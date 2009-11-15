Trending

Bazin and Barnes win in Britain

National Trophy round four contested in Leicestershire

Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Nicolas Bazin (Fra)1:00:57
2Jan Van Dael (Bel)0:00:44
3Jody Crawforth (GBr)0:00:49
4Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)0:02:32
5David Collins (GBr)0:03:19
6Paul Oldham (GBr)
7Daniel Booth (GBr)0:03:48
8Stuart Bowers (GBr)0:03:54
9Nicholas Craig (GBr)0:04:34
10Lewis Craven (GBr)0:05:02
11Carl Sturgeon (GBr)0:05:10
12Matthew Barrett (GBr)0:05:48
13Jamie Newall (GBr)0:06:04
14Tim Baldwin (GBr)0:06:08
15Ben Simmons (GBr)0:06:39
16Daniel Lewis (GBr)
17Tom Payton (GBr)0:06:41
18Keith Murray (GBr)0:07:15
19Jamie Harris (GBr)0:07:36
20Rob Parkin (GBr)0:09:11
21Robert Watson (GBr)
22Ben Roach (GBr)
23Thomas Lowe (GBr)
24Stephen Adams (GBr)
25Mark Cotton (GBr)
26Michael Warner (GBr)
27Neal Crampton (GBr)
28Nathan Miller (GBr)
29Tom Haines (GBr)
30Simon Maudsley (GBr)
31David Haygarth (GBr)
32Shaun Aldous (GBr)
33Robert Burns (GBr)
34Daniel Goode (GBr)
35Chris Metcalfe (GBr)
36Colin Miller (GBr)
37Gareth Whittall (GBr)
38Robert Wimble (GBr)
39James Thompson (GBr)
40David Nichols (GBr)
41Andrew Dilkes (GBr)
42Matt Macdonald (GBr)
43James Dalton (GBr)
44Jonathan Limebear (GBr)
45Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
46Peter Goode (GBr)
47Tim Rowson (GBr)
48Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
49Matthew Wakefield (GBr)
50Patrick O'donovan (GBr)
51Edward Sneddon (GBr)
52Joseph Allen (GBr)
53Andy Dunn (GBr)

Elite women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Hannah Barnes
2Adela Carter
3Ruby Miller

Junior men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Tom Moses
2Alec Briggs
3Perry Bowater

Youth men
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Daniel Fox
2Sam Lowe
3Edward McParland

Youth women
#Rider Name (Country) Team
1Beth Crumpton
2Lucy Garner

Latest on Cyclingnews