 Ethan Jacobs 0:12:25 8 Takumi Clarke 0:24:27

Junior Women 1 Ellen Plumtree 1:06:36

Under 17 Men 1 Josh Parkin 1:29:23 2 Sam Gaze 0:02:03 3 Nigel McDowell 0:04:41 4 Brett Stokman 0:06:12 5 Benjamin Plumtree 0:09:35 6 Ryan Hunt 0:09:39 7 Frank Sutton 0:10:44 8 Nicholas Flutey 0:11:01 9 Callum Gordon 0:11:42 10 Bena Simanu 0:16:02 DNF Connor Dove DNF Corby Price DNF Jonty Sanders DNS Guy Hirst

Under 17 Women 1 Siobhan MacDonald 1:28:52 2 Olivia Wadman 0:01:30

Senior Men 1 Bena Earnshaw 1:29:26 2 Nigel Cross 0:01:57 3 Jonny Brown 0:05:50 4 Oliver Shaw 0:09:29 5 Stephen Blissett 0:17:07

Senior Women 1 Kathryn Campbell 1:29:20

Master Men 1 Ricky Pincott 1:30:22 2 Jonty Taylor 0:01:24 3 Jared Scollay 0:04:25 4 Mark Vincett 0:07:50 DNF Lester Perry

Master Women 1 Sarah Beadel 1:20:38 DNS Marguerite Ritchie

Master Men 6 1 James Gurney 1:29:55 2 Greg McGovern 0:03:20 3 Scott Raynes 0:04:50 4 Ian Thomas 0:06:03 5 Ross Castle 0:11:17 6 Geoffrey Notman 0:25:12