Van der Poel solos for 41km to win Dutch road title

Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix) utterly dominated the Dutch national championships in Drenthe, attacking a select group with 41km remaining and soloing to victory over Sunweb's Nils Eekhoff.

Eekhoff put in the first major attack on the 15th of 26 laps of the 7.3km circuit that included the short, steep VAM-berg climb, but Van der Poel had designs on the tricolor jersey at splintered the field behind and pulled a small group up to Eekhoff containing Pascal Eenkhoorn and Jos van Emden (Jumbo-Visma), Koen de Kort and Pieter Weening (Trek-Segafredo), Ramon Sinkeldam (Groupama-FDJ) and Corne van Kessel (Circus-Wanty Gobert).

Van der Poel put in a probing attack and shuffled the deck of the lead group, with De Kort and Weening dropped and Jumbo-Visma gaining Timo Roosen and Bert-Jan Lindeman.

The Jumbo-Visma riders nullified Van der Poel once with 50km to go but after another lap and another trip up the VAM-berg, the Alpecin-Fenix rider put the hammer down and dropped everyone.

He made easy work of the remaining laps, carving out more and mroe time before raising his arms in victory atop the 'Col du VAM'.