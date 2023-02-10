Jenthe Biermans wins Muscat Classic

Jenthe Biermans (Arkéa-Samsic) was the first winner of the Muscat Classic, sprinting to victory from a heavily reduced bunch.

The all-new one-day prelude to the Tour of Oman featured a series of punchy climbs, the last of which shredded the peloton to barely 40 riders ahead of a frantic dip down to the finish.

The remaining riders bunched up for the slightly uphill sprint, where Biermans powered through to take a convincing win - the first for his new team, Arkéa-Samsic.

Jordi Warlop, who rides for Soudal-QuickStep's development squad but earned a late call-up due to the absence of James Knox through illness, rivalled the Belgian on the right but settled for second place. The final spot on the podium went to Andrea Vendrame (AG2R Citroën).

The pure sprinters like Mark Cavendish, who was making his debut for Astana Qazaqstan, and Tim Merlier, making his own debut for Soudal-QuickStep, were ridden out of contention on the late climb.

More to follow...

