Willsey wins junior race on Derby City Cup day two
Goguen, Vincent complete podium in Louisville
|1
|Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld
|0:39:32
|2
|Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:16
|3
|Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|0:00:24
|4
|Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:00:53
|5
|David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing
|0:01:04
|6
|Grant Ellwood(USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC
|0:01:07
|7
|Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Momentum/Coach Drew Edsall
|0:01:15
|8
|Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:01:17
|9
|Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill
|0:01:19
|10
|Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team
|0:01:20
|11
|Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team
|0:01:21
|12
|Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:01:35
|13
|Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.
|0:01:44
|14
|Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing
|0:02:08
|15
|Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks
|0:02:11
|16
|Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team
|0:02:19
|17
|Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo
|0:02:39
|18
|Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:02:52
|19
|Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC
|0:03:06
|20
|Kurtis Barth (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:13
|21
|Stuart McKnight (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling
|0:03:26
|22
|Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development Squad (BYRDS)
|0:03:33
|23
|Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife
|0:03:47
|24
|Joe Christiansen (USA) Reeb Cycles
|0:04:04
|25
|Samuel Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion
|0:04:21
|26
|Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team
|0:04:35
|27
|David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW
|0:04:48
|28
|Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle
|0:06:03
|29
|Garrett Roth (USA) WCJ Racing Team
|-1lap
|30
|Noah Granigan (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
|31
|Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing
|-2laps
|32
|Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing
|-3laps
|DNS
|Ian Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc
|DNS
|Trever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed
Latest on Cyclingnews
-
Cavendish and Keisse in position to pounce as Ghys and De Ketele take Gent Six leadSix teams on same lap and within 57 points of each other after day 3
-
Voluntary recall of BMC Teammachine SLR01 Disc bikes for safety checksProblem with fork on 2018 and 2019 models could result in cracked or broken steerer tube
-
NTT sign Japanese road race champion Shotaro Iribe30-year-old joins team formerly known as Dimension Data
-
Thijssen improving after Gent Six Day crashBelgian expected to make full recovery, says teammate
Cyclingnews Newsletter
Sign up to the Cyclingnews Newsletter. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how to do this, and how we hold your data, please see our privacy policy