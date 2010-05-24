Kluge catches one for Milram
Locals dominate top 10
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Roger Kluge (Ger) Team Milram
|3:46:40
|2
|Steffen Radochla (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|3
|Enrico Peruffo (Ita) Carmiooro
|4
|Andrè Schulze (Ger) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|5
|Jure Kocjan (Slo) Carmiooro
|6
|Daniel Schorn (Aut) Team NetApp
|7
|Patrick Bercz (Ger) Seven Stones
|8
|Luc Haagenaars (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|9
|Michael Hümbert (Ger) Seven Stones
|10
|Frank- Daniel Wagner (Ger) Seven Stones
|11
|Michael Kurth (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|12
|Marius Bernatonis (Ltu) Atlas - Personal
|13
|Felix Rinker (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|14
|Sebastian Siedler (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|15
|David Garcia Dapena (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|16
|Nils Plötner (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|17
|Krysztof Jézowski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|18
|Peter Kusztor (Hun) Atlas - Personal
|19
|Dean Podgornik (Slo) Loborika
|20
|Jew Barta (Cze) Team NetApp
|21
|Rostislav Krotky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|22
|Andreas Schillinger (Ger) Team NetApp
|23
|Emmanuel van Ruitenbeek (Ned) Team Kuota - Indeland
|24
|Marcel Kittel (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|25
|Christian Knees (Ger) Team Milram
|26
|Philipp Ries (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|27
|Gustavo Cesar Veloso (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|28
|Christopher Schmieg (Ger) Seven Stones
|29
|Alexander Gottfried (Ger) Team NetApp
|30
|Tomas Okrouhlicky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|31
|Gonzalo Rabunal Rios (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|32
|Tomasz Kiendys (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|33
|Reto Hollenstein (Swi) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|34
|Norbert Dürauer (Aut) Tyrol Team
|35
|Delio Fernandez Cruz (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|36
|Renè Haselbacher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|37
|Hrvoje Miholjevic (Cro) Loborika
|38
|Nicolas Baldo (Fra) Atlas - Personal
|39
|Blaszej Janiaczyk (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|40
|Jacek Morajko (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|41
|Francesco Tizza (Ita) Carmiooro
|42
|Serafin Martinez Acevedo (Spa) Xacobeo Galicia
|43
|Sergej Fuchs (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|44
|Nebosja Jovanovic (Svk) AC Sparta Praha
|45
|Tomislav Danculovic (Cro) Loborika
|46
|Daniele Ratto (Ita) Carmiooro
|0:00:10
|47
|Tomasz Lisowicz (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|48
|Mariusz Witecki (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|49
|Lukasz Bodnar (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|50
|Kristjan Durasek (Cro) Loborika
|51
|Mateusz Taciak (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|52
|Jaroslaw Rebiewski (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|53
|Piotr Osinski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|54
|Alexander Meenhorst (NZl) Team NetApp
|55
|Radoslav Rogina (Cro) Loborika
|56
|Petr Bencik (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:00:20
|57
|David Wöhler (Aut) Tyrol Team
|58
|Nelson Oliveira (Por) Xacobeo Galicia
|59
|Stefan Schäfer (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|0:00:26
|60
|Jacob Fiedler (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|61
|Rene Obst (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|0:00:49
|62
|Artur Gajek (Ger) Team Milram
|0:00:52
|63
|Markus Eichler (Ger) Team Milram
|64
|Thomas Fothen (Ger) Team Milram
|0:01:14
|65
|Leopold König (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:01:22
|66
|Stanislav Kozubek (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|0:02:09
|67
|Björn Schröder (Ger) Team Milram
|68
|Antonio Quadranti (Ita) Carmiooro
|0:05:26
|69
|Sebastian Fournet Fayard (Fra) Carmiooro
|70
|Dimitri Claeys (Bel) Team NetApp
|0:06:22
|71
|Renè Weissinger (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|0:07:16
|72
|Sebastian Baldauf (Ger) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|73
|Lars Wackernagel (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|0:08:23
|74
|Grischa Janorschke (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|75
|Sebastian Forke (Ger) Team Nutrixxon Sparkasse
|DNF
|Tomas Smolen (Pol) CCC Polsat Polkowice
|DNF
|Philipp Ludescher (Aut) Vorarlberg - Corratec
|DNF
|Marc Reynes (Spa) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Vojtech Dlouhy (Cze) PSK Whirlpool - Author
|DNF
|Florian Monreal (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|DNF
|Daniel Mrosek (Ger) Team Kuota - Indeland
|DNF
|Massimo Demarin (Cro) Loborika
|DNF
|Piotr Krajewski (Pol) Mroz Active Jet
|DNF
|Tomas Holub (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Martin Uher (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Ladislav Fabisovsky (Cze) AC Sparta Praha
|DNF
|Thomas Blassing (Aut) Tyrol Team
|DNF
|Martin Weiss (Aut) Tyrol Team
|DNF
|Stefan Mair (Aut) Tyrol Team
|DNF
|Florian Salzinger (Ger) Atlas - Personal
|DNF
|Maurice Calles (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Alexander Nordhoff (Ger) Seven Stones
|DNF
|Henning Bommel (Ger) Nationalmannschaft Deutschland
|DNF
|Mike Willam (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|DNF
|Marcel Barth (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
|DNF
|Florain Harbig (Ger) Thüringer Energie Team
