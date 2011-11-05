Keough claims close win over McNicholas
Winterberg speeds in for third
Luke Keough (Champion System-Keough Cyclocross) nabbed a sprint victory at the UCI C2 Cycle Smart International held at Look Park in Northampton, Massachusetts. He out-paced his two all-race breakaway companions Dylan McNicholas (Cyclocrossworld.com) in second and Lukas Winterberg (Philadelphia Cyclocross School) in third.
“It was nice to repeat,” Keough said. “It was a fast race but groups were selected right away, the three of us got away and we ended up in a sprint. For me, it was best to wait for the sprint. I took it from the last rider and won.”
The event marked round five of the Shimano New England Professional Cyclo-cross Series that is currently led by Justin Lindine (BikeReg.com/Joe’s Garage). Lindine has dominated the New England and Mid-Atlantic cyclo-cross scenes this season. However, an untimely crash at the beginning of the race took him out of contention for the win.
Look Park’s terrain offered a perfect combination of hills, wooded single track and open grass sections. Some of the main features of the course included two steep run-ups, dual descents, a set of hurdles and rail road tracks.
“We used a steep run up in the woods and it was a great course, fast and dry which was perfect,” Keough said. “I was surprised there was not more snow, it dried up and was sunny all day.”
It was reported that Lindine slid out at the start and was forced to do much of the chasing but could not recover the time he lost to the race leaders. Keough, McNicholas and Winterberg separated themselves from the rest of the field early in the race and put forth a tactical battle to the finish line.
“I didn’t need to push it or attack during the race or anything,” Keough said. “I was confident sitting there and waiting for a sprint. The other two tried to attack me and they didn’t want it to come down to a sprint. I just tried to cover each one of them.”
Full results
|1
|Luke Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|1:01:00
|2
|Dylan McNicholas (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|3
|Lukas Winterberg (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:00:03
|4
|Jeremy Durrin (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|0:00:23
|5
|Jerome Townsend (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:00:25
|6
|Justin Lindine (USA) Bikereg.com-Joe's Garage
|0:00:26
|7
|Adam Myerson (USA) SmartStop-Mock Orange Bikes p/b Ridley
|0:01:21
|8
|Jared Nieters (USA) Haymarket-Seavs Racing
|0:01:50
|9
|Joshua Dillon (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|10
|Daniel Chabanov (USA) RGM Watches-Richard Sachs
|0:01:54
|11
|Andrew Wulfkuhle (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|12
|Christian Favata (USA) RGM Watches - Richard Sachs
|0:01:55
|13
|Anthony Clark (USA) J.A.M. Fund - NCC
|14
|Ryan Dewald (USA) Haymarket-Seavs
|0:02:25
|15
|Patrick Bradley (USA) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:02:26
|16
|Lukas Müller (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|0:02:41
|17
|Greg Whitney (USA) Ride Studio Café
|18
|Synjen Marrocco (USA) Corner Cycle
|0:02:42
|19
|Shawn Milne (USA) Essex County Velo - Driven by Mazda
|0:03:13
|20
|David Wilcox (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:03:18
|21
|Colin Reuter (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:03:32
|22
|Bobby Bailey (USA) 1K2GO Sports
|0:03:33
|23
|Manny Goguen (USA) BikeReg.com - Joe's Garage
|0:03:42
|24
|Kevin Sweeney (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:04:06
|25
|Jesse Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|0:04:15
|26
|Michael Wissell (USA) B2C2 - Boloco
|0:04:28
|27
|Thomas Sampson (USA)
|0:04:45
|28
|Joshua Thornton (USA) GG Events LLC
|0:04:51
|29
|Donny Green (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:05:12
|30
|Tim Janson (USA) nycross.com
|0:05:18
|31
|Stephen Pierce (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:19
|32
|John Burns (USA) Burns Racing
|0:05:20
|33
|Austin Pferd (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|0:05:28
|34
|Hunter Pronovost (USA) Cheshire Cycle Racing - CyclistsAreNotRockstars.com
|0:05:32
|35
|Adam Sullivan (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|36
|Cary Fridrich (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:05:35
|37
|Zachary Semain (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
|0:07:23
|38
|Richard Bardwell (USA) Cycle-Smart
|0:07:25
|39
|Ryan Kelly (USA) crossresults.com p/b JRA Cycles
|0:07:51
|40
|Peter Hagerty (USA) Team Plan C p/b Stevens
|0:07:58
|41
|Pierre Vanden Borre (USA) Embrocation Cycling Journal
|0:08:01
|42
|Michael Rea (USA) UVM Cycling
|-1lap
|43
|Gunnar Bergey (USA) C3-Athletes Serving Athletes
|-2laps
|DNF
|Corey Collier (USA) Light Gives Heat-World Bicycle Relief-BOO
|DNF
|Evan Burkhart (USA) BikeReg.com-Cannondale
|DNF
|Adam St. Germain (USA) NBX-Circle A Cycles
|DNF
|Ben Coleman (USA) UVM Cycling
|DNF
|Eric Brungger (Swi) Philadelphia Cyclocross School
|DNF
|Leonardo Sandoval (USA)
|DNF
|Matthew O'Keefe (USA) Cyclocrossworld.com
|DNF
|Nicholas Keough (USA) Champion System p/b Keough Cyclocross
|DNS
|Patrick Goguen (USA) Team CF
|DNS
|Jeffrey Bahnson (USA) Van Dessel Factory Team
