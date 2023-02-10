Jenthe Biermans wins Muscat Classic

By Patrick Fletcher
published

Arkea Samsic rider wins the Tour of Oman warm-up race from reduced group

MUSCAT OMAN FEBRUARY 10 Jenthe Biermans of Belgium and Team ArkeaSamsic celebrates at finish line as race winner during the 1st Muscat Classic 2023 a 1737km one day race from Al Mouj Muscat to Al Bustan TourofOman on February 10 2023 in Muscat Oman Photo by PoolGetty Images
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first winner of the Muscat Classic, sprinting to victory from a heavily reduced bunch.

The all-new one-day prelude to the Tour of Oman featured a series of punchy climbs, the last of which shredded the peloton to barely 40 riders ahead of a frantic dip down to the finish.

The remaining riders bunched up for the slightly uphill sprint, where Biermans powered through to take a convincing win - the first for his new team, Arkéa-Samsic.

Jordi Warlop, who rides for Soudal-QuickStep's development squad but earned a late call-up due to the absence of James Knox through illness, rivalled the Belgian on the right but settled for second place. The final spot on the podium went to Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën).

The pure sprinters like Mark Cavendish, who was making his debut for Astana Qazaqstan, and Tim Merlier, making his own debut for Soudal-QuickStep, were ridden out of contention on the late climb.

More to follow... 

Results powered by FirstCycling (opens in new tab)

Thank you for reading 5 articles in the past 30 days*

Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read any 5 articles for free in each 30-day period, this automatically resets

After your trial you will be billed £4.99 $7.99 €5.99 per month, cancel anytime. Or sign up for one year for just £49 $79 €59

Join now for unlimited access

Try your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Patrick Fletcher
Patrick Fletcher
Deputy Editor

Deputy Editor. Patrick is an NCTJ-trained journalist who has seven years’ experience covering professional cycling. He has a modern languages degree from Durham University and has been able to put it to some use in what is a multi-lingual sport, with a particular focus on French and Spanish-speaking riders. After joining Cyclingnews as a staff writer on the back of work experience, Patrick became Features Editor in 2018 and oversaw significant growth in the site’s long-form and in-depth output. Since 2022 he has been Deputy Editor, taking more responsibility for the site’s content as a whole, while still writing and - despite a pandemic-induced hiatus - travelling to races around the world. Away from cycling, Patrick spends most of his time playing or watching other forms of sport - football, tennis, trail running, darts, to name a few, but he draws the line at rugby.


Latest on Cyclingnews