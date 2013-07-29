Image 1 of 50 Vicki Barclay rolls three bridges early on the course in 2nd place behind Kathleen Harding (Team CF) (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 2 of 50 Christian Tanguy, Jesse Kelly, and Michael Tabasko on the first climb (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 3 of 50 Local Jim Matthews (MBR-Bicycle Shop State College) did a great job redesigning the Wilderness 101 course and rode himself onto the Masters Podium in 4th place (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 4 of 50 Vicki Barclay crosses the finish line claiming another Wilderness victory (Image credit: Mike Bush) Image 5 of 50 W101 Women's Podium 2013 (Image credit: Mike Bush) Image 6 of 50 Men's Podium (Image credit: Mike Bush) Image 7 of 50 Local Madison Matthews rolls Croyle Run Trail before withdrawling from the event (Image credit: Bob Popovich) Image 8 of 50 Masters winner Jukka Jokela crossing the finish line (Image credit: The Wilderness 101, the East Coast's original endurance mountain bike event, offered up dominating performances from its champions in Saturday's event. State College local Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes), men's open NUE standout Christian Tanguy (Team CF), the amazing singlespeeder Gerry Pflug (Team CF) and imported masters' racer, Finland's Jukka Jokela (Medilaser/Silmäkirugig/Specialized) ruled their categories while all participants raved about the return of the Wilderness 101 to its central Pennsylvania roots.

An accumulation of minor reroutes over the last four to five years had eliminated key pieces of singletrack from MountainTouring.com's original Wilderness 101. The temporary closure of one of the course's trademark turn of the century dark and rock strewn railroad tunnels had left promoter Chris Scott looking for a revamp of the course. The hundreds of miles of choice trails and gravel roads throughout the Rothrock and Bald Eagle forests and the rediscovery of an old logging rail grade were everything needed to craft a challenging and exciting new looking but old feeling course. The newly added singletracks of Ruff Gap, SassyPig, PigPile and Krumrine Trail and the challenging Flat Road, which is anything but flat and "road" only in the sense that it is wider than singletrack, brought back miles of missed tech riding and returned the course to the challenging central Pennsylvania nature that established it as one of the best 100s in the country.

Second place singlespeeder, Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles) said, "The Wilderness 101 is back to a central Pennsylvania course. Over the last five years, changes had to be made and this year's course brought it back to old school level, to classic rocks of central PA. A course has to balance tech and dirt roads and this course nailed it."

Accolades came from throughout the field from the front runners to those finishing hours later and from riders who were experiencing the course for the first time to those who had finished the 101 many times over. Long time endurance stalwart and many time 101 finisher Garth Prosser (Specialized) was one of these saying, "That's the way to make a course! The new singletrack is awesome!" In other words, the Wilderness 101 is back.

Men

In the men's race, Tanguay opened the festivities on the first climb in an effort to thin out the party. Though the initial surge was not enough to shed everyone, the lead group dwindled under his pressure until three riders, Tanguy, Dereck Treadwell (Dr. Naylor's Racing), and one other pulled away on the back to back climbs after aid station one. Tanguy was still able to forge a gap on his companions on the first singletrack of the event, central PA's classic Three Bridges Trail.

While he continued to build that lead to the end, he did so in what he described as an atypical way for him. "It was the reverse. I got away on singletrack and then they were gaining on me on the climb. Then in the next downhill, I pulled away. Then they gained again on the next climb. This is unusual for me!"

Tanguy also noted his pleasure in finally knocking off the Wilderness 101, "I have been coming here since 2007 and this is the first win for me!" said the racer who has been consistently the most dominant player in men's hundred mile races over the last several seasons.

Behind Tanguy, Treadwell was able to shake off all others until a flying Pflug rejoined him on the steep rock-strewn descent of Ruff Gap. The two were in close proximity over the ensuing 50 miles of course with Pflug again demonstrating how an SSer can mix it up at the front of the men's open field. Though these two separated themselves from the rest, Maine's Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) wasn't about to give up.

Jacaitis found his power lacking on the early gravel climbs but, "The rough singletrack was a godsend. I couldn't keep up on the climbs, but I was moving through the field on the trails. I picked off five riders in the seven new miles of trails after aid three," said Jancaitis. Sitting in tenth place coming out of the third checkpoint, Jacaitis caught both Treadwell and Pflug in the final singletrack just four miles from the finish. With Treadwell not able to match him on this, the most technical trail of the day and Pflug's pedal body breaking free from its axle at almost the same time, the rider from Maine climbed all the way up into second place at the finish. Pflug crossed in third overall as first SSer and Treadwell came across the line fourth overall, third in men's open. Jesse Kelly (Team CF) continued his rise in the ranks with fourth in men's open with Mike Tobasco (DCMTB) in fifth.

State College's Matt Ferrari took home the coveted, "best local" prize with his ride to finish second in singlespeed while Toasted Head Racing's Dan Rapp continued his quest for an overall podium finish in the NUE singlespeed series by finishing third on the day.

Rapp said, "My skewer got knocked loose and I lost the lead the group and then hooked up with Ernesto [Marachin, SS (Pivot Cycles)] for the rest of the day. I really liked the new course and had even power throughout."

What left the normally loquacious Rapp a little at a loss for words was how to describe Pflug's dominance. "I don't know what to say about the guy, how to describe what he's doing. Another overall podium on a singlespeed. How do you beat the guy?" That's a question many singlespeed endurance racers are sure to be wondering. Marachin finished fourth in SS with Jake Colvin (Pedal Power CT) rounding out the top five.

Women

In the women's event, 101 record holder Vicki Barclay was back to defend her crown but found Kathleen Harding (Team CF) formidable opposition. "I pushed the pace early and Kathleen held tough and then she dropped me. I tried to stay positive, use my course knowledge and be patient" said Barclay.

"I knew the new pieces of the course because they were in the Trans-Sylvania Epic this spring, and I'm sure that was an advantage. I knew exactly where I was when no one else had seen the new bits. I caught back up to Kathleen on the Croyle descent and then gradually pulled away."

Arkansas' Priscilla Baltz is only two years into mountain bike riding at all, was racing in only her third hundred miler ever and is coming off a year spent recovering from a broken back sustained while learning technical riding skills. This former NRC road racer has taken to 100s quickly, "I was pack fodder in NRC racing, but when I got to mountain biking is was like, BAM!" In only her third attempt and on a course with many technically challenging segments, Baltz showed she is certainly a rider to watch. Behind Baltz came Melissa Mertz (Mountainside Racing) and Carla Williams (Joes Bike Shop).

Masters 50+

At the end of the day, a surprise winner stood atop the Master's 50+ podium. With recently crowned US National 50+ champ Jim Matthews (The Bicycle Shop) and the always competitive classy Roger Masse (Team CF) on hand, it was visiting professor Finland's Jukka Jokela who came away with a fantastic win. Jokela was quite obviously impressed with the event commenting several times that numbers in the longest distance categories there are similar to the size of these US events and it is the shorter distance categories at those events that make the fields seem so large.

And, unlike marathon style events in Europe, "You actually have to ride the singletrack here not just go up or down on it. This is much more intense than Alpine courses. The course was great fun, fantastic, a really nice mix. This is much more of a family feel here too." Jokela's bike was an unusual, or at least Euro build, with the Arctos hydraulic shifting group and a set of tubulars his choice.

As evidence of what world class events can mean to a place, it was due to the chance to work in a world renowned facility coupled with the long running reputation of the 101 and worldwide coverage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic that made Penn State University Jokelas' first choice for his short term position. Jokela said, "The Trans-Sylvania Epic is highly visible in Europe. It shows all the great trails here. I knew riding [here] was good. That is part of why I wanted to come here." It just so happens that he calls Barclay and Ferrari office mates as well - which likely makes lunch rides something to behold.

Thirteen-time W101 racer Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes) took home his second consecutive victory in the Clydesdale competition though he has promised his new bride Barclay that he will not qualify for the Clydesdale field in 2014.

Purple Lizard Maps, in conjunction with the launch of their new Bald Eagle forest map, launched the first annual DFL trophy which was awarded to Richard Long (Long's Cycles) in a time of 14:36:29. And all of the category champions are the owners of course records on the new old school Wilderness 101.

NUE Standings

Tanguy movee into the lead for the NUE Series with this win at W101. Pflug recorded his fifth win of the season and is in the driver's seat although AJ Linnell, with wins at Pierre's Hole next Sat and Park City P2P, could force a tie breaker at Fool's Gold. David Jolin continues to lead the masters and will be at Pierre's Hole. Cheryl Sornson leads all women and currently appears unstoppable.

Full Results

Men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Christian Tanguy (Team CF) 7:01:02 2 Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) 0:12:35 3 Dereck Treadwell (Dr. Naylor's Racing) 0:14:16 4 Jesse Kelly (Team CF) 0:20:53 5 Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) 0:20:55 6 Garth Prosser (Specialized) 0:35:42 7 Matthew Merkel (DCMTB) 0:38:10 8 Zac Wheeler (Specialized Canada/Wild Rock Outfitters) 0:41:17 9 Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) 0:43:26 10 James Mayuric (Team CF/Pittsburgh Pro Bikes) 0:50:49 11 Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works) 0:52:49 12 Alexander Kurland (Bike Factory Charlottesville) 0:54:48 13 John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/Maxxis) 14 Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor) 0:58:07 15 Matthew Petrararca (The Bicycle Shop) 0:59:34 16 Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing) 1:02:38 17 Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling Team) 1:03:40 18 Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team) 1:06:57 19 Jake Wade (Toasted Head Racing) 1:06:58 20 Jesse Stauffer (Lewisburg Cycling) 1:08:12 21 Bruce Myer (BMC Builders/Primitivetrails.org) 1:08:15 22 Jack Anderson (Team BBC) 1:08:31 23 David Reid (Design Physics Racing pb Endorphin Fitness) 1:11:29 24 Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness) 1:17:30 25 Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling) 1:19:34 26 Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing) 1:20:53 27 Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis) 1:21:54 28 Ryan Leech (Alpine) 1:22:25 29 Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs) 1:26:13 30 Tyler Eusden (bikebarnracing.com) 1:26:31 31 Donald Gustavson (Cycle Center Stamford) 1:27:27 32 Simon Koster 1:32:35 33 Tony Vachino (Old Line Velo) 1:35:40 34 Grant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing) 1:36:23 35 Colin Reuter (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 1:37:11 36 Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes) 1:42:10 37 Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing) 1:45:55 38 Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport) 1:46:05 39 Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling) 1:48:23 40 Hughes Burridge (B2C2 p/b Boloco) 1:53:48 41 Bryan Vahjen (Bicycle ranch Scottsdale az) 1:53:52 42 Dennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike) 1:55:40 43 James Burris (Black Dog Bikes) 1:55:52 44 David Short (NuGo/Koeles) 2:05:07 45 Mark Hixson (Horst Engineering) 2:05:16 46 Brent Mayer 2:05:47 47 Jeffrey Brown (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 2:08:45 48 Tom Haines (Design Physics) 2:16:16 49 Peri Garite (Team PC) 2:16:18 50 Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head Racing) 2:17:41 51 John Devine (Shenandoah Bicycle Co.) 2:26:30 52 Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot) 2:29:56 53 Todd Swim 2:34:22 54 Otto Herr (The Bicycle Shop) 2:35:04 55 Jerry Jackson (Adventures For The Cure) 2:35:34 56 David Woodfine (Peterbrorough Cycling Club) 2:36:28 57 Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing) 2:37:10 58 Tom Maioriello (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman) 2:39:34 59 John Furtak (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman) 2:39:35 60 Matt Kretchman (Athens Bicycle) 2:39:55 61 Robert Hanlon (Empire Brewing - Syracuse Bicycle) 2:43:23 62 Scott Fitzner 2:43:30 63 Joshua Drouin 2:43:32 64 Dean Rogers (None) 2:44:02 65 Andrew Watson (Watson Cycles) 2:44:38 66 David Schwarzenberg (Watson Cycles) 2:44:39 67 Jesse Quagliaroli 2:46:03 68 Kent McDonald (None) 2:51:04 69 Keith Papanicolas (Team Vegan) 2:52:14 70 Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle) 2:52:15 71 Kent Baake (DCMTB/Continuum Solar) 2:53:33 72 Tom Gagliardi (Thomas Bikeworks) 2:55:11 73 Chris Colt (Team Bicycle Doctor) 2:57:44 74 Ezra Mullen (DG Cycle Sports) 3:01:07 75 Bryan Wright (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) 3:06:38 76 Roy Huber (Cadre Racing) 3:06:49 77 Jodah Mazur (Cadre Racing) 3:06:51 78 Dave Ruller (CAMBA) 3:12:20 79 Chris Flint 3:12:57 80 Arthur Roti (Team Horst Masters Cycling Team) 3:17:08 81 Gary Long (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks) 3:20:46 82 Chris Adamski (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks) 3:22:13 83 James Allen (CatUp Coaching) 3:22:21 84 Andrew Schaaf 3:24:40 85 Ken Timm (Delusions of Adequacy) 3:25:42 86 Alex Wurm 3:26:29 87 Christopher Velas 3:35:06 88 Bruce Wickham (Wickham) 3:46:51 89 Jason Aytes (Maria's Taqueria) 3:49:19 90 Drew Moghanaki 3:50:55 91 Joe Amaral (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman) 4:00:20 92 Arthur Haan (DRT Racing) 4:00:51 93 Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) 4:08:35 94 Florian Lungu (Team CF) 4:09:23 95 Michael Kurelja (Lewisburg Cycling) 4:16:38 96 Ted Peddy 4:21:25 97 Mark Mervine (The Lawless Village) 4:25:14 98 Milton Rojas (Potomac Velo Club/Bicycle Pro Shop) 4:26:58 99 David Viens (Team Green Beret Foundation) 4:32:19 100 Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy) 4:33:51 101 Noah Mabry (The Killer Whales) 4:41:12 102 Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster) 4:48:30 103 James Wholey (AAA CESSPOOL of LI) 4:49:26 104 Brandon Miller (Chester County Bicycles) 4:50:08 105 Robert Bennett (None) 5:04:16 106 Charles O'Donnell (Dean Chase) 5:09:54 107 Myles McPartland (bikebarnracing.com) 5:09:56 108 Tad Fallon (Watson Cycles) 5:17:44 109 Rodney Reed 5:26:21 110 Joe Levis (Allegheny Cyclery) 5:29:05 111 Brent Criswell 5:46:41 112 Harley Arnold (None) 6:41:59 113 Aaron Dietrich (12 Moon Distillery) 7:27:33 DNF Adam Walski (Cedar Bike & Paddle) DNF Adolfo Carrion (The Bike Lane - W. Springfield) DNS Alex Heister DNS Andy Gorski (Pro Bikes) DNS Auggie Plitt (Adventures For the Cure) DNS Austin Glazier DNS Benjamin Lins (Hot Red) DNF Brian Coate (B2C2 p/b BOLOCO) DNS Chris Michaels (Marks Bike Shop) DNS Clinton Trentman (None) DNF Cody LaCosta (High Hear Cyclery/Cannondale) DNS George Lowe (Full Cycle) DNF James Ashbaugh DNS Jan Faller (Bike Barn Racing) DNS Jeff Maycock DNS John Little (None) DNS John Rohrer (Team BBC) DNS Jurrien Davison (Shine) DNF Madison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis) DNF Mark Stover (VeloSports Racing) DNS Mike Zobrest (Hollyloft / Alfies) DNF Peter Schultz (Carpe Bike) DNS Ross Riley (NYSP SORT) DNS Rudy Mullins (Charlottesville Racing Club pb Blue Ridge Cyclery) DNS Ryan Jones (None) DNF Scott Altland (Team Gear Compromised) DNS Stephen Wilson (Bike Barn Racing) DNF Tony Cottone (Tony No Bologna)

Women # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Vicki Barclay (Stans NotTubes) 8:27:29 2 Kathleen Harding (Team CF) 0:20:58 3 Priscilla Baltz 0:27:36 4 Melissa Mertz (Mountainside Racing) 1:17:41 5 Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team) 1:25:54 6 Christina Buerkle (Trek of Pittsburgh) 1:33:12 7 Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV) 1:48:17 8 Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing - SS Women) 2:12:48 9 Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes) 2:43:18 10 Lisa Vible (Bike Line) 2:57:02 11 Christina Birch (MIT Cycling) 3:08:41 12 Christin Christoph (Competitive Edge Cycling) 3:43:26 13 Vickie Monahan (Expo Wheelmen) 3:43:30 14 Melissa Liebling (Answer Products/Chamois Butt'r/POC) 4:13:27 15 Leah Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes) 5:04:45 DNF Amy Ortner DNF Cara Schultz (Carpe Bike) DNS Cheryl Sornson (Team CF) DNS Christine Perigen (Roam Life) DNF Hannah Johnston (Trestle Bridge Racing - SS Women?) DNF Jo Kappus DNS Julie Whalen (Shine)

Singlespeed men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Gerry Pflug (Team CF) 7:14:19 2 Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles) 0:38:41 3 Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing) 0:47:09 4 Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) 0:51:07 5 Jake Colvin (Pedal Power CT) 1:21:53 6 Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing) 1:23:56 7 Rob Lochner (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / XXC Mag) 1:25:33 8 Hal Batdorf (LONEWOLFCYCLING.COM) 1:26:29 9 Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB-SID'S) 1:30:49 10 Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs) 1:38:45 11 Michael Magges (A1Zero) 1:46:47 12 Mark Elsasser (Toasted Head Racing) 1:48:41 13 Nathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters/Yeti Cycles) 1:51:48 14 Mark Waters (Dark Horse Cycles) 2:10:14 15 Michael Tressler (East End Ruff Ryders) 2:11:17 16 George Hollerbach 2:11:30 17 Scott Rath (Cadre Racing) 2:12:30 18 Thom Parsons (Dirtwire.TV) 2:17:42 19 Marc Mazzalupo 2:27:11 20 Chris LaSalle (College Street Cycles) 2:30:47 21 Shawn McCann (Thomas Bike Works) 2:30:49 22 Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop) 2:31:33 23 Per Heilmann (Jackass Adventure Team (JAAT)) 3:02:30 24 John Griffiths (NYCMTB-SID's) 3:07:07 25 Matt Hiestand (It Is What It Is, Inc.) 3:11:26 26 Rob Lichtenwalner (Lupine/Gretnabikes.com) 3:45:26 27 Joe Delaney (Black Dog Bikes) 4:04:38 28 Andrew Lysaght (B2C2 p/b BOLOCO) 4:21:50 29 Aaron Pontzer (Straub Beer Adventure Team/N.M.B.A) 5:04:05 DNS Andrew Caputo (Team ERRACE) DNS Andy Sanidas (Me Powered Rocket / Team Wraith Bicycles) DNS Doug Jenne (twinsix.com teamdicky.com) DNS Ron Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing)

Clydesdale men # Rider Name (Country) Team Result 1 Rich Straub (Stans NoTubes) 8:40:46 2 Luis Rivera (NYCMTB-SID'S) 0:56:24 3 Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot) 1:33:57 4 Tim Burton (Thomas Bikeworks) 1:40:15 5 Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling) 1:56:44 6 Steven Hecht (Toasted Head Racing) 2:02:44 7 Scott Miller (Shirk's Bike Shop) 2:38:39 8 Mike Cusato (None) 2:42:24 9 Andy Green 2:43:44 10 Chris White (Classy Fatty Racing) 3:57:06 11 Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling/Racing For Riley) 4:05:04 12 Gerard Arantowicz (Cowtown Cycling) 4:57:21 13 Palmer Hollister 4:57:45 14 Richard Long (Long's Cycles) 5:55:43 DNS Ed Husted DNF Walt Cook