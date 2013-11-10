Trending

Willsey wins junior race on Derby City Cup day two

Goguen, Vincent complete podium in Louisville

Full Results
1Cooper Willsey (USA) Cannondale Cyclocrossworld0:39:32
2Peter Goguen (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:16
3Austin Vincent (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf0:00:24
4Garrett Gerchar (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:00:53
5David Lombardo (USA) WCJ Racing0:01:04
6Grant Ellwood(USA) Boulder Cyclo Sport Devo p/b BJC0:01:07
7Jerry Dufour (USA) Team Momentum/Coach Drew Edsall0:01:15
8Nolan Brady (USA) Rad Racing NW0:01:17
9Ian McShane (USA) Sophisticated Living/Bobs Red Mill0:01:19
10Maxx Chance (USA) Clif Bar Development Cyclocross Team0:01:20
11Lance Haidet (USA) Bear Development Team0:01:21
12Chris Key (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:01:35
13Ethan Reynolds (USA) Hot Tubes Development Cycling Team, Inc.0:01:44
14Byron Rice (USA) Clemmons Bicycle Racing0:02:08
15Brannan Fix (USA) Boo Bicycles/TrainingPeaks0:02:11
16Jonathan Brown (USA) Hot Tubes Junior Development Team0:02:19
17Jonathan Anderson (USA) Essex County Velo0:02:39
18Liam Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:02:52
19Nevin Whittemore (USA) Boulder Cycle Sport p/b BJC0:03:06
20Kurtis Barth (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:13
21Stuart McKnight (USA) Boulder Junior Cycling0:03:26
22Anders Nystrom (USA) Boise Young Rider Development Squad (BYRDS)0:03:33
23Tanner Browne (USA) GS CycleLife0:03:47
24Joe Christiansen (USA) Reeb Cycles0:04:04
25Samuel Rosenberg (USA) Hutchs-Slocum-CoMotion0:04:21
26Cormac Dunn (USA) Clif Bar Development Team0:04:35
27David O'Brien (USA) Rad Racing NW0:04:48
28Jake Thompson (USA) Miller School of Albemarle0:06:03
29Garrett Roth (USA) WCJ Racing Team-1lap
30Noah Granigan (USA) RACE CF | racecf.org @racecf
31Josiah Longenecker (USA) Men of Steel Racing-2laps
32Jacob Schilling (USA) Team Mack Racing-3laps
DNSIan Haupt (USA) My Wife Inc
DNSTrever Kingsbury (USA) North Country Cycle Sport/Derailed

