Trending

Kluge catches one for Milram

Locals dominate top 10

Results

#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram3:46:40
2Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
3Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro
4Andrè Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
5Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro
6Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
7Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
8Luc Haagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
9Michael Hümbert (Ger) Seven Stones
10Frank- Daniel Wagner (Ger) Seven Stones
11Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
12Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas - Personal
13Felix Rinker (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
14Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
15David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
16Nils Plötner (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
17Krysztof Jézowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
18Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas - Personal
19Dean Podgornik (Slo) Loborika
20Jew Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
21Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
22Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
23Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
24Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
25Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
26Philipp Ries (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
27Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
28Christopher Schmieg (Ger) Seven Stones
29Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
30Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
31Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
32Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
33Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
34Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
35Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
36Renè Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
37Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
38Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas - Personal
39Blaszej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
40Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
41Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro
42Serafin Martinez Acevedo (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
43Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
44Nebosja Jovanovic (Svk) AC Sparta Praha
45Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
46Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro0:00:10
47Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
48Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
49Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
50Kristjan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
51Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
52Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
53Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
54Alexander Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
55Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
56Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:00:20
57David Wöhler (Aut) Tyrol Team
58Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
59Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland0:00:26
60Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
61Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse0:00:49
62Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram0:00:52
63Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
64Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram0:01:14
65Leopold König (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:01:22
66Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author0:02:09
67Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
68Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro0:05:26
69Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro
70Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp0:06:22
71Renè Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec0:07:16
72Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
73Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse0:08:23
74Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
75Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
DNFTomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
DNFPhilipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
DNFMarc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFVojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
DNFFlorian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
DNFDaniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
DNFMassimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
DNFPiotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
DNFTomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFMartin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFLadislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
DNFThomas Blassing (Aut) Tyrol Team
DNFMartin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol Team
DNFStefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
DNFFlorian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas - Personal
DNFMaurice Calles (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFAlexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
DNFHenning Bommel (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
DNFMike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
DNFMarcel Barth (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
DNFFlorain Harbig (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team

Latest on Cyclingnews