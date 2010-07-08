Trending

Bassingthwaighte wins Namibian national title

Heymans, Köhne round out top three

Full Results

Elite men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Marc Bassingthwaighte (Nam)1:59:29
2Mannie Heymans (Nam)0:08:09
3Heinrich Köhne (Nam)
4Jacques Celliers (Nam)
5Damien Agnew (Nam)
DNFLoic Bathfield (Mri)

Under 23 men
#Rider Name (Country) TeamResult
1Redecker Heiko (Nam)2:11:44
2Norbert Meyer (Nam)0:15:41

Latest on Cyclingnews