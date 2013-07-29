Trending

Tanguy and Barclay win Wilderness 101

National Ultra Endurance (NUE) series visits Pennsylvania

Image 1 of 50

Vicki Barclay rolls three bridges early on the course in 2nd place behind Kathleen Harding (Team CF)
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 2 of 50

Christian Tanguy, Jesse Kelly, and Michael Tabasko on the first climb
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 3 of 50

Local Jim Matthews (MBR-Bicycle Shop State College) did a great job redesigning the Wilderness 101 course and rode himself onto the Masters Podium in 4th place
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 4 of 50

Vicki Barclay crosses the finish line claiming another Wilderness victory
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 5 of 50

W101 Women's Podium 2013
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 6 of 50

Men's Podium
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 7 of 50

Local Madison Matthews rolls Croyle Run Trail before withdrawling from the event
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 8 of 50

Masters winner Jukka Jokela crossing the finish line
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 9 of 50

Women's champion Vicki Barclay takes the win
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 10 of 50

Kathleen Harding (Team CF) had a great race finishing 2nd in the women's class
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 11 of 50

Priscilla Baltz rode strong and finished 3rd in the womens class
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 12 of 50

The Cadre Racing crew having a great time finishing together
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 13 of 50

Women's Wilderness 101 Podium
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 14 of 50

Master's winner
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 15 of 50

Christian Tanguy (Team CF) styles it with a wheelie across the line
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 16 of 50

Rich Straub drills it down Croyle Run Trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 17 of 50

Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) uses his cross technic through the rocks after 3 Bridges
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 18 of 50

Local rider Matthew Patrararca (The Bicycle Shop) shows everyone how to ride the rocks after 3 Bridges
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 19 of 50

Vicki Barclay amazes the crowd on the rocks after 3 Bridges
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 20 of 50

Keegan Swenson (Cannnondale) leading at the end of lap one
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 21 of 50

Dereck Treadwell (Dr. Naylors Racing) in 2nd followed by eventual DNF Cody LaCosta (High Gear Cyclery-Cannondale) in 3rd on Croyle
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 22 of 50

Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw-Hubcap Cycles) rolls out on Croyle Run Trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 23 of 50

A rider on the Croyle trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 24 of 50

Racers on the Croyle Trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 25 of 50

Vicki Barclay flys down Croyle Run Trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 26 of 50

Kathleen Harding amid a sea of ferns on Croyle Run Trail
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 27 of 50

Men's Wilderness 101Podium
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 28 of 50

The Purple Lizard Maps DFL trophy was earned by a proud Richard Long after a 14 hour backcountry bicycling adventure
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 29 of 50

Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw-Hubcap Cycles) crosses the line as 2nd singlespeeder with his beer in hand
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 30 of 50

NUE founder Garth Prosser (Specialized) with another amazing 100 mile ride
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 31 of 50

Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) had a great ride finishing in 2nd place
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 32 of 50

Gerry Pflug (Team CF) finished 3rd overall riding his singlespeed
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 33 of 50

Teammates John Petrylak and Alex Kurland (Bike Factory Charlottesville) had a great ride together finishing 14th and 15th overall
(Image credit: Chris Scott)
Image 34 of 50

Michael Tabasko (DCMTB) climbed strong all day eventually finishing 6th in the sprint for 5th
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 35 of 50

Priscilla Baltz rode great in her first Wilderness 101 finishing 3rd
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 36 of 50

Local rider Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes) put in a week of trail clearing prior to the event and won the Clydesdale Class
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 37 of 50

Kathleen Harding (Team CF) leading the women's field through Three Bridges
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 38 of 50

Roger Masse (Team CF) enjoys the Wilderness 101 course more then any other
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 39 of 50

Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes) takes to top step on the Clydesdale Podium again
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 40 of 50

Singlespeed Wilderness 101 Podium
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 41 of 50

The Davidson's custom build aid station rig used at the Wilderness 101, Shenadoah Mountain 100 and Transylvania Epic
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 42 of 50

Event Director gets the moto into position for the day
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 43 of 50

The morning glow in the Coburn Park is a wonderful memory that lasts a lifetime
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 44 of 50

Roger Masse (Team CF) climbing like a champion
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 45 of 50

Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing) is having a real good time at the Wilderness 101
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 46 of 50

Richard Long 14 hours before claiming the prestigious Purple Lizard Maps DFL trophy
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 47 of 50

Jukka Jokela follows a train along Longberger Path
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 48 of 50

Jukka Jokela (Medilaser-Specialized MTB Team) enjoyed the PA singletrack on his way to the Masters class victory
(Image credit: Mike Bush)
Image 49 of 50

Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles) pushes hard on his way to 3rd place in the Singlespeed class
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)
Image 50 of 50

The Cadre Racing Crew from NYC after the Penns Creek fiesta
(Image credit: Bob Popovich)

The Wilderness 101, the East Coast's original endurance mountain bike event, offered up dominating performances from its champions in Saturday's event. State College local Vicki Barclay (Stan's NoTubes), men's open NUE standout Christian Tanguy (Team CF), the amazing singlespeeder Gerry Pflug (Team CF) and imported masters' racer, Finland's Jukka Jokela (Medilaser/Silmäkirugig/Specialized) ruled their categories while all participants raved about the return of the Wilderness 101 to its central Pennsylvania roots.

An accumulation of minor reroutes over the last four to five years had eliminated key pieces of singletrack from MountainTouring.com's original Wilderness 101. The temporary closure of one of the course's trademark turn of the century dark and rock strewn railroad tunnels had left promoter Chris Scott looking for a revamp of the course. The hundreds of miles of choice trails and gravel roads throughout the Rothrock and Bald Eagle forests and the rediscovery of an old logging rail grade were everything needed to craft a challenging and exciting new looking but old feeling course. The newly added singletracks of Ruff Gap, SassyPig, PigPile and Krumrine Trail and the challenging Flat Road, which is anything but flat and "road" only in the sense that it is wider than singletrack, brought back miles of missed tech riding and returned the course to the challenging central Pennsylvania nature that established it as one of the best 100s in the country.

Second place singlespeeder, Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles) said, "The Wilderness 101 is back to a central Pennsylvania course. Over the last five years, changes had to be made and this year's course brought it back to old school level, to classic rocks of central PA. A course has to balance tech and dirt roads and this course nailed it."

Accolades came from throughout the field from the front runners to those finishing hours later and from riders who were experiencing the course for the first time to those who had finished the 101 many times over. Long time endurance stalwart and many time 101 finisher Garth Prosser (Specialized) was one of these saying, "That's the way to make a course! The new singletrack is awesome!" In other words, the Wilderness 101 is back.

Men

In the men's race, Tanguay opened the festivities on the first climb in an effort to thin out the party. Though the initial surge was not enough to shed everyone, the lead group dwindled under his pressure until three riders, Tanguy, Dereck Treadwell (Dr. Naylor's Racing), and one other pulled away on the back to back climbs after aid station one. Tanguy was still able to forge a gap on his companions on the first singletrack of the event, central PA's classic Three Bridges Trail.

While he continued to build that lead to the end, he did so in what he described as an atypical way for him. "It was the reverse. I got away on singletrack and then they were gaining on me on the climb. Then in the next downhill, I pulled away. Then they gained again on the next climb. This is unusual for me!"

Tanguy also noted his pleasure in finally knocking off the Wilderness 101, "I have been coming here since 2007 and this is the first win for me!" said the racer who has been consistently the most dominant player in men's hundred mile races over the last several seasons.

Behind Tanguy, Treadwell was able to shake off all others until a flying Pflug rejoined him on the steep rock-strewn descent of Ruff Gap. The two were in close proximity over the ensuing 50 miles of course with Pflug again demonstrating how an SSer can mix it up at the front of the men's open field. Though these two separated themselves from the rest, Maine's Greg Jancaitis (Riverside Racing) wasn't about to give up.

Jacaitis found his power lacking on the early gravel climbs but, "The rough singletrack was a godsend. I couldn't keep up on the climbs, but I was moving through the field on the trails. I picked off five riders in the seven new miles of trails after aid three," said Jancaitis. Sitting in tenth place coming out of the third checkpoint, Jacaitis caught both Treadwell and Pflug in the final singletrack just four miles from the finish. With Treadwell not able to match him on this, the most technical trail of the day and Pflug's pedal body breaking free from its axle at almost the same time, the rider from Maine climbed all the way up into second place at the finish. Pflug crossed in third overall as first SSer and Treadwell came across the line fourth overall, third in men's open. Jesse Kelly (Team CF) continued his rise in the ranks with fourth in men's open with Mike Tobasco (DCMTB) in fifth.

State College's Matt Ferrari took home the coveted, "best local" prize with his ride to finish second in singlespeed while Toasted Head Racing's Dan Rapp continued his quest for an overall podium finish in the NUE singlespeed series by finishing third on the day.

Rapp said, "My skewer got knocked loose and I lost the lead the group and then hooked up with Ernesto [Marachin, SS (Pivot Cycles)] for the rest of the day. I really liked the new course and had even power throughout."

What left the normally loquacious Rapp a little at a loss for words was how to describe Pflug's dominance. "I don't know what to say about the guy, how to describe what he's doing. Another overall podium on a singlespeed. How do you beat the guy?" That's a question many singlespeed endurance racers are sure to be wondering. Marachin finished fourth in SS with Jake Colvin (Pedal Power CT) rounding out the top five.

Women

In the women's event, 101 record holder Vicki Barclay was back to defend her crown but found Kathleen Harding (Team CF) formidable opposition. "I pushed the pace early and Kathleen held tough and then she dropped me. I tried to stay positive, use my course knowledge and be patient" said Barclay.

"I knew the new pieces of the course because they were in the Trans-Sylvania Epic this spring, and I'm sure that was an advantage. I knew exactly where I was when no one else had seen the new bits. I caught back up to Kathleen on the Croyle descent and then gradually pulled away."

Arkansas' Priscilla Baltz is only two years into mountain bike riding at all, was racing in only her third hundred miler ever and is coming off a year spent recovering from a broken back sustained while learning technical riding skills. This former NRC road racer has taken to 100s quickly, "I was pack fodder in NRC racing, but when I got to mountain biking is was like, BAM!" In only her third attempt and on a course with many technically challenging segments, Baltz showed she is certainly a rider to watch. Behind Baltz came Melissa Mertz (Mountainside Racing) and Carla Williams (Joes Bike Shop).

Masters 50+

At the end of the day, a surprise winner stood atop the Master's 50+ podium. With recently crowned US National 50+ champ Jim Matthews (The Bicycle Shop) and the always competitive classy Roger Masse (Team CF) on hand, it was visiting professor Finland's Jukka Jokela who came away with a fantastic win. Jokela was quite obviously impressed with the event commenting several times that numbers in the longest distance categories there are similar to the size of these US events and it is the shorter distance categories at those events that make the fields seem so large.

And, unlike marathon style events in Europe, "You actually have to ride the singletrack here not just go up or down on it. This is much more intense than Alpine courses. The course was great fun, fantastic, a really nice mix. This is much more of a family feel here too." Jokela's bike was an unusual, or at least Euro build, with the Arctos hydraulic shifting group and a set of tubulars his choice.

As evidence of what world class events can mean to a place, it was due to the chance to work in a world renowned facility coupled with the long running reputation of the 101 and worldwide coverage of the Trans-Sylvania Epic that made Penn State University Jokelas' first choice for his short term position. Jokela said, "The Trans-Sylvania Epic is highly visible in Europe. It shows all the great trails here. I knew riding [here] was good. That is part of why I wanted to come here." It just so happens that he calls Barclay and Ferrari office mates as well - which likely makes lunch rides something to behold.

Thirteen-time W101 racer Rich Straub (Stan's NoTubes) took home his second consecutive victory in the Clydesdale competition though he has promised his new bride Barclay that he will not qualify for the Clydesdale field in 2014.

Purple Lizard Maps, in conjunction with the launch of their new Bald Eagle forest map, launched the first annual DFL trophy which was awarded to Richard Long (Long's Cycles) in a time of 14:36:29. And all of the category champions are the owners of course records on the new old school Wilderness 101.

NUE Standings

Tanguy movee into the lead for the NUE Series with this win at W101. Pflug recorded his fifth win of the season and is in the driver's seat although AJ Linnell, with wins at Pierre's Hole next Sat and Park City P2P, could force a tie breaker at Fool's Gold. David Jolin continues to lead the masters and will be at Pierre's Hole. Cheryl Sornson leads all women and currently appears unstoppable.

Full Results

Men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Christian Tanguy (Team CF)7:01:02
2Gregory Jancaitis (Riverside Racing)0:12:35
3Dereck Treadwell (Dr. Naylor's Racing)0:14:16
4Jesse Kelly (Team CF)0:20:53
5Michael Tabasko (DCMTB)0:20:55
6Garth Prosser (Specialized)0:35:42
7Matthew Merkel (DCMTB)0:38:10
8Zac Wheeler (Specialized Canada/Wild Rock Outfitters)0:41:17
9Andy Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)0:43:26
10James Mayuric (Team CF/Pittsburgh Pro Bikes)0:50:49
11Bruce Stauffer (Cycle Works)0:52:49
12Alexander Kurland (Bike Factory Charlottesville)0:54:48
13John Petrylak (Bike Factory Elite Racing/Maxxis)
14Jed Prentice (Bike Doctor)0:58:07
15Matthew Petrararca (The Bicycle Shop)0:59:34
16Joe Fish (Design Physics Racing)1:02:38
17Jeff Mandell (Finkraft Cycling Team)1:03:40
18Dan Kotwicki (RBS Cycling Team)1:06:57
19Jake Wade (Toasted Head Racing)1:06:58
20Jesse Stauffer (Lewisburg Cycling)1:08:12
21Bruce Myer (BMC Builders/Primitivetrails.org)1:08:15
22Jack Anderson (Team BBC)1:08:31
23David Reid (Design Physics Racing pb Endorphin Fitness)1:11:29
24Jeff Plassman (Design Physics Racing p/b Endorphin Fitness)1:17:30
25Brad Rogers (Y-Not Cycling)1:19:34
26Jeffrey Stevens (Trestle Bridge Racing)1:20:53
27Kevin Campbell (Spokes-n-Skis)1:21:54
28Ryan Leech (Alpine)1:22:25
29Ryan Heerschap (Cycle Craft/Bulldogs)1:26:13
30Tyler Eusden (bikebarnracing.com)1:26:31
31Donald Gustavson (Cycle Center Stamford)1:27:27
32Simon Koster1:32:35
33Tony Vachino (Old Line Velo)1:35:40
34Grant Matthews (Toasted Head Racing)1:36:23
35Colin Reuter (B2C2 p/b Boloco)1:37:11
36Joel Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes)1:42:10
37Jimm McElroy (VeloSports Racing)1:45:55
38Lorenzo Serra (Pawling Cycle & Sport)1:46:05
39Joe Johnston (Black Bear Cycling)1:48:23
40Hughes Burridge (B2C2 p/b Boloco)1:53:48
41Bryan Vahjen (Bicycle ranch Scottsdale az)1:53:52
42Dennis Lessard (Aberdeen Bike)1:55:40
43James Burris (Black Dog Bikes)1:55:52
44David Short (NuGo/Koeles)2:05:07
45Mark Hixson (Horst Engineering)2:05:16
46Brent Mayer2:05:47
47Jeffrey Brown (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)2:08:45
48Tom Haines (Design Physics)2:16:16
49Peri Garite (Team PC)2:16:18
50Forrest Conrad (Toasted Head Racing)2:17:41
51John Devine (Shenandoah Bicycle Co.)2:26:30
52Tim Trotter (Claremont Cycle Depot)2:29:56
53Todd Swim2:34:22
54Otto Herr (The Bicycle Shop)2:35:04
55Jerry Jackson (Adventures For The Cure)2:35:34
56David Woodfine (Peterbrorough Cycling Club)2:36:28
57Jeff Carlson (Cadre Racing)2:37:10
58Tom Maioriello (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman)2:39:34
59John Furtak (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman)2:39:35
60Matt Kretchman (Athens Bicycle)2:39:55
61Robert Hanlon (Empire Brewing - Syracuse Bicycle)2:43:23
62Scott Fitzner2:43:30
63Joshua Drouin2:43:32
64Dean Rogers (None)2:44:02
65Andrew Watson (Watson Cycles)2:44:38
66David Schwarzenberg (Watson Cycles)2:44:39
67Jesse Quagliaroli2:46:03
68Kent McDonald (None)2:51:04
69Keith Papanicolas (Team Vegan)2:52:14
70Raymond Willard (Empire Brewing-Syracuse Bicycle)2:52:15
71Kent Baake (DCMTB/Continuum Solar)2:53:33
72Tom Gagliardi (Thomas Bikeworks)2:55:11
73Chris Colt (Team Bicycle Doctor)2:57:44
74Ezra Mullen (DG Cycle Sports)3:01:07
75Bryan Wright (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)3:06:38
76Roy Huber (Cadre Racing)3:06:49
77Jodah Mazur (Cadre Racing)3:06:51
78Dave Ruller (CAMBA)3:12:20
79Chris Flint3:12:57
80Arthur Roti (Team Horst Masters Cycling Team)3:17:08
81Gary Long (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks)3:20:46
82Chris Adamski (Elk Creek Café + Aleworks)3:22:13
83James Allen (CatUp Coaching)3:22:21
84Andrew Schaaf3:24:40
85Ken Timm (Delusions of Adequacy)3:25:42
86Alex Wurm3:26:29
87Christopher Velas3:35:06
88Bruce Wickham (Wickham)3:46:51
89Jason Aytes (Maria's Taqueria)3:49:19
90Drew Moghanaki3:50:55
91Joe Amaral (Caffeinated Cyclist Racing P/B Dental Assoc at Pitman)4:00:20
92Arthur Haan (DRT Racing)4:00:51
93Randy Larrison (Cadre Racing)4:08:35
94Florian Lungu (Team CF)4:09:23
95Michael Kurelja (Lewisburg Cycling)4:16:38
96Ted Peddy4:21:25
97Mark Mervine (The Lawless Village)4:25:14
98Milton Rojas (Potomac Velo Club/Bicycle Pro Shop)4:26:58
99David Viens (Team Green Beret Foundation)4:32:19
100Michael Bonsby (Team Mt Airy)4:33:51
101Noah Mabry (The Killer Whales)4:41:12
102Raphael Silvestro (Evolution Cycling Club p/b Long & Foster)4:48:30
103James Wholey (AAA CESSPOOL of LI)4:49:26
104Brandon Miller (Chester County Bicycles)4:50:08
105Robert Bennett (None)5:04:16
106Charles O'Donnell (Dean Chase)5:09:54
107Myles McPartland (bikebarnracing.com)5:09:56
108Tad Fallon (Watson Cycles)5:17:44
109Rodney Reed5:26:21
110Joe Levis (Allegheny Cyclery)5:29:05
111Brent Criswell5:46:41
112Harley Arnold (None)6:41:59
113Aaron Dietrich (12 Moon Distillery)7:27:33
DNFAdam Walski (Cedar Bike & Paddle)
DNFAdolfo Carrion (The Bike Lane - W. Springfield)
DNSAlex Heister
DNSAndy Gorski (Pro Bikes)
DNSAuggie Plitt (Adventures For the Cure)
DNSAustin Glazier
DNSBenjamin Lins (Hot Red)
DNFBrian Coate (B2C2 p/b BOLOCO)
DNSChris Michaels (Marks Bike Shop)
DNSClinton Trentman (None)
DNFCody LaCosta (High Hear Cyclery/Cannondale)
DNSGeorge Lowe (Full Cycle)
DNFJames Ashbaugh
DNSJan Faller (Bike Barn Racing)
DNSJeff Maycock
DNSJohn Little (None)
DNSJohn Rohrer (Team BBC)
DNSJurrien Davison (Shine)
DNFMadison Matthews (The Bicycle Shop / MBR / Maxxis)
DNFMark Stover (VeloSports Racing)
DNSMike Zobrest (Hollyloft / Alfies)
DNFPeter Schultz (Carpe Bike)
DNSRoss Riley (NYSP SORT)
DNSRudy Mullins (Charlottesville Racing Club pb Blue Ridge Cyclery)
DNSRyan Jones (None)
DNFScott Altland (Team Gear Compromised)
DNSStephen Wilson (Bike Barn Racing)
DNFTony Cottone (Tony No Bologna)

Women
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Vicki Barclay (Stans NotTubes)8:27:29
2Kathleen Harding (Team CF)0:20:58
3Priscilla Baltz0:27:36
4Melissa Mertz (Mountainside Racing)1:17:41
5Carla Williams (Joe's Bike Shop Racing Team)1:25:54
6Christina Buerkle (Trek of Pittsburgh)1:33:12
7Rebecca Frederick (Kelly Benefit Strategies/LSV)1:48:17
8Jocelyn Linscott (Toasted Head Racing - SS Women)2:12:48
9Jessica Nankman (Saucon Valley Bikes)2:43:18
10Lisa Vible (Bike Line)2:57:02
11Christina Birch (MIT Cycling)3:08:41
12Christin Christoph (Competitive Edge Cycling)3:43:26
13Vickie Monahan (Expo Wheelmen)3:43:30
14Melissa Liebling (Answer Products/Chamois Butt'r/POC)4:13:27
15Leah Rhodes (North Mountain Woodworks/Black Dog Bikes)5:04:45
DNFAmy Ortner
DNFCara Schultz (Carpe Bike)
DNSCheryl Sornson (Team CF)
DNSChristine Perigen (Roam Life)
DNFHannah Johnston (Trestle Bridge Racing - SS Women?)
DNFJo Kappus
DNSJulie Whalen (Shine)

Singlespeed men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Gerry Pflug (Team CF)7:14:19
2Matt Ferrari (Freeze Thaw/Hubcap Cycles)0:38:41
3Daniel Rapp (Toasted Head Racing)0:47:09
4Ernesto Marenchin (Pivot Cycles)0:51:07
5Jake Colvin (Pedal Power CT)1:21:53
6Scott Green (Toasted Head Racing)1:23:56
7Rob Lochner (ynSSr / Pro Bikes / XXC Mag)1:25:33
8Hal Batdorf (LONEWOLFCYCLING.COM)1:26:29
9Daniel Ingerdal (NYCMTB-SID'S)1:30:49
10Watts Dixon (The Revolting Cogs)1:38:45
11Michael Magges (A1Zero)1:46:47
12Mark Elsasser (Toasted Head Racing)1:48:41
13Nathan Annon (Pro Mountain Outfitters/Yeti Cycles)1:51:48
14Mark Waters (Dark Horse Cycles)2:10:14
15Michael Tressler (East End Ruff Ryders)2:11:17
16George Hollerbach2:11:30
17Scott Rath (Cadre Racing)2:12:30
18Thom Parsons (Dirtwire.TV)2:17:42
19Marc Mazzalupo2:27:11
20Chris LaSalle (College Street Cycles)2:30:47
21Shawn McCann (Thomas Bike Works)2:30:49
22Bob Radzwich (The Bicycle Shop)2:31:33
23Per Heilmann (Jackass Adventure Team (JAAT))3:02:30
24John Griffiths (NYCMTB-SID's)3:07:07
25Matt Hiestand (It Is What It Is, Inc.)3:11:26
26Rob Lichtenwalner (Lupine/Gretnabikes.com)3:45:26
27Joe Delaney (Black Dog Bikes)4:04:38
28Andrew Lysaght (B2C2 p/b BOLOCO)4:21:50
29Aaron Pontzer (Straub Beer Adventure Team/N.M.B.A)5:04:05
DNSAndrew Caputo (Team ERRACE)
DNSAndy Sanidas (Me Powered Rocket / Team Wraith Bicycles)
DNSDoug Jenne (twinsix.com teamdicky.com)
DNSRon Harding (Trestle Bridge Racing)

Clydesdale men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Rich Straub (Stans NoTubes)8:40:46
2Luis Rivera (NYCMTB-SID'S)0:56:24
3Scott Warren (Bicycle Depot)1:33:57
4Tim Burton (Thomas Bikeworks)1:40:15
5Jeff Stickle (Black Bear Cycling)1:56:44
6Steven Hecht (Toasted Head Racing)2:02:44
7Scott Miller (Shirk's Bike Shop)2:38:39
8Mike Cusato (None)2:42:24
9Andy Green2:43:44
10Chris White (Classy Fatty Racing)3:57:06
11Grant Cunningham (KCV Cycling/Racing For Riley)4:05:04
12Gerard Arantowicz (Cowtown Cycling)4:57:21
13Palmer Hollister4:57:45
14Richard Long (Long's Cycles)5:55:43
DNSEd Husted
DNFWalt Cook

Masters men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Jukka Jokela (Medilaser-Specialized MTB Team)8:07:55
2Roger Masse (Team CF)0:06:01
3Andrew Hogg (Action Wheels)0:25:43
4Jim Matthews (MBR/The Bicycle Shop)0:26:01
5Henry McCullough (Team Trappe Door p/b POA)0:26:18
6Terry Blanchet (North American Velo / Blue Sky Bicycles)0:36:29
7Paul Barsom0:40:34
8Mike Ramponi0:46:04
9Mark Drogalis (Team Cycle Center)0:48:24
10Tim Ahem (Cannibal Velo Club)1:10:39
11William Simms (Cycle Lodge)1:11:13
12David Belknap (Cycle Lodge)1:15:09
13Gregory Cimmino (Bethel Cycles)1:36:12
14Charles Buki (Team CF)1:37:08
15David Kelnberger (Bike Doctor Waldorf)1:40:58
16Mitch Gold (Planetbikenj.com/Federal Security Systems)1:47:06
17Gary Musgrove (Bikebarnracing.com)1:54:36
18Nathan Simms (Cycle Lodge)
19Nate Cross (Team CF Ohio)2:23:15
20Thomas Smith2:23:23
21Tony Papandrea (Team Mt. Airy)2:40:09
22Jon Mullen (DG Cycle Sports)2:42:29
23Russ Adams (The Bike Lane)3:07:29
24John Friel3:33:13
25Steve Mabry (Shirks)3:34:18
26Dan Mock (Wheels on Fire)3:44:06
27Robert Travers (Hampton riders)3:57:15
28John Schmoyer (None)4:12:36
29Carl Nasr (None)4:39:49
30Anthony Griffin (Bike Depot)5:05:24
31Ron Kappus5:11:41
32Shane Eversfield (Zendurance Cycling)5:36:20
DNSDan Glaizer
DNFDavid Steres (Fats in the Cats)
DNSDon Fella (Hammer Nutrition)
DNSJeff Parker (Watson Cycles)
DNSJim Cummins (Salsa / Dirty Kanza 200)
DNFMichael Borisky (Bt's Disciples)
DNSVick Dyer (Micro Metals/Bike Zoo)

 

