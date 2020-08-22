Van der Breggen takes her first Dutch road race title

She's been world champion, Olympic chapion and national champion in the time trial, but Anna van der Breggen, until Saturday, never wore the jersey of Dutch road champion. That all changed on a windy, rainy day in Drenthe.

Van der Breggen overcame a mechanical with 3km to go to hold off the chase from world champion Annemiek van Vleuten (Mitchelton-Scott) and take a solo victory.

The women faced 124.1km of racing with 17 laps of the punchy 7.3km circuit that included 17 trips over the infamous landfill climb, the VAMberg.

The climb starts with a short, excruciatingly steep cobbled pitch before a longer paved stretch. It only climbs 38m but, at an average of 9.4 per cent and a maximum of 22 per cent, it was a race for the climbers.

Van der Breggen played off an attack from Boels Dolmans teammate Jip van den Bos, who went clear in the opening laps, bridging across with Anouska Koster (Parkhotel Valkenburg) before the race was even half-way over.

As the trio forged two and a half minutes' gap over the chasing bunch, Van Vleuten and former champion Marianne Vos (CCC-Liv) took turns decimating the bunch but each time were chased down.

Finally, with four laps to go, Van Vleuten, Vos and European champion Amy Pieters went away again in pursuit of the leaders, slashing their gap to 42 seconds.

So dominant was the ride of the two leading trios that most of the chasing peloton was pulled from the 7.3km circuit as they risked being lapped.

With three laps to go, Van den Bos lost contact with Van der Breggen and Koster while Pieters failed to hold the wheel of the storming Van der Breggen and Vos.

The gap coming down, Van der Breggen took full responsibility for driving the pace while Van Vleuten paced Vos and seemed to let off the gas as they approached two laps to go - the gap stretching out from 27 to 32 seconds.

On the third to last trip up the climb, Koster and Vos lost contact on the cobbles, turning the race into an individual pursuit: the Boels Dolmans rider against the undefeated in 2020 world champion.

Van Vleuten had Koster in sight with 11km to go but kept her pace smooth. Meanwhile, Van der Breggen continued to add to her advantage, bringing it to one minute with one lap to go.

The world champion distanced Koster with 7km remaining but had left it too late to reel in Van der Breggen, who continued to add to her lead.

Finally, Van de Breggen would wear the blue, white and red jersey of national champion for the year for the first time in her elite career.