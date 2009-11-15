Bazin and Barnes win in Britain
National Trophy round four contested in Leicestershire
Results
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|Result
|1
|Nicolas Bazin (Fra)
|1:00:57
|2
|Jan Van Dael (Bel)
|0:00:44
|3
|Jody Crawforth (GBr)
|0:00:49
|4
|Stuart Wearmouth (GBr)
|0:02:32
|5
|David Collins (GBr)
|0:03:19
|6
|Paul Oldham (GBr)
|7
|Daniel Booth (GBr)
|0:03:48
|8
|Stuart Bowers (GBr)
|0:03:54
|9
|Nicholas Craig (GBr)
|0:04:34
|10
|Lewis Craven (GBr)
|0:05:02
|11
|Carl Sturgeon (GBr)
|0:05:10
|12
|Matthew Barrett (GBr)
|0:05:48
|13
|Jamie Newall (GBr)
|0:06:04
|14
|Tim Baldwin (GBr)
|0:06:08
|15
|Ben Simmons (GBr)
|0:06:39
|16
|Daniel Lewis (GBr)
|17
|Tom Payton (GBr)
|0:06:41
|18
|Keith Murray (GBr)
|0:07:15
|19
|Jamie Harris (GBr)
|0:07:36
|20
|Rob Parkin (GBr)
|0:09:11
|21
|Robert Watson (GBr)
|22
|Ben Roach (GBr)
|23
|Thomas Lowe (GBr)
|24
|Stephen Adams (GBr)
|25
|Mark Cotton (GBr)
|26
|Michael Warner (GBr)
|27
|Neal Crampton (GBr)
|28
|Nathan Miller (GBr)
|29
|Tom Haines (GBr)
|30
|Simon Maudsley (GBr)
|31
|David Haygarth (GBr)
|32
|Shaun Aldous (GBr)
|33
|Robert Burns (GBr)
|34
|Daniel Goode (GBr)
|35
|Chris Metcalfe (GBr)
|36
|Colin Miller (GBr)
|37
|Gareth Whittall (GBr)
|38
|Robert Wimble (GBr)
|39
|James Thompson (GBr)
|40
|David Nichols (GBr)
|41
|Andrew Dilkes (GBr)
|42
|Matt Macdonald (GBr)
|43
|James Dalton (GBr)
|44
|Jonathan Limebear (GBr)
|45
|Jonathan Pybus (GBr)
|46
|Peter Goode (GBr)
|47
|Tim Rowson (GBr)
|48
|Jeremy Hicks (GBr)
|49
|Matthew Wakefield (GBr)
|50
|Patrick O'donovan (GBr)
|51
|Edward Sneddon (GBr)
|52
|Joseph Allen (GBr)
|53
|Andy Dunn (GBr)
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Hannah Barnes
|2
|Adela Carter
|3
|Ruby Miller
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Tom Moses
|2
|Alec Briggs
|3
|Perry Bowater
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Daniel Fox
|2
|Sam Lowe
|3
|Edward McParland
|#
|Rider Name (Country) Team
|1
|Beth Crumpton
|2
|Lucy Garner
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
De Ketele and Ghys win Gent Six DayThrilling final Madison comes down to the final sprint
-
Lotto Soudal Ladies sign Parkinson from DropsBritish rider racing 'cross for the first time in five years
-
Flandriencross: Van de Putte wins junior men's raceBaers, Harteel round out all-Belgian podium
-
Flandriencross: Vandeputte wins U23 men's raceKamp and Kielich round out podium
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy